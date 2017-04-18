Inaugural FMF 125 Dream Race Invitational Triple Crown Adds

Two-Stroke Racing to 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Three-Race Series Will Include Hangtown, Thunder Valley, and Washougal MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (April 17, 2017) – MX Sports Pro Racing and FMF Racing have announced and exciting addition to the 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship with the inaugural FMF 125 Dream Race Invitational Triple Crown. This trio of two-stroke races will take place at the season-opening Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic on May 20, the True Value Thunder Valley National on June 3, and the Peterson CAT Washougal National on July 29. The legacy of the sound and smell of a two-stroke engine has remained an integral part of the lore of the world’s most prestigious motocross championship and its 45-year history. Now, for the first time since the move to four-stroke motorcycles, fans old and new will have the chance to watch a full gate of 125cc machines compete at the Nationals. “FMF was founded on two-stroke machines back in 1973, and we are very pleased to be a part of the new two-stroke movement that is taking place,” said FMF Racing Marketing Director Donny Emler, Jr. “Working with MX Sports Pro Racing on the idea to have a ‘Triple Crown’ event and have the promoters at each of these legendary tracks jump at the opportunity is pretty special. I can’t wait to hear these races take place!” The format for each of the three races in the Triple Crown will feature one practice and one moto, which will take place in between the pair of motos for both the 450 and 250 Classes. The competitors that will make up each 125 Dream Race field will consist of past champions, former pros, factory-level amateur competitors, and potentially even industry icons and celebrities. The format for each of the three races in the Triple Crown will feature one practice and one moto, which will take place before the first 450 and 250 Class motos. The competitors that will make up each 125 Dream Race field will consist of past champions, former pros, factory-level amateur competitors, and potentially even industry icons and celebrities. “The opportunity to pay homage to the roots of American motocross was simply too good to pass up,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. “The draw of a two-stroke has remained prevalent despite the progression of the sport, and thanks to the longstanding partnership we have with a passionate supporter like FMF we have the ability to give our fans and the motocross industry what it wants with a truly special showcase at multiple rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.” FMF Racing’s sponsorship of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, and the sport of motocross, spans decades. The iconic exhaust manufacturer also serves as the title sponsor of the FMF Glen Helen National on Memorial Day weekend (May 27). “After our inaugural 125 Dream Race Invitational at Washougal last year, it’s exciting to have MX Sports Pro Racing recognize the vision of what the 125 Dream Race stands for, and what it brings to the industry and community of current motocross racers and fans, and those still to come.” says Joey Lancaster, the founder of the original 125 Dream Race, now entering its sixth year apart of the National’s amateur weekend racing program at Washougal MX Park. Tickets to each race of the FMF 125 Dream Race Invitational Triple Crown are available at ProMotocross.com. For more information regarding the Triple Crown, visit 125dreamrace.com or email info@125dreamrace.com. For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news: Facebook: @americanmotocross

