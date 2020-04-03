Frid’Eh Update #14 | Ryan Dowd | Presented by FXR

By Billy Rainford

Week #14 belongs to Ludlow, MA rider, Ryan Dowd. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to another DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by FXR from Bizarro World. Yep, we’re all still hunkered down in our homes while we wait for this coronavirus situation to level out. I hope everyone reading this is practicing all the safe practices to stop the spread of this thing.

With a last name like “Dowd” your career path is pretty much lined out in front of you. Ryan Dowd is fast becoming a staple at our Canadian races, and he pulls no punches when he tells you why he enjoys our series so much.

He was finally able to compete in our entire Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour MX Nationals in 2019, and he ended up being able to choose career number 14, after finishing 7th overall.

He loaded up the JYD RV and hit the road for a summer to remember. I would see him in different parts of the country as our paths crossed and he always seemed to be enjoying himself.

Ryan’s cross-Canada home last summer. | Bigwave photo

Here’s a look at his 2019 MX season:

His best finish was a 5th overall at Deschambault at an event that saw him pitted with his dad, John Dowd, Keith Johnson, Mike Treadwell, and Carl Vaillancourt. Only John and Keith were racing while Mike and Carl were on “manfriend” duties. It was a pretty historic pit, to say the least!

There are plans in place that would see Ryan return to our series in 2020 with the support he will need to keep progressing into the top 5 in the premiere class. We’ll have to wait and see how this whole thing plays out before we say anything more on that.

I got in touch with Ryan to talk about his season and what he’s got going on as we all wait for racing to start. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Ryan had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave 2017 photo

Direct Motocross: Hello Ryan. Let me start off by asking you if there was ever a chance you would do a different sport? With the last name “Dowd,” did you play any other ones?

Ryan Dowd: Hey Billy! I used to play a lot of different sports when I was younger around the middle school age. I did hockey and swimming and wrestling but none ever really stuck. I’ve thought about football before but motocross is the sport for me. Unless you can declare video games a sport, I’m a professional gamer!!!

You’re a New Englander. Who did you come up through the ranks with?

Well, I grew up racing a bunch of different kids, a lot of which I don’t see around the track anymore, but Justin Cooper always used to be my biggest competition at amateur events like Unadilla and the Albany Arenacross. We were both always #16 so it was funny seeing who signed up first that day. Whoever signed up last always had to put an ‘X’ on their bike. Hahaha.

Do you have any amateur races that stand out in your mind?

There is one from the Red Bud amateur day in 2012. Going into the final moto I needed to win to get the overall and I pulled the holeshot and had 2 kids on me the entire moto, like within a bike length! It was the closest race I’ve probably ever had from start to finish and was pretty cool taking the win knowing there were two extremely fast kids on my rear end.

I asked you this last time, but can you tell us what it was like having John Down as a dad and racing motocross?

All I can say is I’m a very lucky guy. I was able to absorb his abundance of motocross knowledge and still continue to do so and use it to get better and better. He was always in full support of everything I’ve done.

Ryans dad, John Dowd, would always say the same thing when they went to the line: “Look ahead.” | Jeff McConkey photo

What kind of things would he write on the pitboard, if anything?

Not so much writing on the pitboard, but I remember every single race he’s ever gone to the line with me he’s always told me to look ahead. That was the one thing he would always say every single time.

You came up and did our entire series in your RV last summer. What was your favourite part of Canada?

Man, that was a serious trip. I’m super glad I did it though. I don’t know if I have a favorite part of Canada, everywhere is pretty damn cool. I liked seeing all the stuff out west because I’ve never been out that way and it was cool to drive through the Rocky Mountains and race in Calgary with views of the skyscrapers over the shoulder. But east coast is home to me and those tracks are amazing. I just love Canada as a whole. Haha.

What was your favourite track?

Either Deschambault or Sand Del Lee have got to be my favorite track every year. I always seem to have fun at both tracks and they just seem to suit my style! I do love the sand at Gopher (Dunes) and throwing big whips off the finish line jumps at Riverglade though, always a fun time.

How did your season go? What was your best race?

My season went pretty well, I’d say. I didn’t know what to expect because I’ve never followed a professional series in its entirety, but I’m super happy with how things went. Ending up 7th overall was pretty cool but my main goals was to just get enough points to stay top 10 in the Triple Crown to earn a career number. To me that’s such a cool thing, having your own number every year. I can’t wait to run #14 if we ever get back racing!

What have you been doing since the season ended last August?

Honestly, not a whole lot. I had a bit of a health issue going on during the off season so I actually didn’t ride from mid-September until I was in North Carolina in February. Luckily, I have that figured out now for the most part.

I stayed in Florida for about a month-and-a-half in February and March and rode all that time, but now I’m back home because of all this coronavirus stuff, just to be safe. So, I’m working with my dad to make some extra money.

Ryan chose career #14 after finishing 7th overall in the 450 class in 2019. | Bigwave photo

Speaking of that, how are things going where you live with this whole coronavirus thing? Have you been able to ride?

It’s been pretty hectic. A lot of states have declared emergencies and stuff and limited gatherings to 10 people or less, and everything is going contactless, all the restaurants and business and stuff. Truly weird.

I’ve been able to ride and stuff but I haven’t been on purpose because, should anything unfortunate happen while I’m riding, I don’t want to end up in a hospital where all the corona virus stuff is being handled.

What have you been doing to stay busy and entertained?

Well, I’ve been trying to maintain a steady workout schedule throughout the week and I’ve been playing a LOT of video games. It’s one of my favorite things to do anyways but now they’re saying stay inside all day every day so what else is there to do besides workout?

I heard a rumour that you may be trying to come back to Canada for the full season again? Assuming we go racing, can you say anything about this potential deal?

I can’t say anything yet but I would definitely like to do the whole series again. I know I said I wouldn’t be able to afford it but we’re trying to figure something out. I love love love the Triple Crown series.

What will you do if we don’t go racing?

Honestly, I’m not sure. I’ve raced every year since 2003, so if we don’t go racing this year that will be a first for I think a lot of us. I will just take it day by day and do what I can.

If you’re looking for some entertainment, go lurk Ryan on Facebook. | Bigwave photo

Tell us the best thing on Netflix right now. We’ve all got some spare time and need a diversion.

Well, I actually don’t watch Netflix all that much but when I do I usually go on stand up comedy shows or something like that. Bill Burr has a lot of funny stand ups on Netflix and my favorite is Paper Tiger. But his humor is definitely raw and inappropriate at times so you gotta have a taste for that.

I follow your rants on Facebook. Is there anything you’d like to get off your chest before we let you go?

Hahaha My rants. Yes, I voice my opinion a lot out there but sometimes I feel the need to because I get the feeling at times that there’s no common sense in certain situations and it just aggravates me. I should probably do less of that, honestly, but hey, at least they entertain some people. As for right now, no, nothing to get off my chest. Haha.

OK, stay safe and I hope we see you if/when the series starts in Calgary. Would you like to thank anyone?

Thanks, Billy. I hope you and everyone else in Canada are staying safe as well and hopefully we’ll see you all on the west coast. I have great people behind me that all deserve to be shouted out endlessly: My mom and dad, Kenny Germain, Andy White, Alex Adams, Joe V, Full Throttle Powersports, FXR, Performance Tuning, Joe V Designs, Factory Connection, 100%, Shoei, Pro Circuit, Hinson, R2 MX Graphics, Vesta CBD, Renthal, Alpinestars, Spectro, Sunoco, Motion Pro, Wiseco, Twin Air, and Works Connection. Thank you everyone so much!

So, I’m still calling my parents’ place up on Lake Simcoe “home” while we get my mom all sorted out after the recent passing of my dad. It’s been a tough week, but things will continue to get back to normal as time passes. As sad as that sounds, it’s exactly what my father would have wanted.

With little or no riding or racing going on right now, we’ve been trying to do as many video interviews as we can to keep the content coming. It’s actually been fun chatting with different people in our industry, and we’ll continue to do more of them as we all work our way through this crazy pandemic.

If you’ve got someone you’d like to hear from, let us know and we’ll do what we can to get in touch with them to find out what they’re up to. Just message us on our Facebook page.

It’s funny how quickly things change on social media platforms. Something you were able to do do last month may not be included in the most recent update, so it’s a constant learning process.

The worst thing is when you Google something to get instructions only to find out that the ones you’re trying to follow from 2019 are no longer relevant! Heck, even some that were goo in January are no longer valid!

Trying to find the best platform to record a splitscreen interview has been the battle. Not everyone has what your particular phone has to offer, so finding something that works well at both ends will continue to be the challenge.

I don’t want to force someone to download an app or program just to talk with us. Not everyone wants to do that, so we’ll keep doing them on Instagram Live for now. However, taking it from there to the other platforms is pretty chunky and not exactly a straightforward process.

The first one we tested it with was with Brendan Goldstein from Palm Coast, Florida. Brendan owns KDEAM Optics and has been setting up a few Supercross teams, including PRMX, with sweet sunglasses.

I found out the hard way that they no longer provide the one-button process of saving the video to your phone once you’ve ended it. Nope, gone. Sure, you can post it to your Story, but that’s not good enough. Facebook Live removed the split screen option last year.

Like I said, it’s a real pain in the ass.

Next, we grabbed Jess Pettis. Jess is living at his sister’s place in Tallahassee, FLA getting himself back in race shape after his ACL injury he suffered in the first turn at the Montreal Supercross last fall.

After some tedious and janky workarounds, here’s that interview:

In other news, Motopark owner, Iain Hayden, recently sold their down south facility, MP at County Line in Fountain, Florida.

I gave him a call the following day to talk about the decision to sell as well as what the plan is heading into the MotoCup schedule and how it will change due to the coronavirus.

It’s also interesting to hear that he’s been providing his plane and flying services to get people in need where they have to be. Pretty cool.

Next on my list was a fun way to pass the time when I called Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team manager and owner of SSR, Steve Simms.

I though I’d lighten things up and play MX Mechanic 20 Questions with him. I picked a bike part and he had 20 questions to figure out what I had written on a piece of paper.

Of course, I also asked him what they were doing to keep busy over at the team while we’re on an uncertain shutdown.

Currently uploading to YouTube is the interview I did today with Jetwerx CEO, Justin Thompson.

They put out a couple pretty big Press Releases on Thursday outlining their new weekly MavTV show, Inside X, and their groundbreaking use of in-ear communication from Cardo that will allow real-time chatter between rider and mechanic.

Here it is:

Inside X – LIVE on MAVTV / TwoWheel TV

Brigden, On- Jetwerx is excited to announce the launch of a weekly talk show called InsideX. The first episode will drop April 8th at 8pm ET, live on MavTV Canada / TwoWheel TV app, and will continue each week on Wednesdays at 8pm.



With special cameras/technology and video chats with guests, the Jetwerx crew will be able to bring you some entertainment while practicing Social Distancing.



With the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown becoming a staple in the Canadian motocross industry, Jetwerx saw a need to build a way to better connect with our fans.



From race recaps, rider interviews, industry news and product launches, InsideX is set to deliver. Triple crown announcers Ryan Gauld, Kyle Thompson and Brett Lee will be hosting a wide variety of topics and guests.



This platform allows our teams, our riders and our partners to have a voice on a national and international level, and give all the Triple Crown fans the latest on the happenings around the sport of Motocross.



“Inside X was a project that started years ago but always got pushed to the back burner due to Jetwerx’s work loads. I’m extremely excited to help bring something to our fans and families that they can look forward to in these tough times. We love our sport of motocross and look forward to the next chapter” – Justin Thompson, Jetwerx

Jetwerx Inc. and Cardo Systems “Break the Ice on Communication”

Brigden, On – Jetwerx Inc. signs a multi-year agreement with Cardo Systems to be the exclusive communication partner of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Championship series for 2020 and beyond.



“ We are very excited to be making history with Cardo Systems and have broken the ice for their product PACKTALK BOLD powered by Dynamic Mesh Communication (DMC) to be fully legal and allowed with no restrictions in all Rockstar Energy Triple Crown competition events. We believe this is a great and safe way for riders and mechanics to have better communication and allow for safer racing,” Justin Thompson, CEO Jetwerx Inc.



Jetwerx and Cardo Systems will be working with factory and privateer teams educating them on the PACKTALK BOLD communication system and how it can be a great tool to take their racing programs to a new level of safety and efficiency.



The PACKTALK BOLD system debuted at MEC Supercross last year. The innovative communication system was welcomed by riders and teams with great reviews.



“So many of these teams are already using our PACKTALK products in their training and the feedback we have received has been overwhelmingly positive. The introduction of our communication devices is going to allow them to navigate the competition unlike ever before with real-time communication, adding another layer of excitement to what is already an incredible event.” said Jamie Cheek, Cardo VP of Sales NA.



Jetwerx produces the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown series. This innovative series complies of three disciplines of racing Arenacross, Motocross and Supercross over a ten month period throughout Canada. 15 Rounds of Rockstar Energy Triple Crown racing broadcast live over the FOX Sports Racing and MAVTV Canada channels.

Next on my list will be some conversations with retired racers and industry people. I’ve been meaning to start a new podcast series like this for a while now and this shutdown will be the nudge in the right direction that I needed. Watch for those coming soon here on the site.

I just posted a poll on our Twitter page asking you to tell us your favourite way to ingest an interview. Go cast your vote HERE.

Here’s what it looks like in the early going:

I’ve also been going through my memory and thinking about races that stand out in my mind as historic (to me). I’m sure we’ve all got different races that come to mind when you think about one that is forever engrained.

In a column I’m calling “Daily Quarantainment,” I’ll continue to post video links to races that I think everyone should be familiar with.

If you’ve got one that we should spotlight, please mention it in the comment section of our Facebook page.

The first one that I thought of was the ABC Wide World of Sports 1982 broadcast of The SuperBikers. When I was a little kid, this race came on TV just once a year and we were all glued to the 19-inch TV screen to watch Danny ‘Magoo’ Chandler put it to the best of the rest.

Check it out (at least watch it to his infamous pass on Steve Wise):

Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, is about to go over some grave numbers and information for us live from Toronto now, so I’ll leave it here for this week.

Please stay safe, everyone. It seems pretty surreal to be doing what we’re doing right now, but stay home and tell us all what to binge on Netflix, or whatever streaming service you want.