Frid’Eh Update #26 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #26 belongs to recently retired Kaven Benoit. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #26 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by KTM Canada. Week 26 means we are dead centre of the year. That means we are halfway through 2019 already. Yikes.

We are also in the middle of our break between the western and eastern swings of the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals. We’ll fire the series back up on July 13th at Gopher Dunes. Until then, there are still a bunch of races going on.

#26 also gives us an interesting opportunity to pester Kaven Benoit to see what he’s been up to since announcing his retirement from Pro Racing last season.

If you follow him on social media, you’ll already know there’s no moss growing under him. He’s kept himself very busy over the past few months and is also a new father!

We go in touch with him to ask him a bunch of questions, so check out what the fast and friendly Quebec rider had to say:

Here’s what Kaven had to say when we spoke with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Kaven. I’m glad we get to talk with you this week. We’ve got lots to talk about but let’s take it back to the beginning of your riding history. How did you get started in Motocross?



Kaven Benoit: I got started in motocross after watching my childhood hero Carl Vaillancourt (Sorry, JSR :p) ride in Drummondville. 1993 was the year and Carl was in the peak of his career. I fell in love with the sport at a young 4 years of age.

What was your first number and how did you choose it?



My first number was 6. Don’t ask, I don’t remember why ahah. Probably the digit that was available in the vendor trailer at the race track. You know what I mean you are old enough to remember that. Way before the fancy graphic kits.

Kaven and his battles with Vince Friese in the 250 class were legendary. – Bigwave photo

Do you remember how your first race went?



I think I got 5th… we were only 5 kids tho. I was the youngest by far. At first they didn’t wanted me to race. They said I was too young cause all the kids were 8-9 years old.

Who were your biggest rivals as you came up through the amateur ranks?



I could say I was always stressed out when Tyler Medaglia would show up at our provincials. We had some good battles back then too. Marc-Antoine Genereux and Tim Tremblay were two good rivals as well. They became good friends too down the road.



What year did you turn Pro and how did that year go for you?

I think it’s 2005. Learning year I guess. I raced the provincials and could run up front but was too weak to hold on. I was like 120 pounds. Mike Haist from Factory Connection was scratching his head trying to get the suspension that soft lol.



You announced your retirement last season. When you look back over your career, is there a race or moment that stands out the most for you? I can think of a few pretty amazing moments!



My top of the list is not even winning a race, it’s kind of funny. MXON 2016 in Maggiora, Italy. That feeling of rubbing elbows with the best riders in the world was an incredible feeling. Raced up front all weekend and I was really proud of myself.

Kaven has been a Pro rider for a long time. Here he is at Sand Del Lee back in 2008. | Bigwave photo

Injuries, starting a family and over it. This is the short version and I’ll stick to those words.

Another great accomplishment would be back-to-back MX2 championships. It’s a hard one to do.

There would be couple more but those two stand out more.



Can you sum up your decision to retire? It looked like you were on the verge of winning a 450 MX title very soon.



Injuries, starting a family and over it. This is the short version and I’ll stick to those words.



How are your injuries now?

My body feels better now but moto did permanent damage. Just have to live with it now. It was a nice journey and happy about my career.



And now you’re a dad. How’s that going and will we see him get introduced to the Moto or will he have golf clubs or a hockey stick in his hand?

Kaven is now a dad so we’ll have to watch out for another Benoit in the future. | Bigwave photo

It’s been great. A totally new life that’s for sure. I try to be involved as much as possible. They grow fast, it’s unbelievable. Time will tell if he wants to ride dirt bikes but I won’t force him. He will have to want it bad to convince me. Right now I don’t feel like starting that whole process again, but we’ll see.



You did some ice racing and snowcross riding over the winter. Are these things you see yourself continuing with? Could it be your ticket to an X Games appearance?

Yeah, I was searching for some hobbies over the winter. Snowbiking was a lot of fun but I have zero interest in racing it. I enjoy riding the backcountry stuff.

Injuries are what eventually led Kaven to make the decision to call it a career. | Bigwave photo

And then you came back to race the Riviere Du Loup Arenacross. How did they talk you into doing that one?! How did it go?

At first I wasn’t that excited about racing. I mainly wanted to organize a school there to promote my other event I had in that area June 15-16. The promoters got me with a package of school plus racing. I actually had fun doing it. But I stayed myself and got hurt in practice. Went to the hospital for stitches before the night show. It was painful but I didn’t quit.

I won a qualifier and the semi final. In the final I was up front but made couple mistakes and finished fourth. I had like 3 hours of riding before that race so the 4-minute race felt super-long. ahah.

I will continue to watch from a distance and it’s ok like that. I don’t miss it for now.

So, what’s next for you? Once a racer, always a racer. You must be thinking of something!

Not thinking about racing, trust me! I am good with my decision and don’t regret it so far. I am still around the sport for now organizing school. It’s something I enjoy doing and people enjoy their experience as well.

KTM kept me as an ambassador and super-happy about it. Motovan is part of my program as well and happy to be back with them. I am involved with couple marketing stuff at KTM and it’s ok for now.

Kaven’s ride at the 2016 MXON in Italy is one of the things that stands out from his career for him. | Bigwave photo

I would like to thank everyone that has supported me over the years. The numerous sponsors and especially KTM for giving me my first factory ride opportunity. I always felt at home there and always had all the support needed. Being part of a company that is such committed to racing was amazing.

Thanks to all the fans and the friends I made down the road for making this journey as good as it was.

I would also like to thank Motovan and Kutvek Amerika for being involved in my 2019 plans.

I always enjoy interviewing Kaven and I think his answers to some of these questions prove why. He’s always straight up and has never been one to sugar coat things.

From everything he just said, it looks like he’s more than happy with his decision to leave the sport at the Pro level and will continue to be involved in the sport that has given him so much.

It will also be interesting to watch as his baby grows up to see if he ends up becoming a moto dad or not. Reading between the lines, I’d say Kaven will be sure to give him every opportunity to choose his own path.

Good luck in the future, Kaven. You gave us some thrills along the way. | Bigwave photo

Thanks for all the years of being a true gentleman and great racer, Kaven. I asked him about his most memorable moment during his career, and I would have been very surprised if he didn’t mention that ride at the MXON in Italy back in 2016. That was one of those moments I’m happy to say I was there for. Every Canadian there had their chest grow a few sizes that day.

Enjoy the time with your family, and we’ll see Kaven at Deschambault this year because I know he’ll be helping his KBMXSCHOOL elite kids all week.

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday and Happy Canada Day.

Well, it’s another off weekend as the series heads East, so I will be short and sweet. With it also be a long weekend, I’d rather be riding than writing.

Good old Canada Day, but a Team Canada for Des Nations is un certain. I agree we need change, and we need it now to help the sport grow in Canada. I, myself, find it absolutely stupid that the head of all of the decision making belongs to someone who doesn’t follow the sport. This person has no clue: who, what, where, when, and why, when it comes to motocross, and Canadian Motocross. Why is she in charge? Why is she the person making the decisions for the sport, when she has zero clue period?

I won’t continue to bash her, or even mention her name, as I feel she doesn’t deserve any press. I am all for supporting Team Canada, but I’m on board with the masses and refuse to support it until something is done.

The problem is, there will be quite a few deserters that will jump ship and bail on the crew to be chosen for a Team Canada “B” team. Guys that have no right to race on the biggest stage of motocross.

Fingers crossed that we stay united as a group, and fight togeather until we get the results we all deserve.

Here in Ontario, Canada Day long weekend means Motopark will be packed full of racers for rounds 3 and 4 of their MotoCup series. The Motopark crew puts on one hell of an amazing event, and their facility is top notch. If you are looking for a good time with some great racing, make your way up to Motopark.

Cade Clason’s FIM suspension has expired. | Jeff McConkey photo

Big news for our close friend, Cade Cason. Cade’s FIM suspension has expired. Cade has was suspended due to a positive drug test at the 2017 East Rutherford SX. Cade is now allowed to apply for any racing license and compete nationally or internationally. That’s great news for Cade, and I can’t wait to see the #761 back under the big lights.

Good luck to Hayden Halstead who is trying his luck at qualifying for the Southwick National south of the border this weekend. Hayden is a sand guy, and Southwick is his cup of tea. Have a great weekend everyone and #smileforBC!



BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. First off, let me apologize for being a little sparse on the coverage this week. It was my dad’s 80th birthday on Tuesday and we’ve been spending a lot of time doing things for that the past few days.

I won’t bore you with too much detail except for the part where we all met in Toronto and did the CN Tower EdgeWalk.

Emily and I were supposed to be there to look after my mom as my sister, her BF, and my dad all went out on the ledge to walk above the city.

Well, Emily decided I should be out there on the walk with them and plopped her credit card down on the counter and I was in.

I wasn’t worried about doing it, I just wanted to look after my mom, but suddenly there I was putting on the jump suit and harness with the rest of them.

Let me just say this about the experience: you should go do it!

Seriously, it was pretty much one of the most amazing experiences of my life.

CN Tower EdgeWalk. Seriously, go do it!

We’re all motocrossers here, so we’re all pretty much daredevils to some degree, but this was just next level stuff. The first things they get you to do is walk your way to the edge and put 10 toes over it and then put your hands up and out to the side. It was crazy!

Next thing you know, you’re hanging off the side backwards and then forwards with just the harness holding you to the tower and your feet half off the edge and bending on it as you do your best impression of Leo in Titanic off the front of the ship.

If you’ve already done it, you know what I’m talking about. If you haven’t, I’d definitely give it two thumbs up as something that everyone should try.

All of us did all the exercises, even my 80-year-old dad! Of course, he had a doctor’s appointment Thursday and had they known his plan, they would have stopped it. Basically, he probably should have dropped dead…but he didn’t!

Anyway, my point is that I took a few days off to be with family and didn’t spend my normal amount of time digging for stories or interviewing riders and industry people, but I’m back now.

In fact, I’m likely on the verge of hopping into the DMX Van and driving to Southwick for round 6 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Moto-X 338 and then to Motopark for the final round of their MotoCup races on Sunday. Yep, the van is going on another #mxroadtrip mission!

#610 Hayden Halstead will join fellow Canadian #964 Mitch Goheen in the 250 class this weekend at Southwick. | Bigwave photo

We’ve got #964 Mitch Goheen still trying to make the motos at an AMA National and we’ll also have #610 Hayden Halstead giving it a go.

Hayden is still trying to work his way back to 100% moto fitness after that ugly leg break where his leg go trapped between his BMX bike’s pedal and the ground and snapped.

It’s supposed to be pretty hot Saturday in Mass with a chance of some afternoon thunderstorms, so we’ll see what that all means for the racing.

Here are a few interesting bits for Southwick:

Also starting today out at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC is the 2019 Western Canadian Amateur National (WCAN).

Practice took place Thursday and so now we’ve got 3 days of racing ahead of us.

Here’s the LIVE TIMING LINK to follow along with the racing action and get results: http://live.tracksideresults.com/futurewest/liveresults.asp

For all the information you need on the event, go HERE.

Good luck, everyone!

And how about the continued support of the Cycle North gang?! Check out this prize package:

Amateurs across the country are all trying to make their way to the big show: the TransCan GNC at Walton Raceway.

We’ve just got the WCAN and then the ECAN at Deschambault to go before we crown Canadian Champions at the famed track in Walton, Ontario.

My plan is to swing over to Motopark for the final round of their final round of racing at their Motopark Cup series.

Word on the street is they’ve got over 1000 entries for this weekend’s finale, so there should be some great racing to check out.

At the first round, Colton Facciotti and Cole Thompson showed up to go bar-to-bar and it did not disappoint!

I have to assume they’ll be putting in time on sandier tracks to prepare for Gopher Dunes on July 13th, but you never know which top-level Pro riders will show up to the historic track up in Chatsworth, ON.

Here’s the official release:

2019 New Era MP Cup Round 3 and 4

The New Era Motopark Cup, #mpcup, rounds 3 and 4 are coming up this weekend.



RECENT UPDATES

Tykes will run on the mini track as the Four-Stroke Beginner Class. You can race the Tykes class if you’re a first-time racer, have training wheels or not, 8 and under, and on a 50cc. Riders on a bike without training wheels may be bumped up a class at the ref’s discretion.

will run on the mini track as the Four-Stroke Beginner Class. You can race the Tykes class if you’re a first-time racer, have training wheels or not, 8 and under, and on a 50cc. Riders on a bike without training wheels may be bumped up a class at the ref’s discretion. Saturday night Mike Jackson Pit Bike Challange. $5 sign up. Teams of two. Sign up in the Café.

RACE AWARDS AND PRIZES



300 New Era Cap Giveaway, June 29. First 300 riders.

Awards to 6th place (non-payback classes)

75% payback classes, Open Intermediate, 25+ A, 30+ A, 40+ A, 50+

200% payback MP CUP Open

$50 holeshot awards on Saturday, June 29, brought to you by Mike Jackson and Canadian Tire

Series Prizes to 3rd for all classes

Fox Super Mini helmet and series prize.

OG google giveaway.

Rockstar Giveaways.



PRACTICE

Thursday prior to the event practice, open 10 am to 5 pm.

Friday practice before each event, open 10 am to 4 pm.

Monday practice after the event, open 10 am to 5 pm.

The practice rate is $35. The membership fee is waived for MP CUP Racers on those days.

IMPORTANT NOTES

TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED, MORE INFORMATION BELOW.

THERE ARE 15 TRANSPONDERS AVAILABLE. FIRST COME FIRST SERVE. $30 FOR ONE DAY OR $50 FOR TWO.

NO RACING LICENSE REQUIRED, Motopark welcomes all racers to race the New Era Motopark Cup. No membership or licensing fees required to race.

CAMPING AND ADMISSION

All of Motopark’s serviced sites are booked. There’s lots of primitive camping available, no reservation required.

If you’re camping prior to Saturday and/or attending just one day you’re required to pay for the weekend. If you leave before 7:00 pm on Saturday night you’ll receive a refund at the front gate. GATE STAFF WILL REMOVE YOUR WRIST BAND AND ISSUE YOU YOUR REFUND. NO WRIST BAND, NO REFUND. No refunds will be issued after 7:00 pm on Saturday.



THE OFF-ROAD CAFÉ

The Off-Road Café will be serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Featuring a full menu including our most popular items, Moto Muffins and Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches. No need to stock the fridge when you come to Motopark. Hours below;

Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm

Saturday 7:15am – 7:00pm (Serving dinner from 6:00pm – 7:00pm)

Sunday 7:15am – 5:00pm

Monday 8:00am – 5:00pm

GATE HOURS

The main gate is staffed 24 hours. No one will be allowed into the main pit area between the hours of 12 p.m. and 7 a.m. Vehicles arriving during those hours will be staged in the overflow area. Please shut generators off at 11 p.m. Security will also be on duty. Should you have any concerns overnight please report to the main gate.

ONLINE PRE-REGISTRATION

Want to beat the lines or sleep in an extra half hour on race day? Pre-registration is not mandatory you can sign up at the event. Pre-registering costs an additional $2 per transaction (not per entry). Main track classes have your transponder number ready for registration. Mini track classes will not be using transponders.

If you’re pre-registering and racing both days, you’ll need to register separately for each round.

Pre-register by following this link: http://secure.tracksideonlineresults.com/motopark/

Once you register online all you have to do is head to the registration trailer located at the finish line or head up to Off-Road Cafe and sign the waiver.

TRANSPONDERS

TRANSPONDERS REQUIRED TO BE SCORED ON MAIN TRACK

Mini track classes will not be using transponders.

50CC GP does not require a transponder. Will be scored manually.

You can race without a transponder but you will not be scored or win any awards.

Buy from MyLaps – Mylaps.com

OTHER INFO

Firewood, head up to the front gate, $10 a grain bag full.

Fireworks, you can donate all fireworks at the front gate, for our Saturday night fireworks show. NO FIREWORKS ALLOWED IN PITS. We will provide a professional fireworks show at 10:15 pm

Paintball, $30 for gear and a full gun, gun refills are $15. Games will happen after racing, sign up for paintball at the Off-Road Café.

CLASSES



Mini Track

50 Pee Wee (4-6)

50cc Pee Wee (7-8)

65cc B

Tykes – Four-stroke Beginner

Girls

Mini GP (50cc / 65cc Open / Four-Stroke under 110cc)

Main Track

50 GP

65cc Pee Wee (7 – 9)

65cc Pee Wee (10 – 11)

65cc GP

85cc (7-11)

85cc (12-16)

Super Mini

Ladies A

Ladies B

250 Beginner

Open Beginner

250 Junior

450 Junior

Open Junior

Open Intermediate (75% prize purse)

MP Cup Open (minimum ability intermediate, 200% prize purse)

125cc Two-Stroke (Junior / Intermediate / Pro, 75% prize purse)

School Boy (13 – 17)

Youth 14 to 24 (Beginner / Junior)

Youth 14 to 24 (Intermediate / Pro, 75% prize purse)

Vet 25+ (Beginner / Junior)

Vet 25+ (Intermediate / Pro, 75% prize purse)

Vet 30+ (Beginner / Junior)

Vet 30+ (Intermediate / Pro, 75% prize purse)

Vet 40+ (Beginner / Junior)

Vet 40+ (Intermediate / Pro, 75% prize purse)

Vet 50+ (50% prize purse)



RATES

GATE ADMISSION

General Admission, single day: $10

General Admission, weekend: $20

8 and under: Free

PRIMITIVE CAMPING

First night $25, each additional night $15.

One Night: $25

Two Nights: $40

Three Nights: $55

Additional Nights: $15

MAIN TRACK RACE ENTRY FEE PER DAY

First class $40, second class $35, third class $20.

One class: $40

Two classes: $75

Three classes: $90

MINI TRACK RACE ENTRY FEE PER DAY

First class $25, second class $20.

One class: $25

Two class: $45

Good luck to everyone racing, and, if all goes according to plan, I’ll see you there on Sunday.

Watch Mammoth Mountain LIVE

Yo can actually watch the Mammoth Mountain MX races live on YouTube here:

OK, if I’m actually going to go to Southwick, I’d better be on my way. Have a great Canada Day long weekend, everyone. There’s lots of racing to pay attention to, even if we’re still on our long break in our MX Nationals.