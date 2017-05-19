Frid’Eh Update #21 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada
By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford
Week #21 is a big week because it means the start of another summer season of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. It also means we are only 3 weekends away from the start of our own Rockstar Energy MX Nationals here in Canada.
When our series does start, a familiar face will be running the big #21. Halifax, Nova Scotia’s Davey Fraser has been racing our Pro series for over 10 years now. That’s a long time to compete in a rough sport at the top level.
Davey is a carpenter and spends most of his time with either sawdust or dirt in his nose. Here’s a look at his 2016 season:
We grabbed him for a chat today. Here’s what he had to say:
Direct Motocross: Hello, Davey. We haven’t spoken i a while but I know you have some cool stuff going on for this summer. You’ll be riding Husqvarna 250 2-strokes this summer for the Carlson Racing Team. Can you tell us how that all came about?
JEFF McCONKEY
Hey, guys, Happy Friday. Not only is it a long weekend here in Canada, it is also the season opener down in Sacramento, California. That’s a pretty good reason to be happy. But before I jump into the Great Outdoors, I need to back up a little and talk about the ending of Supercross.
SUPERCROSS
First of all, a big congrats to our 3 champions: 450 SX Ryan Dungey, 250 West Justin Hill, and 250 East Zach Osborne. But we cannot leave out anyone who had the balls to sack up and compete in any of the 17 rounds.
Going back to Vegas, I personally was not a fan of what Eli Tomac did. Eli was the fastest guy for 3/4 of the season, but he also had a few brain farts and had some bad luck. Going into the final round, there was honestly nothing more he could do than just straight up win and hope for the best. For him to slow down the entire race and try to clean out Dungey and knock him down, that’s just not cool. Yes, there was the “KTM team tactics” but let’s be serious, if put in that situation, all of the top teams would have done the exact thing. I’m ok with that. I’m not ok with slowing down, letting a guy pass you, only to try and clean him out in the next corner. Eli, you’re not a dirty rider and you are too nice of a guy, and your brutal takeout attempts showed it.
Eli had a great season, he looked unstoppable at times and won a ton of races, but Ryan Dungey was very very good all season long. Ricky Carmichael always says, “To be the man, you have got to beat the man.” Unfortunately Eli, you came up just a tad short and won’t be able to straight up beat Ryan for the title, but don’t worry, you will win a bunch of your own.
250 EAST/WEST SHOOTOUT
In the 250 East/West Shootout, it was pretty crazy on the East side. Jordon Smith went in as the points leader, completely wadded himself, and looked like he handed the title to Joey Savatgy. Joey almost looked like he didn’t want the title by making a big mistake early on while running 2nd. Near the end of the race, it looked like Joey had the title in the bag, but after some “miscommunication”… it was not meant to be. Zach Osborne showed a ton of heart, grit and determination as he never gave up, and parked Savatgy with 2 corners to go for the title. Was it a clean pass? No, I don’t think so, but you have got to believe that I myself would have done the exact same thing. Either way, we were given one heck of a season in all 3 classes.
RYAN DUNGEY RETIRES FROM PRO SUPERCROSS AND MOTOCROSS
So, I guess the big news is that Ryan Dungey has decided to skip the outdoors and announce his retirement. The big problem is, I don’t think enough people realize how great Ryan was. They think he was boring and predictable. Well, if that’s what he was, sign me up. Ryan was that super-nice guy that did everything right. No bullshit, just hard work, a great attitude, and some serious talent. He wasn’t super flashy, but he got it done, over and over again. If there are any young riders out there, or even young people in general that are looking for a great role model, look no further to Ryan Dungey. Congratulations on a great career, Ryan, enjoy your retirement, and thank you for the great memories.
Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Hangtown, baby! It all starts this Saturday, with 12 rounds of outdoor motocross. That’s 24 motos in each class to see who is the baddest dude in 2017. In Supercross, you have a few guys that can stand out from time to time. In the outdoors, you have many guys that can step up on any given weekend. Yes, of course, Eli Tomac will be a strong favourite, but there are a bunch of others capable of winning races, and possibly the title.
450 rookie, Cooper Webb, has been in outdoor mode for many weeks now. He will be fired up and ready to go. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson will both be very good and podium threats. Wilson is a former 250 National Champion, and he’s coming off of his first full uninjured 450 SX season and will look to keep the ball rolling. Joining these 2 stars is a guy that I have given a hard time in the past. Martin Davalos has finally put on his big boy pants and will ride the 450 class this outdoor season. I don’t really know where Martin will fit in, I’m just glad at the young age of 30, he has finally made the jump.
HRC Honda won’t have Ken Roczen this season, but Cole Seely is healthy, he could shock some people. Cole has turned into a really good outdoor rider, and is probably the most underrated in the class. Christian Craig will pilot Roczen’s 450, but I’d be really shocked to see him make it past Red Bud.
On the orange bikes, like always, Marvin Musquin will be a title contender. He has a little more pressure on him without Dungey, but I think it could be a good thing for the smiling Frenchman. I personally think Blake Baggett will be the big surprise in the 450 class, and he is my pick for National Champion. This guy is an outdoor machine and he knows how to win in motocross. Here are my predictions for round 1:
450 Class
1st Blake Baggett
2nd Eli Tomac
3rd Jason Anderson
4th Marvin Musquin
5th Dean Wilson
In the 250 class, it could be anyone’s game. There are so many guys that can win, I don’t know where to start. Jeremy Martin will be a strong favourite for many. His older brother, Alex Martin, will be very strong and up there every weekend. The entire Pro Circuit squad could win or podium at anytime. Star racing teammates, Dylan Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger, will be front runners all season long and looking for wins. But I’m going to have to call Zach Osborne for the championship. He won’t be the fastest every weekend, but I feel he will make the least mistakes and bring home the number 1 plate. Here are my Hangtown predictions for the 250 class:
250 Class
1st Joey Savatgy
2nd Zach Osborne
3rd Austin Forkner
4th Jeremy Martin
5th Adam Cianciarulo
We can’t forget that our future Canadian MX1 Champion, Kaven Benoit, will be lining up this weekend. Benoit will get good starts and run inside the top 10 with ease. This guy is the top Canadian 450 pilot and he will be very hard to beat North of the border. Good luck this weekend, Kaven.
That is it for me this weekend. I hope you have a great Queen Victoria Weekend and I’ll see you next week.
BILLY RAINFORD
Thanks, Jeff. How about ‘McThoughts’ going out on a limb and taking Blake Baggett for the 450 title this summer?! There are a lot of people out there pegging Eli Tomac to add his name to the very short list of riders who’ve gone undefeated for 12 rounds. I hesitate to put myself in this group in ink, so I’ll print lightly with a #2 pencil.
First off, I’d like to apologize for being late this week. I got the call to head up to shoot some photos of Kyle Chisholm for the Huber Motorsports Royal Distributing Motovan Honda team. Kyle wasn’t able to make it last week so we grabbed a few shots of him today. Anyway, it gave us the opportunity to sit on the tailgate and record an interview with him while we were at it. That will be up on the site Saturday.
North of the border, things have really been heating up, as we get closer and closer to the June 4th round 1 start date for the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX nationals. The traveling circus will make its annual stop at Whispering Pines up the river from Kamloops, BC.
CANADIAN WOMEN’S MX NATIONALS | BRODEUR VS. LUTZ
But the day before this season gets rolling for the Pro series, the Women’s West MX Nationals riders will get their chance on the track. We stumbled onto a little bit of hype and excitement this past week.
Make no mistake, Eve Brodeur and Kennedy Lutz are our 2 fastest motocross racers in the country, right now. Eve has proven this fact over and over in the east, and Kennedy has done the same south of the border in the amateur ranks, collecting several high profile titles. The question is, will we get to see them go head to head?
Well, yes, it looks like 2017 should be the year this happens.
Team Lutz has made a public statement that they want this tête à tête to go down this summer…on whichever coast that means.
When we got in touch with Team Brodeur, they were out west getting set to race the Hangtown round of the AMA WMX series and weren’t sure what that meant for Canadian racing.
Team Lutz then fired back by saying they will just have to show up at round 1 in the west, in case that’s the series Team Brodeur ends up racing.
This 2-woman battle must have the rest of the competitors nervous as it has serious consequences on the battle for wins on both sides of the country. I don’t think anyone will argue that it becomes a race for 3rd place on on whichever coast these two decide to do battle. It’s good and bad.
Good because it means one of the coasts is wide open for someone to win. Defending Women’s West champ, Shelby Turner, is no slouch, herself, but just isn’t on the same level as either of these two ladies, in Motocross at least.
On the East, without 3-time and undefeated-in-2016 champion Eve Brodeur, the title is up for grabs! So, it all comes down to what these Team Brodeur decides to do when June 3rd rolls around.
We’ll be sure to stay on top of this developing story and let you know where they end up. Stay tuned…
|
2016 Western Canadian Women’s Nationals
|
|
2017 CMRC WESTERN CANADIAN WOMEN’S NATIONALS
Saturday, June 3 Whispering Pines Raceway, Kamloops, British Columbia
Saturday, June 10 Blackwater MX Track, Prince George, British Columbia
Saturday, June 17 Wild Rose MX Park, Calgary, Alberta
Saturday, June 24 Moto Valley Raceway, Regina, Saskatchewan
|
2016 Eastern Canadian Women’s Nationals
|
|
2017 CMRC EASTERN CANADIAN WOMEN’S NATIONALS
Saturday, July 8 Gopher Dunes, Courtland, Ontario
Saturday, July 15 Motocross Ulverton, Ulverton, Quebec
Saturday, August 5 Motocross Deschambault, Deschambault, Quebec
Saturday, August 12 RJ Motosport Park, Barrie, Ontario
KAVEN BENOIT RACING HANGTOWN
As Jeff mentioned, Canadian #3 Kaven Benoit will be lining up in the 450 class at Hangtown tomorrow. Kaven came off an amazing rookie MX1 season in Canada and then raced an eye-opening performance for Team Canada in Italy at the MXON.
Unfortunately, he broke his ankle pretty badly at an indoor race in Europe that took him out for quite a long time. The injury kept him off the bike this past winter, so he’s not exactly where he would normally be at this time of the year, but he wants to get a couple high level gate drops under his belt before Kamloops, so he’s lining up.
We were able to get in touch with Kaven on his way home from riding at Glen Helen Thursday afternoon. You can listen to it here:
MORE TOP RIDERS HEADED NORTH!
Direct Motocross has just learned of a few top riders added to the already competitive list of names competing in the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals.
As a title sponsor of the series, FXR will have a major presence in the pits with a retail section to service riders and fans. Added to that, this season they will be pitting a rather impressive stable of riders in their pit area.
At round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, Sunday, June 4th, look for these title contenders to be on the line representing the FXR brand:
MX2:
Nolan Heppner – (USA) YAM
Heppner showed he had the speed when he showed up in Regina last season and led a 250 moto early before crashing out. Watch for Nolan to race the west rounds and then make a decision on the rest of the series.
Geran Stapleton – (AUS) HON
Watch for this Australian champ to turn some heads.
Marky Worth – (USA) YAM
Marky Worth came into last season with very little seat time and didn’t have the showing he would have liked. Watch for Marky to race the west rounds and then make a decision on the rest of the series.
MX1:
Ryan Millar – (CAN) YAM
Easily one of the most naturally-gifted riders the sport has seen, Ryan comes into the 2017 as a new man. With a growing family and changed priorities, it will be interesting to see how the Manitoba native fairs with this new attitude. He plans on racing all 10 rounds.
Mike Brown – (USA) HUS
A rider who needs no introduction, Mike Brown always brings with him the skill and experience to be a front-runner. His plan is to be at the first 2 rounds.
Austin Politelli – (USA) YAM
As a former MX2 champion, Austin has always had the speed to win here in Canada. Watch for him at the first 2 rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and then the first 4 rounds of our nationals. He will then evaluate his situation and decide on the eastern rounds.
Also, watch for additional FXR riders to be on the line for select rounds when the series heads east, including: Alex Ray, Heath Harrison, and Jason Brooks.
These riders will definitely make things interesting when the gate drops in less than 3 weeks.
THIS WEEK’S WALTON TRANSCAN ANQ SCHEDULE
2017 Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) schedule
Beginning in March, Amateur National Qualifier (ANQs) races spread across eleven regions throughout Canada, wrapping up in June. Thousands of participants will be competing for a spot on the gate in hopes of being crowned a 2017 CMA/FIM North America Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Champion or for just the fun of competing with Canada’s finest motocross athletes.
Before the gate drops for the first moto in your region, make sure you are aware of the qualifying events and the TransCan pre-entry procedure.
ALL events are assigned and results are harvested from respective club websites and tallied by Tite Racing Promotions.
Regional ANQ Event Schedule
Vancouver Island – GNC Allocation (2)
March 25-26.2017 Westshore Mx Park, Victoria BC
Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca
BC – GNC Allocation (3)
April 15/16 2017 Popkum Motorsport Park April 29/30.2017 Kelowna Mx Park
- May 27/28.2017 Penticton Mx Park
Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca
Alberta North (ADRA)- GNC Allocation (2)
- May 20/21.2017 at Valiant Memorial, Fort McMurray
Contact: ADRA www.albertadirtriders.com
Alberta South (AMSA)- GNC Allocation (3)
May 7.2017 Lethbridge (Temple Hill Motorcycle Park)
- May 21/22.2017 Medicine Hat (Medicine Hat MX park)
Contact: AMSA www.amsamx.ca
Saskatchewan – GNC Allocation (2)
May 14.2017 Assiniboia, SK
- June 4.2017 Weyburn, SK
Contact: Saskatchewan Motorsport Assoc. www.saskmotocross.com
Manitoba – GNC Allocation (2)
- May 28.2017 ZIR Zhoda
- June 4.2017 Melita
- June 11.2017 McNabb Valley MX
Contact: Manitoba Motocross Assoc. www.manitobamotocross.com
Northern Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)
- May 27.2017 Atikokan
Contact: Superior Dirt Riders
Central Ontario – GNC Allocation (1)
May 6/7.2017 at Runway Park
Contact: www.runwaypark.net or sissy@amtelecom.net
South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (10)
April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes April 30.2017 Motopark May 7.2017 Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)*** May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)
- June 11.2017 Walton Raceway
- June 18 Gullymor
Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario
Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5)
April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes April 30.2017 Cochrane’s May 7.2017 Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)*** May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)
- May 27-28 Sand Del Lee – MX101
- June 11.2017 Walton Raceway
Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario
Quebec – GNC Allocation (7)
- May 28.201 Deschambault
- June 4.2017 Thetford-Mines
Contact: Challenge Quebec Motocross
Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4)
May 6.2017 Riverglade, NB ***CANCELED (RAIN)***
- May 21.2017 Mill Hill, NS
- June 3 Riverglade (Make-Up Date)
Contact: Atlantic Motocross
Racer Alert
The Walton TransCan is a limited entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill-in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto.
Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 23rd they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries received from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if there are gate positions available from the pool of available gate positions.
Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) in order to ensure that the Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as being most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. Date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points.
Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in late gate pick for the first moto. In a full class you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry does not get ranked through at least one ANQ participation they will only be eligible to enter as a post entry ($100+HST) rather than the ‘Early Bird Pre-entry’ rate ($85+HST). Confirmation of non-participants entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed.
Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 1st for maximum savings and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.
HOW TO WATCH HANGTOWN
Don’t miss the television or online coverage of the opening round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic. Get the rundown below on how to watch qualifiers and all four motos on Saturday, May 20th.
If you miss a race, full replays will be available on-demand with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
How to Watch the Red Bull Hangtown Motocross Classic
UNITED STATES
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass.
Qualifiers
Online: 1 p.m. ET, ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app (LIVE & COMMERCIAL-FREE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Chromecast.
Moto 1
Online: 4 p.m. ET, ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app (LIVE & COMMERCIAL-FREE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Chromecast.
TV: 4 p.m. ET, MAVTV (LIVE)
Once again this year, MAVTV will air first motos from all 12 rounds live. Use the MAVTV channel finder to see if you currently get MAVTV. You can also use that link to request that your cable provider carry MAVTV if they currently do not.
Moto 2
Online: 6 p.m. ET, ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app (LIVE & COMMERCIAL-FREE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Chromecast.
TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN (LIVE)
NBCSN will have live coverage of second motos in both classes this week. Use the NBCSN channel finder to see if you currently get NBCSN in your area.
Highlight Show
TV: Friday 5/26, 2 a.m. ET, NBCSN
NBCSN will have a one-hour show the week after each race recapping the action.
INTERNATIONAL
New this year, the entire season streams live, on-demand and commercial-free with the NBC Sports Gold Pro Motocross Pass, available in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.
Qualifiers
Online: 1 p.m. ET, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.
Moto 1 + Moto 2
Online: 4 p.m. ET, ProMotocross.com (LIVE)
Access the stream at ProMotocross.com and NBC Sports Gold app available on iOS and Android in Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden, Ireland, Denmark, Switzerland, Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg and Japan.
TV: The Nationals will be simulcast to various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for for the time in your area.
TV Networks: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa
Highlight Show
TV: A one-hour highlight show recapping the race will air in various countries across the globe. Check the TV listings for the time in your area.
TV Networks: FOX Sports Australia, FOX Sports Asia, Sky TV New Zealand, ESPN Latin America, MCS France, Star Times Africa
For information about the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
OK, it’s late and I apologize…again. Before we shut it down for this week, we’d like to send Nicky Hayden some healing vibes. He’s in tough over in Italy after being struck by a car while cycling. Probably, all of you reading this right now hit the roads on your bike, so let’s all be careful out there and wish the Kentucky Kid all the best.
Have a great weekend.