The 2019 48th Annual FMF Florida Winter AM Presented by VP Race Fuel, kicks off Jan 12-13, 2019 at Gatorback Cycle Park. The Florida Winter Am Series is your last chance to practice and race on Diamondback prior to the Loretta Lynn Southeast Area Qualifier (March 2-3, 2019) and Gatorback prior to the Loretta Lynn Southeast Amateur Regional (June 1-2, 2019). Memberships & AMA are not required for practice VET payout at all rounds Overall awards to each racer for the classes they race all three rounds in