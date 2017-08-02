Faces at the Races | Moncton National | Toys for Big Boys

By Billy Rainford

We’ve made it home from the Atlantic Coast safely, so it’s time to have a look at some of the people who make this annual trip to the right coast as memorable as it always is.

I was talking with an American rider who commented on how nice Canadians are, in general. I said to them, “Canadians are known to be really nice people, but Maritimers are really REALLY nice people.” I was trying to get to the reasons why and I have a few theories. Maybe they’re best left for a Monday Morning rave.

Anyway, please enjoy this closer look at our trip to the East Coast.