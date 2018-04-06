Frid’Eh Update #15 Presented by Husqvarna Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #15 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada. For 2018, Jacob Hayes is the rider who earned the #15 in Canada. The smooth riding American rider has taken a couple runs at the Canadian series and was in the mix all summer in the MX2 class in 2017.

We’ve known Jacob since his amateur days when he was an up-and-coming rider out of North Carolina. He raced the big American Amateur Nationals and was always one of the kids to watch.

He finished 4th in our series last year and ended up injuring himself at the final round in Barrie. He’s currently sitting 2nd in the ‘Ricky Carmichael Road to Supercross’ at the Amsoil Arenacross series, just 2 points behind Chris Blose.

We got in touch with Jacob to see what’s new and find out what his future plans are.

Direct Motocross: Hey, Jacob. We haven’t actually seen you since round 1 of the Amsoil Arenacross series in Dayton, Ohio. You’re currently sitting 2nd, only 2 points behind Chris Blose. Can you tell us how things have been going in that series for you?

Jacob Hayes: The season so far has been good, I had to fight through a lot of adversity at the start of the season but as of late I’ve been feeling good on the bike.

You’re obviously within striking distance of this title. What’s it going to take to finish the job?

I can sit here and tell you all the stuff you guys have probably heard a 1000 times but honestly it’ll come down to who wants it more.

What’s next for you once the Arenacross series ends in May?

The plan is to be holding the Ricky Carmichael cup come May and honestly after that I don’t know.

Let’s talk about your summer up in Canada in 2017. It didn’t end well for you, but what was the highlight for you?

Personally, there were no highlights. I straight up rode horrible all summer and it wasn’t fun to ride the struggle bus like that.

What was your favourite track on the Canadian circuit?

Probably Calgary or RJ’s.

What track did you really not like or get along with?

We didn’t have a good first date.

Would you consider coming back north for another shot at the title?

Yes, of course. Might change some plans and do the traveling a bit different, but, yeah, I’d giver a go.

Are you a full-time AX guy or do you have your sights set on racing Supercross?

I wanna race Supercross. Don’t get me wrong, I love my Babbitt’s Online Monster Energy Kawasaki, but I would love to turn all my experience into a Supercross ride one day.

What did you get up to over the break?

All I’ve been doing is training. I had some ground to make up so over the break just got to work.

Good luck with the rest of your series, Jacob. Who would you like to thank?

Babbitt’s Online, Monster Energy, Kawasaki, Parts Unlimited, 100%, Bell, Moose, N Style, Renthal, DID, AP Designs, EVS.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday.

Gopher Dunes on Good Friday

Well, it looks like mother nature just can’t figure it out here in Southern Ontario. Just when it looks like spring is here, she changes her mind. I was lucky enough to get out to Gopher Dunes last Friday and spin a few laps on the new layout. It was quite a bit different from the previous layout, but in a good way. I really think, come National time, the track will really shape up and make for some seriously good racing. It will force riders to change up from inside to outside constantly and it will really slow down the racing adding in some very technical sections.

The Gopher round has always been one of my favourites as we really see who is prepared and who is not. Huge thanks again to Derek, Kerri, Uncle Wayne, and the entire crew for a great track to ride like always.

While enjoying the day at the Dunes, we did a tailgating interview with Dario Zecca. Dario is a fast up-and-coming Intermediate rider out of Ontario. His dad is the legendary Lino Zecca from the 80’s. The best part about Dario is that he loves the sport. He races because he honestly just loves it. Unlike 90% of his fellow racers, Dario has a real head on his shoulders. He’s in University and he is working his way to becoming a teacher. Yes, he has some serious skills on a bike, but he realizes that very few racers in Canada make it. By making it, I mean earn money.

Sure, from the outside looking in, there are a lot of racers “living the dream.” In all honesty, it is just smoke and mirrors. For the most part, mom and dad have pissed away so much of junior’s college fund and more to chase this magical “unicorn” we call Pro Racing.

I’m not trying to be a huge downer, but deep down you have got to know if your kid has the tools to be a great. And as a rider, some of these wannabe rockstars need to look in the mirror and realize that just because your social media accounts look like you’re putting in the work, it doesn’t always mean you are. Do you see Tyler Medaglia or Kaven Benoit posting gym selfies or dicking around? No, you don’t, because guys like them are too busy busting their butts and handling their business. I’ll end my little rant now as I don’t want to hurt any more feelings.

Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour

AX is back this weekend in Sarnia. This is a new facility to the series and should make for some tighter racing. The points in the 450 class are super-close as Cole Thompson leads Colton Facciotti by just 1 point heading into Saturday night.

Cole was docked for a red-cross incident and it closed the points gap to just 1. This late in the series with this much on the line, I’m willing to bet that the action starts to heat up and that there won’t be as many clean passes as usual. We have never had this much money offered ever in Canada, and I can assure you that everyone wants it, and needs it.

All eyes will be on Cole and Colton, but I feel like Tyler Medaglia is due for a big night. T-Dags has some serious indoor skill and is one good night away from getting himself right back into this title fight.

Also, keep an eye on the #9 of Cade Clason. Cade is making his season debut on a new team, new bike, and you can bet that he’s been itching to get behind the gate after sitting out Supercross due to a suspension.

450 – ARENACROSS POINTS

In the 250 class, Shawn Maffenbeier has a nice points lead heading into Sarnia. Ryan Lockhart sits 2nd in points and will be making the trip East. Newf has been around forever and it is really cool to see him doing so well. Speaking of Newf, he and the gang from Matrix Concepts made a cool little video of Ryan preparing for this weekend. It was great entertainment and I’d wish more teams and/or riders would have some fun. Do you remember the Gopher Dunes tryout videos from a few years ago… God, those things were great!

250 – ARENACROSS POINTS

If you are a racer or a rider in Southern Ontario, you will want to get out to Blackstock Motorsports ( formerly Asselstine Country) in Blackstock, Ontario, Saturday, April 14th for their annual MX Swap Meet and Open House. It’s a sure sign of Spring, so you are invited to clean out the garage, race trailer and bring your used bikes, gear and parts to sell or swap.

You just set up in the parking, and be sure to check out all of the great in store specials to get you and your bike ready for the fast approaching season. Blackstock Motorsports has been a long time supporter of Direct Motocross, so be sure to make the trip out to see Dustin Heacock and the gang from 9am-noon Saturday, April 14th. You may even bump unto former employee Larry Enticer.

That is it for me this week. Good luck to everyone lining up in Sarnia. Have a great weekend and I’ll see you in Barrie next weekend.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Yep, we had a blast getting in some spring moto over at Gopher Dunes last week. If you haven’t had a chance to check out some photos or video, here ya go:

Photo Report LINK

We did a couple video interviews while we were there, too. The Dario Zecca one was above, but there are the other 2 we did with Derek Schuster and Eric Schildt:

There’s quite a bit going on theis weekend, so let’s get to it…

Seattle Supercross

How can anyone be surprised that we’re likely going to have a mud race in Seattle. Have you ever been to the Pacific Northwest in April? Um, it rains. It always rains. It doesn’t stop raining. It rains until you can’t remember what the sunshine looks like. You wake up and assume it’s raining. It’s a rain forest, after all!

Well, that’s where the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series is headed Saturday night. Even if it stops raining, there won’t be any sunshine to dry the track. It will be wet. Yes, they have it covered up but having seen some photos of the dirt, the damage is done. Who’s the best mud rider?

I’m not saying I won’t enjoy watching a muddy Supercross. In fact, I like what it adds to the series…once. I think it was Johnny Dangerously who famously said, “You shouldn’t race in Seattle without a roof. I raced Seattle without a roof, once…ONCE,” or something like that.

Jess Pettis Back on His Bike and Racing Seattle

That’s right, Jess Pettis is back and has been putting in the laps on the Supercross practice tracks out in California. The defending Future West Arenacross champion sat out a few weeks after it was found he had broken his shoulder blade in that awkward crash out in Oakland.

He started back and was riding the turn track, but he’s feeling ready and will line up in Seattle this weekend. There’s a good chance two wheels will never be in the air at the same time this week, so hopefully his shoulder is fine.

Seattle is looking to be a mudder, and this could help Jess move up the results sheet. Good luck, Jess.

Brock Leitner Racing Seattle

#497 Brock Leitner will also be back in action south of the border. He came back to Canada to race the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross races and didn’t really have the results he was looking for. The gate drops and indoor racing will definitely benefit him as he goes for another night show this week in Seattle.

Good luck, Brock.

Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki Will Take the Weekend Off

Julien Perrier and his Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team will not make the trip west to Seattle this week. The team’s long-time rider, #471 Logan Karnow, raced out west in the 450 class before focusing on the 250 East class, but he will sit this one out and save the miles as he gets ready for Boston.

The Canadian-based team with Canadian rider, Westen Wrozyna, have been working hard and making improvements each week. It’s great to have a team making a go of it down south for us to cheer for each week.

The team is also committed to racing the entire Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour this summer with Westen Wrozyna, Jason Benny, and Guillaume St-Cyr.

Shawn Robinson Signs with Motosport St-Césaire

If you’ve been wondering what long-time Pro racer Shawn Robinson has been up to lately, he’s just signed with Motosport St-Césaire for 2018.

The deal will see Shawn race the Quebec Provincial series and the Eastern swing of the Rockstar Motocross Nationals.

Shawn had planned to race the entire Motocross series in 2017, but an early-season injury took him out for the season. It will be good to see him back in action this coming year. Good luck, Shawn.

Barrie Arenacross News

Barrie Friday Amateur Racing. Shortened program, limited classes, limited entries.

Kevin Tyler Podcast Interview

After the announcement that the MX101 FXR Yamaha team had picked up a new title sponsor in Royal Distributing, we wanted to find out more from Kevin Tyler. Once we got started, we just kind of started talking about all kinds of things. If you haven’t listened to it yet, you can do so here:

Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour | Halfway Report Card

By Billy Rainford

Now, class, settle down…settle down. It’s time for the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour Mid-Term Report Card.

We’ve reached the halfway mark in the first portion of the Rockstar Triple Crown. The Arenacross series has been to Abbotsford, BC and then 2 rounds in Calgary, AB. We’ll be in Sarnia, ON this weekend and then the AX will finish up with 2 rounds in Barrie, ON next weekend.

Of course, nothing can be done without being judged, so here’s our list of criteria and grades for the series, so far.

REPORT CARD

1. Overall Presentation: A

The Jertwerx crew has done a great job of making this series look very professional. They’ve been in the AX Tour business for several years south of the border and then here in Canada, and they know what it takes to make it look like something important is going on. Even when the track was a mess, like in Abbotsford, the fit and finish of the actual event was spot on.

2. Track Quality: A

Taking the condition of the track at round 1 out of the equation, the tracks have been good. They are exactly what you would expect from an Arenacross track. There are options in the rhythm sections that are there to make sure the amateur riders make it through the event safely. It’s always a tightrope walk between making an intense and challenging track for the Pros while keeping it as safe as possible for the rest.

3. The Racing: A-

This is a tough one because the racing at the front has been really good, but there hasn’t been a whole lot behind that. Let’s hope more Pro-level riders show up and make these last few rounds a little better in this area.

4. Punctuality: B+

There have been a few hiccups along the way with the transponder line and this has caused a few delays in the program throughout the night. Things will happen when you’re racing dirt bikes indoors, but it still affects the score.

5. Racer Attendance: C+

As mentioned before, it would be nice to see more upper-level riders making the effort to race and support this series. Arenacross isn’t something you can really just decide to do at the last minute (like it was back in the day). Things go wrong quickly on these tight tracks, so it’s understandable that a lot of riders are a little hesitant to race, but hopefully some riders will make use of the AX tracks popping up in the area and make it to the starting line in the next 3 rounds.

Amateur attendance has been good, so far. I think this should continue over the next 2 weekends. If this were only about the amateurs, the grade would be higher.

6. Live Broadcast: A

Not only is this a great part of the package, but the guys are doing a great job of it. The live show looks and sounds professional. During the first week, Brett Lee and Kyle Thompson weren’t really sure who was play-by-play and who was colour, but they’ve since worked that part out and the show moves smoothly and professionally. No complaints here.

7. In-House Commentating: A

Live broadcasts and talking with racers is where Ryan Gauld shines. He keeps the program moving well and ensures the crowd is entertained along the way. This is definitely Ryan’s strong suit.

8. Fox Sports Racing Broadcast: C+

For some reason, the live broadcasts have been more entertaining and enjoyable to watch than the produced packages. The sound has been off and the music that accompanies the broadcast is almost enough to scare away even the most ardent motocross fan, let alone someone who may have stumbled onto the broadcast by accident. Hopefully, the crew has watched the finished product and will continue to make the necessary adjustments to make it a little better each round. I have faith that this will be the case. Having the races on national television so soon after the events is already a huge move in the right direction!

9. Spectator Attendance: D



I have struggled with this ever since I’ve been involved in the sport. Where is everyone?! How can they sell out stadiums for Monster Trucks and then have only a handful of people in these arenas for this exciting racing? These things should really be standing room only! I know they advertise on the local radio stations leading up to the events but has anyone gone to the local schools and given out tickets? Let’s fill the seats, free or paid. We need people there. A crowd attracts a crowd. Maybe now that the first 2 events have been televised people will see how great the racing is and pass through the doors. We’ll see.

10. Prompt Results and Scoring: C

Because there have been a few issues, this aspect of the series has really suffered. For anyone who hasn’t been at the races, it’s really difficult and frustrating to not be able to click on DMX and see results and standings. Hopefully, someone is put on this situation and results can be available as soon as the racing is finished. Even if there are protests pending, results and points should be posted as ‘Unofficial’ and then changed as needed.

11. Flagging: B

Daryl Murphy is the Head Referee and is the most animated flagman you’ll ever see. He does a great job but is only one man — he can’t be everywhere. Last week, the flagger that caused a red cross flag issue was facing the riders and not the downed rider. It cost Cole Thompson 5 points in that Clash race and really could have been avoided. Flaggers: Face the incident not the oncoming riders! Yes, you need to keep yourself safe while flagging, but there was no excuse for what happened in Calgary. I know there have been meetings about all this and I’m sure we won’t see a repeat of what happened at round 3.

12. Overall Score: B

Overall, the series is looking great and will only improve in the few areas that could use it. Growing pains are inevitable and we’ve seen that this is the case. This is a huge undertaking and the Jetwerx gang will continue to iron out the bugs. I’m looking forward to being at the final 3 rounds and bringing the behind-the-scenes stories to you. If you’re in the area, get out there and check it out live.

MXGP Takes on Trentino

PIETRAMURATA (Trentino) 4 April 2018 – MXGP championship has arrived to Italy this weekend for the MXGP of Trentino at the beautiful Pietramurata circuit! The track has been a stop of the MXGP championship the past several years whose hard pack surface set against the Dolomite Mountain range always leads to amazing racing. Last year was no exception as Italian MXGP superstar Antonio Cairoli came back in dramatic fashion passing the top racers in the world lap after lap to steal the over win from Tim Gajser. Not only will Cairoli and Gajser again face off again but for both it will be packed with their fans making the trip. The Italian motocross community will without doubt come out to support Cairoli as the newly appointed red plate holder in his home GP but joining in the action is a motivated Jeffrey Herlings, Clement Desalle, Romain Febvre, and Gautier Paulin among others. Plus the stars of MX2 will fight for supremacy including the unbeaten Pauls Jonass, defending GP winner Jorge Prado, Darian Sanayei, Thomas Kjer Olsen, Hunter Lawrence, and more in what is a huge pool of young talent. This weekend’s racing will also include the first races of the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship featuring the 5 time World Champion from Italy, MXFonta Yamaha’sKiara Fontanesi, along with other heavy hitters such as Altherm Yamaha’s, Courtney Duncan, NoFear Yamaha’ s Nancy Van de Ven, and even some newcomers such as Avrie Berry from the United States. Alongside the MXGP, MX2, and WMX World Championships will be the second round of EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing boasting an incredible 97 rider entry list, including KTM Junior Racing’s Rene Hofer who took double race victories to start the season at Valkenswaard. This weekend in the premier MXGP class Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jeffrey Herlings will be looking to make a statement and top his main rival and teammate Antonio Cairoli at Cairoli’s home GP. Cairoli had a miraculous comeback here in 2017 but so far in 2018 it has been Herlings who is fighting his way through the pack. In the past 5 years Cairoli has won the MXGP in Trentino 3 times with a second in 2015 after his worst finish of 5th the year prior. Herlings has a similar record in the MX2 class with 3 wins and a second, but last year in his rookie MXGP season he took 8th. 3rd in the 2018 MXGP Championship after the first 3 rounds of the season is Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Clement Desalle. Desalle consistency has paid of so far but only 5 points separate himself from the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider Romain Febvre and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Gautier Paulin. Desalle has finished in the top 5 in 3 of his 4 Trentino appearances including the overall win in 2014, however his worst performance on the circuit came just last year with 6th. Meanwhile Febvre has never won here but came close in 2016 when he finished second overall marking his best result just one year before scoring his worst during the 2017 stop with 13th place. Paulin is another rider who has missed the mark on his 5 previous Pietramurata outings, the Frenchman had his best finish back in 2013 when he took the final spot on the podium. One rider to keep in mind this weekend is Team HRC’s Tim Gajser. Gajser just narrowly lost out on the win due to the magnificent Cairoli comeback last year after taking third in 2016 and winning the GP in 2015. Not to forget is that this is also the closest to a home GP Gajser has with many Slovenian fans making the short trip to cheer on the MX idol. Another rider to point out is the newly signed Marchetti Racing KTM rider, Benoit Paturel as we might see him riding here for Marchetti racing in his rookie MXGP season. Monster Energy Kawasaki Racing Team’s Julien Lieber could impress again this weekend as he has done already many times this season, especially when you consider that he was on the Trentino MX2 podium only one year ago. MXGP Championship Top Ten: 1. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, KTM), 141 points; 2. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), 141 p.; 3. Clement Desalle (BEL, KAW), 103 p.; 4. Romain Febvre (FRA, YAM), 101 p.; 5. Gautier Paulin (FRA, HUS), 98 p.; 6. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, KTM), 79 p.; 7. Jeremy Van Horebeek (BEL, YAM), 78 p.; 8. Maximilian Nagl (GER, TM), 60 p.; 9. Jeremy Seewer (SUI, YAM), 59 p.; 10. Julien Lieber (BEL, KAW), 54 p. 2017 MXGP of Trentino MXGP Top 3: Antonio Cairoli Tim Gajser Arnaud Tonus Meanwhile in the MX2 category things are getting more heated between Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s unbeaten Pauls Jonass and Jorge Prado who is shooting for his first win of 2018. The racing has continually been tighter weekend after weekend between the pair and only one year ago Jorge Prado won his very first GP here. Looking the most likely to throw a wrench KTM MX2’s successful start to 2018 is BIKE IT DRT Kawasaki’s Darian Sanayei and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen. While Olsen has been consistent and inched his way closer to the lead of Jonass with his trio of podiums, Sanayei has been faster than ever. For Sanayei small hiccups and bike malfunctions have left the American struggling to take the results which he is clearly capable of. For Olsen this GP will bring back fond memories as he placed 4th here last year in what was his rookie MX2 season. Honda 114 Motorsport’s Hunter Lawrence is also looking for his first victory of 2018 with his new team. Lawrence will not only want to but also need to improve on his 2017 performance at the Trentino GP of 16th overall if he wants to contend for the MX2 title. Tied for 5th in the MX2 championship standings at 81 points a pair is Hitachi KTM UK’s Conrad Mewse and Kemea Yamaha Yamalube Racing Team MX2’s Ben Watson. Both have been on the gas so far this year but with 17 rounds remaining including this weekend the Brits will have to work to keep the pace of the other front runners. MX2 Championship Top Ten: MX2 Championship Top Ten: 1. Pauls Jonass (LAT, KTM), 150 points; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (DEN, HUS), 120 p.; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, KTM), 105 p.; 4. Hunter Lawrence (AUS, HON), 99 p.; 5. Conrad Mewse (GBR, KTM), 81 p.; 6. Ben Watson (GBR, YAM), 81 p.; 7. Jed Beaton (AUS, KAW), 72 p.; 8. Darian Sanayei (USA, KAW), 68 p.; 9. Calvin Vlaanderen (RSA, HON), 63 p.; 10. Vsevolod Brylyakov (RUS, YAM), 54 p. 2017 MXGP of Trentino MX2 Top 3: Jorge Prado Pauls Jonass Julien Lieber Amsoil Arenacross Heads to Wichita, Kansas AMSOIL Arenacross

INTRUST Bank Arena

500 E. Waterman St., Wichita, KS 67202

(316) 440-9000 Race to the Ricky Carmichael Cup Place – Name

Number – Hometown Total Points 1st – CHRIS BLOSE

#2 – PHOENIX, AZ 42 2nd – JACOB HAYES

#90 – GREENSBORO, NC 40 (-2) 3rd – HEATH HARRISON

#14 – SILVERHILL, AL 29 (-13) 4th – KYLE BITTERMAN

#581 – PELZER, SC 27 (-15) 5th – DANIEL HERRLEIN

#9 – BETHESDA, OH 24 (-18) 6th – GARED STEINKE

#4 – AUBURN, CA 20 (-22) 7th – TRAVIS SEWELL

#3 – WESTVILLE, IN 19 (-23) 8th – GAVIN FAITH

#1 – FORT DODGE, IA 10 (-32) 9th – SHANE SEWELL

#351 – WESTVILLE, IN 4 (-38) 10th – JACOB WILLIAMSON

#373 – SWARTZ CREEK, MI 3 (-39)

Nicky Beatty Making His Return to Racing in Sarnia?

With the Arenacross Tour haeding into Sarnia this week, there was some talk that local boy, Nicky Beatty, may make his return for this one.

Nicky is the talented rider who chased the Supercross dream a few years back but then crashed at Baja Acres and gave himself a serious concussion that took him out of racing.

He’s been on the bike for fun, since, but hasn’t lined up on the Pro line. He said he “was thinking about it but not anymore.” He “has no seat time in the last 6 months so as much as I wanted to it’s not gonna happen, unfortunately.”

He will be there helping out his little cousin so be sure to say hello when you see him.

CTV News Spot on the Return of the TransCan at Walton Raceway

OK, we’ve got James Lissimore staying at our place for the weekend, so look for us to be in Sarnia tomorrow morning to catch all the amateur racing and Pro practice. We actually woke up to a few inches of snow this morning, but it has since melted away. The forecast for tomorrow is for a high of only 0degrees C, so be ready for that.

Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend.