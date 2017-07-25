Faces at the Races | Pleasant Valley National | Freedom Cycle

Faces at the Races | Pleasant Valley National | Freedom Cycle

By Billy Rainford

Here’s our weekly look at the riders under their helmets and people just enjoying themselves at the races. It’s our tongue-in-cheek look at some of the personalities in our sport. This week, we’re at Pleasant Valley, just outside Truro, Nova Scotia. Big thanks to Randy McLeod and the gang over at Freedom Cycle here in Truro. Be sure to check them out!