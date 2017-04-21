Frid’Eh Update #17 Presented by Mobius

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to Week #17 of the Frid’Eh Update, this week presented by Mobius knee braces. It takes something pretty special to have a number known as yours, when there are so many fast riders in the USA. Well, whenever anyone sees the #321, they are either at Cape Canaveral in Florida or thinking about Mark Worth‘s amateur days.

Marky Mark was one of those racers who came up through the amateur ranks used to winning, and that’s saying a lot! I’ve seen Mark race lots of times as he came up and you always knew he would be one of the fast ones to make it to the Pro racnks down south.

Unfortunately, his Pro career ended in 2016 as fast as it started. We’ll let him explain that, but the bottom line is that he was forced out of the Supercross series at round 1 and then headed north to Canada last summer for his first Pro outdoor race at round 2 at the Wastelands in Nanaimo, BC.

He was an instant factor and was looking forward to a solid season as fill in rider for the injured Jacob Hayes. Here’s a look at his 2016 season:

We grabbed Mark for a chat Friday to find out what he’s been up to and what his plans are for the future:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Mark. I’ve actually seen you at the big US Amateur Nationals since you were just a little fella on the 321 machines. For those who may not know, can you take us through your early years? Where are you from? How old are you? How did you get started racing motocross?

Mark Worth: Well, I’ve lived in Arizona my entire life. Born and raised in a town called San Tan Valley and although it isn’t the best place to grow up racing dirt bikes, I’ve done my best to make it work! I’m currently 18 years old and I started riding when I was 3. It all started when I saw my cousin, Bobby Worth, race and from that day forward my life has revolved around motocross.

My first bike was a PW50 which I would mob around the backyard and a couple years later I found myself racing the most prestigious amateur motocross race at Loretta Lynn’s. From that point on, my family and I have given everything to push towards a goal that I hope to reach in the near future.

What was your biggest amateur win? Can you tell us about it?

That’s honestly a tough question. I had to sit and think about this just because there are so many wins that had a huge impact on my amateur career. Obviously, winning Loretta’s twice (once in 2005 and again in 2007) was a big accomplishment for me. Being one of the many great names in the sport that have won that race is something I’ll always be appreciative for.

There’s been more than one win as an amateur that had quite the impact on my career. I even still have a bunch of the old 5-7 foot trophies they used to give out and I actually just went to take a look at them just to relive the memories they all created and the lessons I learned from each win. Every single one of those trophies helped me get where I am today, there’s no doubt about that.

What year did you turn Pro and what was your first Pro race? How did it go?

Well, my first Pro experience was when I was planning on racing SX in 2016, and after all the training and preparation for that race at Anaheim 1, I ended up having a brutal crash in practice which put me out for the rest of the season. It was a tough pill to swallow but I moved on from it and got back to work.

After that, the next Pro experience I had was the Nanaimo round in Canada and it was a very cool experience. With how last-minute it was and how little time I had on the bike I was very happy with my performance and result.

How much did you know about the Canadian Motocross Scene before you came up here last summer?

Honestly, I didn’t have a lot of knowledge about the racing in Canada. I remember seeing Mike Alessi racing it and a few other guys, but never thought I would be there racing the entire season. After I found out I’d be racing the series I did a lot of research on it and realized the racing there is no different than it is in the states. I knew the racing was going to be tough and all I could do was race the first round and give it my best!

How did the deal come together that brought you up here at round 2 in Nanaimo, BC?

Well, at that point in time i was planning on going back to Loretta’s and to finish out some more amateur racing before racing any more Pro stuff. I believe it was a Wednesday and I was at Milestone in California when I got a call from Jason Hughes about filling in for Jacob Hayes. I was very surprised but anxious, and after some consideration I confirmed with Jason that I wanted to go to Canada, so a day later I was on a flight to Nanaimo to race!

OK, you won a lot in the amateurs. You and Cole Thompson went at it pretty hard in Nanaimo. You went for an inside pass and went down. Can you take us through how you felt hitting your first Canadian national and how it went?

So, my first race was intense. I was on a bike that was pretty new to me and I literally rode it in someone’s backyard before lining up to race in Nanaimo. I felt decent in practice but was excited to race and show that I belong up front. First moto I pulled the holeshot and led the race for what felt like a long time since I had Cole right on me the entire time. He had some better lines and made a move to get by me. I was then right on his tail when he made a mistake and his rear wheel swapped into my front wheel which sent me on the ground straight to my shoulder which hurt pretty bad. I shook it off and salvaged a 10th.

Second moto had another good start but third turn I got the good ole welcome to Canada shove from (Shawn) Maffenbeier! I got back up and salvaged a 5th for a 6th overall.

You got on the podium for the first time in Calgary. How did that day go for you?

That was easily my favorite round. The dirt was very familar to me and it showed with my riding. I got both holeshots and led a lot of laps which felt good. Being up front always makes things easier. Thompson and Maff had some more intensity than me and I settled in for a 3rd overall.

You were at 9 of the 10 rounds but things didn’t always go as you would have liked. What did you struggle with?

Honestly, the biggest issue for me was the inability to test during the week. The team did everything they could at the races but it was hard to change things at the race because we had no time to figure out what worked for me during the week. With me flying back and forth from Canada to Arizona, it was tough to understand what my suspension needed for things to work the following weekend. But I can’t take anything from the team; a lot of the issues were just me not being able to get comfortable. The whole team with Monster Energy Kawasaki was amazing. They were always helpful with anything I needed and the whole team atmosphere was very welcoming and friendly.

How did you like the racing, atmosphere, and Canada in general? Did you have fun up here?

Canada was amazing. Not only was the racing environment enjoyable, the country itself is unreal. Being able to travel to every round with my dad and see Canada from West to East was something I will never forget. Also, I have to give a shoutout to Mike Alessi for showing me the ropes and helping me through my first Pro experience. Mike is one good dude and being able to make memories with a rider I looked up to was an unforgettable experience.

What did you get up to when our series ended?

After the series ended, I took some time off and tried to figure out what was next for me. I wanted to race Supercross but things never came together and I decided to take the time to build myself up mentally and physically and train for the outdoor season coming up. When I wasn’t doing that I was working for my dad trying to keep busy during the week hoping to pay off my debt! (Laughs)

You’ve been dealing with an injury for the past little while. Can you tell us what happened and when you’ll be back on the bike?

Well, luckily, I’ve been able to get to this point in my career with fewer broken bones than most, but unfortunately in motocross it’s not if, it’s when. So, recently I had a small hiccup with an elbow injury but I should be riding in the next couple days to get prepared for all the racing this summer.

What are your racing plans for this summer?

So far, I’m not sure I’m going to race the first few rounds. I want to make sure when i race I’m 100% ready to do battle. I might start out with a couple Canadian rounds to see where I’m at and get a feel for the schedule, since it’s very similar to the way things are run in the states. After I feel ready, my goal is to race as many AMA rounds as I can.

So, if you did well at your first race in Canada, would you consider privateering it to the rest of the rounds or is the AMA still going to be your focus?

Well, since I’m going to miss the first couple rounds anyway, I’m not sure I’ll be too interested in doing the rest of the series, but at this point anything is possible. I enjoyed the racing there so if any opportunities present themselves, my plan could easily change.

Is your goal to be a full-time Supercross/AMA Outdoor racer?

That’s been my goal since I was 3 years old. Looking up to guys like Ricky Carmichael helped me pursue a dream that very few people get to live. At this point, my dream has wavered a bit but I still want to achieve goals that I’ve had my entire life. Racing Supercross/Outdoor will be a huge accomplishment in my life and I hope that I can continue racing for years to come.

What other sports/activities do you enjoy?

Although Motocross is my main priority, I still enjoy doing things that most kids get to enjoy in their daily life. I’ve always been focused on having good education so that after I’m done racing I can still be able to pursue a better education for myself. I love reading and I hope one day to write my own book about my life and the intense lifestyle we live racing dirt bikes. Other than that, I really enjoy spending time with my family and cherishing every moment I have with the people I love!

OK, thanks for talking with us and good luck with the rest of your rehab. It would be great to see you back up here in Canada, full-time! Who would you like to thank?

Thank you. I’d like to thank JRD, MX Shoppe, Mika Metals, FXR, Dragon Goggles, Five18 Designs, Mika Metals, Dunlop, Dave Cruze, Mike Mazzone for training me in the gym, Shannon Niday, Worth & Son Roofing, my mechanic Billy, and my entire family for all the love and support over the years.

Mark(y) comes across a very solid, well-adjusted, and polite young racer. We sure hope he gets the opportunities he deserves either down south or up here in Canada.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, everyone. I hope you all had a great Easter long weekend. I loaded up the DMX 2-stroke project bike and headed northwest to Chatsworth, Ontario, to ride at Motopark on Good Friday. It’s no secret that Motopark is one of my favourite tracks, and like always, I wasn’t let down. Iain Hayden and crew had MP in awesome shape and it was a blast, like always.

Canadian Silly Season

Well, it looks like Silly Season here in Canada has finally woken up. The big news is Tyler Medaglia to ride red. There was some talk about this happening, but this one shocked me a bit. I personally thought Tyler was going to be a lifer with Husqvarna. Well, it did happen, and Tyler will be joined by Nathan Bles and Kyle Chisholm (likely) on this new red team, with Disco Stu (Adam Robinson) as team manager. All 3 will be on 450s, and all 3 should be well inside the top 10 in points come RJ’s. Both Tyler and Kyle have won overalls in both classes, and should see the podium a few times to say the least. Anytime a series can add another top tier team, and semi, it is a win for everyone.

We grabbed Tyler for a long discussion after the official announcement last week. You can listen to it here, in case you missed it:

In other big news, it looks like Redemption Racing will have the big #7 under the tent for 2017. It wasn’t looking good for Cade Clason returning for a while, but it looks like they are making it happen. Cade is going to have a real familiar face under the tent beside him on Shawn Maffenbeier‘s old ride. The deal finally came together, and this rider will be fighting for podiums all summer long. Josh Osby will instantly become a podium threat and will be a great fit under the Redemption awning. He is a hard worker and has the speed to go with it.

Going into 2017 in the MX2 class, Cole Thompson will be a strong favourite for obvious reasons. He made it look almost easy at parts of last season on his way to a pretty dominant championship win. This year, Cole will have some steeper competition. I feel Monster Energy Alpinestars Kawasaki’s Jacob Hayes will be the toughest for Cole, but there are many others that will, no doubt, want to throw their hat in the ring.

MX2

Dylan Wright and his new Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing ride have been working very hard down in California, and will be looking to improve on a very solid 2016 campaign. MX101 FXR Yamaha’s Shawn Maffenbeier and teammate Jess Pettis will be looking for podiums and wins. Both riders have been working hard down south, and both will be ready for the first gate drop. I think we will see a lot of the #18 KTM of Dakota Alix up front as well. Dakota is probably the best starter in the game right now, next to Mike Alessi.

MX1

In the MX1 class, we will be missing the #1 of Davi Millsaps and the #4 of Brett Metcalfe. Yes, they are both superstars and big losses to any series, but to be honest, we will still have a very stacked 450 class in the top 10 and beyond. Former champions Matt Goerke and Colton Facciotti will be looking to reclaim the crown they once held. Throw in the addition of former World Champion Christophe Pourcel and Kyle Chisholm, along with veterans Tyler Medaglia, Mike Alessi, and a confident Kaven Benoit, and we have some great racing to look forward to. It will be a chore on its own to get a top 5, let alone a podium. No matter how you look at it, we are in for a great summer of racing in both classes.

Supercross

AMA Supercross returns this weekend after it’s lone weekend off for the Easter break. Eli Tomac erased a 25-plus point deficit to reigning and defending champion Ryan Dungey, and now the pair are dead even with 3 rounds left. Eli has been almost perfect everywhere, and the always consistent Ryan Dungey has had some issues getting off the gate. To me, this is the passing of the torch for Dungey. I still think he wins the championship, but this will be his last season.

Most riders are already in full Outdoor testing mode, so we may see some different bodies in the top 10. Christian Craig will make his first start on the HRC Honda belonging to the injured Ken Roczen. Craig will look absolutely look amazing in practice, and then he will leave you scratching your head come main event time. I think Craig will have a rough night and finish well outside the top 10. Here are the rest of my predications for Saturday night:

450 Class

1st Eli Tomac

2nd Ryan Dungey

3rd Jason Anderson

4th Blake Baggett

5th Marvin Musquin

In 250 West action, I think we will see Justin Hill add to his points lead and ride off into the 450 class for 2018. The big mystery will be if Martin Davalos will score enough points to finally point out of 250 SX. If I were a betting man, I would bet that Martin suffers an “undisclosed injury,” or unfortunately has a “mechanical” that stops him from earning the 12 points needed. Let’s hope I’m wrong, and Martin puts his big boy pants on and moves up.

If by any chance Saturday night is a mudder, you’d be absolutely crazy not to bet the farm on Aaron Plessinger. He looked incredible in Seattle and I don’t think anyone will try and run with him. With the season winding down, let’s hope former Canadian National competitor Jimmy Decotis can finally stand on the podium in memory of his father ‘Big Daddy’ who passed away prior to the season. Here are my Salt Lake City predictions:

250 West

1st Justin Hill

2nd Aaron Plessinger

3rd Jimmy Decotis

4th Mitchell Oldenburg

5th Shane McElrath

Before I go, I’d like to send out a huge thank you to Victoria Hubacek and Braydon McNeil at Husqvarna Canada for providing us with a fresh 2017 FC250. If I can wipe the smile off my face long enough to put a helmet on, I will be heading East on the 401 Saturday morning to take part in the MMRS MX School and practice weekend. This is a great chance for riders to sharpen their skills, and blow the dust off before the season starts in Eastern Ontario. I will be the super-clean guy smiling ear to ear aboard the very trick-looking Husqvarna. I’m really excited to get on this bike and see how easy it is to ride compared to the 2-stroke I have been muscling around so far this season. Watch for a photo report on the event, and my thoughts on this great FC250. Have a great weekend, and always #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. They say, “He who has the newest bike smiles biggest!” You should have no competition in that category this weekend, that’s for sure! Again, huge thanks to everyone over at Husqvarna Canada for hooking us up with this new 2017 FC250 to try out for a little while. They can always be sure they’re lending the bike out to the guy who will take good care of their babies. If you’ve ever seen Jeff at the track, he’s always the cleanest rider there…even on a mud day. Yes, that’s because the bike doesn’t come off the truck on wet days.

2011 Road Trip to SLC with Jeff Mort | Lucky to be Alive

Whenever I see someone texting and driving, I’m always reminded of my drive west to Salt Lake City with Buffalo’s Jeff Mort back in 2011. The two of us hopped in his pick up and hit the I-80. The part of the drive that stands out isn’t our thrilling stop at the “World’s Largest Truck Stop” in Iowa.

You know when you share driving duties, you sleep when it’s not your turn to drive, right? Well, we’re plowing through the mountains in the middle of the night and I’m enjoying my stint in the passenger seat. I wake up, for some reason, and look to my left.

There’s Jeff watching an episode of ‘Eastbound and Down’ on his in-dash screen, rap music is pumping through the the sub, and he’s texting with someone on his phone, as we alternate between brushing the median and hitting the rumble strips on the right side of the road!

Me: “Um, what the hell are you doing?! You’re going to get us killed!”

Jeff: “No way. I concentrate more on my driving when I have to constantly look up from my phone!”

You think I’m joking or at least exaggerating. Nope. We used up most of our remaining lives on that trip…not to mention how many Jeff may have blown through as he gingerly circulated the SLC track during practice. ZING!

Anyway, distracted driving laws have definitely saved Jeff’s life.

Supercross TV Ratings Up 21 Percent

From: http://www.foxsports.com/motor/story/tight-championship-battle-helps-fuel-supercross-tv-ratings-042117

TV Ratings for Monster Energy Supercross are up 21 percent year-over-year through 13 races. This increase has been fueled in part to a tight championship battle between Ryan Dungey and Eli Tomac, who are tied in points with just three rounds left to go in the 2017 season. Last year, it was a runaway championship for Dungey who clinched the title at East Rutherford with one round still left to go. On Saturday, April 1, their championship battle helped drive FS1 to the top spot amongst all cable sport networks in prime time as fans tuned in to watch Tomac hold Dungey off to take his eighth win in 10 races at St. Louis. The St. Louis Supercross also posted a 50 percent increase among the 18-49 demographic. “At a time when traditional stick and ball sports and other motor sports television ratings are on the decline, these Monster Energy Supercross television ratings are of particular significance, especially when you look at our dramatically higher penetration within the 18-49 segment,” noted Nicole Feld, Executive Vice President, Feld Entertainment. “However, increased television ratings paint only part of the success picture for Monster Energy Supercross in 2017. Attendance is up over 10 percent year-over-year, digital engagement across platforms is at an all-time high and fan demand for the brand’s new pay-per-view live offering is exceeding expectations, with international fans streaming Supercross telecasts in 109 countries outside of North America.” LIVE coverage of this weekend’s Salt Lake City Supercross begins at 10 p.m. ET Saturday night on FS1. Alex Harvill Going for Ramp-to-Ramp World Record

Washington native and Canadian Motocross competitor, #352 Alex Harvill, will go for the ramp-to-ramp world record in May.

They’re really pushing this, so here’s the official press release from monster Energy:

Monster Energy's Alex Harvill Makes GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ® Attempt for Longest Motorcycle Jump Airing Live on FOX at GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Talladega Superspeedway May 7

Washington native and Canadian Motocross competitor, #352 Alex Harvill, will go for the ramp-to-ramp world record in May. A GWR representative will be on site to verify the breaking of the 351-foot record set by the legendary Robbie Maddison on March 29, 2008. 24-year old Harvill from Ephrata, WA takes on the biggest challenge of his career, a more than 426-foot jump as he reaches a top speed of 105 mph.

And Now for Something Completely Different…

You don’t think you’re going to watch this to the end, but you are!

Keylan Meston Signs with RM Motorsports for 2017 Season From Keylan’s Instagram @keylanmeston We gave Keylan a call after we saw his post to get a few more details. He was driving on the I-15 headed to FMF to get some pipes refurbished when he picked up. He said he’d been working on setting up his deal for 2017 all winter and had been negotiating between a couple offers. The thing he really appreciated when he spoke with the gang over at Motovan was that he “felt worth something to them.” The deal was basically done a month ago but he didn’t want to say anything before it was officially official and he had his gear and graphics.

Keylan had been in contact with “just about everyone” over the winter trying to get some support that would see him dip into his wallet a little less than he’s been forced to in years past. This new deal will definitely keep him in top level equipment and give him more time and money to worry about getting as close to the podium as he can.

The travel portion of his plans are still uncertain, but he said he and his dad were working on something pretty cool that could see some local riders get the chance to get to all 10 rounds this summer. We’ll have to wait to see what happens but it could be an arrangement where Keylan’s dad takes his rig and some riders east and they get to pit out of that to gain experience. Keylan will be driving to all of the west rounds because they are reasonably close to his home in Calgary, Alberta.

Shawn Robinson at all 10 rounds of the Keylan will be under the RM Motorsports awning alongside #28at all 10 rounds of the Rockstar MX Nationals . I’d heard talk they were speaking with another rider, but we don’t have confirmation on that yet.

Keylan will line up for a couple provincial races before the season starts where he said he’ll “go head to head with Shawn for the wins.”

Keylan is a top Canadian rider who definitely deserves a shot on a factory team, so this is great to see. Congratulations and good luck this season, Keylan. We’ll see you in Kamloops, BC, June 5th.

Andy White in Holland for the MXGP of Europe at Valkenswaard

From Andy’s Instagram @andywhitemx:

How cool is that?! Motocross is basically the national sport over there. Take lots of photos, Andy.

MXGP of Europe at Valkenswaard

(VALKENSWAARD) Netherlands, 21 April 2017 – MXGP is in Valkenswaard this weekend for the MXGP of Europe. The sandy soiled 6th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will receive television coverage from its partners including Netherland’s NOS who will cover the MXGP of Europe with a TV crew and live commentators, Eindhoven’s Omroep Brabant with a news crew, and also RTL 7 will be onsite covering the event and producing highlights. As always MXGP will be broadcasted LIVE to everyone worldwide from the Netherlands via www.MXGP-TV.com both days.

In addition don’t forget you can always watch MXGP’s 26mn Behind the Gate in Europe on motorsport.tv & MotorTrend two days after each round of the MXGP series. It can also be viewed in the USA/Canada on BeInand MAV TV, Finland on MTV 3, Croatia on Kreator TV, South America on FOX Sports, Asia on FOX Sports, China on Fox Sports and SINA, and the Middle East and Africa on BeIn.

Check the guides below to find out how you can watch the MXGP of Europe from Valkenswaard:

USA- CANADA

CBS Sports Network

Sunday 23 April – MX2 Race 2 – 12:00 pm EST (09.00 am PST)

Sunday 23 April – MXGP Race 2 – 01.00 pm EST (10:00 am PST)

MXGP will be available across the board in high definition and is also globally available to view live and in HD on MXGP-TV.com. Click here for the complete list of countries and cooperating MXGP broadcasting networks.

All the photos of the MXGP of Europe will be available here

TIMETABLE

Saturday: EMX125 Group 1 Free/Timed Practice 08:00; EMX125 Group 2 Free/Timed Practice 08:45; EMX250 Group 1 Free/Timed Practice 09:30; EMX250 Group 2 Free/Timed Practice 10:15; MX2 Free Practice 11:45; MXGP Free Practice 12:15; EMX125 Last chance Qualifying Race 13:10; EMX250 Last chance Qualifying Race 13:55; MX2 Time Practice 14:30; MXGP Time Practice 15:00; EMX125 Race 1 15:30; MX2 Qualifying Race 16:25; MXGP Qualifying Race 17:10; EMX250 Race 1 17:55.

Sunday: EMX125 Race 2 09:45; MX2 Warm up 10:25; MXGP Warm up 10:45; EMX250 Race 2 11:30; MX2 Race 1 13:15; MXGP Race 1 14:15; MX2 Race 2 16:10; MXGP Race 2 17:10.

LINKS

Youthstream

FIM

MXGP of Europe

Karl Normand Ready for Action in 2017

Check out this great hype video for Quebec rider #101 Karl Normand by Experia Productions:

Buy Your Team Canada MXON Raffle Tickets Online

2017 Team Canada Raffle · Entries close Aug 21, 2017 at 3:00PM ·

Team Canada is heading to Matterley Basin, England for the 2017 Motocross of Nations, dubbed “The Olympics of Motocross.” is heading to Matterley Basin, England for the, dubbed “The Olympics of Motocross.”

2017 Fundraising efforts are underway! Raffle tickets now available: 4 times the prizes and half the price of last year! $50.00 per ticket! 12 prizes to be won. Three Grand Prizes and 9 monthly draws!

1st Prize – Trip for 2 MXON 2017 Matterley Basin, England

2nd Prize – Honda CRF125F

3rd Prize – Fox Head Canada Prize Pack (helmet, jersey, pants, gloves, boots)

2017 Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) schedule

Beginning in March, Amateur National Qualifier (ANQs) races spread across eleven regions throughout Canada, wrapping up in June. Thousands of participants will be competing for a spot on the gate in hopes of being crowned a 2017 CMA/FIM North America Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Champion or for just the fun of competing with Canada’s finest motocross athletes. Before the gate drops for the first moto in your region, make sure you are aware of the qualifying events and the TransCan pre-entry procedure. ALL events are assigned and results are harvested from respective club websites and tallied by Tite Racing Promotions. Regional ANQ Event Schedule Vancouver Island – GNC Allocation (2) March 25-26.2017 Westshore Mx Park, Victoria BC Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca BC – GNC Allocation (3) April 15/16 2017 Popkum Motorsport Park

April 29/30.2017 Kelowna Mx Park

May 27/28.2017 Penticton Mx Park Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca Alberta North (ADRA)- GNC Allocation (2) May 20/21.2017 at Valiant Memorial, Fort McMurray Contact: ADRA www.albertadirtriders.com Alberta South (AMSA)- GNC Allocation (3) May 7.2017 Lethbridge (Temple Hill Motorcycle Park)

May 21/22.2017 Medicine Hat (Medicine Hat MX park) Contact: AMSA www.amsamx.ca Saskatchewan – GNC Allocation (2) May 14.2017 Assiniboia, SK

June 4.2017 Weyburn, SK Contact: Saskatchewan Motorsport Assoc. www.saskmotocross.com Manitoba – GNC Allocation (2) May 28.2017 ZIR Zhoda

June 4.2017 Melita

June 11.2017 McNabb Valley MX Contact: Manitoba Motocross Assoc. www.manitobamotocross.com Northern Ontario – GNC Allocation (1) May 27.2017 Atikokan Contact: Superior Dirt Riders Central Ontario – GNC Allocation (1) May 6/7.2017 at Runway Park Contact: www.runwaypark.net or sissy@amtelecom.net South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (10) April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Motopark

May 7.2017 Muttco

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5) April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Cochrane

May 7.2017 Muttco

May 27.2017 Sand Del Lee – MX101

May 28.2017 Sand Del Lee – MX101

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario Quebec – GNC Allocation (7) May 28.201 Deschambault

June 4.2017 Thetford-Mines Contact: Challenge Quebec Motocross Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4) May 6.2017 Riverglade, NB

May 21.2017 Mill Hill, NS Contact: Atlantic Motocross Racer Alert The Walton TransCan is a limited entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill-in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto. Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 23rd they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries received from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if there are gate positions available from the pool of available gate positions. Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) in order to ensure that the Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as being most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. Date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points. Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in late gate pick for the first moto. In a full class you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry does not get ranked through at least one ANQ participation they will only be eligible to enter as a post entry ($100+HST) rather than the ‘Early Bird Pre-entry’ rate ($85+HST). Confirmation of non-participants entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed. Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 1st for maximum savings and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.

Amsoil Arenacross Heads to Denver this Weekend

OK, we’re back to Supercross action Saturday night. I hope everyone enjoyed their night off last week! Have a great weekend, everyone.