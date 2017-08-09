Faces at the Races | Deschambault National | Presented by OTSFF

Faces at the Races | Deschambault National | Presented by OTSFF

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Jeff McConkey and Bigwave

We were back in the town just west of Quebec City this past weekend. Motocross Deschambault can usually be found at or near the top of any rider’s list of favourite tracks on the Rockstar Energy MX National circuit. Unfortunately, Mother Nature didn’t cooperate and we had some pretty miserable conditions to deal with for round 9.

Here’s our look at the people at and around the races in this week’s installment of ‘Faces at the Races.’