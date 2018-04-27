Frid’Eh Update #18 Presented by 100%

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #18 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by 100%. For 2018, #18 belongs to the American rider who came north to race our Pro Series last summer.

Heading into the first race, we all knew Josh Osby had the speed to be a contender, and we were right. Josh came up through the American Amateur Nationals circuit, like so many top riders before him, and brought that professionalism to Canada as a rookie pro.

We’ll talk to him about the summer, but it came to an abrupt halt at Pleasant Valley when he was forced off the track over the finish line and into a fence. It was a scary few minutes as the medics tended to him, but he’s back and ready for more!

He’s been racing the Monster Energy AMA 250 East Supercross series this winter and has recently really come into his own with a couple top 10 finishes.

Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him this week:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Josh. For starters, let’s take it back to the beginning. How did you get started racing/riding motocross?

Josh Osby: Hey there! I got started in racing by begging my parents to get me a dirt bike and then I eventually talked them into letting me race. Once I got to race we were all hooked and the rest is history!

I’ve got some older pics of you with #787. Was that your first number and how did you pick it?

I’ve pretty much always run #787. It was my AMA number so I just ran that for as long as I could.

You came up through all the big US Amateur races. What was the highlight of your amateur career?

The highlight of my amateur career was probably winning at Loretta’s in schoolboy 2. I didn’t win the championship but I won moto 1 and that kind of jump-started things for me with racing.

What made you decide to head north to Canada last summer?

I’ve always been friends with the Jeffery family and Redemption Racing always came to Club MX to do their testing. I had always talked back and forth with them and things just worked out to where I was able to head north with them!

You had the speed to fight for wins but then trouble happened. Can you take us through your crash and what it meant for your season?

Ya, the crash that took me out for the rest of the season. It was a pretty brutal one. Myself and another rider came together on a jump and I ended up with the short end of the stick. How the track layout was in that section, I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner, but it’s a racing incident and it happens! I was just really bummed it ended my season as things were looking good for me headed into the final few rounds.

What was your rehab like? What were you able to do? How long were you off?

I honestly wasn’t off the bike for too long. It was just pretty much a waiting game as I wasn’t sure how long my liver was going to take to heal. I took a little time to regroup back at home and then came back to Club to start training again!

Let’s talk about your 2018 Supercross season. It started out a little rough but you’ve really turned things around lately. Can you tell us what you’re doing differently and sum up your season for us?

I’ve really not done much different at all. The beginning of the season was rough as I was sick the first few weeks and didn’t even ride while I was at Club. The whole Arlington start crash messed with me a little. I felt like I had so much hate coming toward me and I didn’t mean for any of that to happen so it took me a bit to get over that. I’ve just gained more confidence as the season has gone on and obviously the results are showing which I’m really happy about. The amount of work we put in during the off season made the beginning of the season really frustrating.

What has been your favourite SX this season?

I can honestly sit here and say I don’t really have a favorite. I enjoyed Indy because it was my home race, but, other than that, I just really enjoy riding Supercross, so every weekend is fun for me!

You’ve only got Las Vegas left. What is your goal there?

I’ve got a goal I’ve kept quiet about, so I’ll keep it that way, but I really simply want to keep building and learning. I’ve had a few mishaps this season but I’ve really just tried to have a solid rookie season without doing anything stupid.

OK, so after the SX season, we’re going to see you back taking a run at the Canadian 250 MX title, right? What’s your plan for that? Goal?

Ya, so I will finish up Vegas and fly directly back to Club to make a push for outdoors and then we will go racing! The goal is the same as last year, I just think there’s a bit more fire for me after what happened last year. I’m coming for Redemption…no pun intended (Laughs).

Is there a track you’re looking forward to racing in Canada?

From what I’ve heard, most tracks this season are new, so I’m just excited to experience them! Each track brings its own challenge so it’s fun to go try and conquer them!

OK, thanks for talking with us today. Good luck with the rest of your season. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you very much! A special thank you to every person posted below. I seriously couldn’t do it without each and every one of them: #ClubMX #RSR @redemptionracingmx #JeffreyHomes @brewercycles @motorexusa @hoosiertire #Westwood’scontracting @ktm_canada @francksiri @rickziebell #WohletzLawOfficePA @ynsdesigns @defiancelifestyleclothing @bermshredder @shoeihelmetsusa @answerracing @powerbandracing @ride100percent @twisteddevelopmentracing @nihiloconcepts @vpracingfuels @themotohub1 @pivotworks @vertexpistons @mikametals @dt1filtersusa @matrixconcepts @evanscoolantdr @guts_racing_inc @tamermx @motohose @hinsonracing @fmf73 @dubyausa @clubmxpracticefacility @evssports @dedicatedrideco

So, what do you think? the Redemption Racing team will be a force to be reckoned with! Josh has the speed to win this thing, for sure, and what about his teammate Joey Crown? There’s a pretty good chance Josh Snider will be wearing a path to the MX2 podiums this season!

Hey, guys.

#800 Mike Alessi Races at Gopher Dunes

The decent riding weather is pretty much here in southern Ontario. Our first outdoor race of the season was last weekend at Gopher Dunes. It was a decent turnout, but I think the freak weather and snow the week before kept some racers away.

Most of the classes had some good numbers, like always, but where are all of the Pros? If one of the greatest mx racers of all time can make it out, why can’t our locals. I’m talking about Mike Alessi.

If you weren’t a fan of this guy before, you should be now. Mike has made more than enough money over the years and this guy is doing it for the love of the sport. He’s one of the most down to earth and approachable guys in the pits, and willing to talk to anyone. Not to mention that he’s one of the baddest dudes to ever throw a leg over a dirt bike.

I know he has been up here testing with his new team, but he didn’t have to line up for a local race like he did. Anyways, Mike is looking really good on the bike with less than a month before round 1 in Calgary. Let’s just hope his new found love for Timbits doesn’t hurt those legendary starts.

Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour

Speaking of riders being prepared for season open in Calgary, I really feel that our riders are going to be more prepared than ever. I think the new Rockstar Triple Crown has raised the bar, and is forcing our guys to step out of their comfy zone and up their games.

One guy we haven’t seen on the track yet is Kaven Benoit. Kaven has opted to sit out the AX portion of the Triple Crown, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be ready. Benoit has been down at Club MX putting in the work in an attempt to win his first 450 championship.

Kaven came out at the opener last season in Kamloops and basically took off from the pack. I’m kind of thinking that Kaven is working towards that again for 2018. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the #26 KTM rocket off of the line in Calgary and stay out front.

Anyways, it is time to start getting really excited about our upcoming outdoor series. Like anything, for it to grow we will have to support it 100% and that means the riders and the fans. I promise you, the racing won’t be boring.

Very short for me, once again. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC #liftwithscott and #4estrella.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. We’ve got 2 more rounds of Supercross and then it’s OUTDOORS, OUTDOORS, OUTDOORS! There’s no denying that the neat and tidy package that is Supercross is where the money is, but the roots of this sport lay in the hot and gnarly ruts and jumps of the Motocross tracks across this continent. The 2 just don’t really compare.

I can understand a rider who’s been at the game along time wanting to sign a lucrative “SX Only” contract. Motocross is tough! Long motos in 100-degree-plus temperature is a grind. As a kid, this is just what you do, but as you get older, those Pro National days are not for the faint of heart, to say the least.

The struggle to simply make it through the day is what makes these riders legends and super heroes. If you can thrive in that environment, you have earned the right to call yourself a Champion.

Not to take anything away from the Supercross series, but Moto is just a different beast.

And how about the miles the photographers put in at these events?! Go try covering a race at Red Bud and tell me you’re not ready to collapse at the end of an 11-hour day! No? No sympathy? I tried.

Anyway, Supercross is great and all, but Motocross is where these guys really earn their dollars, and we’re getting close to the start of the season, both above and below the border.

Congratulations to Westen Wrozyna and his PRMX Strikt Kawasaki team for making it to and through the 2018 250 East season. It’s a pretty big deal that Julien Perrier took on this challenge, again, taking a Canadian rider along.

Even if Westen never races another Supercross in the US, this past winter has been one for the books. He will have those memories forever. No one can ever say he didn’t give it a try, and that’s pretty commendable, if you ask me.

And there’s just no way there’s money in this deal for Julien, so he deserves a lot of credit for even making this happen, year after year. I think we’ll do a podcast interview with him whenever he has a chance this coming week, so watch for that…with your ears…

I’m not sure I’ll go to a race this weekend, as I regroup after a pretty long winter of driving. I may actually go check out the Paris to Ancaster bicycle race Sunday. Our old friend, Tyler Spikman, is racing so that should be fin to watch and snap photos of.

We Want Your Photos and Words

Hey, are you an amateur photographer/moto writer who wants to get their feet wet in the industry? We can only get to so many races in a weekend and feel like there is so much riding and racing going on across Canada that we’re missing it!

If you’re interested in getting some experience snapping photos and captioning them, we’ve got a platform for you to do that.

We’re asking you to do your best and then email us 10 of your favourite race shots at 900 X 600 pixels and we’ll try to get more coverage of what’s going on from all across the country.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in, please send an email to me billy@directmotocross.com and we’ll try to show everyone what’s going on from coast to coast.

No, there’s no money in this for you right now, but who knows what the future may hold, and this is a great way to start!

Jess Pettis Back in Action in Salt Lake City

Prince George, BC rider, #160 Jess Pettis, will be back in action this weekend for the Salt Lake Supercross. This will likely mark the final race of the SX season for Jess before he gets ready to take a run at the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour, starting at Wild Rose in Calgary, May 26th.

Good luck this weekend, Jess. And don’t forget, this is another early start. The “night show” starts at 3:00pm MT/5:00pm ET.

Canadian Women’s Motocross Championship

It’s almost time for the Women to line up on the Pro day this summer. Yes, the women will be part of the Pro Day schedule, starting in Calgary next month. The series will, again, be divided into West and East. Here’s all you need to know, if you plan on lining up, and we hope that you are.

I stole this from Kourtney Lloyd who stole it from Breanna Rose, so thank you, ladies.

MRC Women’s Pro Nationals – What We Know So Far

RACE WEEKEND TIMELINE:

Friday:

9:00am: Parking- Pro men and women will park in the paddock around the factory rigs. All extra vehicles are to be parked in public parking

1:00pm-4:00pm: Rider Sign in. All riders must be present to sign waivers.

1:00pm-5:00pm: Tech Inspection (Whether or not the women’s class requires tech is TBD)

Saturday:

7:30am: Mandatory Rider’s Meeting

8:45am: Women’s Practice (15min)

10:00am: Women’s Moto 1

12:00pm: Women’s Moto 2

*All riders are to ensure they along with their mechanics are in staging 10min prior to your designated moto times

TRACK ACCESS:

Limited to 1 mechanic per rider and one recognized team manager. In order to gain access you must have a mechanic/manager wrist band.

POINTS BREAKDOWN:

1)30 2) 27 3) 25 4) 23 5) 21 6) 20 7) 19 8) 18 9) 17 10) 16 11) 15 12) 14 13) 13 14)12 15) 11 16) 10 17) 9 18) 8 19) 7 20) 6 21) 5 22) 4 23) 3 24) 2 25) 1

We will be using transponders for scoring. Transponders will be available for rent during sign in times for $30

Kennedy Lutz’s Summer Racing Plans Unsure

2-time Canadian Women’s MX Champion, Kennedy Lutz, isn’t sure what her racing plans are for this coming summer, as of yet.

I contacted her very briefly to find out what she’s got going on and she said, “I just got back on the bike! I for sure want to hit some provincial races but other than that I’m not sure. It’s hard to get riding in now that I go to school.”

I guess the bad news for spectators is good news for the rest of the Women’s field, as Kennedy has proven she is the one to beat on the MX tracks.

Good luck in school, Kennedy, and hopefully we see you when the gate drops on one of the sides of the country.

The Return of Taylor Miller?

A few years back, American rider, Taylor Miller, was the toast of the Women’s class up here. Well, we just heard from our old engine-builder friend, John Wernsdorfer, and he hinted that we may well see the return of Taylor in the east this summer.

Check out this eye candy they’ve put together for her! We’ll have to wait and see if this is where they decide to race, but it could make things interesting up at the front of the pack.

Barrie AX on Fox Sports Racing Tonight

Don’t forget to get yourself in front of a TV tonight to watch the final two rounds of Rockstar Triple Crown Arenacross Tour with back-to-back rounds on Fox Sports Racing.

Times are Eastern.

Brock Leitner Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

After blowing his ACL/MCL in a practice riding incident, Brock Leitner from Summerland, BC has had his reconstruction surgery and is on the mend.

This bump in the road means he will be out for the usual minimum of several months which will take him out of competition in the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour.

Good luck with your rehab, Brock, and we’ll see you when you’re back to 100%.

In Other Broc News…

Check out this latest TransWorld MX Instagram post that quotes Broc Tickle, who is currently suspended from racing due to a failed drug test:

twmxdotcom: As has been widely reported, on April 12, 2018 I was notified by the FIM of an alleged Adverse Analytical Finding for 5-Methylhexan-2-Amine, stemming from a random urine test on February 10, 2018, directly after the San Diego Supercross Event.

The notification from the FIM was a complete surprise to me because I have never, intentionally or negligently, ingested any prohibited substance, and specifically, the alleged substance I allegedly had in my system on February 10, 2018.

I have never cheated, doped, or tried to better myself by taking the short way; nor, has anyone around me offered or provided to me any substance that is prohibited by the FIM Anti-Doping Code. I have worked too hard throughout my career to put my career at stake by taking any prohibited substance.

I am devastated about this allegation, and really frustrated with the process. The FIM has been less than professional with me regarding timeliness of communication, disclosure of information related to my Sample A test, and request to Test Sample B.

After much delay, the FIM finally has informed me that the soonest that my Sample B will be tested is May 16, 2018*, the receipt of results and supporting lab documentation undisclosed. In addition, the soonest I will receive the lab documentation associated with Sample A is 10-15 working days from April 15th, 2018.

At this point, I have filed a Request to Lift the Discretionary Provisional Suspension imposed, but have little faith in this process as it is based solely on written documentation. The soonest that I will have a full blown hearing regarding this allegation will be months from now.

I have discovered that the FIM is an organization that possesses ultimate power – to suspend a professional athlete with the stroke of a pen, without any process, opportunity to defend, and no supporting evidence. Consequently, the FIM eliminates the athlete’s source of income, and consequently their financial wherewithal to defend themselves with what little information is provided, all while refusing to timely communicate, and disclose evidence. To say that the process is unfair is an understatement.

OK, it looks like we’ve got a bit of rain to get through this evening and then we get the green light to get out and ride. It’s going to be a little cool in SWO, but it won’t stop anyone from getting out to the track (well, maybe Jeff…).

Have a great weekend, everyone, and thanks for checking in. If I pretend I have to keep typing, maybe Emily will have all the yard work done and I can get out of doing anything. Nah, it’s 17 and sunny out, I’ll go out and pick up some dog poo. Yep, sometimes things just get a little too real, don’t they?!

We’ll definitely sneak in a road ride before the rain comes later though. If you’re looking for a great deal on a great bicycle, my 2017 Scott Addict Disc Ultegra is still up for sale. Summer is just around the corner and you want a reason to shave your legs, admit it!

I had no idea these guys were doing these things, but I approve! Definite golf clap headed towards DMXS and Racer X for these things. I think we’ll let Eli Tomac say it this week. “I do declare, before God and country, that I will, in fact, see thee at the races…”