Frid’Eh Update #17 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #17 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada. Fresh off the inaugural Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour, we’re about to hop in the #DMXVan and point it straight east to Boston for the Supercross at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA. Google Maps says it’s 9:08 from my front door, and it starts at 2:30 in the afternoon, so we’re going to have to make this quick!

This will be our last chance to check out the Canadian team, Team PRMX Strikt Kawasaki, with Canadian rider, #179 Westen Wrozyna, so we don’t want to miss it.

Also, Canadian-backed team, Club MX Redemption Racing KTM, will be back in action after the strong showing by #174 Josh Osby last week in Minneapoilis, going 9-6-9 in the Triple Crown round.

Basically, as much as I was trying to avoid this drive, it looks like all signs are pointing to the fact that we should really be there. So, as soon as I press ‘submit,’ it’s all hands on deck and we’ll be “shipping up to Boston.”

Week #17 belongs to the oft-misunderstood rider from Kelowna, BC who burst onto the Canadian Pro Motocross scene a few years ago as and Intermediate rider sitting 5th in MX2 points before the series headed East and left him out west.

Casey Keast is from the interior of BC in one of Canada’s most recreation-based cities. If you’ve never been to Kelowna, just picture a boat behind every SUV, a dirt bike in the bed of every pick-up, a Jet Ski at the end of every dock, a snowmobile in every garage, and a trouble-maker behind every steering wheel.

It’s true. Sure, they may try to deny it (and they may celebrate it), but it’s an interesting cast of characters that calls the Interior home.

With so much space to explore, it only seems natural that the area would produce some outstanding motocrossers, and Casey is one of them.

Casey went into the 2017 season as #33 and came out with a number half that size. For 2018, Casey will be #16 and plans to take another run at the entire series with his Bulldog MX trainer, Kevin Urqhart, at his side.

Casey is currently down in California training with Kevin and we grabbed him for a a conversation to see what he’s been up to and what his plans are for this summer. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Casey. We haven’t spoken with you for a while. Can we star by going back to last summer? Can you sum up how your season went at the Nationals?

Casey Keast: I felt like the speed was there to be in the top 5 more but things just didn’t go my way a lot of the time, but I fought hard every moto and made every gate drop of the season. My mechanic and trainer Kevin Urquhart did an awesome job all summer long and made my life as a privateer as good as it could get. We might not have got all the results we wanted to see but we had a lot of fun, so there’s not much else you could ask for.

What was your highlight from last season?

My 4th place at MX Bon Conseil in Quebec was a highlight for me. Besides obviously Monster Cup, that was easily the most people I’ve ever raced in front of you, when you can feel the energy of the crowd while you’re racing it’s a pretty good feeling.

What track is your favourite and why?

Prince George was the best track of the series, hands down, but my favourite track was Gopher Dunes because that was my first time ever riding real sand. We don’t see sand like that on the west coast and once I got used to it I felt better on that track than any other track all year, and if it wasn’t for my crash in timed qualifying I feel like I could have done more damage than a 6-6 at the Dunes.

What did you get up to right after the season ended?

I kept riding and doing local races until the snow fell, I finished my grade 12 and started working.

What do you do out there in Kelowna, BC for fun when you’re not racing or practicing?

I’m usually only home during the fall and winter, so there’s not too much to do during that time. I snowboard once the hill opens and keep busy when I can. I keep a small collection of green tree pythons, it’s not a normal thing but I’ve never really been that way.

What do you do for your 9-5 job when you’re back home?

The president of the Kelowna Dirt Bike Club is one of the head managers at the Kelowna Costco so he lined me up with a job there. When the snow fell and I was free I would work for my dad doing snow removal as well.

When did you head down to California, and who are you training with?

I came down to California in February and I’ve staying and training with Kevin Urquhart and Jess Pettis.

What track have you been hitting most and which one(s) do you like best down there?

It seems like every year I come down there’s less places to ride, but the main tracks, Pala, Milestone and Glen Helen, are still really good so we’ve been hitting those every week.

When we spoke last time, you said you weren’t getting a whole lot of financial support but that you still planned on doing the Canadian Nationals this summer. Is that still the case?

Yeah, I mean, nothing’s happened as far as anyone stepping up and helping me. I haven’t got my plan for the summer completely figured out yet, but I know I’m going to do the whole outdoor series with pretty much an identical set up as last year.

What will your summer look like? Who will you be with and what will you be in?

I’m most likely going to be with Kevin Urquhart in my Toy Hauler.

What are your goals for this year?

My goals for last year were for some top 5’s and possibly a podium. This year, I plan on getting better starts to put myself in a better position to do that. My goal this year is to get on the podium where I know I can be.

Did you watch the Canadian AX series? What did you think?

The tracks weren’t the best, but everything else seemed really professional and organized. I’m excited to get some TV time and see how it pans out for the outdoors.

When will you head home to BC and will you race before round 1 in Calgary?

I will be heading home in a few weeks and, hopefully, I’ll get a local gate drop in before the series starts.

OK, thanks for taking the time to answer our questions. Good luck with the rest of your prep and we’ll see you in Calgary. Who would you like to thank?

I'd like to thank my mom and dad for everything they've done for me, Yamaha Canada, Kelowna Yamaha and Marine, Fox Racing Canada, Shift MX, EKS Brand goggles, Factory Connection, Gibson Tyre, Lime Nine graphics, Rekluse clutches, Mobius Brace, Mongoose Machine, King Concepts and Kevin Urquhart. One problem I see is that some of our “racers” seem to be professional practicers. Some would rather spend their time practicing and being “social media fast.” What I mean is, there are too many racers not racing. I hear the bullshit excuse a lot about riders complaining that they won’t make any money. Two problems there: problem one is that this is Canada. Hardly anyone is making any money. Sad but true. Problem two, is that most of the guys bitching are the guys that don’t make money anyways. But for some crazy reason these are the guys that are usually at every after-party pissing away what little money they may have made. I’m not really sure what they are celebrating, but it seems like it’s a lot of the same guys every time. Very rarely do you see the top guys “partying” mid series; they’re way too busy putting in the hard work and getting results. Enough of this rant for now, I’m sure I’ll touch on it quite a few more times. Anyway, congrats to the great people who helped to give us a very good first AX season. 250 – ARENACROSS 450 – ARENACROSS Some sad news. Our good friend Claudie Lapointe from KTM Canada is moving on. We have had a great time over the last few years working with Claudie, and she will be surely missed. Thank you for everything you have done for us over the years, and best of luck in the future, Claudie. Crazy busy week for me, so it’s short and sweet. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC, #liftwithscott and #4restrella. BILLY RAINFORD Thanks, Jeff. Busy times, indeed. Normally, at this time, all we have to look forward to is the Monster Energy Supercross series, but now we’ve got our own indoor series to follow along with. Like Jeff said, there were a few issues that came up over the course of the series, but they were small in comparison to the positives of having an indoor national series to compete in, watch, and cover. It’s a huge deal for Canadian Motocross. Hopefully, the Jetwerx crew has finally made their ways home from Barrie. They were stuck there a couple extra days as it was impossible for the trucks to get in to take away the dirt. Most of Ontario was a skating rink last weekend! I’ve yet to do my End-of-Year Report Card for the Arenacross Tour, but we called Jetwerx CEO Justin Thompson on Wednesday to get his thoughts on how the inaugural series went, from his perspective. He was open and honest and I think the interview is well worth a listen. If you haven’t done so, yet, here it is for you: Like I said at the top, Emily and I have made the decision to head to Foxborough to catch what will likely be the last SX we catch, and the last one with Canadian Westen Wrozyna racing, so it’s sort of a no-brainer. It’s also going to be interesting to see if Josh Osby can back up that strong weekend in Minnesota. Don’t forget, this is an early race day schedule. Check it out: Yikes! This will make for an early morning after a long drive! Here’s a look at the points as we head into the third-last Supercross of the 2018 season: #43 Noah Viney Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery Good news out of Northern California. Young Canadian #43 Noah Viney underwent successful surgery to repair a tear in his shoulder. I spoke with his dad, Ulf Viney, today and he confirms the doctor was happy with the results of what he called a “SLAP tear.” Unfortunately, it means Noah will miss a few races he was gearing up for, but he will be back and better than ever very soon. Noah has made a name for himself as one of the fastest up-and-coming riders in the 65 and now the younger 85cc class, so it will be fun to watch him progress through the ranks. Older brother, #53 Bjorn Viney, is on his way back to Canada with #327 Brandon Gourlay. The two of them will compete in the eastern portion of the Rockstar MX Nationals. Brandon will race on Pro day and Bjorn will compete on amateur Sundays. It should be interesting to see where the young Ottawa native slots into the competitive Intermediate class. Hammertime Mail Bag We thought it would be fun to do a mail-in column with the one and only Hammertime. He doesn’t always feel motivated to do a post-Supercross column, so why not bring the questions to him, right? You can email your questions for Hammer to info@directmotocross.com. The questions are already coming in, so be sure to send yours as soon as you can. Yes, these can be about anything, so fire away! When we have enough good ones for a column, we will set Hammer loose on them and see what we get. You’d better have some thick skin! Trevor Carlson Starts a New Business It’s always great to see ex-motocross racers head out into business in a post-motocross world. We just saw that BC’s Trevor Carlson has started his own business. All the best in this new venture, Trevor. Here’s more information on what he’s got going on: Westwoods Apparel Barrie AX PR’s Amsoil Arenacross Heads to Portland AMSOIL Arenacross

Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

April 29 – 1:30 p.m. AX Lites West Place – Name

Number – Hometown Total Points 1st – RYAN BREECE

#1w – ATHOL, ID 48 2nd – KEVIN MORANZ

#346 – TOPEKA, KS 41 (-7) 3rd – CARSON BROWN

#910 – RAVENSDALE, WA 34 (-14) 4th – PRESTON TAYLOR

#96 – HASTINGS, NE 27 (-21) 5th – JOHNNY GARCIA

#522 – MORIARTY, NM 19 (-29) 6th – DEVIN HARRIMAN

#216 – BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA 17 (-31) 7th – BLAINE SILVEIRA

#446 – LEMOORE, CA 13 (-35) 8th – LANCE KOBUSCH

#99 – NEW FLORENCE, MO 12 (-36) 9th – ROBBIE WAGEMAN

#141 – NEWHALL, CA 11 (-37) 10th – CASEY BRENNAN

#383 – ALBUQUERQUE, NM 11 (-37)

West Coast Walton TransCan Travel Packages

OK, that will do it for this week. We had a couple notable Canadian racers hit a new decade this past week. Happy 30th Birthdays to Colton Facciotti and Kyle Beaton. If 50 is the new 30, you guys aren’t even teenagers yet! Don’t sweat it.

Thanks for reading, and have a great weekend, everyone. If you happen to be in the SWO, it sounds like #800 Mike Alessi will be getting himself some gate drops at the AMO event at Gopher Dunes this Sunday. Sorry, to all you Pros who just got bumped down a position…

