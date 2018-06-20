Faces at the Races | McNabb Valley MX – Round 4

By Billy Rainford

Round 4 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour took place at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba. Although the farm is a little “out there,” they provided the series with its best-trimmed racing grounds we’ve seen so far this season.

With freshly cut grass and a fun track for the riders, this place really looked great. Congratulations on a strong first-year effort!

Here’s our look at some of the characters that make the Canadian racing scene as much fun as it is, in thei round’s ‘Face at the Races‘ column.