Frid’Eh Update #21 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #21 is a big week because it means the start of another summer season of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. It also means we are only 3 weekends away from the start of our own Rockstar Energy MX Nationals here in Canada.

When our series does start, a familiar face will be running the big #21. Halifax, Nova Scotia’s Davey Fraser has been racing our Pro series for over 10 years now. That’s a long time to compete in a rough sport at the top level.

Davey is a carpenter and spends most of his time with either sawdust or dirt in his nose. Here’s a look at his 2016 season:

We grabbed him for a chat today. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Davey. We haven’t spoken i a while but I know you have some cool stuff going on for this summer. You’ll be riding Husqvarna 250 2-strokes this summer for the Carlson Racing Team. Can you tell us how that all came about?

Davey Fraser: Yeah, that’s the plan. We started talking about doing something back in the fall when I was racing Arenacross out west. I’ve been friends with the whole Carlson family for a long time and they’re a great family who love racing. They came to me with the plan of going racing and having a great time doing it, which is a perfect fit for me.

Are you ready for Jeff to refer to you as “The Canadian Martin Davalos?”

I don’t think I’m on Davalos’ level just yet. I’ve rode 450’s a lot more than I’ve rode 250’s (Laughs).



How did your 2016 season go? Were you happy with your results?

2016 went pretty well. I got to race my dirt bike all summer with great people and had a lot of fun doing it. I felt my results were pretty good, once we got east and things started to click for me. It was a tough year though. only having one bike and a bin full of parts. I ended the year 9th overall and with 5 DNF’s. Clean up those bad motos and I could have easily been 7th. But this year I’m on a better program with Carlson Racing and I think it’s going to be a much better season.

What was your highlight of the summer?

Highlight of my summer has to be racing the Pleasant Valley round. I only live 30 minutes from the track and having the hometown crowd behind me was awesome. It’s what I love about calling Atlantic Motocross my family.

Having said that, what track are you really looking forward to racing again this year?

Definitely look forward to coming home and racing in front of my friends and family the most. It’s a feeling that’s hard to beat.

What did you get up to over the winter?

Last fall, I got the opportunity to race some [Future West Moto] Arenacross out west for team Cycle North. That was great to stay on the bike longer and keep racing. I struggled with it but I feel like I learned a lot and got to meet some great people. After that, I came home and just did the normal work life thing until I could start riding again.

So, now you’re back in Halifax. Who have you been training/riding with?

I trained all winter with Katie [MacDonald Farris] from KMF Athletic Therapy again, and that has gone really well. She’s awesome and does an amazing job. We had a good group of moto guys who all push each other every time.

Now that I’ve been able to ride a lot, I’ve been riding and training with Tyler Medaglia as much as I can. He’s great to ride with because he makes no excuses and gets out on the bike every day possible. They guy is an animal, too, so it makes me ride 120% every lap I’m out there.

How’s your speed and fitness heading into this year? You’re 28 now, so does it feel any different as you get a bit older?

My fitness feels better than it ever has. Katie has done an amazing job getting me into the best condition I can be. I feel my speed has only gotten better and with age I feel I have an advantage. I have a lot of experience and good racecraft.

You turned Pro way back in 2006. That’s a pretty good run! Give us the highlight from the past decade for you.

Yeah, I’ve been at it for a long time. I’d say the highlight is just the whole thing. All the racing, traveling and people I’ve got to meet over the years. But every national I’ve raced here at home has been great.

New names seem to be added daily to the already competitive MX2 class. What are your expectations for this summer?

I read up on it a little bit but I don’t follow the whole media thing with much detail. For me, it’s show up at round 1 knowing I’ve put the work in and know I’m going out there to give it everything I’ve got. That’s all my expectations are is to try my hardest and always give it everything I got. I believe the results will come with that.

So, you’ll be on the road for the summer. How will you be rolling?

Yes, the plan is to be on the road for the summer with the team. The plan is to take the motor home and trailer and have a fun summer. It’s a bit of an upgrade from the pick up and cargo trailer last summer (Laughs). [Ya, but it had a cool home-made slide out!]

How many more years do you have in you?

I get asked that question a lot and I never really have an answer. I just keep doing what I love and have fun doing it. As long as I feel I can be competitive and keep improving, I’ll keep going.

You’re a cabinet maker, right? Is that where you’ll be when you hang up the “leathers?”

I’m a carpenter. Mostly do residential work. It’s something I may stick with but I keep my options open.

OK, we won’t keep you any longer. Good luck this summer. Who would you like to thank?

I wanna thank Trevor, Brent and the whole Carlson family for giving me this opportunity, Andy White and the whole FXR crew, 100%, Atlas Brace, International Motorsports, KMF Athletic Therapy, and everyone else who has helped me over the years and continue too.

You just KNOW you’re going to be cheering a little harder for the #21 on the Husky 250 2-stroke, now! Solid humans just seem to find each other. The Carlsons and Davey are a great combo. Let’s just hope the RV has a solid coffee maker! See you in Kamloops!

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday. Not only is it a long weekend here in Canada, it is also the season opener down in Sacramento, California. That’s a pretty good reason to be happy. But before I jump into the Great Outdoors, I need to back up a little and talk about the ending of Supercross.

SUPERCROSS

First of all, a big congrats to our 3 champions: 450 SX Ryan Dungey, 250 West Justin Hill, and 250 East Zach Osborne. But we cannot leave out anyone who had the balls to sack up and compete in any of the 17 rounds.

Going back to Vegas, I personally was not a fan of what Eli Tomac did. Eli was the fastest guy for 3/4 of the season, but he also had a few brain farts and had some bad luck. Going into the final round, there was honestly nothing more he could do than just straight up win and hope for the best. For him to slow down the entire race and try to clean out Dungey and knock him down, that’s just not cool. Yes, there was the “KTM team tactics” but let’s be serious, if put in that situation, all of the top teams would have done the exact thing. I’m ok with that. I’m not ok with slowing down, letting a guy pass you, only to try and clean him out in the next corner. Eli, you’re not a dirty rider and you are too nice of a guy, and your brutal takeout attempts showed it.

Eli had a great season, he looked unstoppable at times and won a ton of races, but Ryan Dungey was very very good all season long. Ricky Carmichael always says, “To be the man, you have got to beat the man.” Unfortunately Eli, you came up just a tad short and won’t be able to straight up beat Ryan for the title, but don’t worry, you will win a bunch of your own.

250 EAST/WEST SHOOTOUT

In the 250 East/West Shootout, it was pretty crazy on the East side. Jordon Smith went in as the points leader, completely wadded himself, and looked like he handed the title to Joey Savatgy. Joey almost looked like he didn’t want the title by making a big mistake early on while running 2nd. Near the end of the race, it looked like Joey had the title in the bag, but after some “miscommunication”… it was not meant to be. Zach Osborne showed a ton of heart, grit and determination as he never gave up, and parked Savatgy with 2 corners to go for the title. Was it a clean pass? No, I don’t think so, but you have got to believe that I myself would have done the exact same thing. Either way, we were given one heck of a season in all 3 classes.

RYAN DUNGEY RETIRES FROM PRO SUPERCROSS AND MOTOCROSS

So, I guess the big news is that Ryan Dungey has decided to skip the outdoors and announce his retirement. The big problem is, I don’t think enough people realize how great Ryan was. They think he was boring and predictable. Well, if that’s what he was, sign me up. Ryan was that super-nice guy that did everything right. No bullshit, just hard work, a great attitude, and some serious talent. He wasn’t super flashy, but he got it done, over and over again. If there are any young riders out there, or even young people in general that are looking for a great role model, look no further to Ryan Dungey. Congratulations on a great career, Ryan, enjoy your retirement, and thank you for the great memories.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Hangtown, baby! It all starts this Saturday, with 12 rounds of outdoor motocross. That’s 24 motos in each class to see who is the baddest dude in 2017. In Supercross, you have a few guys that can stand out from time to time. In the outdoors, you have many guys that can step up on any given weekend. Yes, of course, Eli Tomac will be a strong favourite, but there are a bunch of others capable of winning races, and possibly the title.

450 rookie, Cooper Webb, has been in outdoor mode for many weeks now. He will be fired up and ready to go. Rockstar Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson will both be very good and podium threats. Wilson is a former 250 National Champion, and he’s coming off of his first full uninjured 450 SX season and will look to keep the ball rolling. Joining these 2 stars is a guy that I have given a hard time in the past. Martin Davalos has finally put on his big boy pants and will ride the 450 class this outdoor season. I don’t really know where Martin will fit in, I’m just glad at the young age of 30, he has finally made the jump.

HRC Honda won’t have Ken Roczen this season, but Cole Seely is healthy, he could shock some people. Cole has turned into a really good outdoor rider, and is probably the most underrated in the class. Christian Craig will pilot Roczen’s 450, but I’d be really shocked to see him make it past Red Bud.

On the orange bikes, like always, Marvin Musquin will be a title contender. He has a little more pressure on him without Dungey, but I think it could be a good thing for the smiling Frenchman. I personally think Blake Baggett will be the big surprise in the 450 class, and he is my pick for National Champion. This guy is an outdoor machine and he knows how to win in motocross. Here are my predictions for round 1:

450 Class

1st Blake Baggett

2nd Eli Tomac

3rd Jason Anderson

4th Marvin Musquin

5th Dean Wilson

In the 250 class, it could be anyone’s game. There are so many guys that can win, I don’t know where to start. Jeremy Martin will be a strong favourite for many. His older brother, Alex Martin, will be very strong and up there every weekend. The entire Pro Circuit squad could win or podium at anytime. Star racing teammates, Dylan Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger, will be front runners all season long and looking for wins. But I’m going to have to call Zach Osborne for the championship. He won’t be the fastest every weekend, but I feel he will make the least mistakes and bring home the number 1 plate. Here are my Hangtown predictions for the 250 class:

250 Class

1st Joey Savatgy

2nd Zach Osborne

3rd Austin Forkner

4th Jeremy Martin

5th Adam Cianciarulo

We can’t forget that our future Canadian MX1 Champion, Kaven Benoit, will be lining up this weekend. Benoit will get good starts and run inside the top 10 with ease. This guy is the top Canadian 450 pilot and he will be very hard to beat North of the border. Good luck this weekend, Kaven.

That is it for me this weekend. I hope you have a great Queen Victoria Weekend and I’ll see you next week.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. How about ‘McThoughts’ going out on a limb and taking Blake Baggett for the 450 title this summer?! There are a lot of people out there pegging Eli Tomac to add his name to the very short list of riders who’ve gone undefeated for 12 rounds. I hesitate to put myself in this group in ink, so I’ll print lightly with a #2 pencil.

First off, I’d like to apologize for being late this week. I got the call to head up to shoot some photos of Kyle Chisholm for the Huber Motorsports Royal Distributing Motovan Honda team. Kyle wasn’t able to make it last week so we grabbed a few shots of him today. Anyway, it gave us the opportunity to sit on the tailgate and record an interview with him while we were at it. That will be up on the site Saturday.

North of the border, things have really been heating up, as we get closer and closer to the June 4th round 1 start date for the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX nationals. The traveling circus will make its annual stop at Whispering Pines up the river from Kamloops, BC.

CANADIAN WOMEN’S MX NATIONALS | BRODEUR VS. LUTZ

But the day before this season gets rolling for the Pro series, the Women’s West MX Nationals riders will get their chance on the track. We stumbled onto a little bit of hype and excitement this past week.

Make no mistake, Eve Brodeur and Kennedy Lutz are our 2 fastest motocross racers in the country, right now. Eve has proven this fact over and over in the east, and Kennedy has done the same south of the border in the amateur ranks, collecting several high profile titles. The question is, will we get to see them go head to head?

Well, yes, it looks like 2017 should be the year this happens.

Team Lutz has made a public statement that they want this tête à tête to go down this summer…on whichever coast that means.

When we got in touch with Team Brodeur, they were out west getting set to race the Hangtown round of the AMA WMX series and weren’t sure what that meant for Canadian racing.

Team Lutz then fired back by saying they will just have to show up at round 1 in the west, in case that’s the series Team Brodeur ends up racing.

This 2-woman battle must have the rest of the competitors nervous as it has serious consequences on the battle for wins on both sides of the country. I don’t think anyone will argue that it becomes a race for 3rd place on on whichever coast these two decide to do battle. It’s good and bad.

Good because it means one of the coasts is wide open for someone to win. Defending Women’s West champ, Shelby Turner, is no slouch, herself, but just isn’t on the same level as either of these two ladies, in Motocross at least.

On the East, without 3-time and undefeated-in-2016 champion Eve Brodeur, the title is up for grabs! So, it all comes down to what these Team Brodeur decides to do when June 3rd rolls around.

We’ll be sure to stay on top of this developing story and let you know where they end up. Stay tuned…

2017 CMRC WESTERN CANADIAN WOMEN’S NATIONALS

Saturday, June 3 Whispering Pines Raceway, Kamloops, British Columbia

Saturday, June 10 Blackwater MX Track, Prince George, British Columbia

Saturday, June 17 Wild Rose MX Park, Calgary, Alberta

Saturday, June 24 Moto Valley Raceway, Regina, Saskatchewan

2017 CMRC EASTERN CANADIAN WOMEN’S NATIONALS

Saturday, July 8 Gopher Dunes, Courtland, Ontario

Saturday, July 15 Motocross Ulverton, Ulverton, Quebec

Saturday, August 5 Motocross Deschambault, Deschambault, Quebec

Saturday, August 12 RJ Motosport Park, Barrie, Ontario

KAVEN BENOIT RACING HANGTOWN

As Jeff mentioned, Canadian #3 Kaven Benoit will be lining up in the 450 class at Hangtown tomorrow. Kaven came off an amazing rookie MX1 season in Canada and then raced an eye-opening performance for Team Canada in Italy at the MXON.

Unfortunately, he broke his ankle pretty badly at an indoor race in Europe that took him out for quite a long time. The injury kept him off the bike this past winter, so he’s not exactly where he would normally be at this time of the year, but he wants to get a couple high level gate drops under his belt before Kamloops, so he’s lining up.

We were able to get in touch with Kaven on his way home from riding at Glen Helen Thursday afternoon. You can listen to it here:

MORE TOP RIDERS HEADED NORTH!

Direct Motocross has just learned of a few top riders added to the already competitive list of names competing in the 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals.

As a title sponsor of the series, FXR will have a major presence in the pits with a retail section to service riders and fans. Added to that, this season they will be pitting a rather impressive stable of riders in their pit area.

At round 1 at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC, Sunday, June 4th, look for these title contenders to be on the line representing the FXR brand:

MX2:

Nolan Heppner – (USA) YAM

Heppner showed he had the speed when he showed up in Regina last season and led a 250 moto early before crashing out. Watch for Nolan to race the west rounds and then make a decision on the rest of the series.

Geran Stapleton – (AUS) HON

Watch for this Australian champ to turn some heads.

Marky Worth – (USA) YAM

Marky Worth came into last season with very little seat time and didn’t have the showing he would have liked. Watch for Marky to race the west rounds and then make a decision on the rest of the series.

MX1:

Ryan Millar – (CAN) YAM

Easily one of the most naturally-gifted riders the sport has seen, Ryan comes into the 2017 as a new man. With a growing family and changed priorities, it will be interesting to see how the Manitoba native fairs with this new attitude. He plans on racing all 10 rounds.

Mike Brown – (USA) HUS

A rider who needs no introduction, Mike Brown always brings with him the skill and experience to be a front-runner. His plan is to be at the first 2 rounds.

Austin Politelli – (USA) YAM

As a former MX2 champion, Austin has always had the speed to win here in Canada. Watch for him at the first 2 rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and then the first 4 rounds of our nationals. He will then evaluate his situation and decide on the eastern rounds.

Also, watch for additional FXR riders to be on the line for select rounds when the series heads east, including: Alex Ray, Heath Harrison, and Jason Brooks.

These riders will definitely make things interesting when the gate drops in less than 3 weeks.

THIS WEEK’S WALTON TRANSCAN ANQ SCHEDULE

