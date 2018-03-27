Faces at the Races | Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary AX | Tag Metals

By Billy Rainford

It was great to be back on home turf to check out some Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour racing. You’ve seen all the action from on the track, now it’s time to have some fun and take a closer look at some of the people from off the track. Here’s this week’s ‘Faces at the Races’ column from the Arium Western Event Centre in downtown Calgary, Alberta.