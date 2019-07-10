Faces at the Races | RED BUUUDDD!
By Billy Rainford
Photos by Billy Rainford and Emily Nicholson
With the break in the Canadian schedule still going, I decided DMX should make an appearance at at least one round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in the USA.
And what better round to hit than the annual 4th of July party that is Red Bud.
It was sunny, hot, and humid, just like Red Bud is supposed to be. The track was perfect and looked like a lot of fun to race. However, that’s not what ‘Faces at the Races’ focuses on.
Here’s a look from around the grounds and the pits at RED BUUUDDD!