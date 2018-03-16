Frid’Eh Update #11 Presented by Atlas Brace

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #11 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update presented by Atlas Brace. The 11th week is one of the most sought after weeks for the Update. It means you’re the defending MX2 champion. You get to run the big #1, if you’re racing the class again, and that’s what Shawn Maffenbeier will be doing when we hit Calgary at the end of May.

After years of trying, Shawn was finally able to snag the title at the final round in Barrie. It was an emotional checkered flag. However, there was no time to relax and enjoy the victory, as Shawn was chosen to represent Canada at the 2017 Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin in England the very next month.

We hung out with Shawn in January as he was staying down in California getting ready for the 2018 season. If you missed our tailgating episode, you can check that out here:

We grabbed him for another chat to find out what he’s been doing…the last month.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Shawn. We just saw you out in California not too long ago, but lets ask you a few questions for the #11 intro. You finally won a Pro Motocross title in MX2 last season. The season didn’t start out without its issues. Can you sum up your 2017 summer?

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, y’all.

Rockstar Triple Crown

The wait is over. The perfect storm we were waiting for at Round 1, well, that just didn’t materialize the way we had all imagined or hoped. We all witnessed what will go down as the worst indoor mud race ever. It is safe to say that it will never be matched. Anyway, here we are.. Round 2.

We have lost a points leader in the 250 class, but we have added two Americans with boat loads of experience and talent. Round 1, 250 winner, Carson Brown, and his Cycle North Honda team have parted ways (Carson has landed a ride on the TiLube Honda team for AMA Amsoil Arenacross), and semi-retired Josh Hill will be replacing Brown.

Hill has always had the talent and speed. The guy is just a natural on a bike, and he loves to ride or race anywhere. How can you not cheer for this guy? I don’t think Josh can win, straight up, but he will definitely add some spice to the line-up, and he may be the one guy that can out party Newf (Ryan Lockhart) at the after party.

But, in all seriousness, what a great signing by Kourtney Lloyd. This guy will mix it up with the best, put on a great show, and interact with everybody and anybody. Josh is a super-nice guy, very approachable, and a great addition to the series.

Next we have Mike Brown making a guest appearance in Calgary. Mike is another athlete that just wants to compete. This guy will line up anywhere to race anything, and, oh yeah, don’t mention his age, because it is just a number and he will be putting it to kids half his age this weekend.

So, we lost Carson Brown, which is a wee bit of a bummer, but we gained two big names that will get in the mix instantly. Also, add in the fact that we will actually have a track that can be raced.

Colton Facciotti goes into Round 2 as the points leader in the 450 class. He obviously knows how to win and realizes that it is a very long chase towards the 100 g’s Triple Crown Championship. If you think last weekend’s results at Daytona SX by Colton were all he had, well you my friend need to pick another sport. The Triple Crown is the biggest payday in Canadian history. Colton is leading, and had to be one of the favourites for the whole darn thing. If you think he’s be willing to hang it out at Daytona to make the main and jeopardize a shot at that money, well then… of course not.

Colton played it safe and just missed the main by one spot. His starts were awful, but he had the speed to get in. The risk to reward just wasn’t great enough, and I applaud Colt for playing it smart. Trust me, he will get a 450 main event start very soon.

Back to the Triple Crown, the first round was very hard for us to judge anything. Heck, we could barely tell who was who. This weekend we will see the top guys place themselves towards the front, and that’s just how it will go. There won’t be any big surprises and we should see some tight racing, but very good racing.

With Carson Brown gone, the 250 class is up for grabs. You would have to think “11th placer” Shawn Maffenbeier is the odds on favourite. But, how does he look on the new Kawasaki? We really have no idea. The bike looked great before the gate drop in Abbotsford, but let’s hope somebody took care of the jersey numbering, as they were straight up awful.

Expect Dylan Wright to be flying this weekend. Dylan has been shadowing teammate Facciotti down south training, and he looks like he’s putting in the work. They usually say that the camera adds a few pounds, but Dylan looks to have dropped around 115lbs and is as fit as ever #nochick. Anyway, Dylan had some bad luck with a mechanical in Abbottsford but is looking to rebound strong in Calgary. All in all, this weekend should give us a better idea at who put in the work, and who didn’t.

Very short for me this week. Hopefully, Hammertime can fill the void. I don’t know about you guys, but I love reading his stuff, and like they always say… “Sometimes, the truth hurts.” I, myself, think the best part is, Hammer isn’t trying to hurt people, he just has the balls to say it how he sees it.

Have a great weekend and we will see you next week. #smileforBC, liftwithscott, and #4estrella.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I finally made it home from the road trip down to Atlanta and Daytona. It was nice to sleep in my own bed…for one night, before hopping on a plane and getting out here to Calgary for rounds 2 and 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross series.

I missed the first round in Abbotsford, and I hate missing top level Canadian racing! So, although it was nice to be home, it’s always great to be at these events.

I wandered around earlier today and took a few photos of the Agrium here in downtown Calgary. We’ve been here for Arenacross before and it’s a really nice set up. The lighting is very tricky for photos, so you’re going to see a lot of grainy or flash photos from these 2 rounds.

Amateur racing is taking place as I type. Pro riders’ meeting is at 2pm MT, practice and qualifying start at 3, and racing and the LIVE BROADCAST will start at 7:00MT/9:00pm ET.

Here are a few photos:

OK, Andy White and Mike Brown have just shown up. Lemme go see who else’s face I can stick a camera in…

OK, riders meeting is underway out here. Practice is about to start. Be sure to tune in and watch the night show live, starting at 7pm MT/9pm ET here:

http://rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html