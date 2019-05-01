Faces at the Races | Sarnia AX
By Billy Rainford
‘Faces at the Races‘ from Round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross in Sarnia, Ontario.
OK, let’s jump the boards and start this shift.
Here’s what the winner of the Women’s race, Avrie Berry, looks like.
I like these artsy shots.
The Zeccas.
#14 Tanner Ward joined the series in Sarnia and took and impressive 2nd in the 250 main.
Chad Goodwin knows it’s 100 degrees in Texas right now. It hovered around 45 in Sarnia.
Steve Beattie with Cole Thompson before a gate drop.
Shawn Maffenbeier on the line.
Matt Bannon in the stands.
Dakota Alix and his dad, Todd, going over some sections.
I’m curious to see if Tyler Medaglia is still running the Carl Vaillancourt mullet this week in Barrie. What are the odds?
Talan Hansen watching the action from the stands.
Josh Snider and the Hutchinsons.
Phil Nicoletti keeping loose before the action starts.
Gathering outside the building for practice.
Travis Roberts and Quinn Amyotte.
“Hey, Seth Hughes, look over here!”
I told you, Shelby Mahon, if I’m trying to take your photo and you attempt to back out of it, I’m using it, for sure.
Matt and Dylan talking things over.
Tyler letting the flow fly.
Dakota Alix checking the results.
The new Ontario crew in Sarnia.
Hey, is Robbie Quantrill supposed to be back here?!
Phil and Chad catching up, pre-practice.
Shawn does his best catalog pose.
Cale Foster and Luke Renzland.
It was nice to see Matt Goerke smiling after his Clash for Cash win.
Hunter Scott gets the Supermini win. Zeb Dennis did a great job as the in-house announcer in Sarnia.
Mark Booker was running double duty in Sarnia – team manager and moto dad.
Dakota’s bike in the bowels of the arena.
This just screams Canadian Motocross.
Cale and Luke checking the DMX social feeds, for sure.
Kevin Tyler’s game face…or ignore the bald guy’s face?
Purple or fuchsia?
Everyone doing their own thing in Ryan Derry’s pit.
Mitch Amyotte man-friending his brother.
John Wright is still a moto dad.
Kelcey Jones “Wiebing” John Wright.
Hayden Halstead nursing his broken leg, hanging out with Maff.
James Lissimore hurrying to get the holeshot angle.
Dylan Wright with another win and the points lead.
Dylan’s parents. Hey, can I see your credentials, please?!
Future Pros cheering on the current Pros.
Chloe congratulating Cole on another win.
JSR happy to see a KTM 1-2 in the 450 main.
Cade Clason taking one last look at the finish line approach at the end of the night.
Justin Thompson had to be happy with the full house at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia this week.
OK, boys, you’ve got to beat the Toronto traffic (they’re too late) to get up to Barrie, so hit the road and we’ll see you at the races…