Faces at the Races | Washougal National

By Billy Rainford

Photos by John Meaney

John Meaney (@meandawg15) was at the Washougal National shooting photos from us and he sent over a million bangers!

I can see what’s going to happen this week: before I know it, I’ll be at Motocross Deschambault for the ECAN and these amazing pics will get lost in the shuffle.

Well, I’m determined not to let that happen, so here are some ‘Faces at the Races’ shots from the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross National in Washougal, Washington.

We have to start with some Canadian content! That’s Dominique Daffé at the races with Jared Petruska. The day didn’t go as they would have liked, but that’s racing.

A motor exploding kept Jared from getting to the motos. Congrats on giving it a go, Jared.

This…er, The Man needs no introduction.

I’m not too sure what’s going on here but I’m positive Alex Martin got a very fresh “Cartwright” before this round. Yikes, look at those lines!

He’s sponsored.

Chase Sexton looking good and ready for a good day.

Mosiman makes direct eye contact with Meandawg. He’s from The Rock and could take this as a challenge!

Deano solidifies a ride for the next season and gives himself a well-deserved pat on the back.

Zacho has found a comfortable home near the front of the 450 class.

Jordan Bailey preparing for a moto.

#2 Cooper Webb.

#94 Ken Roczen.

It’s been too long since I’ve walked up and down these hills. I didn’t miss a race here between 1998 and 2006.

AC has morphed into a completely different person over the last few years, hasn’t he?

The hair game is strong at an AMA National.

I’m always curious what type of music riders listen to before a race. Can you imagine if it was show tunes?! “Oooooklahoma….”

Marvin and Frankie take a moment.

Even us bald guys get freshies on race day!

Cameron McAdoo took 7th.

If you remember from previous columns, this is called “arms akimbo.” #crosswordnerd

AC was sooo close to winning both motos, but this ain’t horseshoes!

It was Dylan Ferrandis who took the wins.

250 podium: Dylan Ferrandis (1-1), Adam Cianciarulo (3-2), Justin Cooper (2-4eh).

Meandawg snipes a shot. Judging from that shirt/hat combo, it must be from Ryne Swanberg or Mike Emery.

I’m doing everything I can not to type this out in the voice of Borat… Gotcha!

Eli Tomac flexed his outdoor dominance muscles this week.

Kenny finished 2nd (2-3) and has to wonder what Eli had for breakfast.

Marvin finished 3rd (5-2) and was out to the early lead in moto 2 until the E-Train came through.

450 podium: Eli Tomac (1-1), Ken Roczen (2-3), Marvin Musquin (5-2). PS Second stands on the other side!

This always seems like a great idea until you realize you didn’t bring a change of clothes…

We’ve always got to include at least one shot of Mitch. Roger and Mitch are prerequisites for one of these columns.

That’s Yusuke Watanabe from Japan. He finished 23rd overall in the 250 class.

That’s our old friend Jacob Hayes. John probably could have waited to snap another one, but, oh well…

John snaking another one.

Kyle Peters getting the rocks out.

I feel like we’re saying Shane McElrath’s name a lot less lately.

Christian Craig announced his suspension on his Instagram page @christiancraig