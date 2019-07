Faces at the Races | Sand Del Lee National

Faces at the Races | Sand Del Lee National

By Billy Rainford and Jeff McConkey

Photos by Jeff McConkey and Bigwave

Let’s have some fun looking at the people at Round 5 of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals from Sand Del Lee in Ottawa, Ontario.

The day always starts out with riders meeting. Unfortunately, after grabbing his first 450 moto podium, Shawn Maffenbeier has broken his collarbone and is out for the remainder of the MX Nationals. I hope it’s not because we only did knuckles and not the ‘slap chop’ after his podium!

Phil Nicoletti was assessed a DQ from the event due to his part in the post-race confrontation and slips back to 5th, 55 points out of first place.

We won’t see Liam O’Farrell lining up until Walton next, I don’t think. He proved he still has the skills to compete near the front.

Jess Pettis looked back up to speed this week and said on the stage that he “found his mojo.”

If you’ve ever had a problem with L5 in your lower back, you can’t believe the pain and discomfort Cole Thompson has been racing through! I joked that I couldn’t even put shoes on. He laughed and said, “Look down.” He was wearing slip-on Crocs. lol

Greg Poisson had this sweet Shimano GRX-equipped gravel bike on display. Pretty cutting edge gearing and stuff.

That’s #243 Eric Schildt and Rebecca cruising the pits.

Home track advantage and pressure for Kevin Tyler and his guys.

I wonder if he’s sick and tired of ‘Herman’ jokes and references yet?

Claudie Lapointe was at the races but has since left for her new adventure with KTM in Austria.

Red plates in the morning light.

Tyler Medaglia’s Lime Nine 1996 replica graphics kit had everyone looking.

Kids today! Thomas Rendall broke both wrists on the finish line jump at Gopher Dunes and now the only thing he has on his two casts is his Instagram link. Seriously!

That’s Minnesota’s Jacquline Riess, Andy White, Dawn McClintock, and Greg Small.

If the shade under this group of trees by the starting gate at SDL could talk!

Unfortunately, the sweet-looking Manluk pits were down to just one rider this week.

It was extremely hot and humid and this truck bed turned into a cooling pool.

We had a blast on the ‘Moto Central Live Show Presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer’ Friday night. Thanks to everyone who hug out with us.

Anyone old enough to remember the Maxell tapes ad? This Hayden Halstead Tomfoolery reminds me of it.

Word on the street is that Mark put it to our own Jeff McConkey in a recent race.

This photo of Josh Osby was way over-exposed, but I actually kind of like the way it turned out!

Chad Goodwin Friday afternoon. Things were a little more relaxed at this point.

Same for Keylan Meston Friday afternoon.

Maybe two T’s make it cool as if it were PH phat? I don’t know what’s cool with the kids anymore!…

You can almost feel the humidity in this shot.

Some guys can only take the pictures…

Is it the “Kenora dinner jacket” or the “Keswick traxedo?” Your call.

Calm, cool, and full of mojo. Jess Pettis is back.

It’s 2019, even 50cc kids have their jerseys done. Come on, guys!

Nice to see off road racers giving this moto thing a shot. Ryder Heacock looked good in his Callus gear riding some sort of weird yellow bike.

Is this a real thing?

Hailey Johnson trying the serious approach.

Eve Brodeur is always full of smiles.

Emilie-Jade rocking the new Leatt for 2019.

Does anyone love Women’s Moto more than Dawn?!

I wish more riders would go back to the custom painted helmets like Kelcey Jones and her sweet new Shoei.

Does anyone have a cleaner 125 than “Cat Lady” Carrie Davis? I doubt it!

Megan Brodeur was back in the dirt with limited seat time and pulled off an impressive 2nd in moto 2

Davey Fraser is one cool cat.

Mitch Amyotte looks like a young Dale Earnhart in his prime. He’s only missing a few Camel racing girls to complete the outfit.

Marco Cannella is so good looking that he has even scared himself…twice! Poor Luke is just a deer in the headlights with Marco’s good looks around.

Vincent Lauzon has some flow that would make anyone jealous!

I’m still struggling with the fact that Kevin Urquhart is a Nickleback fan.

But, if anyone can appreciate a good Nickleback song, it’d probably The Newf.

I don’t know why the kids are cutting it so short on the top nowadays?

Chad Goodwin was due for a good day!

Rumour has it that Mr. JYD himself will be lining up at Deschambault. I wonder if he’ll be on one of those weird yellow machines.

Mike Alessi wasn’t taking any chances in the heat and lined up for moto 2 with a hydration pack.

Attention all kids: forget who your heroes are now, and try to be like this guy.

This was before the moto. Yeah, it was that hot and humid.

Julian and PR-MX were about to have a great return to the outdoors.

Cade Clason was about to have a solid day in the sand. No joke!

Keeping the top guys up, apparently.

#570 Thomas Lanphear is up from the USA and ripping his 250 2-stroke in the 450 class.

If this weekend were last weekend this weekend, Sam Gaynor would be in the 2020 FXR gear as fill-in for Maff. That made almost no sense…

They decided to move the mechanics area before the races.

This bird was in the tiny marsh right beside it and was like, “WTF?!” Cale Foster and I joked that it’s probably the last of its kind and we’ll have to shut Sand Del Lee down!

2/3 of ‘The Fab 3’ together again. Austin raced the FXR PreMix class.

#243 Liam Webber was on the outside looking in…but he had hope!

Hello, Joe Skidd, nice to see you.

Bill Wright cheering on all the riders.

I heard Julien Perrier wasn’t shaving his beard until their first child is born, which is actually on its way. Congrats, guys.

Barry getting some ideas for the Walton TransCan. More sand, Barry!

Westen and Cameron Wrozyna keep getting older, but their parents never seem to! What’s in the Newtonville water?!

Cole trying to stay cool Saturday. Even shade didn’t really make a difference in that horrible humidity!

Was it that bad? Ya, it was.

There’s a Progressive Insurance joke in here somewhere, but I’m having troubles finding it.

Things got a little rough off the start of the first Women’s moto. From the replay, Eve Brodeur got off extremely lucky on this one.

Jeremy McKie was the rider who had nowhere to go and crashed with Kyle King. Kyle took a ride to the hospital and Jeremy decided not to race the amateur day on Sunday. I hope everyone is OK now.

Tyler knew his set up was fire this past week.

If you ain’t fit like Dylan Wright, don’t expect to be faster than Dylan Wright.

Liam O’Farell in for a quick drink.

It was good to see Brandon Gourlay back at the races with his dad.

Who’s picking the umbrella girls over at Sky Racing?! I kid. Craig Randell, you look great!

After all the shenanigans behind him were said, done, and punished, Matt’s tie for the win would turn into a 2nd place.

Mike would be fined $250, docked 5 positions, and put on probation for the remainder of the season for his part in that 450 situation.

Phil Nicoletti would lose total points and prize money from the event and be put on probation for the remainder of the series for his actions.

Did we pack that other set of gear?

You wouldn’t believe how hard it rained after the racing was done. I was torrential and came down sideways!

Zeb Dennis and his posse.

Hey James, was it hot this past weekend?

Is it possible that Johnny Grant just keeps getting cooler with each passing year?!

There it is!

Justin Thompson and Andre Laurin laughed at me because I wasn’t wearing a fancy headset.