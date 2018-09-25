Faces at the Races | London Supercross | Strikt Gear
By Billy Rainford
The circus we know as the Rockstar Triple Crown SX Tour came to my hometown of London, Ontario, this past weekend. I’ve cycled past Delaware Speedway hundreds of times, as it sits just southwest of the city along one of the most popular cycling routes in the area.
This past weekend, I actually spent time inside the gates and on the track to watch round 2 of the series. Here’s a look at some of the people involved in our weekly look at the off-track action around the pits in our ‘Faces at the Races‘ column.
The day started with track walk. That’s #95 Joey Crown in the foreground. He decided he wasn’t comfortable out there on his 350 and didn’t line up for the races.
Jack Wright, Logan Karnow, Bjorn Viney, and Dan Rachmel from Strikt.
Here’s a shot of Steve Simms that can’t possibly start any controversy…can it?
Riders meeting.
Taylor Ciampicini putting in the work to keep the machine running smoothly.
Tech inspection.
Donna making sure everything is as it should be.
Head referee, Paul Kingsley.
Cale Foster brought some Fosterhome Farms maple syrup for James Lissimore and none for me. Ha, the laughs on you, Cale, he had to leave it here at my house!
Ulf Viney gets Bjorn Viney ready to hit the track for the first time.
Fresh box of kit for the boys.
Cole Thompson and Steve line the fence to check out the track as riders begin to put laps in.
Randy Wiebe with some sort of fish tale. He’s really upped his style game, lately.
Maff loosens up his shoulders before the 250 Pros get their first time on the track.
Dusty and Cayden Wise talk about the track.
Phil Nicoletti was nursing some sore ribs but still made an impact in the main, finishing 3rd.
That’s #416 Chad Saultz and his dad having more fun up here in Canada.
Jetwerx head guy, Justin Thompson, making the morning rounds.
Morning nerves at riders meeting.
You could argue that parents feel more nerves than the racers, themselves.
Sweet ride.
Zeb Dennis and the Hughes boys hanging out at riders meeting.
Daryl Murphy making sure the medics are on the same page.
Team Barrett.
Marco Cannella with the peace sign. Woah, that other dude is not impressed!
Colton Facciotti continues to avoid giving an answer to the question of what he’s going to do in 2019.
Morning game face.
Dillan Epstein pretending to be busy as I walk past. I’m used to it…
That’s #570 Cody VanBuskirk in the middle.
Julien just keeps plugging away, and you’ll see him with another solid Supercross effort in 2019.
That’s Team Gaynor.
Team Derry.
That’s #55 Jack Wright’s dad.
#527 Jake Tricco attends his first Pro riders meeting as an actual Pro.
#20 Davey Fraser’s mind wanders during Paul Kingsley’s speech.
#164 Mitch Goheen ready to line up in the 450 class.
I don’t usually include riding photos in this column, but I spun around to see Jess Pettis gooning during practice.
Here he is in a more serious moment.
That’s Hunter Sayles helping out Cody VanBuskirk.
Everyone who takes the Shimano STePS electric assist bike up a hill realizes the potential of these things. That’s Jess Pettis doing it here.
Steve Beattie cutting in some grooves to give Cole Thompson added grip on the rock hard track.
That’s a lot of 250 speed sitting around.
Dave, Randy, and Talan.
Another great shot of Aimee during the pit party for the collection…
Dillan is always popular during these things.
They didn’t really want to close the van doors because of the “Free Candy Inside” sticker on the back. Sorry, Michael.
Sam Gaynor with a young fan.
Hanging out with Team Epstein.
Quinn Amyotte has officially turned Pro.
OK, let’s start the silly season rumours right here.
Logan loving his new Strikt gear.
Team Medaglia.
I loved how Phil told me that he’s trying to talk Colton into racing another year in 2019.
Is this why we needed more lights? Did the Tricco boys break one?!
You just know it’s just a matter of time before we see another Facciotti winning Pro races.
Pete Brooks takes the Shimano for a spin…and loves it!
Lambeth Pizza took care of us in the PRMX pits. I may have eaten more than my share…
Looking good, team.
Jocelyn Facciotti in front of the #37 Team Canada Honda 450.
Dela-who, now?
Tyler didn’t quite get it to 12:00, but it was close.
The stands filled up for the night program as Matt Goerke gets them fired up.
Robbie Quantrill was in charge of telling the riders when it was time to come out for opening ceremonies.
There were a few minutes when shots like this were possible.
Pulling Colton’s weapon out of the rig for the main.
Travis Roberts crashed early and was feeling the pain.
Mike has been logging the miles from Michigan, chasing racing all over the place.
Jess only seems to be after the one on the left.
Shawn Maffenbeier rode off into the sunset with the $10K Triple Crown money, after clinching with 2 rounds remaining. Congratulation, guys.
Shawn won the war and Jess is winning the SX battle.
Phil was feeling the pain after the 450 main. He’ll really benefit from this break before we head to Quebec City on November 3rd.
OK, thanks for reading and we’ll let Logan say it: See you at the races…