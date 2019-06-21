Frid’Eh Update #25 Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #25 belongs to Kelowna, BC’s Casey Keast. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to the 25th week for the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada.

We now find ourselves in the longest break I can remember in the Canadian Motocross season — we won’t be lining up until July 13th at Gopher Dunes.

The time off will give teams and riders time to regroup and heal for the final 5 weeks of racing that will take us out to the Maritmes and back.

We’ll go to Gopher Dunes, Sand Del Lee, River Glade, Deschambault, and finish off the season at Walton Raceway.

#25 Casey Keast is from Kelowna, BC and, at the beginning of the season, he wasn’t exactly sure how his summer was going to play out.

He lined up at the first 3 rounds of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals at Wild Rose, Blackwater, and McNabb Valley MX, but what now?

Casey came up through the ranks as a highly touted prospect, winning just about everything he entered. We grabbed him for a chat as he was actually out trail riding to find out how the first three rounds went and what it means for the rest of his summer.

Casey at the 2013 Future West AX Championship. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey, Casey, we’ve spoken to and about you a bit lately but haven’t started at the beginning like we always do for these intro interviews, so let’s do that now. How did you first get into Motocross?

Casey Keast: I got into Arenacross first and started racing Motocross once spring came. Got into it through family friends and my mom.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 2 and there wasn’t really a reason for it. But my second race my number was 21 because it was my sister’s favourite number and she wanted me to use it, and it stuck with me all the way till I was an Intermediate number 217.

Who was your motocross hero when you were young?

James Stewart.

Who were your biggest rivals as you made your way up through the amateur ranks?

On the east coast it was Tanner (Ward) and Marco (Cannella). On the west coast it was Jess (Pettis) but we were never really rivals, more friends, and he was always one step ahead of me as amateurs. I was always off his pace.

Had Casey been in the top 10 in 450 points, there’s a good chance he’d have traveled east for the complete series again. | Bigwave photo

What year did you turn Pro and how did it go?

2017. I finished 6th overall in 250 points. I won Rookie of the Year. It was the best year so far. My last season didn’t go as planned with getting injured halfway through and this year I’m doing the whole series.

What was your best race in 2018 and what was your favourite track?

My best finish in 2018 was a 5th in Prince George, but I think my best race was in Popkum where I crashed on lap 1 of both motos and came back to 7th and 8th, I believe, from out side the top 30. Favourite track was Moncton.

You raced the first 3 rounds of the MX Nationals on a 450 this season. How has it gone for you? Are you happy with your results?

Considering I basically came off the couch and raced the 450 class, I’m satisfied with my results. My lap times were top 10 when I was on it, I just couldn’t hold it for the whole moto. Can’t say I’m happy with the results though. I like being top 10.

Casey and his dad, Dean Keast, back in 2016. | Bigwave photo

How bad were the conditions last week in Minnedosa?

Bad.

When we spoke last time, you weren’t sure what you were going to do next. I guess we’ve reached the time. What’s next for you?

I’m not doing the full series this year. I’m just not prepared. There’s no point of me doing the whole series, especially since I’m outside the top 10 in points.

You also mentioned that you feel you’ve been overlooked in your Pro career, so far. Do you want to talk about why you feel that way?

No, not really. People just make excuses why I shouldn’t be on a team. No one points out the facts on why I should.

What will you be doing in, say, 5 years?

Probably living in Calabasas.

Casey grew up racing Jess Pettis but says they’re more like friends than rivals. | John Meaney photo

What’s the best thing on Netflix?

American Dad.

OK, I wanted to end on a lighter note. Thanks for talking with us again, Casey. Who would you like to thank?

Yamaha Canada, Kelowna Yamaha, Fox Canada, Shift MX, EKS Brand goggles, Gibson Tyre, Lime Nine, Factory Connection, Rekluse Canada, Bulldog MX Training.

Good luck in the future, Casey. | Bigwave photo

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey Guys, Happy Friday. Well, the West Coast swing is over. If we learned anything over the first 3 rounds, it is that this is motocross and there will always be surprises. I think the biggest in either class has got to be Dylan Wright. No I’m not picking on him, I really like him and his entire family.

250 Class

#19 Dylan Wright has been the biggest surprise so far this season. | Bigwave photo

To me, this is a compliment to Dylan, his team, and program. Yes, Dylan was star of the 250 class before 2019. We have been watching him and waiting for the greatness for years. He has been learning from Colton Facciotti for the last few seasons, and I know Mike Alessi joining the squad for this season has helped a ton.

For a young rider, it’s just about the perfect amount of knowledge and experience to complete Dylan’s total package. Unfortunately, Dylan’s point lead has been erased due to a track infraction from Round 3. It’s not the end of the world, but having a dominant win taken away from you in a mud race, well, that’s just not cool. I don’t think what Dylan did was bad enough to lose 5 spots, but it is not my call. On to the East coast we go, where Dylan will be even better.

Another surprise in the 250 class has got to be Tyler Medaglia. Tyler is a two-time 250 National Champion and a multi-time 450 National winner. After seeing early training videos of Tyler, I really thought he’d be a few wins deep by now. Well, I was wrong, like usual, and Tyler is still searching for his first win. Just like Dylan, Tyler will be a beast on the softer east coast tracks. He may not be as dominant as some of us predicted, but he will be there each and every weekend.

Wright and Medaglia aren’t the only 250 guys licking their chops as we head East. Josh Osby, Luke Renzland, Tanner Ward, Marco Cannella, Jess Pettis, and points leader Marshal Weltin are also equally excited. This should make for even better racing in an already tight class.

450 Class

Who’s ready to watch #2 Matt Goerke rip the Gopher Dunes track apart next month?! | Bigwave photo

In the 450 class, I expect a few guys to really push hard to jump a few positions in the standings. Matt Goerke, and Mike Alessi are probably at the top of the list. Both guys looked incredible in the pre-season, and both are proven winners. Those 2 guys sitting 4th and 5th is probably pissing them off more than we can imagine. Both guys fly at Gopher Dunes, both guys have won at Gopher, and both guys will be looking to rebound at Gopher and on the East Coast. But, just like the 250 class, Mike and Matt have plenty of riders that are just as capable of winning in the softer East Coast dirt.

Colton Facciotti and Cole Thompson can win anywhere on any track. We haven’t seen a lot of it yet, but I also believe Phil Nicoletti is good enough to pull off a win on any given weekend on any of our East Coast tracks.

Most guys in both classes will be spending this break pounding the sand motos and getting familiar with the soft dirt and sand. Some may be nursing minor injuries, and others will be chasing settings. It’s a pretty short outdoor season, so there really shouldn’t be any crazy partying on the break. It was a big thing back in the day, until some guy named RC changed the game forever.

WMX

Jordan Jarvis is trying to qualify in the 250 AMA MX Nationals. |Bigwave photo

For all those supporters of Women’s Motocross out there, you now have something exciting to follow. Jordan Jarvis is has begun her attempt at qualifying for a men’s 250 pro national in the US.

In her first try last weekend at High Point, she qualified 49th with a 2:20 lap time. To be honest, I was pretty impressed with her first kick at the can. We’ve had quite a few Canadian pros not make it their first time or not at all.

Ontario’s #964 Mitch Goheen is also trying to qualify down there and finished qualifying in 69th with a 2:29 lap time. That shows you that Jordan definitely has the skills and speed to take a serious run at it. My personal opinion….. she gets into one before the end of the season.

Short and sweet this week. Enjoy your off weekend and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. We’re now on this long break between the western swing and the eastern swing. I don’t know what to do! “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop” and if I’m not careful I may find myself out doing work around the house, like mowing the lawn or cleaning the eaves troughs! Help, I need some moto to shoot!

I know, I’ll head out for a cycle. Grass is just like a bed: you mow it and it’s just going to grow back. Make your bed and it just gets messed up again. Why bother? Go ride!

#121 Marshal Weltin leads the 250 points. | Bigwave photo

At this point, newcomer to the series and country, #121 Marshal Weltin, is leading the 250 points.

With the muddy conditions at round 3 in Minnedosa, MB, lots of riders found themselves getting pushed onto the grass in the first corner. I think a situation like this is inherent when you have a chicane on the start straight. The inside becomes the outside and then the inside again, and the outside briefly becomes the inside. The dynamic of an already-chaotic start changes a couple times before the first turn, and things happen.

However, once you find yourself off the track, the onus is on you, the rider, to get back onto the track as quickly and safely as you can, without gaining an advantage.

Some riders obviously did while others didn’t, and that’s why we’re waiting to hear about the appeals from the penalties that were handed out.

These appeals go to the MCC tribunal and get discussed and then the decision is handed down. As of this Update, we haven’t heard anything, so Marshal is the current points leader in the 250 class.

We grabbed MRC Head Referee, Paul Kingsley, to learn more about his history and talk about the Round 3 mud race. | Bigwave photo

Being an official in any sport can be a thankless job, literally. I don’t remember the last time I thanked a referee at an event, but maybe it’s time I think about that at the next one I’m at.

Having said that, MRC Head Referee, Paul Kingsley, seems to be able to walk the line between hardliner and sympathetic rule enforcer.

Paul is as old school as they come in our sport — he’s been there, done that — so when he made the decision to cancel the second motos at the 3rd round of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, Manitoba, you know he did not take it lightly.

A referee can’t be everywhere at all times, but the official video captured at the events can be a useful tool in deciding what to do about alleged infractions.

With all this in mind, we wanted to get in touch with Paul to learn a little more about his history in the sport and to talk about what happened in Manitoba.

Direct Motocross: Hello, Paul. First off, there may be some people out there who don’t know your history. Can we start by asking you about how you got into Motocross in the first place and how far you went in the sport as a racer?

Paul Kingsley: I brought an RM100 back in 1976, started riding and decided to try racing. Father rallied cars so racing was in the blood. Did some local racing in 1977 in the Maritimes then after graduation left for Ontario to try and do as much as I could in Motocross.

Rode a yr as a Junior, then 2 yrs in Senior, then Expert in 1981. Two partners and I formed KTM Canada in 1980 which we ran until one’s passing in 1992, approximately.

I rode KTMs until 1997, thru the troubled times. In 1980 finished 13th as a Senior in the CMA Expert nationals. In 1984 finished 9th in the 500 class.

The following year I had a broken arm before the Nationals so the year was wasted. Any time there was nothing going on in Canada I would head south with Mike Harnden and race AMA Nationals. Most times I would qualify but never quite a top 20 and I raced for Canada at the 500 GPs in Quebec (qualified 11th behind Ross Pedersonand Pierre Couture) and many Unadilla GP’s. You only learn if you go up against stiffer competition.

I tried the expert Hare Scrambles and ended up winning the National Championship, I think it was 1986. Did Motocross and Hare Scrambles the following year but suffered 3 big concussions and was advised to stop racing. Stepped away for a year, then I had to get back into it.

At what point did you make the move over to the official side of the sport? How and when did that happen?

I was asked to be a finish line ref when Mark Stallybrass was starting up CMC in 1989, approximately. That’s where it started. I was the racing ref and I would run off and get into the riding gear, race and switch back.

I was able to win the Vet Master Championship and when I turned 40, the Plus 40 Championship.

Paul at the 2010 Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championship in Tennessee. | Bigwave photo

In 1997 I crashed hard at RJ’s and broke my back, but even that did not wise me up. As you know, I qualified for Loretta Lynn’s in 2010, wanted to win the Plus 50 class but I crashed practicing 10 days before the event collapsing a lung and braking 2 ribs. I went and rode anyway and finished 10th.

I wanted to go again but was asked if I would return to CMRC to ref, so I retired and here we are.

OK, let’s talk about that mud race at Minnedosa for Round 3. What’s the biggest worry for you guys about a race in those conditions?

In those conditions, you have to think about rider safety both on the track riding and in case of an accident. Then trying to monitor to try to keep the racing fair; we only have the two of us (Daryl Murphy).

The track looked like it was going to be pretty good after first practice/qualifier, didn’t it.

When they went out in the 1st practice session, I thought we were going to be OK, and as we got into qualifying it was get much worse and slower. I checked a top rider’s lap time and it was approximately 15 seconds slower in second session.

It just kept raining in Minnedosa. | Bigwave photo

But then it just kept raining and we lost the track. What did you do differently for the first motos on Saturday?

We used the track owner’s shed full of hay bales to help mark and keep riders on the track. I dropped the moto length by 5 minutes for both classes, the thought being to try to get as many bikes to the end as possible.

There were a lot of riders going off the course. In fact, 5 people got docked from the first turn infractions. Obviously, things are a bit different in these conditions, but what did you see as the biggest concern here?

I was unable to see the start from where I start the race, but I was told immediately that there had been a lot of riders off the track. Upon review of our video later, some riders that were off the track passed riders that were on the track.

Now, how about the start straight? You must remember that inside line at Hully Gully down the grass in a mudder there, no? What is the rule about the yellow markers and going up on the grass in this situation?

As I state at every riders meeting, the yellow Acerbis markers mark the track boundaries; you must be trackside of the markers. There is no chalk line from one to the next. As long as you are on the correct side you are good.

So, did anyone break the rules there?

I know where you are going here. We have still shots and video and the rider is trackside of both markers, his front end is off the ground and he is leaning to the track side. Where his back tire is he is not looking, he is concentrating on ensuring that he is still trackside at the next marker and he clearly was, also missing Daryl who was standing there to ensure all riders were trackside.

The gate next to the grass was used to get both holeshots in the Pro motos in Minnedosa. | Bigwave photo

I heard you called the 2nd motos because you guys couldn’t police the course to the level that was needed for fair racing. Is this true? What was your specific reason for canceling?

The rain was still continuing, and when I left the next day it was still going. There were many factors that caused me to cancel.

Firstly, I did not believe that we could make a safe-but-fair surface for the riders. All riders for one reason or another were leaving the track, loss of control, swerving to miss other riders, riding off the track to let others by etc..

Top riders driving close to the edge in these condition make mistakes. If they are not gaining advantage by passing others then it’s OK, but when does it become too often? It’s so subjective.

The track crew tried to move material off the track but were losing the battle. The skid steer was doing best but the dozer almost needed a tow. The ambulance tried to move and got stuck, so I said that I was calling the race.

At Gopher Dunes we are trying a new system for me. After starting the race, I am going to go up a sky jack and call the race using our radio system. There will be 2 people extra on the ground to cover my regular flagging, plus Daryl.

What about outside assistance to a rider when he’s stuck in the mud? There were a lot of people getting help on Saturday.

In the rule book, officials are allowed to help a downed rider with fear of penalty. Normally, we allow the riders to try to figure it out, but if they are stuck under or unable to move themselves or the machine we will step in if we are present.

My assistant was present for Dylan (Wright) and waited as he tried to get his bike up. He went over and as Dylan got the bike up placed his hand on it. No harm, he really did nothing and the video shows this.

Did we learn anything from this event that you’ll put into practice, moving forward?

I have already met with the Jetwerx crew. We are going to be doing some different things with the bannering to help keep the riders on track. Instead of bannering the day before we will try just staking the areas for the banners and putting up the banners on race day morning. We’ll use more of the Acerbis markers, plus the large corner markers. They will be out before practice to deter riders from making lines that go out of bounds.

We are bringing a quantity of the indoor tuff blocks to future races to be able to safely block and deter riders from leaving the track. This is safer than a stiff hay bale.

From this height, I should be able to see the complete track. I will be able to follow the leading group, watching for accidents, lappers, yellow/red cross infractions and track cutting. I will have pen and paper to make notes so I do not forget.

It’s not going to be perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction. I will not see everything but we have to try something or riders will continue to take liberties.

Paul will be up in a sky jack at Gopher Dunes keeping watch and taking notes. | Bigwave photo

When will we know the results of the appeals from the penalties?

Once I made my ruling, the riders and teams were notified and given the information on how to appeal if they wished. Any appeals we receive are sent to the MCC. They set up a call and I am asked about my race report.

It’s sort of like a court; I’m in the witness box and I answer questions. I supply them with any footage or anything they require. They then let me off the call and the board makes a ruling. What they come up with is what we have to go with.

OK, thank you for taking the time to answer these questions, Paul. Enjoy the break and we’ll see you at Gopher Dunes.

Thanks for the time, Billy

I found that to be one of the most interesting interviews I’ve ever done. Thanks for taking the time to do that with us, Paul.

Here are the adjusted results and points as they stand after the penalties have been assessed but before the appeal process is finished:

This is Pro Racing so there are always going to be issues popping up like this. There’s no need for anyone to take anything personally. Let’s all just gather ourselves and move forward.

Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Heads to WW Ranch in Florida

Can you believe the series hasn’t been to Florida in 22 years?! It’s true, the last time it was there was back in 1997! Considering how many riders call The Sunshine State home base, this is pretty amazing.

Here are a bunch of interesting tidbits about the race this week:

Canadian #964 Mitch Goheen will continue his summerlong tour of the AMA Nationals this week. Good luck, Mitch, and be ready for Brendan Goldstein from Loudmouth, Legend Int’l, and KDEAM Optics to be up in your face this weekend snagging some phone photos for us!

Keep an eye out for Canadian #964 Mitch Goheen as he continues his AMA Nationals Tour this week at WW Ranch in Florida. | Matt Huggett photo

We threw up a couple videos from the FXR Ride Day this past Monday. I’ve still got lots of content clogging up my hard drive from the event, so watch for some more stuff in the next few days.

Women’s West MX Nationals

The Women’s West MX Nationals take a break this weekend before heading to Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC for their final round on the weekend of July 29th.

The series has been a 3-lady race as #36 Avrie Berry, #1E Eve Brodeur, and #50 Shelby Turner are the obvious front-runners.

You can remove Eve from the equation because she and her dad, Sylvain Brodeur, have just been on a racing vacation in the west and were just riding for fun and experience.

Eve will defend her Women’s East #1 plate next month. Because of this, she has been ineligible for points out west and will not appear in the standings.

I have to apologize to the racers that we haven’t been doing the kind of coverage we’d like to with them so far this season. The race days are so jam packed this year that it’s nearly impossible to be everywhere at once.

Fortunately, Jeff McConkey will be joining us in the east and it will make the coverage easier to manage, at least at the ones Jeff is able to attend.

Here’s a look at the current Women’s West MX standings:

Shelby is only 7 points down on Washougal, Washington, native, Berry, so this one should come down to the wire.

Even if Shelby wins the final 2 motos, Avrie will need to finish worse than 2nd in a moto. That’s asking an awful lot, as these two have been so far ahead of the next rider (and Eve won’t be there to help or hinder) that she’ll be able to put it on cruise-control and take this one home.

But this is why we run the races! Anything can happen in Moto and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

SXQC Points

Next AX Round: Chibougamau: July 27, 2019

OK, I guess I’ll go out and mow the damn lawn! Have a great weekend, everyone. We won’t be at the Canadian Nationals, but good luck wherever you find yourself riding or racing.

Since our next event will be at Gopher Dunes, let’s leave it with a classic quote from John Nelson: