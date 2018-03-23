Frid’Eh Update #12 Presented by Tag Metals

Frid’Eh Update #12 Presented by Tag Metals

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #12 of the DMX FridEh Update Presented by Tag Metals. I would first like to thank the Jetwerx gang for working so hard last week in Calgary even though 80% of them were on their death beds with colds/flues. Having said that, I just got incredibly sick yesterday and now I really know how they felt. Thanks a lot, gang! And it’s my birthday weekend! Anyway, I’ll try to push through.

#12 means you finished 2nd overall in the MX2 class the previous season. Dylan Wright from Richmond, ON had an up and down summer in 2017 and didn’t solidify that 2nd place until the final round of the season in Barrie.

Dylan has been that rider who everyone paid attention to as he came up through the amateur ranks. As far as riding style goes, you won’t find many riders more exciting to watch than Dylan. His on-the-edge style makes for great spectating. Some of my favourite scrub photos are of Dylan.

He came into the 2018 season full of promise. He’s been getting closer and closer to winning the title and training with the consistent Colton Facciotti down at GPF this winter should really have been the final step in his transformation.

Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to finish the muddy first round in Abbotsford, BC and then disaster struck when he crashed over the triple in practice last week in Calgary at round 2, hurting his shoulder.

We’ll find out just how bad the injury would up being in our interview. Here’s what Dylan had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello there, Dylan. Like we always do, let’s first talk about last season. It was your first year on the GDR Honda team. Can you take us through your summer? How did it go for you?

Dylan Wright: Hey, guys, hope all is well. Yeah, it was my first year working with the new team and loved it. Yeah, for sure, the year started off a little rough with the first few rounds of the nationals, but after Regina we got some momentum going and got the bike to the way I wanted it and we never looked back from there. I think I was only off the podium once after that and ended up finishing second in points. So, I mean all and all I learnt a lot about myself and the team and ended up being a good year.

We’re always looking to improve so for this year were really aiming for the championship. Throughout the year, Colton helped me out a lot and found ways to improve my program which is also why we had so much success, which has been awesome, and I can’t thank him enough for all the help.

You always make races exciting to watch. Is this something you know you do? Who did you have the best battles with last year?

Yeah, it’s funny you say that, cause, I mean, I don’t intentionally try to make races exciting, but I guess I do cause you’re not the only one to say that. I mean, I am a guy who respects every racer out there, but, that being said, I race to win and will use every inch of the track if I need to. Some people are fans of this and some people aren’t, but its something that I do and that probably isn’t going to change.

As for the best battle, I’m not too too sure, there were a few good battles last year and I had a lot of fun doing so, but to be honest there’s not really one in particular that sticks out to me. Ive always loved racing against Shawn Maffenbeier. We race each other hard and to the edge but we will never kill each other, so it’s always fun.

Were you happy with how you ended up in the championship?

I mean, I finished up second overall in the series championship, but that being said I was the first place loser, so I’m gonna have to say I wasn’t super stoked. As a racer, you always want to win, and we all work so hard to win so I wont be super happy until I have that number one plate in my hand.

What is it going to take to dethrone Shawn Maffenbeier. He seems to be full of confidence so far this year.

Yeah, Shawn is a great rider and I mean he’s the defending champion for a reason. I think it’s just gonna take a full season of consistent rides and just be there every weekend. Not to mention, beating him always helps with keeping him behind in points.

How has it been, training with a 4-time champion like Colton Facciotti at GPF? You guys ride very different styles. How does his experience help you, or does it?

Honestly, making the switch from training in California to coming down to GPF to train with my teammate Colton has been the most positive switch to my program. He has helped me not only improve my riding, but also improve my everyday life. He has been such a good mentor for me and I can’t thank him enough. His experience helps me so much because there’s so much that he’s learned from all his years of racing that he’s able to share with me and that helps me improve as a rider.

Also, just by chasing him around the track, I’m able to push my limits to try and stay with him or by having him behind me. I feel like he’s been able to make me a smoother rider as well as still keeping my aggressive edge in my riding.

I have to ask you about Round 1 of the Triple Crown AX Tour out in Abbotsford. How was that, and have you ever seen anything like it?

We, I mean what can I say, I feel like it surprised a lot of people and threw a big curve ball to all the riders and teams. Never would we expect to have a nasty mud race indoors, but I mean it happened and I’m sure JetWerx will learn from that first round and make sure that it doesn’t happen again. To be honest, I have never seen an indoor race that muddy before nor have I raced one, but I mean there’s a first for everything and it was nice to see all the guys make the best of it.

You looked great Friday in Calgary but then you had that nasty crash on the triple Saturday. What happened there?

Yeah, I was feeling great in Calgary and I had some pretty good motos on the night even with being under the weather. Then Saturday, I was feeling a little better. In practice, I was riding a few laps trying to figure out a new line through the whoops and unfortunately when hitting the triple, I clipped a tough block slightly with my foot peg, which sent me over the bars. The crash was a pretty gnarly one and pretty much ended my night because of a shoulder injury.

You went out a rolled around in the heat to ensure you could start the Main. What’s the actual AX rule on that and how much pain were you in?

Yeah, actually, between qualifying and the night show, I went to the hospital to get checked out. They said that nothing was broke after the X-rays they took. But I knew that there was no way I was actually going to be able to race. I couldn’t move my arm at all or bear any weight, so my plan was just to try and get as many points as possible because there was only 11 riders signed up.

You know what, I’m really not too sure what the rule is on that, I was told by the head ref that I had to complete two laps and cross the checkers, so that’s exactly what I did. I feel like they were probably the slowest 2 laps in Arenacross history, but I got them done. I was in so much pain out there, like I couldn’t put my goggles on and just getting my hand on the bars was a struggle, every bump I hit it felt like my arm was going to fall off (Laughs).

You went out for the Main and collected 11th place points (last). Those are some valuable points. Did you know the rule on that going in? I guess there’s no 50% rule or anything?

Yeah, prior to the night show I knew there was only going to be 11 guys on the gate, so I knew that I needed to get out there and get as many valuable points as I could. So prior to the race, my team manager (Derek Schuster) talked to the head ref, and they told me that I had to complete 2 laps as well as cross the finish line for the checkered flag. I knew I could at least do that despite in so much pain. Yeah, we had no clue about the 50% rule in the races and apparently neither did Jetwerx. But we will save that story for another day.

So, you went to the doctor in Calgary and were told that nothing was broken, at least. What have you found out since then and when will you be back?

Yeah, so between qualifying and the night show I went to get checked out at the hospital and they didn’t see anything broken, so I made the decision, that I would be able to roll around and probably not injure myself more than I had already been injured. Since then, I have been to a specialty moto doctor down here in Tallahassee and they ran another set of X-rays, and he didn’t see any broken bones.

So, after that I went to get an MRI to get a better look at the soft tissue stuff that in there. Now I am just waiting on some results from the MRI. In the meantime, my trainer Rob and I have put together a lower body training program that has a lot of cycling and stuff so that when I hopefully get the green light to get back on the bike I’ll be good to go.

How much longer are you going to stay in Georgia?

That’s a good question, I’m not even sure myself how much longer I will be down here. I’m gonna say that whenever the weather starts warming up back home in Ontario I’ll start making my way back there. But I mean with the weather we’ve been having, I don’t see it being anytime soon (Laughs).

There’s been quite a bit of chatter about this whole “#nochick” thing. What’s that all about, if you will even answer this one?

It was a thing that started out as an inside joke with the team. But after a bit, it kinda blew up and got overplayed, so I’m ready to move on from it . But I mean for the time being, I am single and I think it’s a good things cause it allows me to put all my efforts and concentration into my racing.

Dumb question, but what are your goals for the Motocross season?

My goals for outdoors, is to come out swinging at round one and just keep that momentum going and be super consistent throughout the season and come out on top with that number one plate!

OK, Dylan, thanks for doing this. Take care of that shoulder and we’ll see you soon. Who would you like to thank.

I wouldn’t be able to be where I’m at without all the great people that have my back: Honda Canada, GDR, Fox Racing, Atlas Brace, Humberview Group, Lime Nine, Hinson racing, Proven Moto, Wiseco pistons, SSS suspension, Marin bikes, Twin Air, Works Connection, Motoseat, Dunlop, Cyclamen, Matrix Concepts, Renthal, Pro Circuit.

Thank you for reaching out to me, I hope to see you at the races sometime soon!

Hey, guys, Happy Friday.

We have a lot going on this time of year. Like always, we have the AMA Supercross series, which is in full swing right now, and now we have the new Canadian Triple Crown series. It’s new to us to have options and multiple races to watch, but it’s a welcomed change.

ROCKSTAR TRIPLE CROWN ARENACROSS TOUR

450 Class

With the new Rockstar Triple Crown Series, there are a lot of new things: new series, new locations, new people. It’s nice. But like with most new things, there are sometimes growing pains and mistakes. I know the Triple Crown Crew totally redeemed themselves this weekend after a miserable first round. Going into Round 2 and 3 in Calgary, things could only go up.

First of all, I was surprised with the floor size of the arena, it was quite a bit bigger than the traditional Arenacross, which allowed the guys to build a very cool-looking track. The turnout looked to be very poor for the Pro classes, but that’s on the riders. You can’t blame the Triple Crown folks, as they are offering the biggest purse ever in Canadian history, and, year after year, you hear people bitching about not having a series to ride. Well, here it is, and nobody shows up.

I caught the very end of the broadcast Friday night, and most of it Saturday night. I was pretty impressed, to be honest. First thing that stood out to me, had to be Brett Lee. In my opinion, Brett was amazing. Yes, he is new to this, and he’s going to get better with time, but he was honestly really really good.

I thought Kyle Thompson worked very well with Brett, but I do feel like his podium interviews need a little work. Same as I said for Brett, Kyle is a hard-working professional and I’m willing to bet by Outdoors, or even sooner, that he polishes it up and looks like a seasoned vet.

The commercials were legit, the interviews and features were good, and the racing action was really good. Yes, they were low on rider turnouts, but the best guys were there, which made for really good racing. Yes, there were a few top guys missing, but nobody that would steal the show, so it was all good.

Arenacross is hard for someone to really standout. The laps are so short, and for the most part, everyone can jump everything, and there usually aren’t any obstacles that not everyone can do. Starts in all racing are super important, even more so in AX. The leaders get into the lappers right away, so they have to be smart and able to change up lines quite often.

Obviously, Cole Thompson and Colton Facciotti stood out to me the most, but I was also very impressed with Tyler Medaglia. None of this is a surprise. All three of these guys are established stars, and could win a main event at anytime, and could walk away with the 100 G’s.

I was expecting Matt Goerke to be a little better, but Matt is a winning machine, and, if healthy, he could straight up win on any night. I’m also waiting for Dillan Epstein to wow us. He’s a super talented guy who could sneak in a win on any night in any discipline.

250 Class

In the 250 class, Shawn Maffenbeier is the guy to beat. Shawn has worked hard over the years, and he’s done something that most veterans don’t do, and that is continue to improve. Not only is he getting better technically, he’s also still getting faster. That is very rare, once a rider is this deep into a career and has already won races. It, honestly, just shows you how hard this guy works.

One guy I was expecting huge things from was Dylan Wright. Dylan has been the “next big thing” for many years. He’s on a great team, great bike, etc. There should be no reason why he’s not fighting for championships. Not to bag on Wright too much, but he may have been preoccupied last season, and may have struggled a bit. Well, this season, he’s been busting his ass in Georgia with teammate Facciotti, and he’s been looking fit, fast and hungry.

I was really expecting Dylan to be right there every gate drop, but, unfortunately, he went down hard and is now a fair amount of points behind the leaders.

But the biggest surprise has got to be 2nd in points, the old dog, Ryan Lockhart. Newf is un-retired and just putting it to the youngsters and making us Vet riders proud. Talent has never been an issue if you’ve ever seen Ryan ride. The guy has always had the skill, but might not have had the fitness. Well, this is AX, and the races are shorter and Ryan has been riding both classes very well and is being rewarded with good finishes. Let’s hope he can figure something out to make the East rounds as it would be a shame not to have him finish out the season strong.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

250 Class

South of the border in AMA SX action, the injury bug continues to strike. In the 250 East class, we have lost Jimmy Decotis, Dylan Ferrandis, Colt Nichols, RJ Hampshire, Cameron McAdoo, and Martin Davalos. That is one heck of a list. No disrespect to the current top 10, but would it be the same if these guys weren’t out of action? I don’t think so!

So this week is a new format, we are having an East/West Shootout. Normally we’d have to wait until the Las Vegas finale, but not with the 2018 changes. This definitely makes things exciting, as we have many guys that can get in between the championship contenders and change the possible outcome. We also get to see which coast has the most talent this season. With all of the injuries, I’m leaning towards the West. I guess we will see Saturday in Indy.

450 Class

Just like the 250 East class, the 450 class has just been injury after injury. The only thing saving us from a boring season is the amount of talent from top to bottom. Jason Anderson has a huge points lead, but as we have seen so far, anything can and will happen. Eli Tomac has been the fastest, but most inconsistent. Marvin Musquin has been very good at times, but also very inconsistent. Anderson has been both fast and consistent, hence the big points lead. I don’t see him trying to run with Tomac and taking a chance on losing this lead. I do, however, see him going for the win if it makes sense, long term. Either way, we are in for more great racing.

I hope everyone has a great weekend, and don’t forget to #smileforBC, #liftwithscott, and #4estrella.

– BILLY RAINFORD –

Thanks, Jeff. I was really expecting you to go out on a limb and give us your favourites for the East/West Shootout, though. He either chickened out or ran out of time. Let’s go with he ran out of time.

MXGP OF EUROPE

Did anyone get the chance to watch the MXGP of Europe at Valkenswaard last weekend?! Wow. It was a 2-man show between #84 Jeffrey Herlings and #222 Antonio Cairoli, but that was all you needed! Seriously, those two went at it both motos in an epic battle for the ages.

The weather was barely above freezing and the track was damp. It made for some crazy racing that you’ll have to see for yourself. They end up a minute ahead of the 3rd place rider, but watching Herlings close the gap and then take the win, going 1-1 as the first-ever Dutch MX1 winner at the famous sand track.

Do yourself a favour and check it out.

I watched the 2nd moto Thursday, but it’s saying it isn’t available in Canada. Weird.

It’s round 2 of the 2018 season and now they head to the hard pack of Spain this weekend.

KASSIE BOONE INJURES FOOT

From Kassie’s Instagram page:

Quick update for everyone, jumping back on the two stroke to get ready for Vagas I came up short on a new landing and landed in soft dirt taking the impact to my right foot. I will be sitting out for Vegas but I will see you guys soon !

Get well soon, Kassie. And I found this photo from 2007:

JACOB PICCOLO MOVES ON IN LORETTA’S QUALIFYING

#81 Jacob Piccolo was down in Washington State at Horn Rapids Motorsport Complex at an Area Qualifier for Loretta Lynn’s this year.

Loretta Lynn Area Qualifier (Saturday) – 3/17/2018 – West Richland Class Number Brand Moto 1 Moto 2 Class Finish Points Earned 5. 250 B LIMITED #81 KTM 3rd 1st 2nd 0 33. SCHOOLBOY 1 (12-17) B/C #81 KTM 1st 1st 1st 0

JESS PETTIS TO RACE SEATTLE AND SALT LAKE SUPERCROSSES

Good news, Jess Pettis is back on the bike and ready to move from the corner track to the Supercross track to resume his run at West Coast 250 Supercross. I spoke with Kevin Tyler today because there was a chance we were going to see Jess come home to Canada and go after Shawn Maffenbeier at the front of the Arenacross field, but that will not be the case.

If you remember, Jess crashed and hurt his shoulder in Oakland and it was misdiagnosed. He later found out he had, indeed, broken his scapula (shoulder blade).

The plan is for Jess to race in Seattle and then Salt Lake City before he sets his sights on the Motocross title here in Canada.

With #66 Marco Cannella doing so well, and the team really only budgeted to have 1 rider racing the AX, they will continue with this set up until the Outdoors starts in Calgary on May 26th.

WATCH JAMES STEWART SPRING CHAMPIONSHIP LIVE

Watch the James Stewart Spring Championship live from Freestone MX this weekend.

We’ve got a few Canadians to cheer for, so be sure to check it out. You can watch it live, HERE: http://freestonemx.com/latest-news/day-3-jssc-live-video/

Live timing and scoring HERE: http://freestone.escoremx.com/liveresults.asp

If it’s buffering, change the quality settings.

WATCH RACE DAY LIVE FROM INDIANAPOLIS

Watch Race Day Live from INDY Saturday, starting at 12:50pm ET.