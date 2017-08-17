Faces at the Races | Rockstar MX Nationals | RJ’s Round 10 | Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

Photos by Jeff McConkey, Emily Nicholson, and Billy Rainford

It’s always with mixed emotions that we enter the final round of our Pro series. It’s exciting that we are on the verge of crowning a couple champions, but a little depressing that it means the end of yet another season of Rockstar Energy MX Nationals. Now what?

Thank you to everyone who helped make this the most successful year around here at Direct Motocross. Whenever I’m asked what my favourite part of this job is, I immediately say ‘Faces at the Races.’ Well, this is the final installment of the series. Yes, we’ll always find more races to attend and Canadian racers to follow, so, like it or not, Faces will continue!

Here’s a look at some of the things we saw fit to point our cameras at this past weekend.