Frid’Eh Update #24 | Presented by Race Tech

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Race Tech. We’re currently out in Regina getting set to make the final push to get to Minnedosa, Manitoba, for round 4 of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour. McNabb Valley MX will host the event for its first time, and everyone is excited to race at another new track.

Week #24 goes out to the Pennsylvania racer we’ve gotten to know very well over the last few years. Michael Fowler is the friendly American rider who fits in very well in the Canadian series.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Michael. Let’s back it was up to the beginning. How did you get started riding and racing motocross?

Michael Fowler: I got started riding and racing at about 12 yrs old. My cousins all rode and I wanted to do it with them. My dad (Rick Helms) bought me my first YZ 80 and I started riding and then racing. I fell in love with it and just never quit. If it weren’t for him I wouldn’t be where I am today.

What was your first number and how did you pick it?

My first number was 5. It was on the bike when I bought it so I just stuck with it. I changed it to 15 when I went to Loretta’s and then to 515 when I was doing pro ams trying to earn my pro license because I wanted to get number 515 but I was given 392 instead.

You’ve been racing a long time and still managed to get a degree. How did you find time for everything?

Well, my mom made a big deal about having a college education so I rode local races and some pro events here and there while in college but I wasn’t training or racing full-time. I tried to juggle the two as best as possible and rode when I could. I used all my breaks from college to go riding as well.

Where did you go to school and what is your degree in?

I went to school at Penn State University. I live a half hour from their main campus and got a scholarship so it was a no brainer. Plus, their engineering programs are awesome. I got my degree in Electro Mechanical Engineering.

So, are you a working engineer these days? What’s your 9-5 look like?

Yeah I am. I work 7-3:30 Monday to Friday. It’s not a bad gig but I would much rather be racing.

Last year, your summer got off to a bit of a rocky start as far as your team is concerned, but how would you sum up your summer in Canada?

Overall, it was pretty good. I loved doing the whole series and want to do it again. I had some issues both injury related and family related with losing my dad mid season but I still kept my head down and earned number 24 for the year, so I can’t be too upset with how I did.

What was the highlight for you?

My highlight was probably the last round at Rj’s. I decided to double class to make up a few of the points I gave up with getting hurt early in the year. I jumped on a 250 that I hadn’t gotten to practice or ride on all year and pulled out a top 10 overall just a week after my dad passed away. We were working so hard together to achieve breaking that top ten goal and it sucks I didn’t do it until he passed away but I definitely did that one for him so I hope he was looking down and was proud of me.

In Moto, family is so important. You lost your dad and came back to Canada racing. That must have been tough but exactly what he’d have wanted, right?

Yeah, I lost my dad the night before Deschambault. He was actually getting ready to leave our house to come up to help me for the weekend but then he had the heart attack and didn’t survive. I barely could focus to ride at Deschambault and we left immediately when I was done. I didn’t wash bikes or anything. I was home all week for the hard stuff and then returned to race the last round with only a pickup and trailer. Had I not finished the season, he would have been pissed at me if I skipped the last race after I worked so hard and completed every other round.

What did you get up to once the series ended last summer?

Well, once the season ended, I came home to be with my mom and brother to help them and be with them. I got an Engineering job and that’s all I have been doing since. I did hit a few Supercross rounds but I didn’t do the whole east. I believe I only did 3 maybe 4 rounds.

How did they go?

Yeah, I did a few. They were OK. Didn’t do the best but still made the show and had a good time. Didn’t get to practice or train for them so I just showed up and did what I could.

What are your plans for this summer? I assume we’ll see you when our series heads east?

Well, the plan as of now is to do the whole east but I will only be driving up on weekends and working all week in between rounds. Not sure how it will go but I’m gonna come up and have some fun and see what I can do. No real expectations this year but I wouldn’t mind getting another top 10 if possible.

OK, thanks for talking with us and who would you like to thank?

For sure! Thanks for taking the time to talk with me. I gotta thank my mom and brother and my girlfriend, Aimee, for helping out and traveling all summer with me and I gotta thank my dad for all he did for me my whole life. He is why I am where I am today. Also, I have to thank my sponsors: FXR, Arai, 100%, Sidi, TLR Performance, Rekluse, FMF, Twin Air, Sunstar, Aggressive Graphix, Factory Connection, Works Connection, Moto Tape, Moto Hose, Five Star Powersports, and Cycra.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys.

Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour

It’s Friday already and the end of the West Coast portion is upon us. Round 4 is this Saturday in Minnedosa, Manitoba, at the McNabb family track, McNabb Valley MX. It’s always nice to throw a new track and facility into the series. It’s new to everyone and nobody should have a huge advantage.

Last weekend in Prince George we, unfortunately, had some bad weather. It’s a bummer because of all of the hard work put in by the PG community. They worked their asses off and the weather didn’t allow us to see how great the track and crew really was. I know every rider I spoke to last season loved the track and I’m sure they are upset that Mother Nature didn’t allow for perfect conditions. All in all, a mud race is the great equalizer.

Going in, Colton Facciotti was on a tear and almost looked unstoppable. Well, the mud and rain may have held Colton back, but not Kaven Benoit. Kaven proved to everyone that he is healing and that he’s not out of it, just yet.

Matt Goerke has been very good in the first 3 rounds, but he hasn’t been dominant, yet. Maybe Manitoba will be his breakout ride. Another rider that needs a ’breakout’ weekend is Dillan Epstein. Yes, he had a great 2nd place éoto in Calgary, but a lot of people, including Dillan, expect that every moto. I think we need to keep an eye on Epstein as he will throw down a 1-1 soon.

Like I said earlier, new track this weekend so I think we will see some new winners. Here are my predictions.

450 Class

1st Matt Goerke

2nd Tyler Medaglia

3rd Cole Thompson

4th Colton Facciotti

5th Kaven Benoit

In the 250 class, Dylan Wright finally got the monkey off of his back and shook the bad luck. That was a weekend he really needed before he started beating himself down too much. Jess Pettis had some bad luck, but I’m willing to bet that he bounces back stronger this weekend. I still feel like Pettis and Shawn Maffenbeier are the top 2 in the championship as of now.

I do think Josh Osby will work his way up to get in the mix on a regular basis, but not just yet. One guy to worried about is Joey Crown. Joey is picking up speed and fitness and will win a moto very soon. I’d also be willing to bet that we see “Young MC” Marco Cannella on the podium very soon.

I feel the top 8 or 9 is very deep but the class falls off hard after that. Hopefully, with the series heading East we will gain some more bodies and the quality gets better throughout the pack. No disrespect, but there are some bodies that wouldn’t win Junior in SWO.

Anyway, here are my picks for Saturday:

250 Class

1st Jess Pettis

2nd Shawn Maffenbeier

3rd Marco Cannella

4th Joey Crown

5th Josh Osby

For the women of the West, this will be their final round. Nobody can beat Kennedy Lutz straight up, but if she has any issues Brittany Gagne will be ready to take over. These two have destroyed the field (minus Tara Geiger) and are on a different level. The real battle will be to fill up the 3rd-7th positions. It’s been a pretty decent turnout at the first 3 rounds so let’s hope the girls can go out with a bang.

My final West round predictions are as follows:

Women’s

1st Kennedy Lutz

2nd Brittney Gagne

3rd Danika White

4th Tamala Whiteside

5th Dominique Daffe

Short one for me this week. Big thank you to everyone at KTM Canada for the new 2018 Factory Edition 450SXF. I will be cleanly putting it through its paces here in Ontario. Have a great weekend and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. We’re currently in Regina and it feels a little weird being here and not heading over to the track. We’ve been traveling across the country and keep running into James and Claudie. We stayed with them in Banff for dinner and a night and then we ended up here in Regina and stayed together again. It was also great to spend some time with our old buddy, Adam ‘Crawdaddy’ Crawford, last night, too.

Well, I just moved over to the passenger seat of the #DMXVan so I could spin some yarns. We just stopped at a Tim Hortons in Moosomin, Manitoba, and we could have stood at the entrance until someone dropped dead because everyone wanted to hold the door for everyone else. Seriously, it was: “After you…no, after you…come on out…no, you come on it…after you, I insist…” That’s just how damn polite we Canadians are. We’re polite to a fault!

It’s been a fun week between the Prince George round and the upcoming Minnedosa round. I managed to see just about every type of wildlife they have to offer out here, except a moose. I’m pretty sure we’ll get the chance, more times than we’d like, when we take the TransCanada Highway route home and go north of Lake Superior. I’ve been told not to drive in the evening before by an RCMP officer who’d just seen 11 moose in the 8K beyond the coffee shop I was in.

Let’s get back to Prince George for a minute…

The crew at the Blackwater MX track did a ton of work to make the place better for this year’s event. It was their 2nd year hosting the Rockstar MX Nationals and they were ready. Unfortunately, rain moved in and really threatened the event. Had they not added all the sand, I don’t know if we’d have even been able to hold the races.

The biggest news in the 250 class was the engine blow up by points leader #15 Jess Pettis. It was hard to watch as his bike gave up with only 2 corners to go. It was a heartbreaker, for sure. With the way the track was, there was no way he was going to be pushing it around and across the line, either.

The question that remained was whether or not he was going to get any points for the position he was in when the bike quit. He wasn’t.

Even though the leaders had lapped way up in to the top 10, Jess was required to cross the line and take the checkered flag to earn any points. Yes, he’d done more laps that the rider who earned 12th place points, but the rules state you must take the checkers. A handful of riders wouldn’t have seen the last lap flag, but that’s not the one that matters.

So, even though defending 250 champion Shawn Maffenbeier had an off day, he comes into this round 4 with a 1-point lead over Pettis.

Also, #12 Dylan Wright finally put the pieces together and went 1-1 for the win. He looked fast the week before at Popkum, but racing gremlins got him and he wasn’t able to convert his speed into a victory. Not so in Prince George. He’s looking like he’s ready to make a run at this title.

The two riders I think everyone should be worried about are the Redemption Racing Club MX riders, Josh Osby and Joey Crown.

Josh went down in the second moto last week and was still able to get going again and finish up on the podium for the day.

Joey is still racing himself back into form after ACL surgery that should really have him off the bike still!

Rookie Pro #66 Marco Cannella is looking like he’s going to be the one to win the Rookie Award this year. He’s looking very comfortable running the pace of the established riders and will be on the podium very soon. He’s separated himself from the other top rookie, #27 Tanner Ward.

Tanner pulled the second moto holeshot last week but ran into troubles with Osby and had to charge from a ways back. He’s been having some troubles putting his speed together for results, but it should be coming soon.

I know a lot of the riders I speak with say they’re looking forward to getting east to some of the softer tracks.

With the amount of sand they’ve also added to the McNabb Valley MX track for this weekend, these riders just may get their wish. We’re still a little ways away from the track, but we’ll be sure to check it all out and show you what it looks like and what you can expect.

#17 Casey Keast had the speed to be up with the front runners too but had a few issues of his own that had him racing from behind. He’s due for a good one, too, so don’t be surprised when you see the #17 up on the podium.

In the 450 class, it was a bit of a change-up from what we’ve seen the first 2 rounds. Week #3 saw Colton Facciotti struggle and end up on the ground a couple times. His 7-7 performance kind of proved why most riders didn’t panic when he won by 40 seconds in Popkum. Like we all said, sometimes, Colton just does that!.

Defending champion Matt Goerke loved the rough and gnarly conditions. Had it not rained, he would have been good in the newly added sand. When it rained, he showed that sand skills can usually translate into mud skills.

The two riders who impressed me the most were Kaven Benoit and Tyler Medaglia. There’s a good chance Kaven is coming back from a few breaks in his back and Tyler seems to get overlooked in conversations about title winners in the 450 class.

Both these riders put on an amazing show in the second moto, as they went wheel to wheel until the last lap. Tyler said he had a couple spots he wanted to make the pass but lappers caused a bit of an issue and then he forced it in the tricky uphill rhythm section and that was it.

I think Kaven is ready to keep the ball rolling and will be full of confidence, moving forward. Tyler will be that guy who’s there to capitalize on any of the other top guys’ bad days.

WOMEN’S WEST

In Women’s West action, we all knew defending Eastern champion Kennedy Lutz was going to be the one to beat, and she’s showing us why. In the winter months, it almost seemed like she was losing interest in the racing grind, but once round one came around, she was back to her full intensity and ripping it up.

Although her speed was expected, I’ve been really impressed with a couple other riders, namely, #6 Tamala Whiteside and #138 Mariah Gauthier.

Tamala looks to me to be a shoe-in for Most Improved. Her style tells me she can actually keep improving…a lot. If you’re reading this, haven’t seen her ride before, and are going to the races this weekend, check it out.

Mariah is out there ripping up a 250 2-stroke and it sounds great. She made some great passes last week in the really difficult conditions. I’d like to see what she can do with a better start. Actually, she should always be in turn 1 first on that bike!

#265 Brittany Gagne has everyone but Kennedy covered, so, unless something crazy happens, she’ll take home that runner-up spot.

This is round 4 of 4, so it will all be decided this Saturday in Manitoba.

I’d also like to take this opportunity to apologize to the ladies. Having them on Pro Day is great and all, but it means the schedule is just too filled to get over to any of them for post-race interviews! Seriously, when they are having their podium presentations, the next Pro race is out on their sight lap and I have to get back to the track to shoot our video recap footage.

I actually liked it best when they were on Amateur Day and that was on Sundays. There is really just too much to do on our end to give anyone the proper amount of coverage this year. There’s just no time to get things up Saturday night, and then we have to be up and back at the track Sunday for the Parts Canada Amateur Open regional races.

I don’t mind all the work, it’s just impossible to get it all up and out there for people who can’t be at the races. So, for all that, I just wanted to apologize. By the time Monday rolls around, my laptop is so bogged down with content I don’t know what to do first! Anyway, I’ll keep working on streamlining it all. I’m really looking forward to getting east where we’ll have Jeff at all the races again.

Jared Petruska Injury Update

#43 Jared Petruska crashed during qualifying last week and really banged up his right hand. In fact, he was sure he’d broken it. However, he taped it up and went out for both motos. It was a pretty gutsy performance until he suffered a mechanical and took a DNF in moto 2.

Well, he’s been to the doctor’s for X-rays and they’ve told him nothing is broken. So, in true motocrosser fashion, he’s going to take the pain and line up for the motos this week. I spoke with his better half, Dominique Daffe, earlier in the week and she told me that he still can’t make a fist or even change a tire, so be sure to cheer him on when you see him out there this week.

2019 Husqvarna Intro

We’ll have Jared Stock down at the Baker’s Factory in Florida for this week’s intro of the new Husqvarna. Jared has lots of experience on the Husky’s so he’ll be a great one to go over the changes for 2019.

He’ll be down there from Monday to Wednesday, so watch for a review when he gets back and we’re able to go over everything.

2019 Kawasaki KX450F

OK, we’re pulled over at a Tim Hortons at the turn off to Minnedosa. We’ll end this here so we can get over to the track to see what’s going on. Be sure to check in later for some photos and video of the McNabb Valley MX track and what’s going on over there.