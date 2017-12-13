FOX RACING ANNOUNCES NEW DOCUMENTARY: ALWAY5 THE RYAN DUNGEY STORY

For Immediate Release

FOX RACING ANNOUNCES NEW DOCUMENTARY: ALWAY5 THE RYAN DUNGEY STORY

Dec 12, 2017 – Irvine, CA – Fox Racing is excited to present ALWAY5: The Ryan Dungey Story. This documentary gives viewers an overview of Ryan’s phenomenal career, with interviews about his start in motocross to his final Supercross race in Las Vegas and announcing his retirement.

This short film tells a story about a determined and driven athlete and his journey in the sport of motocross. It holds many impactful moments from Ryan’s life that many are unaware of. With emotional interviews from key people in his life, you will get a first hand look at Ryan Dungey, who he really is and all that he has accomplished throughout his career. From family and friends, to athletes and industry people, this short film has been an incredible and rewarding journey for all of us.

“Ryan was the toughest when things went wrong. He was so good at limiting the damage, that’s why he won many championships.” –Roger De Coster

For more information, and to view the full video, go to: https://www.foxracing.com/us/moto/ryan-dungey-always

Also, be sure to enter for your chance to win a signed Ryan Dungey jersey: https://foxracing.ca/ryan-dungey-signed-jersey-contest-ca.html#dungey-contest-signup-form



About Fox Racing

For over 4 decades, Fox Racing has been the global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. Fox outfits the world’s best competitive action sport athletes and enthusiasts with products that combine innovation and style, rooted in the brand’s original competitive motocross spirit. The company is based in Irvine, California, with offices, retail stores, and an international roster of sponsored athletes, located around the world.

Follow us at:

https://www.instagram.com/foxracing/

https://www.instagram.com/foxmoto/