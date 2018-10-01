For Immediate Release – Oct 1, 2018

This weekend, October 6th and 7th is the Grande Finale of the 2018 Enduro season. The final two rounds will be taking place at the home of series sponsor Knott Construction in Meaford, Ontario. This is the same location as last year’s final event only this year, special test length has been drastically increased.

Thanks to a much drier summer and the tireless efforts of the Knott family, we are pleased to have the trail system expanded resulting in longer lap times. There will also be an added “Extreme” section for “A” and “Super Youth” riders.

Please note that Saturday and Sunday are scored as separate events with points from each day paying towards the Provincial Championship. Awards will be held at the end of the day as normal with the Provincial Championship number one plates awarded on Sunday after the conclusion of that day’s awards.

The local snowmobile club will be on site serving up coffee and baked goods each morning and a full lunch and snacks throughout the day. All proceeds go to the local snowmobile club and we thank them for catering and keeping this a community minded event.

We encourage parents and family to take part in the “Fun Ride” after the enduro where a Ladies class and “pit bike” class will give adults an opportunity to get out and ride so come prepared!

The current conditions of the course are fantastic and weather appears on our side. Spread the word and let’s finish off 2018 with another great ride.

Knott Property – 138297 Grey Road 112, Meaford ON

See you in Meaford this weekend!

For Specific event go to www.worldendurocanada.com