Faces at the Races | Washougal National
By Billy Rainford
Photos by John Meaney
John Meaney (@meandawg15) was at the Washougal National shooting photos from us and he sent over a million bangers!
I can see what’s going to happen this week: before I know it, I’ll be at Motocross Deschambault for the ECAN and these amazing pics will get lost in the shuffle.
Well, I’m determined not to let that happen, so here are some ‘Faces at the Races’ shots from the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross National in Washougal, Washington.