Faces at the Races | Glendale SX
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
It’s time to have a look around the track and pits at some of the things we saw this weekend at Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series in Glendale, Arizona. It’s time for ‘Faces at the Races.’
It always starts at track walk, and it can be difficult to concentrate with a big camera pointed straight at you.
The rhythm sections were long and tricky in Glendale. They had everyone spending a lot of time trying to sort them out.
I would pay to watch Carson Brown hit these tracks on a pit bike. I’m not fooling anyone, but I sure would watch it!
Recording the sections for a later look.
Chris Howell and Carson are teammates and have both raced AX in Canada.
Everyone tried to sort the combos out in their heads before bikes were fired up.
I’ve never seen this many people doing these hand gestures before.
I’m still waiting for Justin Bogle to bust out a huge holsehot.
Rich Shepherd is the probably the only guy you know from Cincinnati.
That’s #61 Garrett Marchbanks.
#31 RJ Hampshire going over the plan of attack.
You could definitely find people with a lot less experience than Nick Wey.
Always love watching the young KJSX riders walking the tracks with their parents.
Dean Wilson was pounding out hot laps as late as Thursday to be ready for round 2.
Cooper Webb and Ryan Dungey. Dungey could still win or podium, but that’s not the point. He walked away on his own terms.
More hand gestures.
Former Canadian 250 national champ, Austin Politelli.
When Ryan points at something on a SX track, you’d best pay attention.
I still haven’t seen the post-race interviews where Ken Roczen and Jason Anderson talked about ‘the pass.’
You will have a hard time taking a photo of Aaron Plessinger without a smile on his face.
80% of these guys have raced in Canada. Or is it 100? I’m not sure who the one guy is.
Shane McElrath looks like he’s on a casual stroll until you look at the game face.
The spotlight is on Eli Tomac. He hasn’t won yet, but he’s not got any DNF’s either. He’s right where he needs to be.
If you don’t know who these two kids are, you soon will.
A pack of pre-race PRMX people preparing to practice and prep for participation in the proceedings. Again…say it again!
Ces quatre sont toujours ensemble for track walk.
One day, I’ll make a GIF of all the photos I have of Logan and his hand gestures.
I headed into the pits during the break. We haven’t given our old friend #11 Kyle Chisholm any press so far. I feel a bit better now.
Cooper’s beast.
I always like capturing these Maytag Repairman-style photos of mechanics and the work all done on the bikes.
The key is to find a job you love inside the industry when your racing days are done, isn’t it?
Trying to get a little artsy in the Jess Pettis pit.
Classic.
Another classic.
Justin Barcia is just 1 point out of first place in the 450 standings after 2 rounds.
Jess Pettis waiting to go.
These kids will never forget this night…ever.
Jacob Hayes getting some face time.
Spotted Canuck! I mean I spotted a Canadian, not…
I’m sure he got tons of TV time, but AC was incredible to watch hit those tricky rhythms each lap. He was perfect in them.
Now THAT’S a pretty big deal, no matter what your age!
Matt Deroy asked this official to remove this zip tie from Jess’s groove.
Game face activated.
Time to race.
I gave Jason Weigandt ‘Tweet of the event’ honors for his “Reed up to second, but 34 year old Brayton is leading and has youth on his side” tweet. That’s good stuff.
Kyle Swanson will try again to make the main in Anaheim this weekend, but look at that ‘Cartwright!’
Tony getting the start video to go over after the event. Down in front!
#35 Mitchell Harrison was forced out of the main again. It was cool to see the support he got from his team. They were even able to smile. Let’s see a good result this week at A2.
These guys were completely spent after the main.
Don’t call it a comeback, the wave never left!
My requisite restart photo. At the press conference, Baggett was asked how he felt lining up like this for the restart. He said, “I had Vince Friese behind me so I was stressed!” It got a good laugh.
Blake Baggett and his team got their first-ever 450 SX main win.
A few ‘boo birds’ came out during Jason Anderson’s podium speech.
Team photo.
250 press conference.
Jason said, “Honestly, 2nd is so good compared to last week!”
Let’s see what this win does for Blake as we move forward in the series.
I think Marvin did this one for all us Canadian Hockey fans out there. Thanks, Marvin. See you at the races…