FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE from the Races! | Sneaky Weasel Beer

Yep, we’re going LIVE from the races on Friday nights. We’ve done it many times before, but now we have a title beer sponsor!

Sneaky Weasel beer has stepped up to help us have as much fun as we possibly can, so we’re going live from the races on Friday nights, starting in Sarnia before Round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series.

You’ll be able to tune in from home as we broadcast live from our Direct Motocross Facebook page. We’ll be sure to post the link on our Twitter and Instagram pages, too.

The Sneaky Weasel Moto Central ‘Patio Party’

Join us at 7pm local time for previews, reviews, interviews, and shenanigans, as we go over what’s gone on, what’s going on, and who’s doing what. We’ll line up as many of the riders and industry people as we can each week to keep you informed on what’s going on at our races.

It should be fun. See you there! And bring your ID…