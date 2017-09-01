Fox MX | All NEW 180 Boot | Strap In | Ricky Carmichael

All new for 2018, the Fox 180 boot redefines the boundaries for performance and value. Completely redesigned and built off of our championship proven Instinct, the 180 boot provides a precise performance fit around the ankle and toe box giving the rider maximum support and comfort. The 180 Boot was developed with the legendary Ricky Carmichael and takes cues from the championship proven Instinct Boot.

Featuring an industry first silicone closure system on the shin plate and floating cuff system to provide lateral support and prevent hyperextension, Combined with TPU construction throughout and a durable rubber medial & burn guard, the 180 Boot offers superior comfort and function at an aggressive price point.