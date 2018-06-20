Faces at the Races | McNabb Valley MX – Round 4
By Billy Rainford
Round 4 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour took place at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba. Although the farm is a little “out there,” they provided the series with its best-trimmed racing grounds we’ve seen so far this season.
With freshly cut grass and a fun track for the riders, this place really looked great. Congratulations on a strong first-year effort!
Here’s our look at some of the characters that make the Canadian racing scene as much fun as it is, in thei round’s ‘Face at the Races‘ column.
I have so many photos of Brett Lee standing around or leaning on things that I don’t know what to do with them. Oh, wait, yes I do…I’ll make fun of him here!
I remember a couple years ago when we caught these two talking and then Shawn ended up riding for KT…
“Just past that 4002nd tick there you veer to the left and into turn 1…” Rumour has it, Tyler went for a mtb ride and came back with 7 ticks on him.
Cade Clason saying hello to Lilo.
Teammates Davey Fraser and Wyatt Waddell. Anyone heard from Wyatt today? Did they make it off the side of the highway?
Shawn called “trunk boy” for the ride over to riders meeting.
Brett leaning and exhaling…
#411 Duncan MacLeod made the drive from Ontario for round 4.
To me, Black Flag means Henry Rollins…
In this sport, when it rains it pours…
I’m not sure what Brock Hoyer did, but this usually means something.
Riders were getting a little creative here in practice so they had to do something.
Hidden under Derek Medaglia’s left underarm is what he’d call a “Breakfast Ice Cream.”
Boom…
The MEAPK team really upped their pit presentation this round.
I didn’t see Maff back there until just now.
“Hey, can you double check the electrical stuff?”
Too many funny lines are running through my mind for this Mike Alessi shot. Feel free to add yours…
You won’t see it on TV, but Brett was telling me I’m “#1” behind Tanner Ward’s back.
Next time you see Josh Cox, go up and tell him you “like it when you call me Brock PA…pi…”
Joey Crown tweaked his “bad” knee in that second moto but they’re still heading to Tennessee this weekend, I think.
Tallon Unger is another one of the fast Intermediate riders.
Kevin Tyler made a rookie rubber boot mistake last week in PG and was paying the price.
It’s always good to see Brock Hoyer at the races.
We’re still waiting for Jason Benny’s breakout race this summer. It’ll be more likely to happen in some sand.
Cheers!
Jared Petruska is definitely sick of me talking about his hand. Oh, sorry…
Keylan Meston is going for the Kramer look. Nailed it!
Ryder McNabb and his posse.
Kate Lees walked around with her arm around her imaginary boyfriend all weekend. I just pretended I could see him.
Jess and Mike Smith.
Marco and Cale Foster.
Mike can’t retire, he’s too happy on race day.
Derek tries to hide behind a Spadaccini, but I see him.
The better caption would have been for the face Ross Thompson was making beside Dillan Epstein here, but I cut him some slack…this time.
KT stops Jess from heading out with his tag sticking out.
I really should have gotten the story behind these tats.
Kyle Ward had some work to do at the end of this day.
They’ll still have the red plate when we get to Ottawa.
That’s Kyle McCannell from Prairie Hill in Pilot Mound, MB.
But seriously, will we call this the “anti mullet” in years to come?
Anti what now?
Paul Kingsley gets ready to time a moto.
We finally interviewed Teren Gerber this past week. You can listen to it over on the site.
Casey can definitely use this break after crashing in moto 1. Actually, he may spend the whole break on the side of the highway, 140K west of Thunder Bay after a leaf spring let go on their race trailer.
I’ll give them an ‘A’ for effort on this one.
Gerhart Huber gets a bird’s eye view of things.
I just realized I forgot to get a bunch of pit board photos this week.
#157 Wyatt Waddell snags the first moto holeshot.
Shawn Maffenbeier wins the second moto and takes 2nd on the day to retain the points lead.
“Look at how relaxed Jess is! He’s won so many times he can take a quick nap before they call his name!”
Dylan Wright after getting 2nd in moto 1. Unfortunately, a berm worm got him in the second.
Let’s see if you’re still a top 10 racer when you’re in your late 40’s!
Colton Facciotti and Matt Goerke are heading east with a tie for the 450 points lead.
That’s #125 Charlie Johnston from Calgary.
And that’s #143 Eric Harvey from Fort St John, BC.
Tick blanket?
It looks like GDR picked up a new Austin Watling?
Kaven Benoit takes the stage after a 1-1 day.
Kenny Lutz celebrates Kennedy’s win with her. Did we just watch her take her last win at this level?
Danika White and Kristi Moore throwing the horns.
Brittany Gagne had everybody but one covered this year.
I’m sure she hates this shot, but it kinda captures the emotion of the moment.
The Women’s West top 10.
The ladies always have a blast on race day.
Danika and Tamala Whiteside congratulate each other.
Oh no, it’s the Bootey again.
The champ.
Josh Osby had a tough day and deserved this moment of happiness after taking a holeshot.
Andy White was on the job with Mike Brown.
Steve Simms talks about the final moto with Matt.
Emotions ran pretty high at the end of that wheel-to-wheel battle at the end of moto 2.
The West Women gather for some final awards.
Danika gets some special accolades for her hard work this season.
And so did Kristi.
OK, we’re still 12 hours away from home, so that’s where we’ll end it. Wyatt may still be stuck on the side of the highway with Casey Keast and Kevin Urqhart so we’ll let him say it this week: “See you at the races…UMPF!”