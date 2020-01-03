Frid’Eh Update #1 Presented by Race Tech
By Billy Rainford
Welcome to Week #1 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update presented by Race Tech.
With the new scoring and career numbering system we don’t really have a #1 rider in 2020. With that in mind, it gives me free reign to do whatever I want!
We’re having a really strange, warm early winter in the Southwestern Ontario area. In fact, Gopher Dunes is actually open for riding today in Courtland! Crazy!
I figured I’d head over that way and see if I can’t get a few photos and some video.
OK, I’ve now been here for a couple hours and there were a few people out on the track taking advantage of these rare conditions.
Let’s have a look…
Here are a few shots. I don’t know everyone’s name, so I won’t label any of them.
I shot a bunch of video, too, so I’ll get to work on that when I get home to some high speed internet.
OK, Kerri Schuster is giving me that look that says she’d like to close the shop and go home. They’re also doing their annual inventory, so I’m definitely NOT going to rock the boat!
Enjoy A1 tomorrow night! It sounds like the NBC Gold Supercross deal is only available south of the border, but the Supercross Live option should work for those of us north of the border who don’t want to go through a VPN.
We’ll return with Update #2 next Friday.