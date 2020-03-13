Frid’Eh Update #11 | Davey Fraser | Presented by Husqvarna Canada

Frid’Eh Update #11 | Davey Fraser | Presented by Husqvarna Canada

By Billy Rainford

Week #11 belongs to Nova Scotia’s Davey Fraser. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #11 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada.

I’m currently on my way home biting my lip drinking a coffee at a McDonalds somewhere in Ohio as a girl has her phone on speaker and is yelling with her mom about her father’s sex life. I wish I were joking.

Seriously, It’s all I can do not to get all up in her face right now. Is it worth it? I’m equating it to freaking out about people driving in the left lane on the highway. OK, I’m going to take another deep breath and move on…

I’ve been on my way home from a great visit in Florida. I stopped in at Club MX in Chesterfield, SC yesterday and had a really good few hours watching at least 6 Canadians practice with Ben Graves and the guys at Club.

Every time I stop in there they’ve got something new to keep members entertained and progressing. Did you know that they now have 4 Supercross tracks?! They do.

When I got there, they said that #551 Guillaume St Cyr had already left for the Indianapolis Supercross. I hope he got the news that it was cancelled before he drove too far.

Davey Fraser is career #11 and this is his week for the Update Interview.

Davey attempted to qualify for the Daytona SX and ended up in the dreaded 41st qualifying place which meant he had to get prepped to race and head to the line before the heats to see if someone didn’t show up, letting him in.

It was the same position young Tyler Gibbs found himself out west, but Tyler got in. Davey did not get in, but nobody told the production crew because they showed his name on the screen and he just kept going down laps. He wasn’t on the track. My video talking with him as he waited proves it.

Davey had also decided to make the trek to Indy for another try this week. Unfortunately, we all got the news that the event was cancelled, so I hope Davey didn’t go too far out of his way before he found out.

I just spoke with Davey and he said that they hadn’t left yet. They will head through Georgia on the way home. I asked if they were going to hit any practice tracks and he said they just want to get home before this whole Corona Virus things hits the next level of panic. Good call. I should really get moving!

I don’t know if the entire Supercross season is done, but if they decide to hold the Foxborough round, Davey had plans to line up, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Here’s what Davey had to say when we interviewed him for this week’s Intro Interview:

Davey qualified 41st at Daytona. Here’s what he had to say when we spoke with him. | Bigwave photo

(NB: This interview was done before we knew Indy was CXL’d.)

Direct Motocross: Hello Davey. I asked you about the #70 in your email last time, but we didn’t really start at the beginning, so let’s do that this time. How did you first get into Motocross?

Davey Fraser: My dad road raced back in the day so I spent most of my younger years growing up at Atlantic Motorsport Park bombing around on my Z50. It wasn’t until I was 9 that my dad took me to my first race which ended up being the last MX race of the season where I raced my Z50 in the 50 class. I was pretty much instantly hooked and my dad ended up buying me a KX60 that same day!

So, the following year I started going to a few more races but it wasn’t until the following year that we started to take it a little serious with traveling and hitting as many races as we could!

What was your first number and why did you choose it?

My first number was 77 because it was the easiest available number to make out of some electrical tape (Haha), but I quickly changed to 71 and then 171 once I turned Intermediate. That’s where the AMA number came from this year.

You’ve been a Pro for a long time. Who was your hero when you were young? Chuck Sun? Marty Moates?

Yeah, it’s been a long time, for sure! Heading into my 15th year as a pro! I didn’t know much about motocross really until I started getting heavily into it so for me RC (Ricky Carmichael) was my hero growing up. I remember being at the U.S. Open for Ricky’s first race on a Honda and I think I may have been the only one there cheering for him that year. Haha.

If all goes well, we’ll see Davey at the Foxborough round of SX. | Bigwave photo

We were just at the Daytona SX this past weekend. Can you tell us what you thought of that track? I’m hearing very mixed reviews.

I thought the track was pretty fun! Was definitely not your typical SX track but still had some pretty fun sections with the switch backs through the sand.

Can you take us through how your practice and qualifying went?

First practice went pretty well. I was happy I got the track down really quick and felt comfortable out there. First qualifier probably couldn’t have gone any worse. Haha. I was never able to get a clean lap in with either another rider making a mistake and getting in the way of just myself making mistakes, but it wasn’t my first rodeo and I knew I still had another chance to get out there.

2nd qualifier went a lot better. I was able to drop almost 5 seconds off my time and I felt like I should have been able to drop some more but was a little too concerned with just trying to get a lap in after the 1st session.

Things got a little mixed up. They had you as making the night show but that changed. What happened there?

Yeah, so after qualifying was over I was sitting 40th fastest which was enough to put me in the show. I checked the top 40 list probably 30 times in 30 mins making sure I was good! So all was good and we left the track for bit to grab a bite to eat before the night show got underway.

About an hour after timed qualifiers were over they changed someone’s time in the order which then bumped me back to 41st. Was definitely a bummer to think I was in and then kind of have it taken away. But at the end of the day I should have just went 2 tenths of a second faster and problem would have been solved! So, lesson learned.

Then I watched the replay on the SX app and they showed your name as in the Heat race going down the order lap after lap! Your family and friends must have been concerned and confused, no?

Yeah, I definitely got a few concerned texts but all was good. They just messed up. At least my name made the show! Haha

Davey will ride with the continued support of Carlson Racing MX, FXR, and Husqvarna Canada. | Bigwave photo

I stood there with you as you waited as first alternate. Can you tell us what that was like?

Well, I was pretty certain I wasn’t going to get in because I knew that no one really had any issues during the day program, but it was still worth gearing up and sitting up there for the chance that I might get in! And I got to hang out with you up there for a bit!

And now you’ve decided to drive up the I-75 and across I-70 to try again at Indy. What changed your mind on this?

Basically, as soon as I found out that I didn’t make the night show I decided I couldn’t end it like that. I know I can be inside the top 40 so myself, TJ Martin and Isaiah Reid from i-Moto films are loading up the van and heading to Indy!

What’s your plan for the rest of the winter?

We were planning on heading back home this weekend. Now we’re taking a slight detour to hit Indy and then we’ll head home right after. Hopefully, I can start riding at home soon and then the plan is to race the Boston round of SX.

Are you doing all 3 disciplines with Carlson Racing this season?

We’re still working on the details of what rounds we’re doing, but I’ll be at all the outdoor rounds and SX, for sure.

How many more years do you have at this?

I’ve never really put a time frame on my racing. I sort of always take it year by year and as long as it’s possible for me to go racing and I’m still enjoying it as much as I do I keep going.

Davey’s been at this a long time and will continue as long as he’s still having fun. | Bigwave photo

What keeps you motivated?

The fun times, really! Just doing something I love with some of the best people in the world!

OK, I’ll see you at Lucas Oil Stadium. Good luck, and who would you like to thank?

I’d really like to thank Brent and Trevor Carlson for everything they do. With out the Carlsons none of this would be possible for me! Also, a big thanks to Ken Mccurdy for helping me out with suspension and everyone else that helps me out: FXR, Husqvarna Canada, Matrix Canada, 100%, Mobius Braces, International Motorsports, 6D, Jim and Cindy Edgar.

[It sucks to say, but we won’t be seeing anyone in Indy this weekend. Definitely a bummer for sure. But it’s out of our control and hopefully it’s all for good reason and this Corona Virus thing gets sorted out so we can see ya in Boston!]

Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada

With everything that’s going on right now with the Corona Virus, I’m not going to spend any more time outside of Canada than I have to. Having said that, I’m going to leave this week’s Update with the Davey interview and hit the road.

I’m still 6 hours away from the border and I’d like to get to it before they close the damn thing!

Have a great weekend, everyone. Tracks are opening for good back home, so there will be lots to do.