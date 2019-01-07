The 2019 48th Annual FMF Florida Winter AM Presented by VP Race Fuel, kicks off Jan 12-13, 2019 at Gatorback Cycle Park.
The Florida Winter Am Series is your last chance to practice and race on Diamondback prior to the Loretta Lynn Southeast Area Qualifier (March 2-3, 2019) and Gatorback prior to the Loretta Lynn Southeast Amateur Regional (June 1-2, 2019).
Memberships & AMA are not required for practice
VET payout at all rounds
Overall awards to each racer for the classes they race all three rounds in
For additional information on our events please visit our website at www.unlimitedsportsmx.com . Also follow the official Facebook, Twitter and Instagramaccounts for the latest news.