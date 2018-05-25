Frid’Eh Update #21 Presented by Matrix Concepts

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #21 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Matrix Concepts. Whether this is actually Week 20, 21 or 22, it doesn’t matter because this is the week we start our summer-long journey across Canada for the Motocross portion of the Rockstar Triple Crown Tour.

The career numbers have got us thrown off our usual weekly count, but that’s not really a big deal. Anyway, we’re here at Wild Rose in downtown Calgary. Jeff has made it out from his stay with the SCRC gang in Saskatchewan and I finally rolled into town Thursday afternoon after my cross-prairie adventure through the norther United States.

Week #21 belongs to the Vancouver Island racer who had all the old guys’ hearts last year as he raced the MX2 class on a 250 2-stroke. Well, he’s slipped over to the dark side and is going to be racing the 450 class on his Kawasaki KX450F.

We found him in the pits getting set up for the weekend of racing. Here’s what the friendly 22-year-old racer had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Ryan. We always start out with this question: How did your racing season go last summer?

Ryan Lalonde: Last season was good, riding the YZ 250 and I had a handful of top 15 finishes, a couple top 10’s and just was pretty consistent throughout the year. I rode the 250 in a few of the MX1 races and did pretty well in there as well.

I made the decision in the off-season that I’d move up to the 450 and move to the bigger class.

It was Davey Fraser’s week last week and he was also on a 250 2-stroke last summer. He said it was an advantage for him. Would you say it was for you, too?

I definitely thought it was an advantage for me. As a stock bike, it’s much more competitive than a 250F. However, it definitely isn’t for everyone. It has to fit your riding style. I didn’t find myself an amazing 250 2-stroke rider. I kind of gelled with the bike and I rode it but I find myself more of a 450 4-stroke kind of guy.

Did you find a high number of older, beer-bellied old guys hanging over the fences cheering for you?

I definitely got a lot of older or seasoned riders coming up and giving the high fives and talking about the bikes and loving to see the 2-stroke out there. There was definitely a lot of nostalgia around the 250. That was one of the coolest parts about riding the 2-stroke.

What did you get up to when the season ended last year?

I pretty much just started working. I spent until about the New Year working and then, in February, started training and went down to California mid-February until March.

What do you do for your 9-5?

I was just working at a friend’s small business for the off-season. It’s just kind of like a warehouse there. It was just something flexible that I can just pop in and out and not have to commit for the full year, kind of thing. I started less work, more riding right around January/February.

Who were you riding with down south? Did you pace yourself against anyone? How were you looking?

I was riding with Graham Scott, Davey Fraser, Keylan Meston and Casey Keast, so it was pretty good. It was kind of hit and miss, depending on the track as to who was faster, but I felt good. I was able to keep pace with them and feel pretty confident coming into the season.

What racing have you done so far? How have you stacked up?

I’ve only done one Mainland race in Kelowna and then I’ve done a few of the Island races…local stuff. In Kelowna, there was Casey Keast, Graham Scott, Davey Fraser, and Ryan Lockhart. We were all pretty similar there. We all swapped some motos and we were all kind of pacing each other and it depended on who got the start and who got the win.

Did you take any wins?

I didn’t actually get any in Kelowna, No wins, no, just some seconds. When we got to the Island races, it was pretty much Graham Scott and me battling. We’ve been doing quite a bit of riding together, so far this spring.

Heading into round 1, what are your goals for tomorrow?

Being that it’s the new class and not knowing what the competition is going to be like I’m just trying to get in the top 15 and get settled. However, I’ve never been a huge fan of Kamloops as the first round so now that we’re in Calgary, a track that I prefer over Kamloops, I’m feeling pretty good about it so I’m confident and excited about the race, so anything in the top 20/top 15 will be a solid start.

I haven’t necessarily done great here but I just really enjoy the track. I like the layout and the dirt, so it’s always just a fun time here when I come.

Do you actually have a favourite track on the circuit?

My favourite track used to be Ulverton but now I think either Prince George or maybe Gopher Dunes.

Well, thanks for talking with us and good luck tomorrow. Who would you like to thank?

Thanks very much. I’d like to thank Kawasaki Canada, SG Power, FXR Medisense, KC Group, Kilgour Construction, Lime Nine, Legacy Metal Werks, Matrix, 100%, Tag Metals, SSS, and Forma.

JEFF McCONKEY

Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Tour

Happy Friday. We were teased last week with the start of the American Great Outdoors, but now it is finally our turn. All the new deals, new teams, new bikes, new attitudes, and our new series will be front and centre tomorrow, here at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, Alberta. All of the rumours and speculation will be gone, and it will be time to finally go racing. In the 450 class we are still hearing Broc Tickle rumours. I, personally, think the racing would be better without Broc, but at the same time would love to have a guy of his level in the series. I don’t think he would wax the field, but I do think it would be similar to when Davi Millsaps raced up here. One big difference between the two would obviously be the bike. Davi came north with his trusted steed, whereas Broc would be on a Canadian Machine which will be quite a bit different than what he was on. So what’s the reason if Broc decides not to come racing? Yes, it is true that MRC no longer holds any FIM affiliation, just ask our good friend Cade Clason. But the problem I see is that the FIM thinks that if they hand you out a suspension, you shouldn’t race anywhere. Is it right, no, I don’t believe so, but that is how I see it. Also, in talking with Clason in the past, I get the feeling where the FIM isn’t going to take it easy on these guys should they decide to race and make a living while under the FIM suspension. Either way, let’s hope that both Cade and Broc are free everywhere very soon. As for the rest of the 450 class, I honestly couldn’t be more excited. It is stacked! Former 450 champion, multiple 250 champions, and quite a few 450 moto and overall winners are in the field. Without Tickle racing, we honestly could have different guys and teams on the podium every moto and at every round. I don’t think any series in Canada, or in the US has had the possibility like we do this season. Who’s the favourite? One minute I think it’s Mike Alessi’s turn, next minute I think it’s the Cole Thompson Show. You can never count out defending champ Matt Goerke and multi-time champion Colton Facciotti. But then you have wildcards, Tyler Medaglia and Dillan Epstein. The biggest question mark for me is Kaven Benoit. If you remember, he came out last year and checked out right away in Kamloops. Unfortunately, injuries caught up with Kaven and it wasn’t meant to be. This season Kaven sat out the AX portion of the Triple Crown and put all his efforts into the outdoors. All was going well but Kaven had a get off in California that put a big question mark beside his name. At first, there were rumours that he was done for the season, but then Kaven himself said he was a little banged up but would be all ready to go come round 1. I hope Kaven wasn’t giving us his best poker face and will be as close to 100% as possible come tomorrow. No matter what happens, it’s looking like we are in for a great summer. Here are my Round 1 450 Class predictions. 450 Class 1st Mike Alessi

2nd Cole Thompson

3rd Colton Facciotti

4th Matt Goerke

5th Kaven Benoit For the 250 class, I think it will also offer a few different winners. Defending champion Shawn Maffenbeier will be very good everywhere, but they say it’s harder to defend your title than it is to win. With Shawn, he may be the exception. After talking with him earlier in the week, I honestly think he is a pretty smart guy and knows in his head how to get this done. He had 4 DNF’s in 2017 and with a little luck he was able to seal the deal. He mentioned that he now knows that settling for 2nds or 3rds, instead of pushing for a win, or accepting maybe a 5th as his bad result, is going to be what it takes to capture the title for 2018. Will he have the speed to match Joey Crown, Josh Osby, Jess Pettis, and Dylan Wright? Heck ya! The speed is still there, but he will be much smarter on when he releases it. Two riders we may not have mentioned much lately outside of that top group, Casey Keast and Hayden Halstead haven’t been getting much press. We bumped into both riders this morning and I honestly feel now is the time for both to break out and maybe insert themselves into that ‘next’ group or even battle for that last podium spot on the right day or track. Casey was that ‘can’t miss’ kid from BC who most thought should be on a big team by now. Well, once again Casey will be setting out to prove himself and hopefully earn some more support going forward. He’s got himself his first real race motor and I’m calling him for numerous holeshots this season, and on the right day, we will see the #17 fighting for a podium. As for the #19 of Hayden Halstead, have we ever seen a more talented all around dirtbike rider in our series other than Tyler Medaglia? Halstead rides everything and is pretty good at it all. Rougher nastier track… the better. This guy just loves to ride, and he’s on a good bike once again this season. It’s time for Hayden to insert himself as a top 5 threat. He’s got the team, bike and talent, now he just needs to put it all together. Going into round 1, the only real question marks I have are the health of two guys. We know Maffenbeier, Osby, and Pettis are going to be the speedsters. It’s the health of Dylan Wright and Joey Crown that has me guessing. Of course everyone says they are 100% ready to go, except Kaven Benoit. Thank you for your honesty Kaven. But seriously, how bad were Joeys injuries, and Dylan’s shoulder from Arenacross? If healthy, both guys could win or at least run up front. But if not at 100%, where do these two fit in? No matter what, we will be in for some great racing this Saturday, and here are my predictions. 250 Class 1st Josh Osby 2nd Shawn Maffenbeier 3rd Jess Pettis

4th Joey Crown

5th Dylan Wright

Women’s West MX Nationals

Last but certainly not least is the Women’s West MX National Series. I still can’t and won’t call it a Pro series. Just this past week came the news about our defending champion Shelby Turner breaking her leg, and then runner up Lexi Pechout deciding not to race this season. What a huge blow to the series.

With these two competitors on the sideline, it really shook things up and opened the door for just about anyone to stand up and take the reins. Well, before the news broke, we already had word that the East champion Kennedy Lutz was back on the bike and looking to add the #1W to her repertoire. Kennedy is a heavy favorite on any coast, any conditions, she’s just that good. Now what about the rest?

Well, I had heard that #2 East Brittany Gagne was possibly thinking West this season, and that’s just what’s going to happen. You can expect to see the #265 Yamaha muscle her way around the West looking for wins and podiums. I’m really a fan of Gagne, as she came West looking to battle with the likes of Turner and Pechout. Unfortunately, we won’t see it this season, but you can bet that you will see Gagne up front and settling for nothing worse than a podium.

After Gagne, I expect to see Kate Lees fighting for that last podium spot along with Danika White, Dominique Daffé, and Madi Watt. The class may not be as deep this season, but the battles throughout the pack should be better than ever. Here are my Calgary Predictions.

Women’s West Calgary

1st Kennedy Lutz

2nd Brittany Gagne

3rd Kate Lees

4th Danika White

5th Dominique Daffé

That’s about it for me, time to head back to the track and try and get some news. It’s always exciting at Round 1, but the added excitement for the first ever Triple Crown Outdoor race is pretty big. Obviously, we will have the odd growing pain from time to time, but shit happens. I just saw Justin Thompson at the track with work gloves on busting his ass, and that’s pretty cool to see how even the top cheese isn’t afraid to work hard and do what’s needed to be done. I’ll leave you with a quote from an unnamed Woman National Rider. I think she hit the nail on the head:

“I just don’t understand why girls are complaining – they complain about girls not getting enough support or being “equal” to men but then still want to have to pay less AND get fricking prizes just to show up. Why should we have to pay less? And if you’re already driving all that way to race, what’s another $85?? We race for ONE MONTH of the year .. why? Because we love dirt bikes. Sooooo….. I don’t get it. Hahah sorry, my rant is over“.

You read that, ladies? A few of you need to pull your heads out of your asses and realize how good the series is, and go back to having fun. Because, in the end, that is the reason why we all got into this sport in the first place. Have a great weekend, and #smileforBC, #LIFTWITHSCOTT, and #4ESTRELLA.

BILLY RAINFORD

Let me just say this, the drive doesn’t get any shorter. London to Calgary is 3400 kilometres, no matter how fast you go. I always find myself thinking it’s no big deal as I load up the van and get set to head out. Then, after I ’round the horn’ at Chicago, the serious part of the drive begins, and I head out into the prairies. I guess I just have a short memory because that drive really took it out of me this time.

Construction and the use of Google Maps had me taking an interesting route through northern Montana on what they call the ‘Hi Line’ through the state. To be honest, it sucked. 2-lanes of angry natives who seemed to all give me the middle finger when I passed them as they were doing 50 in a 70 zone. I just smiled and shrugged my shoulders and moved on. And a day-and-a-half of prairies is just a little too much for anyone to take.

However, having said all that, I’m sure I’ll be playing the role of Bill Murray in ‘Ground Hog Day’ and find myself doing it all over again next May. So be ready for a very similar story in Week #20-22 net year…

We bamboozled Brett Lee into sitting down with us and doing a 2018 Preview Show on Facebook Live last night from the patio here at the newly redone Hotel Blackfoot.

I had everything set up indoors until Brett had the brilliant idea of taking the show outside. I agreed, and it started out well, but you just never know what the weather is going to do from minute to minute here on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains, and the wind picked up…a lot.

Also, my jury rigged camera set up meant that our first try had the video image rotated, so we had to stop and continue. Sorry about that.

Anyway, here is the 2-part ‘production’ of our Preview. #26 Kaven Benoit happened to be getting here as we were shooting, and he was nice enough to sit with us for a few minutes. Thanks for doing that, Kaven.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Jeff and I wandered the pits and chatted with everyone. The best part about this whole thing, after the actual racing, is getting back together with this 3-ring circus of a crew. Everyone has a story to tell, and there’s just not enough time in a day to get to them all.

Here are a few photos from the pits today:

How to Watch the races Tomorrow

The racing will be streamed LIVE all summer. All you have to do is go HERE at 12:00pm MT/2:00pm ET and you’re in!

http://rockstartriplecrown.com/live.html

Yamaha’s Popular bLU cRU Factory Ride Award Returns for 2018 MX Season



May 24, 2018 (Toronto, ON) – Yamaha Motor Canada has announced that its popular bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will once again be available to aspiring amateur racers at two of the biggest amateur motocross events in all of Canada during the 2018 racing season.



Jake Tricco (centre) accepts the 2017 Eastern bLU cRU Factory Ride Award at Deschambault from Yamaha Motor Canada’s Francois Morneau (left) last August. Josh Gedak (not pictured) was the second winner in 2017.

First introduced in 2011, the bLU cRU Factory Ride Award grants one lucky racer the use of a YZ motorcycle for the 2019 racing season. Also included in the prize are a $2,500 parts credit and a customized graphics kit from LimeNine.

The 2018 bLU cRU Factory Ride Award will be available to amateur Yamaha racers competing on a YZ motorcycle at the Eastern Amateur Grand National (Deschambault, QC) on August 2-5 and the Walton TransCan Grand National Championship (Walton, ON) on August 14-18.

“As we continue to build our bLU cRU racing program in Canada, the MX Factory Ride Award remains a vital piece of the equation,” said Graeme Jones, marketing coordinator at Yamaha Motor Canada. “Yamaha is pleased to reward young, ambitious racers for their hard work with a new, reliable YZ and a parts credit as they take their careers to the next level.”

How Do You Win?

Of all the Yamaha riders at each event, the winning rider must attain the most cumulative points for their finishes.

The Rules

• Contest open only to amateur Yamaha riders.

• Winner must be a resident of Canada.

• Winner’s Yamaha must be a Canadian-purchased unit.

• Winner cannot be an employee of Yamaha Motor Canada or one of its dealerships.

• Winner is only eligible for one prize (cannot win at multiple events).

How to Watch: Giant RV Glen Helen National The first round of the 2018 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship was a huge boon to the title hopes of Eli Tomac and Zach Osborne, but there’s still a lot of racing left to go. This week, the series stays in California but heads south to Glen Helen for Round 2 of the season. Whether you prefer to watch online or through your television, here’s a rundown on how to see all the action from Glen Helen. NBC SPORTS GOLD Saturday, May 26

Qualifiers | 1:10 – 2 p.m. ET

All Motos | 4 – 8 p.m. ET For the second straight season, NBC Sports Gold will provide the live streaming for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. Every single moto can be seen live and commercial-free for subscribers who purchase the Pro Motocross Pass, and each race will be available on-demand for subscribers to watch later. Exclusive to NBC Sports Gold will be live coverage of qualifiers – specifically, the second practice sessions for the 450 A and 250 A groups – at each round. NBC Sports Gold is available to residents of the following countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, Canada, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan. TELEVISION For American fans, television coverage of all 12 rounds can be found on MAVTV and the networks of NBC. MAVTV will show the first motos in each class live each week, while NBCSN will typically have coverage of the second motos. The U.S. television schedule for Glen Helen is below. Saturday, May 26

Moto 1 | 4 – 6 p.m. ET | MAVTV | LIVE

Moto 2 | 6 – 8 p.m. ET | NBCSN | LIVE Wednesday, May 30

OK, sorry we’re late. There’s a Press Conference happening later tonight from here in Calgary. It starts at 7 or 7:30pm MT/ 9 or 9:30pm ET. I know Kyle Thompson said it was going to be tape delayed, but I’ll see if they’d mind if I set it up for Facebook live.

Have a great weekend and be sure to check our Twitter and Instagram feeds for some stuff you won’t see on the live broadcast tomorrow.