Frid’Eh Update #14 Presented by Race Tech

Frid’Eh Update #14 Presented by Race Tech

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #14 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Race Tech. If you’re an older fan of Motocross, you likely remember the name Surratt. Willy Surratt was a Pro racer back in the 1980’s who had quite a bit of success. Knowing what it takes to excel in this sport is a very important asset, so passing it down a generation is quite often what happens.

Ryan Surratt is Willy’s son and has been steadily working his way up through the ranks down south in the AMA scene. Last summer, he got the opportunity to head north with his Nut Up Industries teammate, Dillan Epstein.

The two of them made an immediate impact on our series and were great additions to it throughout the summer. The two have distinctly different personalities and really seemed to compliment each other at the races.

Ryan took a run at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series this winter and scored points in Houston. We got in touch with him to see how he’s been doing and find out what his plans are for the future. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Ryan. We spoke with you out in Californian this past January. You scored 4 points in Houston. How has your Supercross season been going for you? Which rounds did you race?

Ryan Surratt: Hey, what’s up, guys. Supercross didn’t really go as planned. I raced the first 5 and I just wasn’t ready. From switching bike brands last minute and then getting hurt again leading into A1, it just set everything back, like testing on the bike and just getting used to the bike.

What have you been doing while the series headed East?

I took a few weeks off after the last round and now I’ve just been doing some motos a few days a week.

I’ve never asked you about your dad, Willy Surratt. What was your childhood like with a father who was a well-known ex-Pro rider? Was that a lot of pressure?

I wouldn’t say it was pressure. It was just really more helpful. He obviously knows how to teach someone to ride and also knows everything about a dirt bike and setting a dirt bike up.

What was he like as a Mini Dad?

The mini days were good. I didn’t start up racing all the big races till later on. It was just more riding for fun and racing some local series.

I’m guessing he’d be pretty difficult to impress as a rider? How was your Amateur racing career? Was he at all your races?

As long as I’m out there trying and not giving up, everyone is happy with it. I had some good races in the amateur days. Had many titles from Mammoth, 4 titles at Loretta’s, a few from Ponca City, World Minis, Freestone, Oak Hill, AZ Open…

Ya, my dad, mom, and grandpa were at almost every amateur race they could make it to. Shout out to my grandpa Bill that passed away a few weeks before Loretta’s in 2014, he was my biggest fan and never missed a single race.

Who was your riding hero growing up, and what was your first racing number and why did you pick it?



My first favorite rider growing up was Mike Larracco and I started off as number 5 and then I had to change it to 51 or 15 right after the first few local races I did and I picked 51 and kept it till my amateur pro year which I was 151 and it was taken going into my first year of SX last year.

Picked 338 because the famous “J-Law.” I always looked up to that guy (Laughs) but he was always really cool to me and for a while we would talk at least once a week, and just want to say thanks to that guy for believing in me. He is very good guy at heart.

How much fun did you have racing in Canada last summer? Can you explain the difference from racing Pro in the USA for us?

Canada was one of the coolest experiences I’ve had so far. Just from racing outside the US, new tracks, new places, new racers I’ve never seen before. You’ve heard it before, “Canada is more laid back” (Laughs) but it really is and everyone just has more fun with the racing there more than being way too serious like here. Canada everyone is nice and friendly but we would all still race as hard as we could against each other but would leave it all on the track and laugh about it after the moto was done. The US everyone just hates each other for no reason (Laughs).

We spoke about your plans last time and you expressed an interest in heading back up here this summer if an offer came up. Would you still be interested in coming north? What would it take to get you here?

Ya, 100% I would go back. A bike to race and a ticket there and back home, pretty much. Money would be nice, but I would take a bike with no money over having nothing to race at all. That’s all I want to do is race a dirt bike as long as I possibly can. Doesn’t matter when, where, what kind of brand, I’d be all in. I think Iwould have a very good chance up there this year.

What will you do if you don’t get a solid ride for the summer?

My plan right now is to race the Hangtown and Glen Helen nationals and just see what happens.

What kind of a student were/are you? What was your favourite subject and why?

I was a pretty good student. Teachers would never complain about me because of how quite I was and still am (Laughs). My grades were not the best in the school but they were not bad at all. I went to public school till 11th grade and then I did independent study and ended up finishing high school early. History [is my favourite] because I would get an A every year in it (Laughs).

Following that one up, what do you see yourself doing after your Pro Motocross days are behind you?

Not sure. Just staying focused on the racing while I’m doing that. It’s all I care for.

Well, good luck with the rest of your winter. Hopefully, we see you somewhere soon. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you very much. I would love to thank Nut Up Industries, RBI, Fly Racing, Eks Brand, Gaerne, Asterisk, Moto Cutz, Moto Stuff, Rekluse, SDG seats, Odi, Emig grips, No Toil, Spectro oils, FMF, Works Connection, Ankle Savors, Kenda tires for stepping up for me this year, my family, friends and everyone involved in all these sponsors that help me with anything they can, I just can’t thank them enough. Without them, I wouldn’t be showing up to the races. JEFF McCONKEY Hey, guys, Happy Easter! Sorry this is going to be a little short this week. I was lucky enough to head out to Gopher Dunes today to ride our Yamaha Canada Scott Sports YZ 250 and wear and do a product review on our fresh, new, Shoei VFX-EVO helmet. Derek Schuster, Kerri Schuster, and the amazing staff at Gopher, like always, have us an amazing track to ride. This is my first time riding the new layout and I’m really excited to watch it during the Pro National. There was a lot of flow and options which will slow the riders down a bit, make it more technical, and make for great racing. It was pretty chilly but there were a ton of riders out braving the cold. I was impressed with the turnout and the speed of quite a few Junior racers. Once again, a huge thank you to Derek, Kerri and the whole Gopher Dunes crew. We have an off weekend, due to the holiday, which gives the riders teams and fans some down time to heal up, get caught up, and spend time with family. This was a great opportunity for Billy and I to meet up, take some photos, and film a few new ‘Tailgating’ episodes. Be sure to keep an eye on the site, as they will be up in the next few days. That’s it for me this week, sorry for being so short, but I’ve got a long drive back through the GTA. Have a safe and happy holiday, and don’t forget to #smileforBC#liftwithscott and #4estrella. BILLY RAINFORD Thanks, Jeff. I know you didn’t have much time to write, as you’ve been super busy lately and today spent most of your time with real life situational testing on that new Shoei helmet. It’s always good when we get a chance to meet up at t local track, shoot the breeze, test out a new product, and snag a whole bunch of content for the site. I shot a whole bunch of photos and video today that we’ll edit and get up on the site as quickly as we can. It’s that time of year when everyone seems to be riding in a sweatshirt and has yet to solidify their summer sponsors and so no graphics or numbers are on the new bikes. Basically, it’s a ugly time of year. I’ll have to ask people to tag friends on our Facebook page because I don’t know who most of the riders were and we didn’t have time to check in with each and every one. Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour I think the only thing I’ll touch on this week is the lag time with the rulings from the 2 Calgary rounds of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour. There’s no way I’m going to bag on anyone because after we posted that video the showed the Cole Thompson red flag infraction from Round 3, it created quite a bit of discussion and debate. Although, technically, Cole left the ground while the flag on the right was still waving, he had an argument for doing so. In the end, the 5 position penalty stood and Cole lost the 5 points he would have won towards the Triple Crown in that Clash race. Here’s the video: Cole now has a narrow 1-point lead in the 450 AX Class over #45 Colton Facciotti. 450 – ARENACROSS

On the 250 side of things, we asked Derek about the condition of his 250 rider, #12 Dylan Wright, and he told us that there was, indeed, a broken bone found in Dylan’s shoulder and some obvious soft tissue damage. It doesn’t appear to be anything major and Derek even went so far as to say Dylan is “day to day” with this one.

What this means is that they will wait until this coming week to make a decision on whether or not Dylan lines up next weekend in Sarnia.

Not meaning this as an insult to hi, personally, but who would have thought #101 Ryan Lockhart would be sitting 2nd in 250 points at the halfway mark? That’s where he is and it now means we have to see if The Newf will be making the trip east for the final 2 weekends (3 rounds) of racing in Ontario. He’ll be here.

Out front is #3 Shawn Maffenbeier. He appears to have complete control on this as he is able to make his way to the front even after a mediocre start. It’s going to have to take some serious improvement on someone’s part in order to knock the new Kamloops, BC rider off the top step.

I’m expecting big things from the two youngsters, #27 Tanner Ward and #66 Marco Cannella, when racing starts again next Saturday. Marco wasn’t even supposed to be racing this level yet, but Tanner came into this series extremely ready to go and he wants more than what he’s been getting. It should be good.