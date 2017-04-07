Frid’Eh Update #15 Presented by Husqvarna Canada

Frid’Eh Update #15 Presented by Husqvarna Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to the 15th week of the year and the DMX Frid’Eh Update. Spokane, Washington’s Brad Nauditt has become a staple on the Canadian Moto scene. The friendly American has been heading north to race our Rockstar Energy MX Series for years and can usually be found rounding the first turn with the leaders.

Here’s a look at his 2016 series:

Brad got a moto win at Moto Valley in Regina, SK last season and was on the overall podium 3 times. He has been threatening to retire from Pro racing for the past couple years, so we grabbed him for a chat to find out what he’s been up to since we last saw him and what his plans are for the future.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Brad. You’re #15 this year up in Canada. Let’s talk about last summer, first. You were on the overall podium 3 times in 2016. How would you say the series went for you?

Brad Nauditt: Good morning, Billy. I would say the series went pretty good. I definitely had some standout moments that I will never forget. If it wasn’t for SG Power and the Scott Family, I am not sure if I would have lined up in 2016. Those guys are awesome and I cannot thank them enough. Then the opportunity to ride for GDR came about and that was definitely a dream come true as well to ride for one of the best teams in Canada.

What was your highlight from last summer?

My highlights for 2016 were – 2nd overall in Regina with my first career moto win, 3rd overall in Nanaimo, getting picked up by the GDR crew to finish out the series. But one of my most memorable highlights was racing the TransCan at Walton where I finished 2nd in the Pro Superfinal to Kaven Benoit and showing people that I can ride a 450 quite well also.

What’s your favourite track on our circuit, and why?

My favourite track on the circuit this year had to have been Calgary. I really like the ruts that place gets as well as the fact that the track is just out of the ordinary since it is right in the city limits.

You’ve become a staple up here. What brought you to Canada in the first place? Why did you keep coming back?

Back in 2010, I went to California to stay with my good friend Kevin Urquhart and we had talked a little about racing together that summer. We both are from Washington State and I am only about 1.5 hours from the border. So we both loaded up and decided to have a go at it in Canada for the summer. That first year of traveling with Urquhart, and (Robbie) Feder was by far the funnest and most exciting year of travel I have ever had, so naturally I have just come back every year because I love this sport. But I really love all the people I have met along the way and am always excited to see them every year when I make my way across the country for the nationals.

What did you get up to when the series ended in Barrie at RJ’s last August?

After the series ended I went out to Walton for the TransCan and raced that with GDR where I won the 25 Plus title and finished 2nd in the Pro Superfinal. But after that I came back home and rode a little here and there and went straight to work for the winter.

Did you take a holiday at all?

I didn’t take much of a holiday after getting home from the summer, just a few weeks to catch up on some stuff around the house and then started going to work. But definitley took a few long weekends this winter to go watch some SX. I can’t stay away from the races (Laughs).

How have things been going out there in Washington State? Like you said, you’re a home owner and have been working, right? What is your 9-5 like these days?

Things are going great at home in Washington. I have been just working lots and keeping busy this winter through all of the snow we have had in Washington, and Thomas and Trevor have definitely helped me with all of the house work that got pushed aside to go racing this summer. As far as my current 9-5 job… I work in sales so it’s definitely a new learning curve for me. But things are coming along good at work and I am happy with the progress there so I’m learning how to balance work and racing at the moment.

OK, so you’ve been kind of threatening to retire from racing the past few years, but now I see a brand new bike on Instagram. What are your plans for racing this coming summer?

(Laughs) I have raced many years in Canada and have proven that I am capable of getting on the podium for many years. I have also finished in the top 5 overall many years now. Now with that being said, why is is so hard to get support to race the races up in Canada? I feel that anyone inside the top 10 should be able to gather enough support to race across the country without having to spend all of their own money to get to each race, and that is just not the case for some reason. As far as the new bike, I just finally got a bike to start riding again from SG Power in Victoria, BC. We have been trying to figure out how to get some support and haven’t heard much back yet, which is kind of tough considering the races start very soon.

So, if you do well, will you try to head east?

If there the support is there I will race every race possible!

What has been your best memory racing from your days in Canada?

My best memory ever was my first ever podium back in 2013. I just can’t describe that feeling of the day but I will never forget that, ever.

I assume you’ll be at the Seattle SX this week. Who are you cheering for?

I actually won’t be at the Seattle SX. I went to quite a few SX rounds this year to cheer on my NW friends. I have so many friends that I cheer for at the races I could list them all but it would be 20% of the line up (Laughs).

OK, who wins the 450 SX title, Dungey or Tomac?

It is coming down to the end which is exciting for everyone! I think that Tomac has the speed and has been on fire lately, that is for sure. I would be crazy to not go with Tomac at this time.

Thanks for the chat, Brad. Have a great weekend. Is there anyone you’d like to thank?

Thanks, Billy. I would like to thank DMX for the interview, Jay from SG Power in Victoria , Scotty Products and the whole Scott Family, Shift MX, Fox, Scott , Fusion Graphixs, Matt & Chelsea at Proven Moto, Northwest Steel Fab, Baldface, Royal Business Systems, Yoshimura, Motosport.com, Hinson, VP Racing Fuels, Motostuff, Works Connection, Factory Connection, Sunstar Sprockets, Derek and everyone over at GDR for the opportunity last season, Twin Air Filters, Mobious Braces, Trevor Mort for all of his hard work this last summer, David from Fox for always having my back from the start, all of my friends for all of their support and good wishes, and definitely can’t forget all the support from my parents over the years. None of this would ever be possible without all of your help, so thank you all! It would be great if things all lined up for Brad and we see him get another chance at all 10 rounds. He’s a rider that can score podiums and wins, and we need riders like that!

Good luck, Brad.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys. Happy Friday. After way too much rain over the last few days here in Southern Ontario, it looks like the warm weather is coming. I can’t complain too much, as I was lucky enough that I rode Motopark this past Sunday, April 2nd. That’s pretty early for Ontario standards, and to be honest… the track was mint. I know the guys at Motopark always do a great job, but I wasn’t expecting the track to be this good after all of the rain. A big thumbs up to the crews at both Motopark and also Gopher Dunes for giving us almost perfect conditions time after time. In my opinion, they are 2 of the best tracks in Southern Ontario and I can’t wait to get back out again.

250 West Supercross

After a 6-plus week break in the action, the 250 West resumes. Shane McElrath started out on fire, but Justin Hill rocked off 4 wins in a row just before the break. Add in the bike issues that McElrath had at Arlington, and Hill now leads the West with 138 points, 21 points ahead of Aaron Plessinger and 25 points more than 3rd place Shane McElrath.

Some riders were ready for the break and needed to heal up and recover, others were just heating up and didn’t want to stop. It’s hard to say exactly what’s going to happen at the first race back, but I’m hoping that the rain holds off. Here are my Seattle predictions:

250 West

1st Justin Hill

2nd Shane McElrath

3rd Aaron Plessinger

4th Jimmy Decotis

5th Martin Davalos

450 Supercross

Can anyone stop Eli Tomac in the 450 class? He has won 8 times and counting compared to Ryan Dungey‘s 2 wins and Marvin Musquin‘s 1. Before, it was the starts that were killing Tomac, but not anymore. Eli and his starts have been downright impressive, and the always-steady Dungey and his starts have been less than stellar. I honestly don’t know what happened and how these 2 superstars swapped, but it has been great news for Eli, and not so great for Ryan.

4 points separate the two, with 4 rounds to go. Yes, anything can happen, but I would think that most people are betting on Eli to win. I’m just upset as a fan that Ken Roczen is out injured and we don’t get to see him in the mix. Here are my Seattle predictions:

450 Class

1st Marvin Musquin

2nd Eli Tomac

3rd Ryan Dungey

4th Jason Anderson

5th Blake Baggett

Racer X Injury Report for Seattle: http://racerxonline.com/2017/04/06/injury-report-seattle

Short one for me this week. Have a great weekend and remember to #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I think he’s counting on a mud race this week in Seattle. He’s failed to pick Eli the past couple weeks, and I think it’s just to make things difficult on himself. It would be easy, from here on out, to simply say Eli for 1st and Ryan for 2nd. I get it. When we’ve been watching the races I haven’t been at, when we place our bets for the 450 class nobody picks first place — we just bet on 2nd and 3rd. I will say though that Eli is probably a pretty solid mud rider too, but maybe we’ll open up the top spot for bets this Saturday night. They say mud is the great equalizer, so if you’re making your Rocky Mountain ATC/MC Fantasy Supercross picks, this will be the one weekend normal results could be tossed in the blender. Good luck!

Kaven Benoit Update

2017 National #3 Kaven Benoit is finally back on the KTM 450 after his ugly crash in Europe. He is now 11 weeks post-op and got on the bike for the first time this past Wednesday down at Club MX in Chesterfield, SC.

He rode Wednesday and Thursday and will take today off and go for a mountain bike ride. When I asked him how he would rate his ankle, he gave it a solid 85% and figures he will be back to 100% in short order.

He will “start slowly” but was able to get to the gym and cycle as much as his injured ankle would allow him as he recovered. The ankle doesn’t bother him when he rides but it does tend to “swell up in the evenings.” The bones are 100% healed but the movement and stiffness in the joint is still there.

Kaven will stay at Club MX for about a month training and living with Shawn Robinson like he did last season.

It’s not for sure but there is a good chance the KTM Canada rig will make its way to California for round 1 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, so we could have some Canadians to cheer for at that one before our series starts in Kamloops.

Good luck with your preparation, Kaven.

Tim Tremblay – Under the Radar?

Fellow Quebec Canadian rider, #38 Tim Tremblay, is also down at Club MX preparing for his run at the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals. Tim has always been a rider to watch and has the speed to do very well in the MX1 class. His busy Snowcross schedule keeps him hopping all winter long and he hasn’t wanted to jeopardize that discipline by risking injury during the summer, but this year will be different.

Tim was signed to the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team as #2 Matt Goerke‘s 450 teammate for 2017. Surprisingly, Tim has never competed in the entire series and is really looking forward to this opportunity. When we chatted with him at the Winter X Games in Aspen this past January, you could tell he was chomping at the bit to get out there and do the whole series.

When you’re looking at the list of MX1 riders this year, don’t forget to look down to the #38 spot and watch for Tim to be battling for top 5 finishes all the way across the country. In fact, in a sport where anything can happen, Tim could be in the conversation of “Top Canadian” when the series makes it to RJ’s in Barrie, Ontario.

Until then, Tim will continue to fly under the radar and let his finishes do the talking. Actually, that’s not entirely true. We’ll be in his face on a weekly basis talking to him as he goes from Kamloops to the Maritimes and back into Ontario this summer.

2016 Top 20 Rockstar MX Nationals List

We are almost sure what our top 20 are doing this coming season. Of course, things can and will change, but here’s what we “know” at this point:

1. Davi Millsaps – Rocky Mountain KTM in AMA

2. Matt Goerke – Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha – MX1

3. Kaven Benoit – KTM Canada – MX1

4. Brett Metcalfe – Racing in Australia

5. Mike Alessi – Monster Energy Alpinestars Kawasaki – MX1

6. Tyler Medaglia – Husqvarna Canada – MX1 (modified schedule)

7. Cade Clason – Likely Redemption Racing – MX1

8. Keylan Meston – Same program as 2016 – MX1

9. Morgan Burger – Same program as 2016 – MX1 at select west rounds…

10. Colton Facciotti – Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing – MX1

11. Cole Thompson – KTM Canada – MX2

12. Shawn Maffenbeier – MX101 FXR Yamaha – MX

14. Dylan Wright – Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing – MX2

15. Brad Nauditt – has a new Honda but will be a game-time decision

16. Jess Pettis – MX101 FXR Yamaha – MX2

17. Mark Worth – Likely stay south and compete on a select schedule

18. Dakota Alix – All signs point to KTM Canada – MX2

19. Hayden Halstead – MX101 FXR Yamaha – MX2

20. Kyle Swanson – PR-MX Strikt Gear Kawasaki – MX1

38. Tim Tremblay – Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha – MX1

100 – Jacob Hayes – Monster Energy Alpinestars Kawasaki – MX2

Yes, there are some other rumours floating around, but I don’t want to say anything until we talk to those involved. Stay tuned for a couple more curve balls…

Amsoil Arenacross

The series takes a two-weekend break and resumes April 22-23 in Denver, Colorado.

Nathan Bles Wins Inaugural CSRA Canadian Snow Bike Championship

Final Round Results: Horseshoe Valley Resort – Sunday, Arpril 2, 2017

Final Standings:

Watch for a podcast soon here on the site. Nathan is always a great racer to listen too because you can hear the enthusiasm in his voice that doesn’t translate as nicely in a typed interview.

If you haven’t looked at the Photo Report from the final CSRA weekend at Horseshoe Resort, click HERE.

Mitch Cooke and Tyler Medaglia | Callus Gloves

There is never the risk of moss growing on either of these two! Truro, Nova Scotia, kingpins, Mitch Cooke and Tyler Medaglia, has done a soft release of their newest business venture: Callus Gloves.

Check out their first Instagram post:

Watch for an official press release once they get their website sorted out and are ready to take on the world! In the meantime, go give them a follow @callusgloves

The weather is coming together for a great weekend of riding and moto photography! Have a good time whatever you decide to do. OK, maybe the folks out in Newfoundland will have to wait another few days…