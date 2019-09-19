Faces at the Races | Montreal SX

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Let’s have a closer look at some of the people who were at the Montreal Supercross last weekend.

‘Faces at the Races‘ is our look at them off the track, in the pits, and around the event. It’s our time to have some fun and not be so serious.

We’ll start with Jeff’s stuff:

This is the look of determination mixed with a whole lot of confindence.

Jess was cool, calm, and dressed to impress in Montreal.

Definitely “swipe right,” Nico.

Kelcey Jones was all smiles watching the #41.

This a mellow Amyotte photo. They proceeded to have a very solid night, on the track and in the shirt department.

Callus MX was well represented in Montreal.

Cindy Trudel was about to have one hell of a main event.

Factory Greg was on the bike pushing duties for the Wrozyna clan.

I had to hop in for the photo op with our ‘Out Of The Blue’ Karine Gauthier.

Jessica Diarra is always full of smiles.

Malcolm really does look like the Predator when he’s in the zone.

Sarah-Kim continues to impress me.

T-Dags looking at what most likely a National champion one day.

I didn’t know Jeremy Medaglia knew how to fill up a bike. Nice to see my little buddy supporting the family.

Mitch Cooke was in the house and he’s got Matthes thinking.

They brought back the Montreal Supercross, so why can’t they bring back the Expos?

Suns out guns out for Derek Medaglia.

I think we have finally found the bike and the class that fits Tyler Medaglia best.

Larry Enticer was all decked out and ready for the Montreal ladies.

Lindsey, Eve and Sarah-Kim.

Did Matthes and Mitch just agree on a Callus deal?

Marco and the backward bullhorns.

Lil’ Palms was pretty excited to follow in dads footsteps and race Montreal.

When McConkey finished, Bigwave said,

“Well you’re pretty good old son

But sit down in that chair right there

And let me show you how it’s done!”

Anyone? Anyone?

Disco Stu up in the catbird seat surveying the Montreal track.

I should have used a flash here but these bikes had to be the sweetest looking of the night.

Cade getting the suspension set just right for his first race on the new team.

Jay DaSilva happy to be at the races with both his sons again.

Matt getting dialed in for the racing.

I always like these shots at the big stadiums, so sit back for a minute…

This is a nothing shot, but wait 10 years when some of these kids are top Pro riders. #TBT anyone?

You know what I’m saying.

Like Lance Armstrong’s book said, “It’s not about your rig…” or something like that.

If you look at this photo and get my, “Nanu, nanu” line, you’re old.

Jason Benny looked pretty smooth on the Montreal track.

Another photo with thoughts of the future.

Some young up-and-comers.

Alexandre Morin has been around a while and I never even knew what he looked like! Now we all do.

If you read the program, #28 was actually Scott Jeffery. He looked pretty good out there!

Pointing out the hot…lines.

Here’s one for the mantle, Sam Gaynor.

Jess Pettis was fast all day and night, until that final first turn crash that took out his ACL. All the best, Jess.

Dean Wilson in the pits, from the hip.

Josh signing a fan’s tee shirt.

That’s Isaiah Reid from iMoto Films.

Ernie is a popular dude at the track.

We’re on to the night program now. Mitch is clearly ready for it!

Davey Fraser proved he’s still got some SX fight left in him!

Westen getting ready for an emotional roller coaster.

Trick. Are we still saying that?

Logan Karnow goes all Chuck Woolery and tells us, “We’ll be back in two and two.” And we have our first, “Google it, Bowker!” of the column.

Not sure if he’s pushing up or pulling down.

Sam chatting with Rick Amyotte.

Jayce Pennington has the game face down. Now we need to see what a smile looks like!

Papa Benny keeping tabs on Jason.

If you look up Peter Derry in an encyclopedia (are they still a thing?!), this is the exact photo you’ll find.

Funny, same goes for Eric Bujold.

Tyler Medaglia was hurting after his qualifying crash took him out for the night, but he was down on the track cheering Talon on.

And to think I can barley get my one leg straight at all!

The hired guns get introduced during opening ceremonies.

Matt Goerke is working his way back to 100%.

I’ll say it: I don’t think there’s any love lost between these two. They’re the 2 going for this $100K prize.

Can you hear the brogue from your place? I can.

Don’t hit the…don’t hit the…dammit, they hit the start gate!

Max does some very good video work. He follows that camera around like it’s a carrot dangling.

Jayce, we talked about that smile!

The Wilsons.

Even though Andy did his very best to embarrass me in front of Emily, I’ll post another one of these two.

Steve Beattie friggin in the riggin. Go ahead and Google that one, too, Bowker.

Jess, Cole, and Chloe watching the FMX show on the big screen.

I have the most fun trying to sneak shots of Sally Cannella at the races. This is one of my favourites.

Joe Skidd from The Big Bang Theory and SSS.

This little guy was so proud of this casual scooter move.

Legends.

More Legends. Man, the Gregoire name brings back some great racing memories from my youth.

Did everyone see Malcolm through the whoops? Wow.

Wyatt Waddell looked like quite the man about town with his cane.

I’m collecting a fair collection of this look from Luke Renzland. He raced Montreal and then drove all night to do the GNCC on Sunday.

That’s what #675 Kyle Dillin looks like.

“The Fish” lurking at the line.

I’ll say this: sometimes I really miss having hair.

Colton Facciotti was there to help in the GDR pits and sign a ton of autographs, but he should have shown up in a full on Florida retiree leisure suit with white mesh shoes or something.

What do you think of the track, Kevin Tyler? Kidding. That’s just what he thinks of ME!

“Bill” Crete.

Jack Wright in a pre-race, B&W moment.

Eve Brodeur with…is that the quad racer gal?

Yep, it was Marco.

To quote the Simpsons…”YOINK!” Man, we all need to make it up to Mathias Jorgensen for his intro to racing in Canada. That was a rough ending. “Here’s your trophy. Nope, give it back. Nope just kidding, here you go…”

I say it’s up to Greg Poisson to go to Westen’s house to get it back for Mathias. lol It all still hurts to think about.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you in Quebec City. Divina Wrozyna says, “See you at the races…”