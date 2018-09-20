Faces at the Races | Montreal Supercross
By Billy Rainford
Photos by Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford
It’s been a busy week, so we’re a little late with our ‘Faces at the Races‘ column from the Montreal Supercross last Saturday. So, with it currently residing in the ‘better late than never’ category, here’s our look at some of the people from in and around Olympic Stadium last weekend.
I think the first person we saw when we got there was Ryder Heacock in support of the Blackstock Motorsports team. He’s an off road guy and was not upset he didn’t have to hit those whoops.
#55 Jack Wright is their 250 guy.
These shots were taken at Friday night’s meet ‘n greet that we just sort of wandered into. JSR was happy to see us, none the less.
We went Facebook Live with Eric Peronnard.
Andre Laurin of the OTSFF team TCB’ing outside the stadium.
Saturday started with track walk. When I asked Marco Cannella where he was going with hi hairdo, he simply said, “Somewhere nobody has been before.” Nice, but that’s going to be a tall order.
Bjorn Viney was ready to put his smooth style to the test in the Intermediate class.
It was good to see Robbie Feder back in Canada. He’s Josh Hansen’s guy.
Not sure Justin Petker is buying what Dylan Wright is selling.
Would Jess Pettis’ dream season continue? You know the answer.
Josh Hansen was one of the Honda riders under the GDR tent for the weekend.
Cale Foster trying to beat Jeff’s time on Mad Skills…
RJ Hampshire after an early crash in practice. It’s tough to fly in and ride a different bike at Pro Supercross levels.
The women were also going to get a taste of the tricky Montreal track.
Keylan Meston and Greg Small chatting in the pits. Keylan wasn’t racing because he banged his head pretty good a while back.
Ulf Viney admitted there’s always a love/hate relationship with this sport when your son is on the starting line. I gave him a “Breathe” pit board sign.
When in Rome, right, Andreas?
All I know is someone sitting next to Davey Fraser has a black thumb nail. Ooh, edgy!
Guillaume St Cyr was in his wheelhouse in this Supercross atmosphere. He’s got game.
RJ and Malcolm Stewart keeping it light in the pits.
Jeff always supplies Cade Clason with Starburst candies on race day. Without him there, they went to Shawn Maffenbeier.
Quinn Amyotte was also ready for a good day in the Intermediate class. He’d pass his way up in to 3rd place.
Tanner Ward would be a good guy to walk the track with, as an amateur.
Cheyenne Harmon is the 450 guy on the Blackstock team. Did I hear correctly? He had his van stolen before he came to Montreal? Man, he’s really being tested this summer!
I’m pretty sure JC Bujold raced the Supermini class last time we were in Montreal.
Only if your name is Josh can you walk with them.
If you’ve got an itch, scratch it, as the saying goes.
Alex Martin raced the 250 in the 450 class, in case you’ve been under a rock this week.
I’m not exactly sure what everyone’s doing here.