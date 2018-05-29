Faces at the Races | Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary – Round 1

Faces at the Races | Rockstar Triple Crown | Calgary – Round 1

Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford

It’s time to have a look at the people and sights that happened off the track at round 1 of the 2018 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour at Wild Rose in Calgary, AB.

These aren’t action shots. No, these are shots that I take where sometimes the captions write themselves immediately. Our sport is filled with great people and unique characters. My goal each week is to try and capture moments that show this…and them make a sarcastic comment to go with it!

Here’s our first ‘Faces at the Races‘ column of the summer.