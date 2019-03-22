Frid’Eh Update #12 Presented by Race Tech

Frid’Eh Update #12 Presented by Race Tech

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #12 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Race Tech. Spring is slowly showing itself here in the Great White North. The west coast has already seen temperatures above 20 degrees C, the middle of the country is coming out of its deep freeze, Ontario is starting to see tracks open, Quebec…well, Quebec still has some snow to deal with, and the east coast is right on schedule…as soon as they get through this rain warning. It’s a great time of year to be in Canada.

Having said that, #12 Cade Clason has now moved to Arizona with his wife, Sarah, and they are in shorts and flip flops. Cade is from Ohio and then moved to Club MX in South Carolina. His wife is in the Air Force and he thought they were on their way to Nebraska, but they have landed on a base in Tuscon, Arizona.

Cade finished 8th overall in Rockstar Triple Crown points on the Sky Racing FXR Honda Team in 2018. He returns to the team in 2019, but they will be on Husqvarnas this season.

I think I first met Cade down at Waldo in Florida back in 2011 where he was training hard with Adam Cianciarulo, Zack Freeberg and others. I grabbed him for a chat this week as he was busy building a kingsize bed outside at his place in Arizona. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Cade. Last time I saw you you were working away at a Supercross race. Can you tell people what it is you do when you’re not racing?

Cade Clason: Basically, FXR hired me to be a part-time Rep to go to the races and help with some of their riders here in the US. I actually [enjoy] doing it and getting to help all the other guys out. So, usually I’m either riding, training or going to a race for FXR.

I guess I first met you at Waldo in Florida back in 2011. Do you remember training that winter? I think a very young Adam Cianciarulo was showing you guys what’s what on his Supermini! Remember that?

Oh, I remember. I was on 125’s and he would put it to me and basically everyone, everyday.

What year did you first come to Canada on the #761? What races did you do and how did it go?

2015 was the first year I came up with Redemption Racing. I did the entire outdoor series filling in for Nathan Bless. It went good, had some of my best results that year.

I have to ask you about your WADA penalty. Has there been any contact with them or movement on your sentence? What’s next with that?

News will be coming hopefully within a month.

You had said you’d been doing a lot of cycling in your location. How is it?

I love it, there is a big mountain behind my house and there are a lot of cycling teams that come here to train, so it’s really cool to see those types of guys put in work and just how great they really are.

Can you take us through your 2018 racing season up here in Canada? The Triple Crown website’s results archive are still down so you’ll have to do all the work here.

18, it was eventful. It bums me to say I never had any good results outdoors. I mean, I had some podiums in AX but that was really the only highlight of my year.

I hear planes! Where are you right now and what are you doing?

My wife and I just moved to Arizona and are living on base. There is an airshow this weekend so there are a lot of planes flying around right now!

You also mentioned to me that you’ve been riding with Destry Abbott. That dude is a legend! How did this come about and what kind of riding have you been doing?

I just happened to meet him yesterday at the track. Kris Keefer told me I should look him up since he is a local with Arizona, and he just took me around yesterday and showed me some of their off-road tracks, and let me tell you, they don’t mess around. But as far as riding, I’ve doing my own stuff out here, trying to make my riding more quality over quantity. Something I feel I was lacking in the past.

How has your preparation for the new season been going? What have you been doing?

It’s been good. I just got my new bike and still learning things with it, but things have been going really good so far.

How’s the new Husqvarna?

I love the new bike. I feel like the Husky and KTM just fit my style so much better.

Al Dyck mentioned to me that the team may be going after another marquee guy. Any movement on that that you know of?

He is talking to someone, but I’m not sure if I’m aloud to say just yet. [We’ve heard a certain rider with the initials JC has been doing a little testing]

You’re doing all 3 disciplines (AX, MX,SX) this year, right? What are you hoping for?

We are making strides to do them all, as long as everything is going well. Obviously, I’m better indoors, so it’s top 5, podium, or bust. But I would love to win one of those, because I know I could. Outdoors, I just need to get back in my flow at the races and I’ll be fine.

Over all your years coming up here, what’s your favourite Canadian track and why?

(Kaven) Benoit’s track was by far my favorite I’ve ever raced. I’m not really sure why but I just had so much fun, even though it was incredibly rough.

Do you have a memory that stands out for you about Canada?

I always just brag to people about how awesome it is to race out west and make the drive to all the races. I love that part of the country and just being able to experience it every year.

Will you be going back and forth to the races or staying up here for some weeks?

I will be doing a little of both, depending on the rounds and how easy they are to get to and from.

OK, we’ll let you get back to building you new bed. Thanks for the chat and who would you like to thank?

Thanks, billy, I’m almost done, no more sleeping on the floor (Laughs). But of course I have to thank my family as always, my wife. Sky Racing, Al Dyck, all the new sponsors whom I haven’t been able to memorize yet, and FXR for keeping me going.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday. Spring fever is here. Gopher Dunes is open in Southern Ontario, and the Supercross season is winding down. Yes, I know that the great folks at Gopher Dunes get a head start on pretty much every track in Canada, but it still gets me excited.

McRant

For most Canadians, it’s the first ride in months. Shiny new bikes, fresh new gear, and new goals and attitudes. Some people put the work in, some…. actually most, have not. The scary part is you always feel so fast right away. Even though your skills aren’t as sharp, and your body is no where close, most just hang it out instantly. It actually scares me as I really feel this is the part of the season where you need to be the most careful.

Some riders are on new bikes, but others are on older models. Did they do the proper maintenance and prep?… not likely. But don’t worry, they will still hang it out there thinking that this is their year to win Junior as a fresh-faced 28-year-old.

New seasons also mean new classes for some. Hot prospects moving from minis to the schoolboy class or Junior, and the fast Juniors putting on the yellow plates. No matter what the scenario is, we are all ready for the excitement that the new season brings.

Supercross

West coast Supercross resumes this weekend in Seattle. The West 250 boys have had a break to do some outdoor testing and they came back for the East/West Showdown in Atlanta. You can expect Adam Cianciarulo to be ready to continue his winning ways.

As always, the raw speed will be there for Dylan Ferrandis. That’s never been an issue. Staying off the ground has been a small issue for him up to date. He is the one West 250 pilot in my eyes that can match AC, and possibly beat him straight up.

I was really expecting Shane McElrath to sneaky good once again this season, but the speed hasn’t been there. He did have a solid ride in the 450 class on his 250, and that may help his confidence. I guess we will see Saturday night.

In 450 action, it seems to be the KTM/Tomac show. By saying KTM, I obviously mean the very hot orange trio of Cooper Webb, Blake Baggett, and Marvin Musquin. Those 3 are going to take up 2/3rds of the podium 80% of the time. They are all riding great and making it tough for the competition.

Eli Tomac has been great at times, average at others, but the biggest victory for Eli to date this season is his newly added consistency. In the past he has been on fire in 2 ways: 1, he has been so hot, nobody can touch him, but 2….. he’s crashed and burned a lot. That seems to be gone and he’s still in the championship fight. Moving forward, all eyes should be on this group.

Another rider to watch is Joey Savatgy. He’s by far the best of the rookies and will get a podium very soon. He doesn’t have the speed to win yet, but he’s about 15 minutes there. By that, I mean he loses a little steam around the 15-minute mark. He just doesn’t have the last 7-8 minutes to run with the established front runners. Here are my Seattle predictions.

250 West

1st Adam Cianciarulo

2nd Dylan Ferrandis

3rd Colt Nichols

4th Shane McElrath

5th Jacob Hayes

450 Class

1st Blake Baggett

2nd Eli Tomac

3rd Cooper Webb

4th Marvin Musquin

5th Joey Savatgy

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend and we will see you next week. #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

It looks like it’s another weekend away from the races for me. I’ve been home for over a week so I’m starting to chomp at the bit to get away and check out some more racing…soon.

There’s lots going on in the Canadian Motocross Scene these days, as we’re only a couple weeks away from firing up the 2nd year of Rockstar Triple Crown Tour out at Round 1 for the Abbotsford Arenacross.

We all remember the problem they had keeping the dirt dry last year, resulting in that one-off muddy indoor race. Well, let’s hope the dirt has been squared away and we have nothing to talk about besides great racing.

We’re hearing some pretty cool things about the live package for the 2019 season, and I think everyone will be very pleasantly surprised when it gets released. It, obviously, shouldn’t be long now.

Shawn Maffenbeier was the 250 $10K champion while Cole Thompson was the 450 $100K Rockstar Triple Crown winner. Those were pretty cool incentives to get top riders to race all 3 disciplines last year.

250 Class

This year, Shawn has moved up to the 450 class and so we’ll have a new champion in the 250 class. Who will it be? Will Jess Pettis race the Arenacross rounds to take it or will he concentrate on the Motocross and Supercross rounds only? How about his replacement over at the Royal Distributing FXR Yamaha team, Luke Renzland?

Should Luke dominate, at least the indoor races? Heck, why wouldn’t he win the outdoors, too? He was working for his day before this opportunity came up, so he hasn’t been on the bike as much as a Pro rider usually would, but I watched him race at the Pro Circuit Open in Tampa last month and he was dusting the rust off very quickly.

How about Tyler Medaglia? He’s a 2-time 250 champion and is the perfect size for the class. The question was whether or not he could be aggressive enough to compete with these young bucks, and I think we all know the answer to this one. Yes.

And if Joey Crown is actually going to find his way north, I feel this is an extremely important year for the Michigan rider. He’s had some chances and then suffered some fluke injuries that have hampered his preparation and therefore results. He’s got all the talent in the world, he just needs to stay cool and realize it on the results sheets.

Will this be the year Dylan Wright finishes up at the top where we’ve all felt he’s belonged for the past few years? If they can turn the Honda into a reliable rocketship, I think he’s now got the maturity to be consistent and keep himself in the hunt all year. Of course, will he even be heading west for the first 2 rounds of the AX Tour is the question.

How will the two sophomore 250 riders do in 2019? I’m talking about Tanner Ward and Marco Cannella. Tanner’s team isn’t paying to race the AX Tour, so he may not be on the line when the gate drops next month.

Marco will be there and with another winter of training under his belt he may have all the tools to battle for podiums and wins too.

There are a bunch of variables that will stop us from making predictions until we know who’s actually going to be on the line in Abbotsford on April 6th in the 250 class.

450 Class

Why wouldn’t Cole Thompson dominate the indoor races just like he did in 2018? No reason, that’s why. He really should. The $100 000 question will be whether or not he can win the 450 Motocross title this summer.

Colton Facciotti is back for at least one more year. Our Tailgating video from GPF last month got off on an odd foot when I assumed he was doing all 3 disciplines. Form his reaction, I think we can deduce that he’ll be lining up in Calgary on June 1st to start his season.

I’m thinking we’re going to see a newly rejuvenated and motivated Matt Goerke this season. Sometimes, a change of scenery is needed for a rider to get his mojo back, and I think that’s exactly what’s going to benefit Matt in 2019.

How about the addition of Phil Nicoletti on the Yamaha team? He’s a veteran to the top level of racing and should definitely be in the conversation each week. Will he win the series? I don’t think anyone will dethrone Cole, but Phil will be there to make things interesting.

My prediction? Cole wins AX and SX while Colton wins MX. We’ll see…

Jacob Piccolo is Back on the Bike

After badly hurting his foot/leg/ankle about a year ago at Horn Rapids in Washington State, 15-year-old motocross sensation Jacob Piccolo is finally back on the bike.

If you were to look up “checker or wreckers” in the encyclopedia you would likely find a photo and bio of you Jake, and that’s what makes him so much fun to watch ride. He’ll keep you on the edge of your seat from the drop of the gate to the waving of the checkered flag.

I’ve been to races where he’d be 30 seconds ahead of 2nd place and still pushing like he was one spot out of a transfer spot on the last lap! He’s an animal, and like they say, you can teach riding technique but you can’t teach aggression. Jake is full of it as soon as he swings a leg over the bike.

Most racers can look back at their careers and notice at least one full calendar year they missed due to an injury. It’s just part of this extreme sport. This past year was Jacob’s.

He’s still young and so he likely doesn’t even let the risk phase him yet. He’ll be back up to speed and fitness when the real season starts.

He was out at Mission Raceway in Mission, BC last Tuesday night.

I spoke to Ryan Lockhart and he told me that Jake hasn’t lost any of his speed and will be a terror in the Intermediate/B classes again in 2019.

We’ll do an Update on Jake as soon as we can sort out this time difference and school schedule. Watch for that in the very near future.

Josh Grant to Fill In for Aaron Plessinger at Monster Yamaha

James Stewart Freestone Spring Championship

#22 Preston Masciangelo SUZ – Brantford, Ontario

#64 Ryder McNabb KTM – Minnedosa, Manitoba

2019 JS Spring Championship – 3/18/2019 – Wortham, Texas Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 85cc (9-13) #164 KTM 2nd Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #164 KTM 3rd Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #164 KTM 3rd

#43 Noah Viney KTM – California (via Ottawa, Ontario)

2019 JS Spring Championship – 3/18/2019 – Wortham, Texas Class Number Brand Moto 1 Class Finish 85cc (9-13) #43r KTM 8th Mini Sr 1 (12-14) #43r KTM 12th Mini Sr 2 (13-15) #43 KTM 6th

They’ve been broadcasting the event live on their Facebook page. You can check it out HERE.

Jeffrey Herlings Not Coming to America After All

When Jeffrey Herlings hurt his foot and it was announced he’d miss the first couple rounds of the MXGP series, everyone started beating the drums that he should take this opportunity to come to the USA and race the Lucas Oil AMA Motocross Championship.

It actually kind of made sense. Unfortunately for fans over here in North America, it doesn’t look that’s going to happen. Here’s a post from KTM’s Instagram:

Oh well, I guess the American riders are safe for another year…

2017 Scott Addict 20 For Sale

I’ve got a 2017 Scott Addict 20 for sale. It’s an XL/58cm and is full carbon with Shimano Ultegra components. Contact me at billy@directmotocross.com for more information.

Seattle Supercross Schedule

Honda Unveils Electric Prototype

The stakes have been upped! Don’t fight it, folks. It’s happening whether you like it or not.

Have a great weekend, everyone.