Frid’Eh Update #15 Presented by KTM Canada
By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford
Friday the 12th…just missed. Welcome to Week #15 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by KTM Canada. It’s been a pretty big week here in Canada, with the start of our new Rockstar Triple Crown season. Some questions were answered, but many more were asked. We’ll get to that later.
#15 is Canada’s rising superstar motocross, Jess Pettis. Jess wasn’t in Abbotsford for round 1 of the Arenacross Series. He was down in Florida getting ready for the start of the Rockstar Motocross Series that will start on June 1st at Wild Rose in downtown Calgary, Alberta.
Jess’s team, Red Bull KTM Thor Racing, is focused on the outdoor series and so Jess will continue his preparation for that series. Also, he’s coming off a shoulder injury that took him out of the last couple 250 West SX races in the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series, the series he really has his eyes on.
Jess wants to race against the best in the world, and he proved he’s not far off competing for wins against them! He turned quite a few heads while racing the series out west this season. He definitely put himself on the radar of some of the people who matter in the biggest racing series our sport has.
It would have been nice to see him racing in Denver or Calgary this weekend, but we’ll have to wait a while before we see him behind the gate.
We grabbed him for a phone call interview this afternoon and here’s what the Canadian MX and SX champ had to say:
Direct Motocross: Hey, Jess. Where have we caught up with you today?
Jess Pettis: We just got done riding at Ricky Carmichael‘s. Tanner (Ward) and I got done our motos for the day and ended a solid week of riding. We’re just heading back from the track.
We were at the GOAT Farm in Tallahassee. It’s about 20 minutes from where we’re staying at my sister’s place in Tallahassee.
Who else was out on the track today?
There were a couple amateur kids out there that are working with Jeannie Carmichael. Tanner and I have been allowed into their program, so we’ve been riding with all those guys, and (Martin) Davalos was riding with us today, so that was cool as well.
Did you get in behind Martin or look at lap times? How did you stack up?
Ya, we rode with him a bit. He was just kind of on a bit of a different schedule than us today. He’s been riding good. I’ve been feeling good as well. We’ve just been putting in the work and getting good bike set up and all that stuff on the east coast tracks. They’re pretty rough and it’s hot and humid out here so it’s been a good place to be for the last month for some good training.
That works out great that your sister and your new brother-in-law are there in Tallahasse.
Ya, they’re kind of in the mecca of motocross here. Tallahassee is a pretty big moto town. There are about 5 or 6 tracks that we can go hit all within 45 minutes.
Is Jesse Wentland on a bike these days?
He’s not. He wishes he was. He rode my bike one day. He misses it but he’s been a part of our program. Tanner and I hired him for the first half of the week to help us out with lap times and training stuff. We go to Carmichael’s on Thursday and Friday, so we’ve got a pretty good little program going.
Tanner said last week that Justin Barcia’s place was his favourite track he’s ever ridden. What have you liked down there?
Barcia’s has probably been the most fun. It’s got huge jumps and big whip jumps. It’s kind of like a Dreamland kind of place. Barcia treated us really nice. Carmichael’s has been good as well. It’s a really good training track. It’s got a lot of big jumps but it’s just really rough, gnarly, sandy, hard-pack.
As far as training, it’s been the best, but for fun I’d say Barcia’s is pretty cool
Have you been able to spend any time with RC?
Ya, a little bit. He was here on Monday when we were doing some motos. He was telling us a few tips and watching us ride and hanging out, so that was pretty cool for sure. He kinda knows who were are and follows us on Instagram (Laughs). Being able to ride at his place every single week has been cool.
Tanner and I were just talking about some of the stuff you see there like Jeremy Martin‘s pit board…(Joey) Savatgy and (Ryan) Dungey, and Carmichael’s pit board. There’s a lot of cool people that have been through there.
So, are you 100% healthy now?
Umm, ya’ I’m getting there. Not quite 100%. My one shoulder is still bugging me a little bit but it doesn’t bug me on the bike. It’s more just certain excesices and stuff where it doesn’t have full strength, but it’s not holding me back on the bike or training or anything like that.
You’re obviously getting ready for Calgary on June 1st, but does that mean Las Vegas is out of the question?
For now, I’m just focused on getting ready for the outdoors. I’m the kind of person who when I do something I want to do it at 100%. I feel like I could go back and do Supercross right now and keep getting good results, but I’m out of the points, and I feel like I proved myself pretty well in my last one with a 5th in San Diego, so I’m just ending Supercross season like that and getting focused on outdoors set up and be healthy and fit for Calgary.
Of course, I’d like to do the rest of the Supercross season. It was pretty cool, for sure. I feel like I was just getting better and better as it was going, but there’s always next year.
What was the main thing you learned this Supercross season?
Coming into outdoors last season, I mean, I just had a really good off-season. COming back racing in Canada I felt confident. And then last year was the first year I came in ready and 100% healthy. I’ve always had nagging injuries and something that’s held me back. Last year that was big for me. I just kept getting more and more momentum. I was super-pumped with everything and once we started getting some race wins it builds your confidence so much and you think you can do it and you just make it happen.
I just kept getting stronger and more confident on the bike. It was probably the best year on the bike I’ve ever had – Des Nations, Supercross, and championships in Canada. It was pretty cool, for sure, but I want to keep it going.
It was a good year but it’s not going to make this year any easier. I mean, I’m going to keep working hard.
What are you going to do between now and Calgary? When are you going home?
I’m going to be here for about another week and then I fly out to California, I believe, to do some suspension testing, get a gooc, comfortable set up on th hard, California tracks to be ready for Calgary and then I think I’ll just drive pretty much straight to Calgary for the first round or go home for maybe a couple days before.
OK, one last question. What’s your plan for 2020? Supercross? Move up to the 450?
Ya, I mean the 450 is definitely the plan. But for Supercross, I definitely want to do it again. I feel like I’m getting better and better at it with more experience and better bike set up. Hopefully, in the fall time we’ll see where we’re at and do something with the team or maybe a Supercross deal down in the states. I mean, I feel like I had a good showing this year. We’ll see if something pops up.
Ideally, I want to stay with the team and keep doing our thing. I had a really good year this year with what our plan was. My plan right now is to just focus on outdoors and Supercross again.
OK, that’s great. Thanks for chatting with us today. Good luck and who would you like to thank?
Thanks for the call. I’d like to thank the Factory KTM Red Bull Thor Team, WP Suspension, Alpinestars, Mobius braces, Marin bikes, Parts Canada, Oakley…I mean, everyone…my parents, my trainier, Kevin Urqhart, my sister and Jesse Wentland for helping me out with my training program. There are a lot of people who help out behind the scenes.
JEFF McCONKEY
Happy Friday, guys.
Spring is here! Well, not in Denver where this weekend’s Supercross takes place. I’m not mad, just disappointed as a fan. I want to see the best in the world show their talent, not watch them struggle to make it around the track and not be able to do any obstacles. I could watch the red plates race around here if I wanted to see that.
I’d also imagine the live crowd will take a hit this weekend. I can’t imagine many fans will pay top dollar to witness a mudder. Another issue is that anything can happen in poor conditions, and that has to be a little worrying for the championship contenders in both classes. No predictions for me this week as anything could happen.
Round 1 of our Triple Crown series kicked off last Saturday in Abottsford. Once again, the dirt was not up to standards and it really affected the racing. Let’s hope they get it figured out this weekend in Calgary.
Surprise winner in the 250 class. I don’t think many of us have ever heard of Ryder Floyd. Well, you don’t need to be a well known name to win, and that’s just what Mr Floyd did. It will be very interesting and all eyes will be on Floyd to see if he can back it up, or if it was a fluke.
No surprise that Cole Thompson won the 450 class. Cole is unreal when it comes to tight racing, and he pretty much rides his own race. The rider turnout was a bit low. Here’s to hoping that the numbers increase as we head East.
Yes, the rumours are true. I got my fresh new gear muddy, and our new 450 project bike muddy as well. I made the 2.5 hour trek to Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario, this past Sunday.
As always, the crew there did an amazing job. I was pleasantly surprised with the how good the track was with our up and down ‘Onterrible’ weather. A few wet spots and some deep ruts, but word on the street is that’s Motocross. I had a great time, as always, and look forward to getting back up there in the next few weekends to enjoy the great track, facility, and people.
Have a great weekend and #smileforBC.
BILLY RAINFORD
Thanks, Jeff. Your bikes are starting to look pretty “trick.” Are the kids still saying that? Maybe it’s so old it’s cool again? You know, like “rad.”
Canadian #651 Kade Walker Starts His MX Season in Holland
2019 Motocross season about to start so Thankful for this set-up #Dreateam
Check out the names on this entry list! With the MXGP series on a break, the track will be full of top contenders.
Supercross Returns to Denver
Can you believe this is the first time back in Denver since 1996?! Check out the race from 13 long years ago:
125 Main
250 Main
Yamaha Animated Track Map | Denver
Current Standings:
Calgary Arenacross
We’re heading into round 2 of the Arenacross Series at the Agrium on Calgary Stampede grounds. Calgary is such a great place for motocross racing, as both the indoor and outdoor races are right downtown. However, this weekend the racing will be going up against the Calgary Flames who are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Maybe we’ll get some overflow from people who were unable to get scalped tickets and still want something to do, since they already paid for parking! We’ll see…
Here’s what I learned from Round 1 in Abbotsford:
250 Class:
- Tyler Medaglia is going to be very competitive in the 250 class. He hasn’t raced it in about 8 years, but his age will not dampen his aggressiveness or speed. The youngsters better bring their A games!
- Ryder Floyd and Jyire Mitchell are two very nice additions to our series. These guys will keep things interesting.
- Luke Renzland will be as fast as we thought he’d be. He will keep getting better as we move along and definitely has wins in him.
- Dylan Wright needs to be in it to win it. It will be nice to see him get up front and stay there where he belongs.
- Davey Fraser just keeps on going, and going… He’s the Energizer Bunny of Canadian Motocross. He’s from all the way out in the maritimes and there he was messing around with the kids.
- I look forward to watching the progression of Tyler Gibbs. He’s got some potential at this indoor stuff. Don’t judge his speed by round 1 results.
- Fastest lap times: Ryder Floyd 21.555, Tyler Medaglia 22.238, Luke Renzland 22.631, Marco Cannella 22.930, Jyire Mitchell 22.103, Brad Nauditt 23.551, Dylan Wright 23.099, Collin Jurin 23.070, Davey Fraser 24.616, Kyle Springman 24.544, Blake Osatchuk 26.463, Tyler Gibbs 24.181
450 Class:
- It was business as usual for Cole Thompson. He’s already got the rest of the field pissed off with how easy he made that look. Let’s see if anyone can go with him this week.
- We heard Matt Goerke was on a mission this season and I think we saw that. He’s not one to accept 2nd place.
- Phil Nicoletti and Matt got something going at round 1. They are both very strong personalities and neither will let the other get the better of them. Things should be interesting this season. Add in the inevitable brush with Thompson on the way to the front and we should have one of our most exciting 450 seasons to date, I’d say.
- The top 4 guys lapped 5th place. Let’s go, boys!
- Shawn Maffenbeier had a return ot the 450 class he’d like to forget – he was all over the place out there! He’ll have it settled and sorted for round 2.
- Watch for the teammate duo of Collin Jurin and Nick Scmhidt to be solid all series long. Nick is better than his 7th place finish and down a lap for that to continue.
- Fastest lap times: Cole Thompson 21.049, Matt Goerke 21.879, Collin Jurin 22.988, Phil Nicoletti 22.653, Cade Clason 22.432, Ryder Floyd 23.937, Brock Leitner 25.173, Shawn Maffenbeier 23.928, Blake Osatchuk 24.586, Ethan Ouellette 27.227, Dylan Delaplace 27.897.
Overall:
- There is still an issue with keeping dirt dry in a rainforest.
- Constructive criticism for Zeb Dennis: These live interviews are not as easy as some people make them look. I know this from experience. It’s hard to relax and not be fully concentrating on what you’re going to ask next. In time, Zeb will become relaxed up there and get much better.
- Please, please, please, everyone learn when to say “seen” and when to say “saw.” No, we’re not going for a Peabody Award here, but let’s clean this one thing up, at least.
- Adding Kristen Beat to the live broadcast team is going to be great for the entire program. She does a great job and has lots of experience. Let’s just hope someone tells her how to say “Jyire” before she goes live!
- It’s difficult to get locals to come out and race Arenacross. I remember the day when just giving it a shot was worth the cost and drive! No, you’re probably not going to beat Cole, Phil, or Matt, but get out there! Have some fun, it’s dirt bike racing!
- Whenever they alluded to the Future West Moto Arenacross Championship, it was called a “regional” or local series. I wonder if that was talked about with the FWM people beforehand…or after?
This week we’ll se a more standard style of racing. It won’t be about surviving the tricky conditions. Yes, starts will still be important, but it won’t be the same style racing as we just saw at round 1. There should be more guys able to go fast this week and that shold set up up for some exciting action.
John Meaney just told me that they have a huge TV screen set up across the street for people to watch the hockey playoffs, so the grounds are going to be crawling with people. Get there early if you want to get a parking space!
Here’s the schedule for the day in Calgary (Mountain Time):
Moto Central News Show
We’vo got some fun plans with MOTO CENTRAL as we move forward. So far, it’s just been me gabbing from the DMX Head Office, but we plan to take the show on the road and will be announcing a pretty cool outside-the-industry title sponsor for the Sarnia round of Arenacross in a acouple weeks.
We’re looking to go libe at certain locations and continue wit the sports desk style news program, so watch for this coming to a town near you, soon.
Here’s this week’s broadcast:
OK, thanks for reading and have a great weekend…and everyone be nice to our photo guy John Meaney in Calgary Saturday!