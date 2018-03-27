Faces at the Races | Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary AX | Tag Metals
By Billy Rainford
It was great to be back on home turf to check out some Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour racing. You’ve seen all the action from on the track, now it’s time to have some fun and take a closer look at some of the people from off the track. Here’s this week’s ‘Faces at the Races’ column from the Arium Western Event Centre in downtown Calgary, Alberta.
Steve Beattie getting Cole Thompson’s bike ready Friday afternoon, white plates and all…
Brett Lee is half of the on-air live broadcast team.
Not everyone can rock a stache like this.
Steve Simms keeping up his digital correspondences while at the races.
Erinie!
Dylan Kaelin and Tanner Ward.
It was cool to see Josh Hill back in Canada. It dodn’t go very well for him but it was still cool.
Dylan Wright getting ready to go out and get 2nd Friday night.
It’s all in the details.
Shawn Maffenbeier getting ready to hit the track.
Ross Thompson of Horsepower Ranch fame. Seriously, ask him anything you can think of about bees, next time you see him.
“Hey, Dylan, who would have guessed I’d be ahead of you in points when we left Calgary?”
Hold on, Brock Leitner, it’s going to get a little rocky.
Jared Stock came in to race on a whim and left in a haze. He got bitten by the whoops Friday night.
Austin Watling doing…something to Tanner Ward before a race.
I only included this one so Andreas (Andy) would be mad at me…
Um, that’s MR. Brown, to you!
Has Kevin Tyler gone paleo?
That’s what we thought, too, Pat O’Connor.
Little Hudson.
His voice has gotten even better since the last time I heard it.
Dean Thompson was a big part behind getting Mike Brown here.
I hadn’t seen Jim Small in a while. He’s just happiest when he’s at the races.
Chloe keeping Cole focused before a race.
I have no idea what I did, but I’m sorry, Pat.
Stu looks concerned here.
Yes, you look cool and all, Todd Schumlick, but I think we both just missed something big!
Being able to watch all the races live online is great. That’s Brett Lee doing a behind-the-scenes spot for the broadcast.
Mark Booker was there with a couple riders from his Team Holeshot Motosports Team.
Mike Brown earned #68 last summer so he wasn’t his customary #3.
Keylan Meston takes a deep breath to get focused.
Teammates lining up beside each other in Arenacross is always scary for a team manager.
Trickness.
Matt Goerke at the Pit Party, which was a huge success, especially on Saturday.
Dillan was a huge hit with the moms.
Colton looks like he’s up to something here.
Young Tanner Ward with an even younger fan.
Maff hands out an autograph.
Keylan having some fun with the fans.
These things are pretty new to most but definitely new to the first-year Pro riders.
Jared Petruska sneaks in a slight smile for this one.
Joey Parkes having some fun with the locals.
Blake Osatchuk chatting it up.
Spenser “With an S” Wilton.
Time to go.
Ernie and Jim could spin some Canadian Moto yarns! #beentheredonethat
Daryl Murphy trying to get the point across that he’s watching closely.
Tyler Spikman with a little social media time on the dozer.
When you’ve been a Pro since you were 14, what does it take to get you psyched to race? Good question. Maybe I should ask him…
This little guy was pumped for his win. My camera totally went out of focus for the good shots where he pointed at me.
NEVER be too cool to give mom a hug. Never.
Shawn can’t even take the stage without a little sarcasm thrown in.
Matt and Colton talk about that last lap, last turn pass in the Main.
Pucker up, buttercup!
Cole Thompson takes the stage after his big win.
Colton will be there week in, week out, don’t worry.
Some day…
Hey, André Laurin, I forgot to thank you in person for all the great and appreciated hospitality while I was at the X Games in Aspen. Thank you. Oh, and “See you at the races…”