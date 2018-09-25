Faces at the Races | London Supercross | Strikt Gear

By Billy Rainford

The circus we know as the Rockstar Triple Crown SX Tour came to my hometown of London, Ontario, this past weekend. I’ve cycled past Delaware Speedway hundreds of times, as it sits just southwest of the city along one of the most popular cycling routes in the area.

This past weekend, I actually spent time inside the gates and on the track to watch round 2 of the series. Here’s a look at some of the people involved in our weekly look at the off-track action around the pits in our ‘Faces at the Races‘ column.