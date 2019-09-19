Faces at the Races | Montreal SX
By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford
Let’s have a closer look at some of the people who were at the Montreal Supercross last weekend.
‘Faces at the Races‘ is our look at them off the track, in the pits, and around the event. It’s our time to have some fun and not be so serious.
We’ll start with Jeff’s stuff:
When McConkey finished, Bigwave said,
“Well you’re pretty good old son
But sit down in that chair right there
And let me show you how it’s done!”
Anyone? Anyone?