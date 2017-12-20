FOX Sports with Feld Entertainment Debut 2018 Monster Energy Supercross Broadcast Schedule

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – FOX Sports and Feld Entertainment, Inc. announced today the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, television schedule, beginning with the season-opener event from Anaheim on Saturday, Jan. 6 (10:00 PM ET) live on FS1.

As the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross season follows the most-watched season ever on FS1, averaging 343,000 viewers according to Nielsen Media Research. The 2017 Indianapolis event on FOX broadcast tallied 813,000 viewers, the most ever on FOX, FS1 or SPEED.

The broadcast team of Ralph Sheheen (play-by-play), Hall-of-Fame racers Jeff Emig and Ricky Carmichael (analysts) and Jenny Taft (reporter) returns to call the 17-race season, including two events – Foxborough and Salt Lake City – live on the FOX broadcast network.

With a broadcast presence that spans international audiences and global partners re-broadcasting each race in more than 200 countries, Supercross ratings continue to increase at a time when some traditional sports ratings are on the decline. Viewership of the live airing of the 2017 Monster Energy Cup, a post-season all-star race with a million-dollar payout, on FS2 was up 21 percent over last year, and the network also saw the largest audience ever for the re-airing on FOX, up 87 percent. In total, the single race had over 1.5 million viewers tuning in for the high-speed action.

The race to the 2018 Monster Energy Supercross championship is wide open for the first time in recent history. The world’s most elite endurance athletes will compete on custom-designed tracks constructed by master track builders, providing unparalleled action and competition.

“We have three riders that come into the year as championship favorites,” said Ralph Sheheen. “Eli Tomac has to feel like last year’s title slipped away after a disastrous round in MetLife Stadium. I’m sure he would love to quiet those who doubt him by winning the 2018 title. Marvin Musquin takes over for Ryan Dungey as the number one rider for Red Bull KTM. The French rider has been working hard to develop a complete program and it shows. He was on pace all last season and capped it off with a dominating performance at the Monster Energy Cup. If he carries that speed into the new season, he will be tough to beat on what is already a championship-caliber team. Finally, you have Ken Roczen. He was so fast at the beginning of 2017 before his devastating crash at the second Anaheim event. We know he is fast and we know he has the endurance. If the rehab from his horrific injuries goes as planned, not only can he win this title, but it would be one of the all-time greatest comeback stories in sports.”

Monster Energy Supercross races will also appear in Canada and the Caribbean through FOX Sports Racing, as well as be available through FOX Sports GO, the critically acclaimed app that provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content at home or on-the-go and now is available to 94 million subscribers.

International fans can watch the Monster Energy Supercross season unfold live by subscribing to the Supercross Video Pass, available to fans outside of the U.S. and Canada via the mobile-responsive portal at SupercrossLIVE.tv and via the Monster Energy Supercross Roku app.

2018 FOX Supercross television schedule (all times Eastern and subject to change):