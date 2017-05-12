Frid’Eh Update #20 Presented by Dragon Alliance

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to week #20 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update presented by . Jeff McConkey is taking some well-needed time off in Mexico before the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals kick off in less than a month out at Whispering Pines MX in Kamloops, BC.

In 2017, #20 goes to the Texan who made a name for himself several years ago when he went FULL privateer status at our nationals and slept in the cab of his pick up truck with his mechanic. When I caught wind of the story, Kyle Swanson instantly became my favourite rider. How could he not?!

Since then, Kyle has been working diligently at acquiring his ‘Honorary Canadian’ status. I would say he’s put in the time to be on the list of ‘considerees’ – not a word.

Kyle just missed getting a top 10 number for this summer, after finishing the MX1 series in 11th spot. Here’s a look at his season:

His best race weekend came at the penultimate (can I say that?) round in Deschambault, Quebec, where he finished a solid 7th overall with 8-7 motos.

Kyle calls San Antonio, Texas, home and recently got his dream to come together with a house and a track of his own to help the future of the sport – he calls it The Swanpound.

Kyle made his first Supercross main event in Daytona this past March. It was a pretty emotional feat and he was super-Dungey pumped on the whole thing.

We weren’t able to get in touch with the friendly Texan in time for this Update, but we’ll be sure to get an update interview with him as soon as he is able. I DO know that he doesn’t have cell service yet when he’s at home, so let’s go with that as a reason and assume he’s not ducking me!

JEFF McCONKEY

“Don’t bug me…I’m on holidays!!!”

BILLY RAINFORD

Sorry, Jeff. But I do have to throw in a dig about the fact that we didn’t get a ‘McThoughts‘ column after the final and most exciting round of Supercross of the entire season…no, the entire…ever! Boo-urns. We’ll expect a better-late-than-never play-by-play account of how you saw the night and championship unfold. No pressure.

But enough about Jeff, let’s talk about what went on this week in Moto, and Canadian Moto more specifically…

HUBER MOTORSPORTS TEAM | PHOTO SHOOT

I had the opportunity to head over to the home base of the Huber Motorsports Team yesterday just outside Guelph, Ontario. As we all know by now, Adam ‘Disco Stu’ Robinson will be heading up this snowmobile-team-gone-motocross-racing this summer. By all accounts, this is going to be one of the most professional pits, rigs, and teams on the Canadian tour this summer. The trailier is yet to be wrapped, but team rider, #77 Nathan Bles, gave me a tour of the inside and it is pretty sweet. Even the upstairs – I mean way upstairs – area is fully kitted with beautiful furniture and TV screens. It’s pretty luxurious. It may even be Corinthian leather! (Google it, Bowker!)

The 3 team riders will be #6 Tyler Medaglia, #77 Nathan Bles, and #111 Kyle Chisholm. Tyler was there yesterday from Brookfiled, NS, but Kyle was unable to be there for this particular day. However, Kyle will be up in Canada next week for some testing.

I took lots of photos and shot a behind-the-scenes video that I will do a quick edit with and post in the next couple days. Here is a Facebook Live video tour we did as I wandered around and forced my iPhone in everyone’s faces:

Here is a sneak peak at that was going on yesterday:

Thanks for a great day hanging out in the shop and pestering everyone as they tried to get their jobs done. However, that’s kind of exactly what I do! This should be a pretty good season for the new MX team.

ZACH OSBORNE FINED $7500 FOR HIS MOVE ON JOEY SAVATGY

No, I’m not going to recount the scenario, yet again – we all saw it…over and over… What I will do is pose this simple question:

If Zach got fined for this move, where do we draw the line? What was the fine based on, the contact, the intent, or the fact that it was for the win? I don’t know (yes, I do). Are all of the other contacts protested? Why? Why not? There is a written rule about it, but it seems a little grey. It can’t be the hit itself, it simply must be the money. Like always…

I want to hate this song, but I can’t.

PARTS CANADA TRANSCAN ANQ’S THIS WEEKEND

Here is where you’ll want to be this weekend if you’re planning to attend the Parts Canada TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway this year:

2017 Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) schedule

Kennedy Lutz to Go Head to Head with Eve Brodeur in Women’s MX Nationals

Direct Motocross has learned that Saskatchewan’s Kennedy Lutz has decided to head east this summer and go head to head with multi-time and defending Canadian Women’s East MX Nationals champion, Eve Brodeur.

Kennedy is the standout Canadian rider who has been tearing up the amateur ranks south of the border, collecting several titles at the biggest amateur nationals in the world. Eve is the multi-time Canadian champion who is fresh off an undefeated season in 2016 and current 3rd place rider in the Onsia Sound Art Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship.

There is only one catch…

Team Brodeur isn’t sure which side of the country they will race on and it will be a last-minute decision; they may race the west series.

In speaking with Team Lutz, they may show up at Whispering Pines for round 1 just in case this happens. Either way, it looks like this head to head battle is a go!

This showdown has all the makings of an epic series! Both camps want to race against the best possible competition they can find, and it looks like they will get their chance this season. This should bring lot of spectators to the races on Saturdays this summer!

Whichever side of the country they race on, we’ll definitely be there. Stay tuned for more as we get closer to the June 3rd, Round 1 date…

COLE THOMPSON | COSTA RICA MX NATIONALS | ROUND 3

Canadian defending MX2 national champion, Cole Thompson, is currently leading the Costa Rica MX Nationals. Round 3 takes place next weekend, May 21st. I spoke with his brother, Kyle Thompson, today and he informed us that Cole will indeed head to Central America for round 3 next week. He will be forced to miss a round of their series due to a conflict with our series, but he will still go for that title.

MOTOPARK MOTO CUP ROUND 1 NEXT WEEKEND, MAY 20-21

HONDA CANADA GDR FOX RACING TEAM PHOTOS

Honda Canada will be well represented when the gate drops for round 1 of the Nationals. With at least 2 big rigs cruising into the pits, Big Red (or Black) will be fighting for spots at or near the front of the pack.

Here are a couple shots from the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team’s photo shoot with James Lissimore:

TEAM PR-MX 2017 RIDER ROSTER

Team PR-MX owner, Julien Perrier, has been busy lately. He has criss-crossed the USA chasing the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series and will now do the same this summer at the Rockstar MX Nationals in Canada.

Julien was out west trying to solidify his roster for the summer and actually had American rider, Carlen Gardner, signed before he broke his arm.

At this point, it looks like the riders on the PR-MX Strikt Racing Kawasaki team for the Rockstar MX Nationals will be:

MX2: #74 Guillaume St Cyr

MX1: #740 Lane Staley

MX1: #20 Kyle Swanson

There is the possibility of another rider being added to the roster. We will let you know who it is if/when it happens.

LUCAS OIL PRO MOTOCROSS ANNOUNCES TV SCHEDULE

2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship to Feature Nearly 40 Hours of Live Coverage on MAVTV and NBC Sports

SXQC RESULTS FROM MONTMAGNY AX – MAY 6

Pro Supercross

# Name Q1-A Q1-B Q2-A Q2-B Semi CQM Final 1 Karl Normand 1 – 1 – 1 1 815 Dimitri Rolando 5 – 2 – 5 2 47 Nicolas Hallafors 3 – 7 – 6 3 60 Frederik Hojris 2 – – 1 2 4 2x Alexandre Morin – 1 4 – 4 5 22 David Plourde 4 – – 4 8 6 847 Fabian Romero – 3 3 – 7 7 44 Vincent Ringuette – 6 – 5 3 8 710 Brandon Morissette – 7 6 – 2 9 615 Maxime Belanger – 5 5 – 9 1 10 56 Pier-Luc Gagnon 8 – – 6 5 11 727 Dave Blanchet – 2 – 2 3 12 Super Lites 250 # Name Q1 Q2 CQM Final 29 Samuel Ouellet – 1 1 67 Cedric Moore 3 – 2 710 Brandon Morissette – 2 3 44 Vincent Ringuette 2 – 4 615 Maxime Belanger – 3 5 28 Theo Poirier 1 – 6 99 Tristan Charest 4 – 7 195 Lou St-Pierre 5 – 8 56 Pier-Luc Gagnon – 5 9 626 Steven Boulet – 7 1 10 777 Raphael Bouchard 7 – 2 11 123 Pier-luc Imbeault – 6 3 12 719 Jean-Francois LaBranche 6 – 13 520 Francois ouellet – 4 14 Dame Open # Name Q1 Q2 CQM Final 811 Megan Brodeur 1 – 1 666 Frede Forest 3 – 2 10 Amélie Roberge 8 – 3 112 Emilie Guimont 6 – 4 713 Marie-Pier Robichaud 7 – 5 192 Noémie St-Pierre 11 – 6 18 Isabelle michaud 10 – 7 54 Emilie Berube 5 – 8 313 Fannie Plourde 2 – 9 36 Amy Roy 4 – 10 723 Bianca Branchaud 9 – 11 Supermini Open # Name Q1 Q2 CQM Final 148 Félix Ouellet 1 – 1 10x Antoine Brouillette 2 – 2 27 Mathis Dubé 3 – 3 10_ William Normand 6 – 4 51-5 Joey Bernier Aubin 9 – 1 5 824 Gabriel Bernier 7 – 6 777 Philippe St-Pierre 5 – 7 31 Zakary Ball 8 – 8 247 Marc-Hugo Lavoie 4 – 9 18 Tristan Roy 10 – 2 10 33 Hugues Normand 13 – 4 11 27x Simon Viel 12 – 3 12 Next Round: Wolf River – May 20th

LUCAS OIL JUNIOR MOTO X – CANADIAN NOAH VINEY FIGHTING FOR A TITLE!

I just spoke with Ulf Viney and he informed me that young Noah Viney is in a heated battle with Hayden Deegan for the 65cc title at the Lucas Oil Junior Moto X Indoor Event. They are as close as 1/100 of a second from each other’s lap times!

Live timing and scoring link: http://juniormotox.escoremx.com/liveresults.asp

Ulf informed me that Lucas Oil will be streaming the races live this weekend. Be sure to check it out!

DMX TWITTER POLL RESULTS

We did an online poll using our Twitter feed and asked:

Which do you prefer, typed interviews, podcast interviews, or both?

Here are the results:

Typed interviews – 44% Podcast interviews – 33% Both – 23%

Thanks for participating. I find these results rather inconclusive but will take them to mean we should continue to do both.

OK, have a great weekend, everyone. We’ll be heading across the border to check out the Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifier at Baja Acres. As well as the tons of top-level American amateur racers will surely be some of the best Canadian amateurs. It should be a great weekend of racing on what is usually everyone’s favourite track, once they’ve ridden it.