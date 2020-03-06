Frid’Eh Update #10 | Keylan Meston | Husqvarna Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #10 belongs to Calgary’s Keylan Meston. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #10 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update presented by Husqvarna Canada. I’m currently sitting in the Media Centre at Daytona International Speedway while some sort of NASCAR tour is going on.

We’ll keep this one short this week because there is just too much going on that I need to capture and the previous few days were spent close behind the steering wheel of the DMX Van.

Keylan Meston is career #10 so we got in touch with him this week to talk about a few things. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Keylan had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey Keylan. Thanks for talking with us again. We already know that you got your start in Motocross because you wanted to be cool like your cousins and that you were an OG #722 when you started, so we’ll ask you some more current questions this time. Let’s talk about your 2019 racing season. You didn’t race any of the AX rounds last year. What were you up to?

Keylan Meston: CTR was not planning on doing the whole Triple Crown but I wanted to race more than just 8 rounds of outdoors so I put in a little extra outdoor prep at ClubMX and went and did the first two AMA rounds. They were humbling but good. Learned where I was at with myself and the bike and it was just one extra stepping stone for the year.

You finished 6th overall in MX after a great battle in the points with Ryan Down. Your best was a 5th at Walton. What was your best race of the summer?

Ya, it was good! Had lots of great battles with almost everyone in the field. From (Mike) Alessi and (Cole) Thompson to (Cade) Clason and (Ryan) Dowd. Couple rough motos hurt my overall.

Best race was probably first moto at Walton when I ran down Alessi for the entire race. Best moto finish was a 4th at Deschambault. Had some good rounds where I laid down some heaters in qualifiers in the top 3 too!

What is your favourite track on the circuit and why?

I’m not too sure. I just love to race and I love the atmosphere at the tracks. When people are chipper and I’m in a good mood, that makes a track fun for me. They’re all pretty sweet…except for Gopher. My big bones are not mean’t to fly that high off the ground on a sand track.

We won’t be going to Prince George but we will be going to a place you’re very familiar with, DORVA in Drumheller. Most rider say they liked PG. Did you like it?

PG was cool. Always love the drive up there. The scenery is unmatched on the Glacier Parkway. I would love to post up in a little shack out there and go off the grid. Maybe learn to hunt and fish.. I probably wouldn’t last too long.

As for the track, it’s fun, tricky to race, the fence posts on the edges don’t feel too good on the shoulders.

What can people expect from the new round in Drumheller?

Great scenic view of the hoodoos and the Dinosaur Provincial Park valley. Black topsoil/clay mix, similar to Regina. Rolling hills and great flowing elevation.

Just like Calgary, wind will not be our friend for track conditions as it is fairly exposed on the edge of the valley. But that’s always a gamble at most of the rounds.

Do you think MX in Alberta is strong enough to host 2 races that close to Calgary?

I think so. But also people have to do their due diligence to the sport and show up to support the series, teams, racers and industry as a whole. The ticket price may not be what a person wants to pay but how is it to grow without the fans there carrying it on their shoulders?

As well, DORVA is a devoted group of fans that love the sport so much that they wanted a race to come to their town so bad that they practically flew to every other round in 19 to show their support, appreciation and dedication to the Canadian race scene and almost begged to have a round. To me, that’s cool! Why wouldn’t I want to surround myself with people like that? Trying to make our sport bigger and better. 9 rounds is better than 8!

Keylan cohosts the ‘Bent Methods’ YouTube show with Jared Petruska. | Bigwave photo

And no SX for you last year. What were you up to?

Working. Racing some offroad. Watched the Petruska’s tie the knot. Odds and ends.

What is your SX history and is AMA SX something you have an interest in before you stop racing at this level?

I can count on one hand the amount of times I have ridden an SX track. But a part of me would love to give it a go. Maybe not a a full fledge “live down south full time” effort, but just to be a part of the experience. Making a night show would be cool.

Hey, where are you right now? How’s training going?

I am in California. Just got back on the bike. I broke my finger and chipped my wrist at Chilliwack AX so have been taking it easy.

OK, so it was recently announced that you’ll be teaming up on the Carlson Racing Husqvarna team this season. How did this deal come together and what’s the travel situation for you?

Brent and Trevor (Carlson) have been beside me ever since I was with them in ’18 and when nothing materialized for this season, they had my back. I have always dreamt of being on the “big” team but it’s all flash. I think I found my home, this is where I belong. So, I am more than happy to be on the new Husqvarna team in Canada that is run by the most kick ass family around. I owe a big debt of gratitude to Davey Fraser as well for bridging the gap with them back in ’17.

Not sure about the travel yet. Probably set up a home base out east when the series heads that way.

Keylan has been around for a while and will keep going until he doesn’t feel he’s improving. | Bigwave 2012 photo

And are you doing all 3 disciplines this year?

Not too sure yet but it is being discussed.

Have you seen your new teammate, Casey Keast, on a 450 yet? If so, how does he look and how’s he going to do, do you think?

Casey will be on a 250. I am stoked for him. I can’t wait to help him in any way I can. We have been chatting lots and I have just been trying to pump his tires. Make him believe in himself again and remember that others believe in him as well. He has had a whirlwind of a career, so a clean slate and a fresh start will be good.

He texted me today and said he just rode the new bike and is stoked on it. It may not be right away but we will see him on the podium at some point.

Let’s talk a bit about your Bent Methods podcast/show. How did you decide to do this and how has it been going?

Jared and I just got to talking one day about being bored in the winters and wanting to think outside the box. Provide some positive value to our friends and people around us and maybe help our race careers in a sense too.

I mean, I have always had this desire to be a psychologist but no one in their right mind should be taking advice from a kook like me, but if I could shed some light on my personal experiences then maybe others could relate and find some comfort in that.

But Jared has been carrying the torch. He does a fantastic job with it and works really hard to be professional and make it a good product. I have been so busy with race stuff lately that I have been slacking. Dom and Chris have been a massive help too!

Why should people be subscribing to you guys on YouTube? What do you have planned?

We will see where it goes. Hopefully, we can keep the ball rolling and building momentum. Subscribe so that YouTube pays us. The bigger the following, the more traction, the bigger the bank account. C’mon Billy, you know this! Marketing 101!

**Sponsor inquiries at bentmethods@gmail.com

Keylan has found a home with Carlson Racing, so watch for him in 2020. | Bigwave photo

Will you get any gate drops in California before our season starts, like you’ve done in the past?

Not too sure.

OK, what’s the goal for this year and how many more years do you have in you?

Drink champagne bottles at the end of race day.

Hope to go till I feel I have no more room for improvement. Even though he doesn’t follow me on Instagram, I look up to T Dags. He is so old I’m pretty sure the guy uses Gold Bond and still reads the newspaper. But he thinks he is going to crush it everyday. Even when he doesn’t, he resets and lines up on the gate to win. At least in my mind that is how I see him.

Thanks for talking with us and good luck, Keylan. Any life lesson for us to go out on before you thank some sponsors?

Don’t be a sellout..

I’d like to thank the Carlsons, Husqvarna, Blackfoot Direct, Direct Suspension, Westwoods Apparel, DORVA, Hatt Auto.

Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

Cole Thompson Wins 5th Annual Pro Circuit Open at Tampa MX

We went Facebook Live for the Open Main Thursday night to capture #16 Cole Thompson‘s $4000 win ahead of #34 Tyler Bowers and #11 Kyle Chisholm.

Pro Main from the 5th Annual Pro Circuit Open by Kawasaki at Tampa MX. Posted by Direct Motocross on Thursday, March 5, 2020

I spoke to Cole after the race:

#16 Cole Thompson talks about his $4000 Win at the 5th Annual Pro Circuit Open by Kawasaki at Tampa MX in Tampa Florida. #mx #motocross #sx #supercross KTM Canada THOR MX Parts Canada Pro Circuit Tampa MX Posted by Direct Motocross on Thursday, March 5, 2020

I took lots of photos and video of the night, but finding time to do anything with them is the hard part. I didn’t get “home” to Brendan Goldstein‘s place in Palm Coast until after 2am and had to be up to get to Press Day here this afternoon.

Anyway, it means I’ll have lots of stuff to trickle out as I find time.

Pro Open Podium: Cole Thompson, Tyler Bowers, Kyle Chisholm. | Bigwave photo

Kassie Boone was there to put on a halftime show. | Bigwave photo

#19 Marshal Weltin grabbed the $1000 holeshot money. | Bigwave photo

Some Press Day Fun with Brendan from KDEAM Optics

Have a look at some of our Instagram Stories from Daytona SX Press Day:

Daytona SX – Press Day

Here are just a couple shots from Press Day here at the 50th Anniversary Daytona SX:

Rex Staten.

Left to right: Pierre Karsmakers (1974), Rex Staten (1980), Ricky Johnson (1986, 88), Jeff Emig (1997).

Guillaume St Cyr will continue his quest to make the night show this weekend.

Brendan Goldstein gives the sand the Sarasota thumbs up.

This layout favours a rider like Jeremy Martin in the 250 class.

And Eli Tomac in the 450 class.

RC looks like he could line up tomorrow!

Chad Reed’s victory lap continues this week.

Jo Shimoda and Justin Barcia were having the most fun over the finish line jump.

OK, have a great weekend and enjoy the racing from Daytona. It’s going to be pretty cool tomorrow, but perfect for racing.