Frid’Eh Update #22 Presented by 100%

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to week #22 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update, this week brought to you by 100%. We’ve gotten to know the mild-mannered rider from Utah who lets his riding do the talking well over the last few years. His family owns and operates the RMX Racing Series in the USA and they always come up to Canada with smiles on their faces and riders to line the starting gate.

Riley Brough has steadily improved and broke into the top 10 at Regina in 2016. What his plans are for Canada this year are up in the air, but we’ll likely see him at one round as he concentrates on scoring points south of the border this year.

Here’s a look at his 2016 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals season:

We grabbed Riley for a chat as he is fresh off racing Hangtown last weekend and preparing for Glen Helen this weekend. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Riley. You’ve been coming up to Canada for a few years now. First off, can you tell us how you made the decision to head north and race our series?

Riley Brough: It all started when I was around 13 years old. I used to watch the Canadian Nationals whenever they were on TV. Racing in Canada looked fun to me, so I made it a goal to be racing up there when I turned 18. So in 2012, I did the west coast rounds on a 450 and I’ve been coming back ever since.

What was your first impression of our series, and our country in general?

My first memory of Canada is taking the ferry to Nanaimo for round 1 in 2012. I was blown away that we were taking a boat to a dirt bike race. And right away I realized what a friendly and fun environment the races are and I was hooked from there.

Last year, you did all 10 rounds. Your top overall was a 10th in Regina. Was that your best day or does another stand out in your mind?

Regina was definitely a highlight for me. I feel like I rode really well there and I remember having a pretty good battle with (Austin) Kouba and (Kyle) Swanson in one of the motos. I had a really good day at RJ’s, also, if it wasn’t for crashes. I was running 6th for a good part of the second moto until I went down.

What did you get up to after the Canadian series ended?

I had a pretty rough go, once the season ended. I went to Glen Helen for the MXGP but ended up breaking my hand in practice. Once I healed from that, I started practicing Supercross only to break my wrist in December. So, I took a lot of time off in the winter due to injuries, but I’ve been riding and training since early spring.

We’ll get to last weekend in a minute, but what where you able to do for training over the winter?

Winter was full of injuries and time off the bike for me. But by spring the weather was good at home so I’ve just had my head down getting ready for summer. My family also owns and operates the Rocky Mountain Motocross Series (rmxseries.com) so I’ve been busy with that as well.

And then you made it to Hangtown last weekend and raced the 450 class. You finished 33-34 for 35th overall. Can you take us through that day?

Overall, I was really happy with the day. I qualified 36th which meant I didn’t have to go to the LCQ, and that’s a first for me. By the time the motos came around, it was somewhere around 95 degrees and the track was absolutely brutal. I had a couple crashes each moto, so I didn’t finish where I would have liked, but making the motos gave me a big confidence boost for Glen Helen.

When did you turn Pro and what is your Supercross/Pro Motocross history?

Locally, I turned Pro in 2010. I’ve yet to do any Supercross but I’ve been racing the Canadian nationals since 2012. I’ve done a few US nationals as well but so far have only qualified for Utah in 2014, Hangtown in 2016, and Hangtown this year. I also raced the MXGP at Glen Helen in 2015 and finished 20th in the second moto, so it’s pretty cool for me to be able to say I’ve scored an MXGP point.

And now you’re heading to Glen Helen this weekend for round 2. What did you get up to this week?

From Hangtown, my brother and I went straight to Southern California and have just been camped at Milestone MX riding tracks around here.

What did you learn last week that you’ll put to use this week?

I burnt out pretty bad in the heat in the second moto, so I feel like pacing myself to go 35 minutes will help me finish a little higher this weekend.

Do you have any goals for this week?

At this point, qualifying for the motos is a win for me. I struggle throwing down fast lap times in practice but I feel like if I can get into the motos and stay off the ground I can be in the 20-25 area.

Are you going to race the Canadian series again?

I never know what I’m doing until 3 days before the race, it seems like, so we’ll see. My main goal this year is to score points in the states, so I’m trying to make as many races as I can. But I’d love to come up to at least one. I really like Calgary so maybe you’ll see me there.

What’s your best memory of your times in Canada?

Man, I’ve been up there so many times it’s hard to pick just one. I’ve had so much fun traveling the country with good friends over the years.

OK, good luck this weekend. Who would you like to thank? …and we’ll see you in Kamloops (Laughs).

Huge shoutout to my parents, RMX Series, Chris Hymas at Pocatello Powersports, Fly Racing, Scott goggles, Fasst Company, Rocky Mountain ATV, Ride Engineering, Works Connection, and everyone else who helps me go racing.

Keep an eye out for the #482 on a Honda this weekend at Glen Helen. Hopefully, we see Riley and his younger brother, McCoy, up in Canada again some time soon.

JEFF McCONKEY

ROCKSTAR ENERGY MX NATIONALS

MX2

Hey, guys, Happy Friday. It’s been a wet one as of late here in Southern Ontario. Just when it seems like we have some prime riding weather, Mother Nature loses her cool, and sends us some poor weather. The good news though, is that the 2017 CMRC Rockstar Energy MX Nationals are approaching us very fast. This season it looks like the MX2 class will be filled with quite a bit more talent. Not to be rude, but after you got outside of the top 10, the talent dropped off, big time. In my opinion it was the weakest I had seen it in years. Well, not for 2017. This year we should have a few guys in the title fight, many guys fighting for podiums and top 5’s, and we should have a fair bit of depth outside of the top 10.

In 2016, Cole Thompson straight up smoked the competition. I can try to be politically correct and say that it was a good battle for the title all season long, but then I would be lying. Yes, there were some great performances in the class other than Cole, but the title was never in danger.

Going into 2017, we should hopefully have some nice battles for wins. Monster Energy and Jacob Hayes will finally get an outdoor season together, and you can bet that Cole and Jacob will swap some wins and paint before the final round at RJ’s.

Not to be forgotten is the 2nd and 3rd finishers overall in 2016, Shawn Maffenbeier and Dylan Wright. Both riders are on new teams and new brands and will no doubt be looking for that top step. I, personally, think Josh Osby will surprise the most people asking, “Who’s the 3-digit rider?” I don’t think Josh will challenge for the title, but I do think he will be there week in and week out for podiums.

Chances are, it’s going to be a hot one in Kamloops for round #1 and we will see who put in the work and who didn’t.

MX1

In the MX1 class, it will once again be pretty stacked. The big name this season is Frenchman, #377 Christophe Pourcel. Christophe is a former World Champion, and if he’s on it, I don’t think anyone can match him, talent-wise. But…. a few years have passed since the glory days, and riders like Matt Goerke, Mike Alessi, Colton Facciotti and Kaven Benoit should all win motos this season.

Benoit finished last season very hot, but a serious ankle injury racing overseas may have him a little less prepared than he would like. Benoit raced last weekend at the AMA opener in Hangtown and had a good ride in moto 1, and then had an issue with the ankle in moto 2 and wisely called it a day. I think Benoit will be very good once again, but he may be playing catch up in the Western rounds.

Matt Goerke has won this title before, and if he can avoid the first corner crashes, this title should be his. He’s just too good, all around. Alessi will hopefully be more familiar with his green ride and be able to find his mojo and show us the great starts that we are use to. The big question mark for me is Colton Facciotti. I think he could be the guy that could totally take the series by storm and show us that we may have counted him out a little early, or he could be the guy who shows flashes, but just not every weekend. It’s a very hard thing to pick a winner as we have so much top notch talent.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

South of the border, we have round 2 of the AMA Championship going off at Glen Helen. This is a track where quite a few guys ride a lot. Obviously, the known front runners will be good here, but there will be a few guys that will ride it better due to the fact that it’s so familiar. Eli Tomac should be the guy out front, but like he showed in Supercross, nothing is for certain.

In 250 action, it looks like Zach Osborne is emerging as the man. He’s spending a lot of money to train with Aldon Baker, and it will more than likely pay off big time in the long run.

Here are my predictions for Glen Helen:

250 Class

1st Adam Cianciarulo

2nd Zach Osborne

3rd Alex Martin

4th Jeremy Martin

5th Aaron Plessinger

450 Class

1st Eli Tomac

2nd Jason Anderson

3rd Dean Wilson

4th Marvin Musquin

5th Josh Grant

That is it for me. I hope everyone has a great weekend, and don’t forget to #smileforBC and #liftwithscott.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I usually get a kick out of his predictions each week. However, this time it looks like he may be onto something. We’ll be recording our 2017 Rockstar Energy MX Nationals Pre-Season Podcast in the next couple days, so be sure to watch for that one. We’ll pull Andy White in to get some of his insights on what we should expect for this season. With Davi Millsaps not returning to defend his #1 plate, this should be a very competitive series.

We have been getting pummeled here in the eastern portion of the country. Yes, it’s spring, but this has gotten a little ridiculous! Fortunately, I’ll be hitting the road and turning my back on this weather nonsense and heading west Monday. It’s that time of year again when the mass migration of Moto Heads make their annual pilgrimage to the west to start working their way east. I love it!

I have driven across this country and continent many times now and, believe it or not, I’m not even tired of it. There is so much travel time in our sport that if you aren’t the type of person who likes to be on the road, this is NOT for you.

The DMX Van is up over 100K now, but with the regular oil changes etc., I should get a couple more summers out of it…I hope.

Check out the long-range forecast for Kamloops!

2017 Amateur National Qualifier (ANQ) schedule

Beginning in March, Amateur National Qualifier (ANQs) races spread across eleven regions throughout Canada, wrapping up in June. Thousands of participants will be competing for a spot on the gate in hopes of being crowned a 2017 CMA/FIM North America Canadian Amateur Motocross Grand National Champion or for just the fun of competing with Canada’s finest motocross athletes. Before the gate drops for the first moto in your region, make sure you are aware of the qualifying events and the TransCan pre-entry procedure. ALL events are assigned and results are harvested from respective club websites and tallied by Tite Racing Promotions. Regional ANQ Event Schedule Vancouver Island – GNC Allocation (2) March 25-26.2017 Westshore Mx Park, Victoria BC Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca BC – GNC Allocation (3) April 15/16 2017 Popkum Motorsport Park

April 29/30.2017 Kelowna Mx Park

May 27/28.2017 Penticton Mx Park Contact: Futurewestmoto.ca Alberta North (ADRA)- GNC Allocation (2) May 20/21.2017 at Valiant Memorial, Fort McMurray Contact: ADRA www.albertadirtriders.com Alberta South (AMSA)- GNC Allocation (3) May 7.2017 Lethbridge (Temple Hill Motorcycle Park)

May 21/22.2017 Medicine Hat (Medicine Hat MX park) Contact: AMSA www.amsamx.ca Saskatchewan – GNC Allocation (2) May 14.2017 Assiniboia, SK

June 4.2017 Weyburn, SK Contact: Saskatchewan Motorsport Assoc. www.saskmotocross.com Manitoba – GNC Allocation (2) May 28.2017 ZIR Zhoda

June 4.2017 Melita

June 11.2017 McNabb Valley MX Contact: Manitoba Motocross Assoc. www.manitobamotocross.com Northern Ontario – GNC Allocation (1) May 27.2017 Atikokan Contact: Superior Dirt Riders Central Ontario – GNC Allocation (1) May 6/7.2017 at Runway Park Contact: www.runwaypark.net or sissy@amtelecom.net South Western Ontario – GNC Allocation (10) April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Motopark

May 7.2017 Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)***

May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway

June 18 Gullymor Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario Eastern Ontario – GNC Allocation (5) April 16.2017 Gopher Dunes

April 30.2017 Cochrane’s

May 7.2017 Muttco ***CANCELED (RAIN)***

May 13-14 Muttco (Make-Up Date)

May 27-28 Sand Del Lee – MX101

June 11.2017 Walton Raceway Contact: Amateur Motocross Ontario Quebec – GNC Allocation (7) May 28.201 Deschambault

June 4.2017 Thetford-Mines Contact: Challenge Quebec Motocross Atlantic – GNC Allocation (4) May 6.2017 Riverglade, NB ***CANCELED (RAIN)***

May 21.2017 Mill Hill, NS

June 3 Riverglade (Make-Up Date) Contact: Atlantic Motocross Racer Alert The Walton TransCan is a limited entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill-in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto. Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on June 23rd they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries received from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if there are gate positions available from the pool of available gate positions. Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) in order to ensure that the Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by the TransCan as being most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. Date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points. Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in late gate pick for the first moto. In a full class you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry does not get ranked through at least one ANQ participation they will only be eligible to enter as a post entry ($100+HST) rather than the ‘Early Bird Pre-entry’ rate ($85+HST). Confirmation of non-participants entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed. Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before June 1st for maximum savings and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country. Good luck, everyone. Canadian Women’s MX Nationals We’re just 1 week away from round 1 of the Canadian Women’s West MX Nationals at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC. Western Canadian Womens Motocross National series opener happening at Whispering Pines Motocross Track in Kamloops, BC Saturday June 3, 2017. The Women’s National class will have a separate practice and will be last to go on the practice schedule providing qualifiers are not necessary. Each Women’s National Moto will have a designated time slot on Amateur Race day:

Moto 1: 11:00 am

Moto 2: 2:00 pm

These times will be adhered to regardless of the amateur day schedule.

Moto duration: 15 Minutes + 1 lap For more information visit our website at www.cdnwmx.com to review the information package. Contact us at anytime for any questions you may have! Canadian Women’s Motocross INFO PACKAGE HERE. Key Points: YOU MUST PRE-ENTER ONLINE THE WEDNESDAY PRIOR TO THE EVENT! Entry fee has been increased to $60. Extra fee goes to CDNWMX not CMRC You must show up and register in person Friday before the event between 5-7pm Women racers get a designated parking spot (except for at Deschambault, of course!) West Contact: Kristi Moore – cdnwmx@gmail.com East Contact: Leah Clarke – lclar17@Uottawa.ca Leah can still use some (read “a lot”) of help for the eastern series. Hit her up if you would like to help organize the East. Here’s a look at the top 10:

Jetwerx Series Update

No official Press Release has come forward yet, so there isn’t a whole lot we can say definitively here. However, I spoke with Justin Thompson today and he is happy with where things are at the moment, looking forward to the fall of 2017 and further.

We will be going across the country for the Arenacross series this fall. There will be a Supercross near Montreal in the spring. And there will be an Outdoor National series when the summer of 2018 rolls around.

At this point, he and Mark Stallybrass are still in talks about how the future of Canadian Motocross will look, so we’ll have to wait and see what that means, exactly.Suffice it to say, things are in the works…

Ulverton OUT, Bon Conseil IN | Rockstar MX Nationals Track Change in Quebec From: www.cmrcracing.com SITE CHANGE IN QUEBEC FOR 2017 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MX NATIONALS Stouffville, ON – May 25, 2017 – Stallybrass Promotions Inc. (SPI) is announcing a site change for Round 6 of the 2017 Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals presented by Motovan.

The event scheduled for Ulverton, Quebec, July 16, 2017 has been cancelled due to restrictions put in place by the CPTAQ (Commission de Protection du Territoire Agricole) that prevents the promoters from executing the event at that venue. “We are saddened to share this news,” says Mark Stallybrass, President of Stallybrass Promotions Inc. “The track in Ulverton is one of the best natural terrain tracks on the circuit and has a rich history hosting National Motocross Championship events. At this time, it is undetermined if we will return our race to the Ulverton track in the future.” On a more positive note, Round 6 has been relocated to Motocross Bon Conseil, Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil on the same pre-scheduled weekend—July 15-16, 2017. Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil is located 15 minutes east of Drummondville and is close to two additional major centers, Victoriaville and Trois Rivieres. The promoter, Jean Marc Benoit, is currently making changes to the track and facility to ensure the venue meets national standards. This venue change will not necessitate any travel or accommodation changes for teams as the new track remains in the Drummondville vicinity. Further details will be made available as soon as possible. 2017 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MOTOCROSS NATIONALS – SERIES SCHEDULE

Sunday, June 4 Whispering Pines Raceway, Kamloops, British Columbia

Sunday, June 11 Blackwater MX Track, Prince George, British Columbia

Sunday, June 18 Wild Rose MX Park, Calgary, Alberta

Sunday, June 25 Moto Valley Raceway, Regina, Saskatchewan

Sunday, July 9 Gopher Dunes, Courtland, Ontario

Sunday, July 16 Motocross Bon Conseil, Notre-Dame-du-Bon-Conseil, Quebec

Sunday, July 23 Pleasant Valley Motorsport Park, Truro, Nova Scotia

Sunday, July 30 Riverglade MX Park, Moncton, New Brunswick

Sunday, August 6 Motocross Deschambault, Deschambault, Quebec

Sunday, August 13 RJ Motosport Park, Barrie, Ontario Links and social media:

So long to our favourite photo spot on the National circuit… What We Know about MX Notre Dame du Bon Conseil By Billy Rainford With the news that the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals will not be going to Ulverton this season (Press Release HERE), we were curious about the replacement venue, MX Notre Dame du Bon Conseil. Having never been to the track, ourselves, we did a little digging around the internets to see what we could learn about the venue: This is Kaven Benoit's home track 'Bon Conseil' means 'Good Advice.' 'Our Lady of Good Advice' can't be all bad! It has been said that they will need to dig in and do some prep work to make it ready to host a race of this caliber It looks to be a sand-based yet firm soil type, a lot like Sand Del Lee or Deschambault The track is located very close to where the Ulverton track was, just east of Drummondville, PQ Here are a few videos we found: Camera pointed up a little better: No idea what this is, but it helps… 4 wheels and a REALLY long intro, but it kinda reminds us of Sand Del Lee, which is great: I, personally, looked forward to the Ulverton race more than any other on the tour, because of the one tabletop jump at the top of the track. During practice and qualifying, I'd get photos of riders laying it flat out with the valley floor in the background. It sort of became a thing. Oh well, we'll have to wait and see what MX Notre Dame du Bon Conseil has as a replacement…

1st Prize– Trip for 2 MXON 2017 Matterley Basin, England

2nd Prize – Honda CRF125F

3rd Prize – Fox Head Canada Prize Pack (helmet, jersey,pants, gloves, boots)

DYLAN WRIGHT BACK IN ONTARIO

Canadian #14 Dylan Wright has made it home from his training time in California and was up to his old tricks at his local track, Sand Del Lee. Many top riders from across the country will be lining up at local Provincial races. Dylan will put his Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing Honda 250 up against all comers! We’ll have cub reporter, ‘Jack Sparrow,’ sending us updates from the day near Ottawa. Good luck to everyone as they get a few gate drops before the Nationals start next week. Don’t take it easy, but make it to round 1!

BRENT WORRALL INJURED RIDERS FUNDRAISING TRADING CARDS

Brent Worrall continues to grow into his angel wings and is at it again with this latest fundraising venture. This time, he has come up with motocross racer trading cards with all proceeds going to help out recently injured riders, continues to grow into his angel wings and is at it again with this latest fundraising venture. This time, he has come up with motocross racer trading cards with all proceeds going to help out recently injured riders, Derek Jezewsky and Sage Deverell . I’ll let Brent explain…

SCOTT CHAMPION JOINS PR-MX TO RACE CANADIAN NATIONALS

Where do you put Scott in the already-competitive MX1 class this summer? I don’t think he’s a podium threat, but he will be a consistent top 8-12 finisher, for sure.

OK, that’s it for this week. Lots of stuff coming up this week, here on the site. Hey, what’s your favourite Interstate across the top part of the USA? 90? 94? 80? Anything I NEED to see on the way across this time?

Good luck to everyone racing this week.