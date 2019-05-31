Frid’Eh Update #22 Presented by Kawasaki Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to what we would consider the biggest week in Canadian Motocross – Round 1 of the Rockstar Triple Crown Motocross Nationals! Say what you will about where the future of our sport is going, but MX is where it’s at for us, and always will be.

The weather has been perfect so far this week, but we’ll have soe smoke to deal with from the forest fires north of here.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the weekend:

That’s the best-looking weather we’ve seen here in a while, I think! Bring some sunscreen and some hydration and take in a full day of racing.

Week #22 goes out to local racer Jared Petruska. You’d almost think we planned it this way or something!

Jared has been around for a long time and continues to be a tough competitor in the Pro class. He’s a hard-working guy who let’s his performances on the track do the talking for him. Until you get to know him a little better, he’s a man of very few words. Will will, however, let you draft off him on a bike ride! He’s good like that.

Anyway, we caught up with him to see what he’s got planned for this coming race season, so check out our interview. He’ll be on our live show from Blackfoot Direct Friday Night, so be sure to tune into that also.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jared. It seems like perfect timing for your week to be on the week we’re in Calgary! Let’s back it up and ask you how you got your start in Motocross?

Jared Petruska: I started out doing some trail riding with my dad when we would go camping when I was a kid. A few years after that my dad took me to the track and that’s all that I wanted to do. I raced some local Calgary races for a couple of years, then it was the provincial series and next thing you know we were traveling all over the continent racing dirt bikes by the time I was 14.

What was your first race and how did it go?

A Tuesday night mini moto on the mini track in Calgary. I was about 9 or 10 years old. I was on a KX 60 and had never done a real start before so I held it wide open and dumped the clutch, looped out took out a fence and my rear fender. No one would line up anywhere near me after that. I had lots of ambition, no fear and little skill (Laughs).

What was your first number and how did you pick it?

I went for #9 because I was a huge Ricky Carmichael fan and he was #9 at the time.

Can you sum up your 2018 season for us? What were some of your highlights? Were there any lowlights?

Overall, 2018 was really good. I had by far my most consistent finishes and my best results ever with a 5th in Calgary and a 6th in McNabb. I feel that I was able to minimize the low points. I definitely struggled a bit at some of the sand tracks and just overall fatigue with all the traveling and racing on top of still working a full-time job during the week plus training and riding. But I was able to still come away with decent points even on the rough weekends. I think my worst overall was a 13th apart from Prince George where I had a mechanical.

You’ve been around for quite a few years now. What’s your favourite track on the circuit?

Obviously, I really enjoy racing Calgary being my home track and riding there all of the time. I do really seem to like the Manitoba dirt though. McNabb was awesome last year and I really liked Morden in 2010 when it wasn’t a mudder.

What did you get up to during the winter months?

We were really busy at work over the winter so just lots of overtime and gym time up until mid-March when we went down to California for about a month.

You just tried to qualify for Round 1 of the Lucas Oil AMA MX Championships at Hangtown. You didn’t make the motos, but can you take us through the day?

Yeah, it was a bit of a bummer to go all that way to not make it, but I was close though and it was a good experience. I rode pretty tight in the first practice and it was kind of chaos out there. I feel like I could have easily chopped off a couple seconds. I rode much better second qualifier but the track slowed down a lot from the first session so that didn’t matter.

The consolation race is the one that really makes me mad when I think about it. I got a so so start around 10th but I found my flow and was riding really well working my way to 6th in the first couple laps. I saw that I was catching the next couple guys in front of me pretty quickly. Knowing I only had a couple more laps to make some passes I started pushing maybe a little too hard and pushed my front tire out of a rut, went down and that was that.

Did you learn anything from the experience?

Yeah, for sure, I think there is something to be learned from every experience. I have never typically been a good qualifier – I seem to be more of a racer. I feel like if I could go back and re-do Hangtown with what I know now the result would be different. I’m planning on going to Washougal in July and I now know more of what to expect.

You got some different support for this upcoming season. Can you tell us about it and what it means for your 2019 MX season?

Yeah, it was a bit of a rough off-season as far as support goes. I was pretty bummed-out at one point when it seemed like nothing was working out. I swear I had reached out to everyone I could and finally Scona Cycle & Honda stepped up to supply me with a bike for the year, which was a huge help. From there JC at Fox Racing Canada hooked me up and the pieces started falling together.

Unfortunately, a couple of guys got hurt on the Team Alberta team and I made a phone-call and here we are. Team Alberta is a new team this year and the two guys, Les Nemeth and Brad Hatt, that started it have young kids in the sport and just love motocross. They have gone above and beyond, and well out of their way to help us with whatever we need heading into the season and at the races.

We are planning on doing the 3 west rounds plus Walton, and some local races. On top of that I’m planning on racing Washougal.

What are you hoping for this week at your home track in Calgary? Do you feel more pressure to perform here or does it make any difference being at home?

I approach it the same way I approach any other race; it’s just another race weekend. It doesn’t really add any more pressure but it does help being familiar with everything. I get to sleep in my own bed which is a nice bonus and race a track that I put probably 100 hours on a year. There’s also tons of support from the locals which is cool.

OK, it will be fun to have you on the show Friday night to talk about a bunch of things. Thanks for answering these questions. Good luck, and who would you like to thank?

Ya, I’m looking forward to it! No problem, Billy. I have lots of people to thank for stepping up this year: Team Alberta (Les Nemeth & Brad Hatt), Scona Cycle, Honda, Hatt Automotive, DTS Trailer Rentals, Motion Canada, Banff Fire & Safety, Matrix, Tag Metals, Fox Racing Canada, Shift MX, VP Racing Fuels, LRX Performance, Enzo Suspension, M7 Designs, 6D Helmets, Rekluse, Mongoose, Yoshimura, Sosa Originals, Migration Unlimited, Team Optimize, Mind Designs & my fiancee Dominique.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, Guys, Happy Friday. It is here! The Crown jewel of Canadian Motocross…. the great outdoors. Yes, Arenacross is cool, Supercross is pretty awesome, but nothing compares to outdoor Motocross — full gates, rough tracks, nasty weather and die-hard fans.

Yes, Arenacross and Supercross get some good fans, but for someone to go to an outdoor race that is usually in the middle of nowhere, well, that just means you love mx!

Round 1 of the series kicks of in Calgary, Alberta. This could be one of the best tracks, if it gets the proper amount of water. Last year the ball was dropped and the opening round was a huge cloud of dust. Let’s hope we don’t get a repeat as we have 3 stacked classes kicking it off tomorrow.

I’ll start with the Women’s West.

Like the majority of classes, it usually has its star, a few other quick racers, some decent talent down the middle, then some solid gate fillers. This season it looks like we are in for a battle. Back from injury, Shelby Turner looms to regain her number 1 plate. But wait, multi-time East Champion Eve Brodeur is in the West and ready to test Turner and company. This is very exciting for women’s Moto.

But wait again…Eve isn’t the only East pilot. Liz Burke, Kelcey Jones, and Eden Netelkos are also here. Burke is a serious talent and sometimes gets overlooked in the stacked East. I’ve said it to Bigwave a few times over the years… “if it weren’t for Brodeur or (Brittany) Gagne, we’d all be talking g about how great Burke looks!” She’s from the far East Coast and I think she will ride the hard pack very well and shock many people. Here are my first round predictions for the women.

1st Shelby Turner

2nd Eve Brodeur

3rd Liz Burke

4th Avrie Berry

5th Danika White

250 Class

Next we have a deeper than usual 250 class. We have defending champion Jess Pettis, 2-time 250 champion Tyler Medaglia, Luke Renzland and Dylan Wright as our title favourites. Throw in Josh Osby, Marshal Weltin, Tanner Ward, and Marco Cannella, and you’ve got sone serious top 5 battles.

Heck, we’ve even got former racer and former national #8 Dylan Kaelin, and long time pro Kevin Lepp signed up!

All in all, Calgary won’t disappoint, and neither will the rest of the season. Here are my 250 predictions.

1st Tyler Medaglia

2nd Jess Pettis

3rd Luke Renzland

4th Dylan Wright

5th Josh Osby

450 Class

In our 450 class we have the most talent to date. Defending champion Colton Facciotti is looking to go out on top in his final season. He has 5 championships and needs one more to trump the legendary JSR. Can Colton do it? We will find out soon.

How exciting is it that we have so many guys that can win motos!? Colton Facciotti, Mike Alessi, Matt Goerke, Cole Thompson, Phil Nicoletti and Dakota Alix, just off the top of my head. Then throw in Shawn Maffenbeier, Cade Clason, Keylan Meston, Ryan Lalonde, Cheyenne Harmon and Ryan Dowd… wow, what a top 10 battle. It just keeps getting better and better.

I also love the fact that we have former top riders back in Calgary. Guys like Morgan Burger and Riley Brough and McCoy Brough. The series just keeps getting deeper and deeper with talent.

I also love the fact that it makes it harder to qualify for the racers that really shouldn’t be out there and are getting lapped 2-3 laps into the motos. But anyways, there is so much talent compared to prior years, it really looks good for Canada.

As long as we can get the water onto the track and avoid any dust bowls, we should be happy. The racing should be very good in Calgary, the track is a favourite to many. Here are my 450 round 1 predictions.

1st Colton Facciotti

2nd Mike Alessi

3rd Matt Goerke

4th Phil Nicoletti

5th Cole Thompson.

That’s it for me this week. I’m very sad that I can’t be out in Calgary this year, but I will be out at a local race having fun in the Vet class. A huge thanks to Julien Perrier from PR-MX for all of his help!

Have a great weekend and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. Like I mentioned at the top of this one, we’re heading into the best weekend of the year and the “A1 of Canadian Moto!” Round 1 of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals is finally here.

All the talk and guessing will be put to rest when the dust settles Saturday afternoon in Calgary. It’s been pretty dry here this week, so that may not be much of a stretch when I say dust…and soot.

The city of Calgary got hit by the cloud of of smoke from the fires that are raging in the northern part of the province. Seriously, it smells like you’re sitting at a camp fire here and the visibility is very limited. It feels like we’re living one of those natural disaster stories here! We went out to the grocery store at around 10pm here and the streets were deserted. It was eerie. I guess the locals no better than to go outside and breathe this crap in.

Emily and I made the drive west from Ontario to Alberta on Monday and literally just missed getting swept up in the tornadoes that were about to hit just east of Chicago. We were in stand-still traffic for about an hour and watched as the storm and possible funnels missed us by minutes.

The radio kept being interrupted by special warnings telling everyone between a few mile markers behind us to seek shelter due to the imminent tornadoes and hail that were coming. It was pretty trippy!

We were fortunate and got through the city and continued our way west on I-94. It was nice to have someone to share the driving with for a change!

I made it out to the Wild Rose track this afternoon to see what was going on. The factory rigs were being parked and there weren’t any riders wandering around to talk to, so I decided to hit the track on my Scott Spark 29-er mountain bike and record it.

I did Strava/Relive and also had my WaspCam strapped to my helmet. Like I say in the Instagram post, you don’t really learn a whole heck of a lot from the graphic, but it’s pretty cool all the same.

While we’re at it, here’s the actual video of the loop:

And then there’s this short Instagram video from just wandering around and watching other people work:

I also shot a few photos while walking around and “helping” people:

I headed over to the Blackfoot Inn to use their wifi in the beautiful lobby like we always seem to do. There still weren’t any riders in town yet. You can’t blame the teams for not spending extra money to have the riders in hotels if they don’t need to be there. I did run into Jason Moore from Fox Racing Canada and he was rolling a Colton Facciotti #1 450 into the lobby to display it. He then mentioned the pretty cool graphics he’d stuck to the doors of the elevators in the hotel. Check out this attention to detail! Well done, Jay. Impressive! By the time you read this we’ll already have given away a 4-pack of FREE TICKETS to the National here in Calgary. We plan on doing this for every round, so be sure to watch for it as a National comes near your home town! We’ll be at the grand opening of the new Blackfoot Direct location right here by the track in Calgary, so if you’re in the area be sure to come check the place out and sit in on our Moto Central LIVE Show that will be broadcast from the shop. Oh, and it’s sponsored by Sneaky Weasel Beer, so… We’ll have BFD’s Dean Thompson, Chris Pomeroy from MXP, Ryan Gauld from AMO/Jetwerx, and GuaranteedMX, local boy Jared Petruska, Mike Brown (he may not know it yet), and more to be announced. It will be fun to go live from the shop and talk about what we can expect from the first round of racing. Tune in LIVE on our Facebook page, starting at 7:00pm MT/9:00pm ET. Here’s the link to our Facebook page at Direct Motocross: https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/

Also, here are the entry lists for the 250, 450, Women’s West, and the FXR Pre-Mix races this weekend:

Here's the race day schedule (Mountain Time!)