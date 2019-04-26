Frid’Eh Update #17 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

Frid’Eh Update #17 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #17 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. Truthfully, we need a good Ark sponsor for this week! It seems like April has been even rainier than it’s supposed to be to bring the May flowers. Let’s just say we’re very lucky the Sarnia Arenacross has moved from the horse track to the Progressive Auto Sales hockey arena, because we would be in jeopardy of a cancellation.

In 2019 #17 will be Cheyenne Harmon from Texas. We first met him last season when he decided to hop in his moto van by himself and head to Canada to give our series a shot.

When I heard he was alone and living in his van, I had to go and introduce myself to get the story. He was polite and seemed happy to be in our country surrounded by famously friendly Canadians. And he was fast, too, so that helped.

His season almost came to an early end when a bike blew up at round 1 and he didn’t have the wherewithal to continue, so he hopped back in the van and pointed it south for home.

Somewhere along the way, he decided he was no quitter, financed a new bike, and turned around to make the next stop of our MX Nationals. It’s a great story.

I saw him again down south racing the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series. Unfortunately, a practice crash has taken him out of action for a while, but let’s let him explain what happened.

Direct Motocross Hello, Cheyenne. For starters, let’s go back to last summer. Tell us again what made you decide to head north from Texas to race our series.

Well, I didn’t have any plans last summer to race due to not having much support. Roy Thacker and Ronnie Dement with T.I.S.C.O Racing contacted me and asked if I would be interested in riding some of the Canadian nationals. So I of course said yes. They helped me with a little bit of money, so I loaded my van up and went racing!

What are the main things you notice when you come to Canada and race our series? How different is it from what you’re used to?

There’s not a certain thing in particular that stands out to me, but everyone has been very friendly and I have made a lot of new friends just from racing last season! The Thompson’s are doing a great job with the series, and the atmosphere is a little more laid back, too, I’d say. I also love the Canadian food haha.

How did our season go up here?

I’d say it went well for what I had to work with. I did all the races completely on my own out of the back of my van. I was able to find help at most of the races, but usually was last-minute finding someone! It was a great experience, it really challenged me mentally doing all the driving, mechanic work, and ultimate having to go and buy a new bike after grenading a motor at the first round. To finish the season in the top 10 after all that, I’d say it went well!

I’m not sure I’ve asked you this yet. What was your first racing number and why did you choose it?

It was 333. To be honest, I couldn’t tell you how I picked it.

What did you get up to right after the Canadian season ended?

Well, after the Canadian nationals ended I headed home to Texas and started trying to work on my 2019 plans. I got the opportunity to race the Montreal Supercross for Blackstock Motorsports, and ultimately the last two Canadian SX races with them. I also did the Monster Energy Cup, and a lot of off season training with Gregg Albertson at G.A.M.E moto!

I saw you down south at a few AMA Supercross races. Before your crash, how were things going?

Yeah, I had planned to run the entire SX season. It started off on a positive note making two main events, and getting an LCQ win. After Dallas I had a little injury I was going to let heal, then things kind of went down hill from there, lol.

Now let’s talk about that crash that is every racer’s nightmare. Your bike let go in the air and you crashed hard. Can you take us through what happened and how you’re doing?

Yeah, it was a nightmare come true. It was Thursday night at a local track in Texas. We had gotten rained out in Shawnee that day, and I was flying out of DFW that next morning for Nashville, so I figured I would come up and get some laps the night before.

I was just doing my moto, then bam! The motor exploded right as both wheels left the ground and then I was just along for the ride at that point. It was a pretty scary crash. I was transported to the hospital with what the medics thought was a broken femur, or hip.

After two days in the hospital, I was released with nothing broken (Thank God). But I did have lots of swelling and bruising on my hip and groin area. I’ve been doing a lot of physical therapy, but I’m feeling good now and should be riding again next week.

We chatted briefly before and you said you’ll see me this weekend. I assume this means your back at it and racing on the Manluk Racing Team for the remainder of the AX season in Sarnia and Barrie?

No, unfortunately not. I haven’t even ridden since the crash. I am just going to be up there with my new team, and cheering on my buddy/team mate Ryder Floyd and giving any guidance I can.

And these are your summer plans, too, right? Tell us what you’ll be up to all summer.

Yes, you will see me aboard a Manluk Racing Merge Racing Yamaha 450 this summer!

How are your Arenacross skills?

My Arenacross skills, I would say, are decent. I have a few podiums and main event wins in what was the Amsoil Arenacross series.

Who will you be teammates with?

Ryder Floyd will be my teammate on the 250, Ryan Martin on the 450, but he is injured so I’m not sure when he will be back. Avrie Berry in the women’s, and Connor Paul if he is able to get healthy enough to race.

OK, it will be good to have you back at the races. See you in this weekend. Who would you like to thank?

Just want to thank the Lord, and all the people who support me. Manluk Racing, badassattorney.com, Shawnee Motor Company, T.I.S.C.O racing, Merge Racing, Maxim Yamaha/Honda, O’Neal, Deft family, Arai, EKS brand, Hoosier Tire, poly Texas, Rekluse, Pro Circuit, Guts, Blud lubricants, Humble Bee Hemp.Co, Mx culture, Defy graphics, Dirt trick sprockets, Acerbis, SKVI, Ryno power, Wicked Audio, and make sure to check out my new website and merchandise at cheyenneharmon.com.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, everyone. What is going on with Mother Nature here in Southern Ontario?! It’s sunny and 18 degrees Celsius one day, and then 2 days later they are calling for flurries. No matter what the weather, it is an exciting time in Ontario with the Sarnia AX, and the AMO open at Gopher Dunes this weekend. And you know the Dunes will be perfect condition’s, rain, sleet, snow, or sunshine. The Gopher gang will have the sand ready for the kickoff to the 2019 Ontario outdoor season.

It’s a pretty exciting time, to be honest. It is the first look at the talent. We will see who has improved, and we will see who hasn’t. In Ontario, we already know what kids to watch. The Intermediate class will be solid, but I don’t feel we have any solid future stars like years past. This, I believe, will make the racing better. Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing the young stars like Jake Tricco completely dominate, but I also enjoy see multiple up-and-comers battle up front.

Sometimes it is nice to not know who is going to win. I think if I had to pick one future star, we’d have to look further East. Yes, past Ontario and into Québec. Jeremy Mackie is my pick as “the next one.” This kid is good, and he is going to be great. He looked like a Pro in the wrong class last season in Junior, and he is only getting better. Trust me, he is next.

Round 3 of the Triple Crown goes off in Sarnia this Saturday. We all know Cole Thompson will very good. It is his hometown race, and he will be looking to get back on the top step of the podium. Phil Nicoletti will be coming in hot after his “W” in Calgary. He will also be ready to park anybody and everybody along the way. Phil is a much needed personality in our Canadian series, and he won’t take any shit from anyone. The best part is that Phil has the skill and talent to do it.

Then we have Matt Goerke. Has anyone else noticed that Matt looks like he’s having a blast racing and riding. That looks to be very dangerous for the 450 class because I’m thinking a Happy Matt is going to be a Matt that is winning.

We are also adding in a new racer with quite a bit of AMA SX experience. Dakota Alix is joining the series starting this weekend. One thing you can count on is great starts from Dakota. He’s an excellent starter and a great addition to the series.

Big news from the Sky Racing gang. In addition to Cade Clason and Christopher Fortier, the team has now added Marshal Weltin. That is huge news for the 250 class and the competition. Marshal instantly throws his name in with Pettis, Medaglia, Renzland, and Wright as a championship contender. Things just got a little more interesting.

Also, what does that mean for Joey Crown? Joey was testing with Sky Racing before being sidelined with yet another injury. If Crown can stay healthy, there is no reason he can’t fight for the championship as well. He was oh so close last season. Big question is, who has the budget left to take a chance with Joey?

Supercross returns and so does the East 250 class. Things got a little crazy when Austin Forkner went down in practice and was forced to miss the last East round. His massive points lead is down to just 3 points with 2 races left, and one of them being an East/West Showdown. This makes for some serious excitement.

That’s it for me this week, let’s hope the flooding in Ontario and Quebec is just about over and everyone is safe. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. We’ll keep it fairly brief again this week. It’s almost time to hop in the #DMXVan and head one hour west of London to the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia for Round 3 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series.

The racing isn’t until tomorrow but we’ll be going live tonight at 7:00pm ET for out ‘Sneaky Weasel Moto Central Live Show‘ from the arena.

You can find the show on our Direct Motocross Facebook page and it should be a good time. We’ve got Sneaky Weasel as the title sponsor and they’re a beer company so how can we go wrong?!

I’m really looking forward to sitting around tonight and shooting the breeze with riders and industry folk about everything that’s going on in Canadian Motocross. It should be a good time.

SARNIA RD3 Need to Know

Race Day Schedule Here 2019 Arenacross Tour Championship After 2 Rounds

450 Pro 1) Cole Thompson – KTM – 65 2) Matt Georke – KAW – 61 3) Phil Nicoletti – YAM – 58 4) Colin Jurin – KAW – 50 5) Cade Clason – HUS – 41 250 Pro 1) Dylan Wright – HON – 51 2) Marco Cannella – YAM – 50 3) Luke Renzland – YAM – 48 4) Brad Nauditt – HUS – 45 5) Tyler Medaglia – KAW – 45

Dakota Alix IN for Arenacross

Dakota Alix is the Vermont native who’s no stranger to racing in Canada. Over the years, he’s made appearances in several stops along the Canadian circuit.

He has just confirmed that he will be racing the final 2 rounds of Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Series in Sarnia and Barrie, Ontario, in the 450 class.

He will be doing his own deal but did mention that KTM Canada will be helping him out and transporting his bike to the races that are farther away this summer.

So, it looks like we can add Dakota’s name to the list of potential podium racers for these next two weekends as well as at each round of the Motocross Series this summer.

Welcome back, Dakota.

Check out this work of art that Dusty Heacock and the gang over at Blackstock Motorsports Racing has put together for #41 Jack Wright‘s Yamaha YZ250F to compete in the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series. We’ll get our first look at Round 3 of the Arenacross Series as he plans on doing the final 2 races. Thanks for sending these photos over. Looking good! Marshal Weltin Inks Deal to Race for Sky Racing International Motorsports We’ve just learned that Al Dyck and the Sky Racing International Motorsports team have inked the deal that will see Michigan racer Marshal Weltin race the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Series on a #121 Husqvarna FC250. The 22-year-old has been a Pro racer for 5 years and has a best professional finish of 5th place at the 2018 Matterly Basin MXGP. Marshal should be an instant factor in the 250 class. Welcome back to Canada, Marshal. We’ve heard a rumour that should see the 250 MX class with another rider fighting for top 5’s and podiums. He’s raced in Canada before, but we can’t say anything until he’s finished racing Supercross. Wink, Wink.

Riveire-Du-Loup Arenacross

If you’ve never been to an Arenacross in Riviere-du-Loop, Quebec, you don’t know what you’ve been missing! Try to get there if you can, at least once.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross – East Rutherford

Yep, we’ll leave it pretty short this week. It’s time to sort out my “show in a bag” and load it into the van for the drive to the arena. Oh, did I mention that I got the chance to interview The Amazing Kreskin this week? If you don’t know who that is, search him on YouTube and look for any of his many appearances on David Letterman’s show. They were some of the most classic interviews Dave ever did and I was thrilled to get the chance to talk with him. Unfortunately, he wouldn’t do any Motocross predictions so our conversation didn’t really go exactly where I was hoping it did, but it was a thrill, nonetheless.

Anyway, have a great weekend and we’ll see you in Sarnia for Round 3 if you’re able to be there. It will be good to be physically at the races this time to get all the behind-the-scenes stuff that makes a day and night at the races so special in person.