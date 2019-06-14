Frid’Eh Update #24 Presented by Kawasaki Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #24 belongs to Quebec racer, Jason Benny. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Canadian Kawasaki. This week, we find ourselves saying good-bye to the mountains of the west and hello to the prairies of Manitoba.

We won’t see #24 Jason Benny this weekend at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, MB, but we’ll be seeing the friendly Quebeccer soon.

Jason will join the series at Gopher Dunes for Round 4 of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals and race the remainder of the season.

We grabbed Jason for a talk to find out what he’s been up to since we saw him last.

Here’s what Jason had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jason. We haven’t seen you in a while. I noticed we didn’t ask you our usual starter questions last year, so let’s do that here. How did you first get into motocross?

Jason Benny: Hi Billy, yeah you’ll see me soon. I first got started riding dirt bikes when I was around 6 years old. My dad used to have a Harley and maybe this is where my passion for dirt bikes came from. I kept asking for a bike since I was 2 years old and finally got one at 6.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 50, but I have no idea why I picked that number. I guess because it was available!

Jason in 2017. | Bigwave photo

Do you remember your first bike and first race? How did it go?

My first race was at a Local race at St-Ambroise where they used to have the national, but I don’t really remember how it went. I remember when I started my first season. My first race was in Deschambault. I was on a 65cc and I probably got lapped by everyone. My dad made me do 1 more lap after the checkered because every one had one more lap in.

Who was your biggest rival as an amateur?

I had many rivals as an amateur, but my most memorable battles were with Alex Laliberté and Jonathan Parisé.

What year did you turn Pro and how was your first year?

I first turned pro in 2010. I think I broke all my left foot toes that year on the downhill at Ste Julie where (Colton) Facciotti crashed one year.

Jason has got some solid indoor skills too. | Bigwave photo

You ended up with #24 for this season. Can you sum up how your 2018 season went?

I feel like I struggled a lot, made many mistakes, and had trouble finding my pace last year. I scored points but I don’t think I rode like I’m capable of.

What have you been doing over the winter months?

Over the winter I had a lot of fun, took time for myself, rode backcountry snowmobile and spent time with my girlfriend.

What do you do for your 9-5 job?

I don’t have a 9-5 job yet. I help my dad on his land and I’m focusing on dirt bikes. I’m very grateful I get to have such good people around me that help me do what I love.

Have you been racing this season in Quebec?

I haven’t raced yet. My first race will be next weekend in Tring Jonction, Qc. I was planning to go to Ste Julie a couple weeks ago only with my pick up, but it rained a lot so the day before and decided I’d pass.

Jason would love to get this feeling from Deschambault one more time. | Bigwave photo

What are your plans for the rest of the summer?

I’m planning to race the rest of the season starting at Gopher Dunes.

How about next winter? Do you have Supercross plans?

My next winter plans are to start working a weekly job and ride backcountry on the weekends, if the conditions are good.

OK, good luck and we’ll see you in the east! Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy! I’d first like to thank my family, my girlfriend and my friends! And all my sponsors:

This week is presented by Canadian Kawasaki.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys.

Well, 2 rounds into the great outdoors and the 450 class has been fairly predictable, and the 250 class has been anything but predictable. The Blackwater MX facility in Prince George, track and all around experience once again hit a home run. A big congrats to Kourtney Lloyd and her entire crew, team, and town. Now back to the racing.

Dylan Wright after the first moto in Prince George. | Bigwave photo

In the 250 class, the big surprise has been #19 Dylan Wright. Dylan has been on our radar for what seems like forever. We all have watched this fast kid from the Sand Del Lee area since he was destroying everybody on a 125.

Over the years, the speed has always been there, but the mistakes and brain farts have been present as well. He’s always worked hard, but it seems like the crashes and even bigger mistakes were just not going away. Enter 2019 and we have a different Dylan.

The speed, fitness and intensity is still there, but he’s added a new tool called consistency. Yes, he will still get buck wild from time to time, but that’s just Dylan.

In Moto 1 at PG, Dylan ran into a serious bike issue while leading. He had snapped his subframe and the bike showed the effects instantly. Believe it or not, but Dylan rode the bike to a 4th with roughly 5 laps to go. Most guys would have been back in the pits already in street clothes but not Dylan.

Growing up racing, Dylan never had the best equipment. He learned to ride the wheels off what he had. His dad told me a story last year about how they would drive through the night to take Dylan to races just to get beat. What I mean by that is, Dylan’s father would search out faster kids to put up against Dylan, so Dylan would know what it’s like to lose and push himself more.

Fresh tires, what’s that? To them it was more important to get out there and race the toughest competition instead of riding tricked out bikes with fancy graphics.

That seems so ass backwards compared to moto parents of 2019. But 98% of the new breed of moto parents will be out of the sport by their kid’s 2nd Intermediate season or sooner, either so deep in dept, or their child being burnt out and upset that their real speed and talent isn’t even close to their “instagram speed.”

Anyways, congrats to Dylan and his team on a great turn around.

#121 Marshal Weltin gets his first win in Canada in PG. | Bigwave photo

For the rest of the 250 class, congratulations to Sky Racing and #121 Marshal Weltin on their first Canadian overall. I knew Marshal was going to be good and a real player, I just didn’t think this soon.

#5 Tyler Medaglia in Prince George. | John Meaney

I’m still waiting for #5 Tyler Medaglia to shake the funk and show us why he has back-to-back 250 championships. This could be his weekend.

Here are my predictions for Round 3.

250 Class

1st Luke Renzland

2nd Tyler Medaglia

3rd Dylan Wright

4th Marshal Weltin

5th Josh Osby

In the 450 class, there is no room to make a mistake. With this much talent, a mistake in a moto that could cost you 2-3 positions, could ultimately cost you the championship. These top few guys are so close in speed, and they all have the fitness, it’s really going to come down to the least mistakes.

Just to be in the top 10 this year is a big deal, and the top 5 is almost like scoring a podium in past seasons. Yes, the talent drops off very fast, but the top 10 or so are top notch in 2019.

Here are my 450 predictions.

450 Class

1st Phil Nicoletti

2nd Colton Facciotti

3rd Cole Thompson

4th Mike Alessi

5th Shawn Maffenbeier

#54 Phil Nicoletti for the 450 win in Minnedosa. | John Meaney photo

And for the ladies class, some pathetic keyboard hero took out his anger on our social media this week. This poor fella was pretty angry at the world and life in general. He talked a lot of crap to the lady racers, and I don’t think he can back anything up. It’s sad when people go at others personally.

It was uncalled for and pretty brutal at times. Yes, we know it’s a National series and not a Pro series, bud, take it for what it is and respect the women for getting out there and having fun.

Here are my 3rd round predictions for the girls.

1st Eve Brodeur

2nd Shelby Turner

3rd Avrie Berry

#1E Eve Brodeur will take the win before heading home to prepare for the Women’s East series. | Bigwave photo

That’s it for me this week. Enjoy the weekend and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. It’s another week of travel for me. I spent the last few days at my sister’s place in Kamloops again. The western swing is always a good on for me, as I get to visit once a year with my sister who has lived out west since around 1990.

And now I’m making my way east to Minnedosa, Manitoba, for Round 3 at McNabb Valley MX.

These are busy days and it’s always a task simply trying to find the time to do anything with all the content I have clogging up my hard drives — I haven’t even posted videos or photos from amateur day!

I’ve finally made it to the hotel on the outskirts of Brandon, MB. I picked James Lissimore up at the local airport and now it’s time to finish the Update and then prepare for the Moto Central Live Show presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.

Tonight’s guests include #21 Josh Osby, #3 Shawn Maffenbeier, and maybe Chase Marquier. These two are great personalities so it should be a fun time talking with them.

Tune in on our Facebook Page for the LIVE SHOW starting at 7:00pm Central/8:00pm Eastern

https://www.facebook.com/DirectMotocross/

With #17 Cheyenne Harmon going down with a broken tib/fib in Prince George, the Manluk Racing Team has secured Chase Marquier to replace him for the remainder of the season.

Chase Marquier to fill in for Cheyenne Harmon on the Manluk Racing Team. | Bigwave photo

Chase is a good guy and very fast in Supercross. I haven’t seen him on a motocross track, but you don’t get that good at SX without first getting very good at MX. He should make things interesting inside the top 6-10.

Congratulations to Steve Hjorteland. He won the 4-pack of tickets to McNabb Valley MX Saturday. His daughter and racer, Micah Hjorteland, will have a blast with her friends watching some racing.

Here’s all you need to know for Minnedosa:

Weekend Passes and Tickets



ROYAL DISTRIBUTING DEALS OF THE WEEK

CLICK THE ROYAL LOGO and SAVE!!!

450 Pro

1)Colton Facciotti

2) Phil Nicoletti

3) Cole Thompson

4) Mike Alessi

5) Shawn Maffenbeier

250 Pro

1) Dylan Wright

2) Josh Osby

3) Marshall Weltin

4) Jess Pettis

5) Tyler Medaglia

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship heads to High Point Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend.

We have Matt Huggett there snapping photos for us and getting any scoop he can, so watch for his photo and report from the AMA side of things this coming week.

Thanks for reading and it’s time to get ready for the live show tonight. It should be another fun one.

Have a great weekend.