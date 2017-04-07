Frid’Eh Update #15 Presented by Husqvarna Canada
By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford
Welcome to the 15th week of the year and the DMX Frid’Eh Update. Spokane, Washington’s Brad Nauditt has become a staple on the Canadian Moto scene. The friendly American has been heading north to race our Rockstar Energy MX Series for years and can usually be found rounding the first turn with the leaders.
Here’s a look at his 2016 series:
Brad got a moto win at Moto Valley in Regina, SK last season and was on the overall podium 3 times. He has been threatening to retire from Pro racing for the past couple years, so we grabbed him for a chat to find out what he’s been up to since we last saw him and what his plans are for the future.
Direct Motocross: Hello, Brad. You’re #15 this year up in Canada. Let’s talk about last summer, first. You were on the overall podium 3 times in 2016. How would you say the series went for you?
Brad Nauditt: Good morning, Billy. I would say the series went pretty good. I definitely had some standout moments that I will never forget. If it wasn’t for SG Power and the Scott Family, I am not sure if I would have lined up in 2016. Those guys are awesome and I cannot thank them enough. Then the opportunity to ride for GDR came about and that was definitely a dream come true as well to ride for one of the best teams in Canada.
Good luck, Brad.
JEFF McCONKEY
Hey, guys. Happy Friday. After way too much rain over the last few days here in Southern Ontario, it looks like the warm weather is coming. I can’t complain too much, as I was lucky enough that I rode Motopark this past Sunday, April 2nd. That’s pretty early for Ontario standards, and to be honest… the track was mint. I know the guys at Motopark always do a great job, but I wasn’t expecting the track to be this good after all of the rain. A big thumbs up to the crews at both Motopark and also Gopher Dunes for giving us almost perfect conditions time after time. In my opinion, they are 2 of the best tracks in Southern Ontario and I can’t wait to get back out again.
250 West Supercross
After a 6-plus week break in the action, the 250 West resumes. Shane McElrath started out on fire, but Justin Hill rocked off 4 wins in a row just before the break. Add in the bike issues that McElrath had at Arlington, and Hill now leads the West with 138 points, 21 points ahead of Aaron Plessinger and 25 points more than 3rd place Shane McElrath.
Some riders were ready for the break and needed to heal up and recover, others were just heating up and didn’t want to stop. It’s hard to say exactly what’s going to happen at the first race back, but I’m hoping that the rain holds off. Here are my Seattle predictions:
250 West
1st Justin Hill
2nd Shane McElrath
3rd Aaron Plessinger
4th Jimmy Decotis
5th Martin Davalos
450 Supercross
Can anyone stop Eli Tomac in the 450 class? He has won 8 times and counting compared to Ryan Dungey‘s 2 wins and Marvin Musquin‘s 1. Before, it was the starts that were killing Tomac, but not anymore. Eli and his starts have been downright impressive, and the always-steady Dungey and his starts have been less than stellar. I honestly don’t know what happened and how these 2 superstars swapped, but it has been great news for Eli, and not so great for Ryan.
4 points separate the two, with 4 rounds to go. Yes, anything can happen, but I would think that most people are betting on Eli to win. I’m just upset as a fan that Ken Roczen is out injured and we don’t get to see him in the mix. Here are my Seattle predictions:
450 Class
1st Marvin Musquin
2nd Eli Tomac
3rd Ryan Dungey
4th Jason Anderson
5th Blake Baggett
Racer X Injury Report for Seattle: http://racerxonline.com/2017/04/06/injury-report-seattle
Short one for me this week. Have a great weekend and remember to #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.
BILLY RAINFORD
Thanks, Jeff. I think he’s counting on a mud race this week in Seattle. He’s failed to pick Eli the past couple weeks, and I think it’s just to make things difficult on himself. It would be easy, from here on out, to simply say Eli for 1st and Ryan for 2nd. I get it. When we’ve been watching the races I haven’t been at, when we place our bets for the 450 class nobody picks first place — we just bet on 2nd and 3rd. I will say though that Eli is probably a pretty solid mud rider too, but maybe we’ll open up the top spot for bets this Saturday night. They say mud is the great equalizer, so if you’re making your Rocky Mountain ATC/MC Fantasy Supercross picks, this will be the one weekend normal results could be tossed in the blender. Good luck!
Kaven Benoit Update
2017 National #3 Kaven Benoit is finally back on the KTM 450 after his ugly crash in Europe. He is now 11 weeks post-op and got on the bike for the first time this past Wednesday down at Club MX in Chesterfield, SC.
He rode Wednesday and Thursday and will take today off and go for a mountain bike ride. When I asked him how he would rate his ankle, he gave it a solid 85% and figures he will be back to 100% in short order.
He will “start slowly” but was able to get to the gym and cycle as much as his injured ankle would allow him as he recovered. The ankle doesn’t bother him when he rides but it does tend to “swell up in the evenings.” The bones are 100% healed but the movement and stiffness in the joint is still there.
Kaven will stay at Club MX for about a month training and living with Shawn Robinson like he did last season.
It’s not for sure but there is a good chance the KTM Canada rig will make its way to California for round 1 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Hangtown, so we could have some Canadians to cheer for at that one before our series starts in Kamloops.
Good luck with your preparation, Kaven.
Tim Tremblay – Under the Radar?
Fellow Quebec Canadian rider, #38 Tim Tremblay, is also down at Club MX preparing for his run at the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals. Tim has always been a rider to watch and has the speed to do very well in the MX1 class. His busy Snowcross schedule keeps him hopping all winter long and he hasn’t wanted to jeopardize that discipline by risking injury during the summer, but this year will be different.
Tim was signed to the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha team as #2 Matt Goerke‘s 450 teammate for 2017. Surprisingly, Tim has never competed in the entire series and is really looking forward to this opportunity. When we chatted with him at the Winter X Games in Aspen this past January, you could tell he was chomping at the bit to get out there and do the whole series.
When you’re looking at the list of MX1 riders this year, don’t forget to look down to the #38 spot and watch for Tim to be battling for top 5 finishes all the way across the country. In fact, in a sport where anything can happen, Tim could be in the conversation of “Top Canadian” when the series makes it to RJ’s in Barrie, Ontario.
Until then, Tim will continue to fly under the radar and let his finishes do the talking. Actually, that’s not entirely true. We’ll be in his face on a weekly basis talking to him as he goes from Kamloops to the Maritimes and back into Ontario this summer.
2016 Top 20 Rockstar MX Nationals List
We are almost sure what our top 20 are doing this coming season. Of course, things can and will change, but here’s what we “know” at this point:
1. Davi Millsaps – Rocky Mountain KTM in AMA
2. Matt Goerke – Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha – MX1
3. Kaven Benoit – KTM Canada – MX1
4. Brett Metcalfe – Racing in Australia
5. Mike Alessi – Monster Energy Alpinestars Kawasaki – MX1
6. Tyler Medaglia – Husqvarna Canada – MX1 (modified schedule)
7. Cade Clason – Likely Redemption Racing – MX1
8. Keylan Meston – Same program as 2016 – MX1
9. Morgan Burger – Same program as 2016 – MX1 at select west rounds…
10. Colton Facciotti – Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing – MX1
11. Cole Thompson – KTM Canada – MX2
12. Shawn Maffenbeier – MX101 FXR Yamaha – MX
14. Dylan Wright – Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing – MX2
15. Brad Nauditt – has a new Honda but will be a game-time decision
16. Jess Pettis – MX101 FXR Yamaha – MX2
17. Mark Worth – Likely stay south and compete on a select schedule
18. Dakota Alix – All signs point to KTM Canada – MX2
19. Hayden Halstead – MX101 FXR Yamaha – MX2
20. Kyle Swanson – PR-MX Strikt Gear Kawasaki – MX1
38. Tim Tremblay – Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha – MX1
100 – Jacob Hayes – Monster Energy Alpinestars Kawasaki – MX2
Yes, there are some other rumours floating around, but I don’t want to say anything until we talk to those involved. Stay tuned for a couple more curve balls…
Amsoil Arenacross
The series takes a two-weekend break and resumes April 22-23 in Denver, Colorado.
Nathan Bles Wins Inaugural CSRA Canadian Snow Bike Championship
Final Round Results: Horseshoe Valley Resort – Sunday, Arpril 2, 2017
Final Standings:
Watch for a podcast soon here on the site. Nathan is always a great racer to listen too because you can hear the enthusiasm in his voice that doesn’t translate as nicely in a typed interview.
If you haven’t looked at the Photo Report from the final CSRA weekend at Horseshoe Resort, click HERE.
Mitch Cooke and Tyler Medaglia | Callus Gloves
There is never the risk of moss growing on either of these two! Truro, Nova Scotia, kingpins, Mitch Cooke and Tyler Medaglia, has done a soft release of their newest business venture: Callus Gloves.
Check out their first Instagram post:
Watch for an official press release once they get their website sorted out and are ready to take on the world! In the meantime, go give them a follow @callusgloves
The weather is coming together for a great weekend of riding and moto photography! Have a good time whatever you decide to do. OK, maybe the folks out in Newfoundland will have to wait another few days…