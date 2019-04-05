Frid’Eh Update #14 Presented by Race Tech

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #14 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Race Tech. It’s pretty much the biggest week in Canadian Motocross because we’re about to kick off our Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series with a stop in Abbotsford, BC for some Arenacross.

Last year, things started out on a rough note with the dirt being so wet, but this year we’ll get things underway under normal indoor conditions and see some real racing.

#14 Tanner Ward is the Woodstock, Ontario, rider who is in his 2nd year of his Pro contract with the Red Bull KTM Thor Racing team. He’ll race alongside returning teammate — and $100K winner – Cole Thompson and new-to-the-team rider and current MX and SX champ, Jess Pettis.

Only Cole will be on the gate this week, as the KTM team focuses on the MX series. Tanner raced the entire AX series last year and finished 3-11-5-3-7 for 4th in the series.

We got in touch with the rider we’ve watched progress from his 50cc days this week and asked him a few questions. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Tanner. We haven’t seen you since you were a spectator at the Daytona SX last month. What did you, as a Pro rider, think of that track and the crazy sections?

Tanner Ward: Hey Bill. Yeah, unfortunately I was only spectating at Daytona this year. I was really hoping to do the east coast SX this year but things didn’t quite work out and I’ll hold off until next year. Back to your question, I honestly thought the track looked fun, but it also looked really crazy. The one rhythm they were doing after crossing the start was pretty unreal, especially (Austin) Forkner and (Chase) Sexton on the 250’s.

You were a rookie Pro last year. How did things go for you?

Last year was definitely a learning year. Things didn’t go as good as I was hoping, but I showed the speed to run up front later on in the season of outdoors and that transitioned into the Supercross. I was happy to get a couple of podiums, especially at Hamilton to end the year.

What was the highlight of your season last year?

I’d have to say Gopher Dunes or Deschambault. I kind of got shafted on the overall at Deschambault (Laughs).

What was the toughest issue you had to deal with?

I struggled adapting to the west coast tracks, for sure, but the toughest thing I had to deal with was trying to stay mentally focused after the passing of my oldest brother. Racing is pretty mentally tough to begin with, so this made it much more difficult. I know he’s there every time I swing a leg over a bike.

You won’t be out at Round 1 in Abbotsford this weekend. Can you tell us why not?

The team didn’t want me doing it. Their priority is the outdoors and the goal is for the team is to have all 3 of us riders at the top in the outdoors, so they wanted me to stay south and continue getting ready for RD1 of the great outdoors.



I assume you’ll pick the AX series up when it comes to Ontario or will you just wait for round 1 of the Motocross season?

I’m not quite sure yet. I’m not going to make a special trip home to race them, but if I’m already home and it works out… but I can’t promise you’ll see me there.

What have you been up to the past couple months?

I’ve been training down here in Florida. I was in St. Augustine for a couple of months, and then I was in Orlando for a month or so training with my buddy, Bryan Cormier. Now I’m in Tallahassee living at the Wentland’s training with Jess Pettis. We’ve been able to ride at GPF, the GOAT Farm, and Justin Barcia‘s, so that’s pretty cool.

How is everyone looking, speed-wise? Who have you been riding with and what did you work on yourself?

I’ve been pretty impressed with how Bryan has been riding. I hope he has a really good season and rides like he has been down here. Besides that, I’ve seen a bunch of Canadians at GPF but I’ve been really focused on myself, so I’m not too sure (Laughs). I’ve been really working on my consistency. I lacked a lot of that last year.

What are you hoping for as far as results go this season?

I’d like to get a couple wins and be a consistent top 3 guy. We have a stacked field so I have my work cut out for me.

Let’s hear your picks for the 250 and 450 winners in Abbotsford Saturday.

250: Not too sure. I wish I could say my self (Laughs).

450: Cole Thompson.

Will you do any races before Calgary Round 1?

Yea, for sure, either the last couple AX events if I make it out. I’ll hit up some money races before I head home from down south.

Where are you, anyway? When will you head home?

I’m in Tallahassee at Jesse and Katelyn Wentland’s place. I’ll head home whenever the weather is consistently good and there’s no more snow (Laughs).

What’s been the best practice track you’ve ridden this winter?

Training-wise the GOAT Farm has been really good. We were at Justin Barcia’s house this week and I have to say, it was the most fun track I’ve ever ridden! That day is definitely near the top of the list for the most fun I’ve had riding.

OK, see you soon. Thanks for taking the time to answer a few questions. Who would you like to thank?

Sounds good, Billy! I’d like the thank my entire family. They’re always there no matter what and have sacrificed a lot for me to be where I am. The Factory KTM Red Bull Thor Racing team, Parts Canada, WP Suspension, Heavy Metal Equipment, Oakley, Mobius, Brad Clifford and Migration Unlimited, Team LTD, FMF, Dunlop, Renthal, My mechanic Nico Hebert, JSR, Steve Beattie, Matt DeRoy, and everyone else who helps me out! Thanks, guys!

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys. Well, it just keeps getting better for Canadian Moto. The Rockstar Triple Crown kicks off this weekend in Abbotsford, and Motorpark opens today in Chatsworth, Ontario. The weather has still been hit and miss here in Southern Ontario, but it’s getting better.

As for the Triple Crown, we start with the Arenacross portion. Most riders and teams have been down South testing and training and are chomping at the bit to get the season going. There are a few riders that will sit out the indoor portion and continue to test for the great outdoors, Colton Facciotti and Mike Alessi being the biggest names.

450 Class

Obviously, Cole Thompson will be the heavy favourite going into Round 1, and for good reason. Last year Cole and his KTM looked like they could go anywhere, at anytime, and make it work. He was just so smooth and confident, and that helped him win the championship. Smooth and Arenacross are usually 2 words that don’t go together, but Cole somehow makes it happen. He’s been on the orange bikes for quite some time now, and really looks as effortless as can be. Cole will be extremely hard to beat indoors. But, just like US Supercross, this year’s 450 class in Canada is very stacked.

We’ve lost Kaven Benoit to retirement, and Tyler Medaglia to the 250 class, but we have a bunch of great riders returning, and a few guys that I believe will really step up their game.

One of those guys is Keylan Meston. Keylan has gotten better and better over the years, and if it wasn’t for that damn Jess Pettis guy, Keylan could have snagged a most improved rider award or 2. I think change is good, and Keylan changing up his training and relocating to Club MX will be a huge factor. He’s always been a talent and hard worker, but I think this year will be different. I just feel that Keylan will be there more often. We all know how good he is in Calgary at Wild Rose MX, well, I feel he will be like that pretty much every where now. Add in Filthy Phil (Nicoletti), and teammate Shawn Maffenbeir, and the Blu Cru will be strong everywhere.

Another guy to keep a close eye on is the #2 of Matt Goerke. Matt is a former champion, and word on the street is that he’s fired up to get his title back.

There’s one last guy we can’t forget about heading into AX. The #12 of Cade Cason will be gunning for podiums. Remember how good he was last season, and how close he came to winning? Well, good old Cade hasn’t forgotten, and he will be trying to do the same but better.

250 Class

In the 250 class, I’d like to say Jess Pettis will be coming in hot, but unfortunately he won’t be lining up. That leaves Tyler Medaglia and #94 Luke Renzland as two heavy favourites. These 2, along with #19 Dylan Wright and #620 Brad Nauditt, should round out the podium. We have a solid group of 250 racers this season and the fights for top 5’s will be real.

Not all of the 250 racers will hit the full series, but the ones that do will be prepared and ready to excite fans. I’m very excited for both classes this season.

Short and sweet for me this week as I am on my way to break in a fresh 450 and a fresh head-to-toe FOX/SHIFT kit at Moorpark. If you’re in the area, stop by and say hello. Have a safe weekend and #smileforBC!

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Have fun this weekend up at Motopark on that brand new 450. Springtime riding in Ontario on a new bike with new gear? What are the odds any of it leaves his clean truck?! I raced at Motopark for years, back in the day, and you are going to get muddy. I even have an old photo of my 82-year-old English grandmother picking mud off my 80 with a paint stirring stick. You did what you had to do back then, folks.

Emily and I just arrived in Nashville for the Supercross weekend here at the Grand ‘Ol Opry. We grabbed a hotel just up the hill and north of the downtown off I-65. It’s definitely not fancy, but you can see the skyline if you stand way up on your toes…and climb onto the roof…of the nicer hotel down the street.

It’s also a Supercross Futures weekend in Nashville. I’m not sure who all will be here from Maple Syrup Land, but I know that #40 Guillaume St Cyr from Quebec will be here on his PRMX Strikt Kawasaki trying to gain the points needed to head Pro next season.

Unfortunately, #53 Bjorn Viney has come down with an illness and won’t be racing this week. He’ll take the week off to get ready to close things out in Las Vegas at the final round of SX Futures.

It rained here in the Nashville area overnight and some more this morning, but it’s just overcast now. The forecast is calling for a nice mixture of sun and cloud and 26 degree C for Saturday, so that should be great.

Sunday, however, is the day we need to worry about. My phone app just has a photo of a lightning bolt and a cloud with a sticky high of 28C/88F. Nissan Stadium is an open-air facility, so we’ll have to wait and see how it goes. Maybe it will benefit Guillaume if it’s a mudder!

Because of the weather, they’ve canceled the riding portion of Media Day here in Nashville. Like I said, we’re just up the hill from the stadium, so we’ll head over there and see what’s up, anyway. They make the same riders who were going to ride available for interviews in their pits, so we’ll go roam around to see who we can pester.

Here’s a look at the SX standings heading into the weekend:

Here’s the day’s schedule for Saturday:

‘Moto Central’ Debuts

If you’re not progressing, you’re regressing. With that in mind, we went ahead with an idea we’ve been tossing around for a while: a sportscast panel-like motocross news show.

We used to get excited waiting for MotoWorld with Larry Maiers to come on back in The Nashville Newtwork days. Huh, ironic. With everyone and their dog popping up with a “watch me do a podcast on the internet” these days, we thought perhaps our sport is ready for another attempt at a news desk-style show. We’ll see if they are. LOL

Anyway, with that in mind, we put our first one out there on the airwaves this week. We had a couple separate co-hosts lined up to sit in, but this being a very busy week with our series starting up, they had to cancel. Oh well, we went for it anyway.

I would like to say that I missed Broc Leitner in my “Mentions” section, so I’d like to make sure I mention him here. Broc is very skilled on these indoor track, so I see him playing a factor in Abbotsford.

If you missed the “show,” here it is:

We’ll develop the idea in the coming weeks and we look forward to the fact that we can take it on the road with us this summer as we travel the circuit.

We used to do a weekly show on U Stream but spent a large portion of our time apologizing for dropping the wifi signals. This shouldn’t be a problem some 7 years later.

It’s also up on our Facebook page, and that’s where most people have been subjected to it. LOL Anyway, like I said, it’s a work in progress and we’ll keep tweaking it as we go.

Joey Crown Injured

I hate to leave this on a sour note, but Joey Crown crashed and injured his back the other day. I’ve heard unconfirmed reports that he damaged a couple vertebrae, but that he’ll only require a brace — no permanent damage. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that he won’t be able to finish out the 250 East SX season. Also, he’s suspected to be on the verge of signing with Al Dyck and the Sky Racing International Motorsports team to race the 250 in Canada, starting with the MX season.

He’s still got a couple months to recooperate and be ready, so hopefully this doesn’t hurt his chances of securing the ride, but we’ll let you know the answer to that one when we know it.

I chatted with Joey, briefly, today and he confirmed he’s injured but said that he’s “OK.” Here’s his Instagram post:

OK, there’s lots more to talk about, but we need to get over to the stadium to check out the track. I forgot there’s even a time change here from home. It’s Central Time here in Nashville, so be sure to factor that in as you plan your Supercross viewing parties.

Have a great weekend and be sure to check in with us throughout the weekend. We’ve got John Meaney shooting the action for us in Abbotsford and I’ll be updating the racing from here in Tennessee.