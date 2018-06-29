Frid’Eh Update #26 Presented by KTM Canada

Frid’Eh Update #26 Presented by KTM Canada

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Hello, and welcome to Week #26 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by KTM Canada. 26 means we are moto-officially halfway through the year. We are currently on the two-weekend break between the western and eastern swings of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour. Most riders can use the break to recuperate and heal small injuries they may have picked up during the first 4 races, but our honoree this week can really use the time.

Kaven Benoit injured his back before our season started and the issue had him uncertain if he would even be able to line up and compete this summer. Fast forward a couple months and he now finds himself on a winning roll and only 8 points out of the lead in the 450 class!

If you were to ask him (and we did) if he thought he’d be this close to the lead in points, he’d tell you he didn’t.

We grabbed him for an interview as he was getting ready to head to a sandy practice track to prepare for the next 2 sand tracks at Sand Del Lee and Gopher Dunes. Here’s what he had to say:

Direct Motocross: First off, Kaven, are you now at 100%?

Kaven Benoit: Yes. I’ve finally got the injury behind me and everything is good now. I’m still trying to get back to where I was over the winter. I worked really hard over the winter at Club MX to push myself and get better. Then, that injury put me a couple steps backward. Now, I think I’m back to where I’m supposed to be and I used the break to get better on the bike and fitness-wise too I’m able to push myself a bit more now that I don’t have pain. It’s getting better.

Did the injury put you behind in bike testing too or was that all ready to go?

I was ready to come into the season. It’s the best I’ve felt, ever, I think. That unfortunate crash and I was off the bike for one month before the first round so I only rode like a day-and-a-half before Calgary. It was tough mentally because I feel that I was ready for it and still needed to race and get some points and I was still a little bit scared because I had x-rays before Calgary and the back injuries were not healed.

It was a big gamble but I think it turned out OK. I had it in my mind to just stay on 2 wheels and not get hurt the first couple rounds and I had some good motos. I started out with a 2nd place and that was awesome. After that, I mean, I had a horrible 2nd moto.

The first 2 rounds were up and down for me but I tried to stay positive and go into every weekend with different mindset and try to be a bit more positive every weekend. From round three it started to click better and I can’t ask for more right now.

Jeff McConkey noticed at Calgary that you went out with a kidney belt on for practice.

Ya, I did. I was on the fence of either riding with it or not. I tried it in the past. Growing up I tried it many times and I couldn’t really ride comfortably with it and then I tried again in Calgary in practice and it was OK but I didn’t feel like I had motion like I wanted to. I kind of felt stuck with it but I just decided to get rid of it and just go for it without it.

At the end of the day, maybe my back muscles were getting tired. Maybe it would have helped but I felt better on the bike without it. If I were to go back, I don’t know if I would have changed anything. There wasn’t really much I could do.

With 7, 8, 1, 1 results for the first 4 rounds, obviously things are looking better, but what did you think of the 2 new tracks we hit at Popkum and Minnedosa?

Honestly, Popkum was an awesome layout. I like the track. It was a nice layout and it was fun to ride it. In racing, I felt it was a bit different. I don’t think it’s their fault because the dirt isn’t there. It’s just like gravel and it destroyed my body, destroyed the bike…it was a really painful day to get roosted. I had fun riding the track, it’s just that in racing I felt it was a bit tough sometimes to make passes and to get traction wasn’t great. There were good sides of it and there were sides where it’s not so great.

And Minnedosa?

Ya, ya, awesome job from the guys over there. They did a really good job prepping it and it was just like it’s supposed to be — muddy in the morning and then there was barely any dust in the afternoon at the end of the day. Lots of lines and ruts and, ya, it was an awesome race track. I had lots of fun there and for a first round it was great.

And did you have any ticks on you?

I didn’t see any (Laughs). There is a funny story about it though. We were driving back to Winnipeg on Saturday night and we were in the car with me, Tanner (Ward), Cole (Thompson) and Chloe (Thompson) and we were talking about the dog and she lifts it up into the air and she sees that there’s a tick on her lap.

Oh my God, she starts freaking out and that was a tick story for the weekend. Cole was in the other lane…oh, it was a nightmare for two minutes.

Now, let me quickly ask you about the finish of that 2nd moto there when you didn’t get the white or checkered flag. You top guys were really close at the end, too.

I knew it was the last lap. I saw the 2 lap board and the guy, either there was a lapper in front and he was using the blue flag but I remember he didn’t show me the white flag, but I saw the 2 board so I knew it was the last lap. And then when we showed up for the checkered, he didn’t have the checkered either in his hand.

I was going to stop but then Matt (Deroy) told me to “Go, go!” because you don’t know because he didn’t put the checkered out. I figured I’d just keep going because I thought maybe they messed up or whatever so I went and just did another section and then he came back on the mechanics’ straightaway and told me that the race was over. It was kind of a weird situation. It was the first time I’ve experienced that.

Like, sometimes I think about it and I’m like, “Oh my God, that was crazy!” What are the chances that everything falls into place and being able to lead motos over there? It’s great!

Did you get out on the mountain bike in the west at all?

No, it was the plan to stay out between rounds 2 and 3 to go mountain biking but I had to come back for the Montreal Supercross press conference. I had to put an X on my mountain bike adventure out west. I was a little bummed for that but we’ll see if I can schedule that for next year.

I’m really into mountain biking. I really like it and I would like to spend a week there to ride but it didn’t happen this year.

I always tell riders that they do so much cycling getting ready for moto and then they become bicycle racers when they leave motocross.

Ya, we’ll see. I really enjoy mountain biking. Honestly, since last year I’ve been into it a bit more and it’s fun.

OK, next we’re heading back to Sand Del Lee and Walton this year.

Ya, I’m happy about the east coast, for sure. Sand Del Lee is a track where I’ve had lots of success and I’m looking forward to it.

Walton has been up and down for me, but I’m just going to put my head down and do the best I can. I’ve had some awesome races at Walton and some not really good ones, but I’ve gotten better over the years so I’m going to tell myself that I can do it and pull out a win there.

You mentioned the Montreal Supercross. How the heck did they get you ta race another indoor race?

Well, mainly because I’m going to have all summer under my belt and physically I’m going to be more into it. I’ll just prepare for it and I wanted to put an X on it. This winter, not doing the Arenacross stuff was my personal decision. I didn’t feel I would have had enough time on the bike to be ready like I wanted to and put in the performance I was capable of doing and just putting myself into a risky situation again. I was not lucky with indoor stuff lately and I just put that to the side. Now that I’m going to have a full summer of racing under my belt, I feel like doing the Montreal Supercross is going to be different.

I’ve raced it a lot of times in the past and I’ve won in the MX2 and I always had fun racing the Montreal Supercross. It’s easier when you have a couple months already racing and it makes it easier to do an indoor race, I think.

Does this mean you’ll be doing all 3 of the Supercross rounds in the series?

I’m not sure about that, though. I can’t [confirm that] right now. It’s just the Montreal Supercross right now and we’ll see how I feel. There are no plans set right now for the other ones.

You’ve got to be pretty happy to be sitting 3rd in points, only 8 out of 1st.

Ya, for sure. If someone would have told me that after those first two rounds that I would be only 8 points down from 1st place after the west rounds I would have said they were crazy. I was 40 points out of the lead after two rounds. I was like, “Oh, my God!”

From there, I was not thinking about championship anymore, I was just focusing race by race and trying to take it as if it were only a one-race championship and for some reason it turned out to be huge for me because the top guys [struggled a couple times] and it got me up there in the championship chase and I’m happy about it.

I’ve got to ask you, as a racer, how the heck do you explain Colton Facciotti winning by over 40 seconds a couple times and then not winning again? Can you explain that?

Uh, I’m not too sure (Laughs). I’m kind of asking myself, too. Everybody knows that Motocross, from one weekend to another weekend, you’re always resetting it. You cannot control everything in racing. Sometimes there are circumstances that are going on that you can’t really control. I don’t know. It is weird that he wins by 40 seconds and then the next weekend he goes 7-7 or something, but it happens. This is Motocross and I think it’s going to happen even more this year because the field is really tight, like you saw at round 4. Even if he got a 4th or a 5th, his lap times were right there. He was not off the pace, it’s just that I think we were a bit more aggressive in the first lap and me and Cole got out front and, ya, that’s racing and I think it’s going to be like that until the end. He’s not going to win it easily, that’s for sure.

Team Canada MXON. I assume you’d really like to be on the team for Red Bud?

Yes, for sure. I had to skip last year and it’s one of my favourite events, honestly. I was a bit bummed at the beginning of the year because my results weren’t there and I didn’t know if I was going to make it and now with those two last rounds it probably helped me to be in a good position to be picked.

I’m going to be really honoured if I’m picked. Just like the other times, I’m going to try to do as good or better than in 2016, I think it’s a big task but, if I’m picked, I’m going to put 100% effort in and try to do the best I can, for sure, for Canada.

Was that the coolest thing ever leading that race in Italy two years ago?

It was. Still, thinking about it, it was like a dream. Like, sometimes I think about it and I’m like, “Oh my God, that was crazy!” What are the chances that everything falls into place and being able to lead motos over there. It’s great!

So, you’re not racing Southwick this weekend. Are you racing anywhere?

No, I’m not racing Southwick. I haven’t even thought about it. The last couple weeks we were racing the west coast and I was only focused on trying to be back where I want to be and trying to focus on the Canadian Nationals. I’m probably going to head to Ironman at the end of the year, if everything goes like I want it to. But, during the season, I was not really thinking about it.

Well, thank you very much for talking with us this morning. We’ll see you next week at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa. Who would you like to thank?

Ya, I’d like to thank my team, for sure: KTM Canada, Red Bull, Thor, Parts Canada, Dunlop, FMF…

Team Sponsors: Red Bull Canada, THOR, Parts Canada, WP, Motorex, FMF, Dunlop, Alpinestars, Karcher, DID DirtStar, Renthal, Acerbis, CL Brakes, ETS Race Fuel, Hinson Racing, Kite Hubs, Matrix Racing Products, M7 Designs, Mechanix Wear, Moto-Master, Oakley, Sella Della Valle, TM Designworks, Twin Air, Works Connection & Xtring.

Watch this video before you head to the races this weekend:

JEFF McCONKEY

Hey, guys, Happy Friday.

Team Canada MXON

With the break between the West and the East, the big news is who is going to be on Team Canada this year. No matter which way a Kourtney Lloyd decides to go, I think we will have a great team. There are many different riders that we can send, but, unfortunately, there will be a few guys left out.

In MX1 and MX3/Open we have quite a few options: Kaven Benoit, Cole Thompson, Colton Facciotti and Tyler Medaglia are the serious frontrunners. All have been to the event in various countries, and all would be a great choices.

In my opinion, Kaven Benoit is the clear cut winner for the MX1 ride. Just look back to his latest Des Nations performance and you will jump on board. Add in the fact that Kaven is on a tear as of late and with his health growing, he’s only going to get stronger.

The next choice will most certainly be the hardest. Who do you choose between Thompson, Facciotti and Medaglia? They all have earned the chance to be there. They are all riding very well this season, which makes it even harder. Part of me would love to see Colton Facciotti go and add to his storied career. When I think of Colt and Des Nations, I instantly think of his Budds Creek ride aboard a 250f. He stepped up for the team and put in one hell of a ride on the small bike. No matter the situation, Colton would be a great choice and I’d be happy to have him on the MX3 bike.

Cole Thompson is a super talent, and has also represented Canada in the past. He’s no stranger to lining up with the best in the world, and I think he’d be a great choice as well. Cole hasn’t dominated a round yet this season like Kaven or Colton, but it could happen at any of the remaining 5 rounds. Just like Colton, I’d be very happy and confident to see Cole, should he be chosen.

Our last rider in contention for the 450 ride is Tyler Medaglia. Tyler has been a team member many times and would be a great choice. He’s having a great season in Canada, and looks to be very close to picking up a moto win or overall win. Forget his skill, and just look at his heart and attitude. Tyler rises to the occasion at events like this and is the perfect example of a team player.

No matter who we pick, we will be sending a very strong team. My choice for the MX3 ride for this season is……. Tyler Medaglia. I just feel he’s our guy that we can count on no matter what.

For the lone MX2 rider, it’s got to be either Shawn Maffenbeier or Jess Pettis. Shawn has been before and knows the program. Jess has not been, but he’s just so gosh darn hot right now. For me, this is the hardest choice, as both guys are riding very well this season. I would give Jess the edge in raw speed, but Maff gets the nod for experience.

I’m friends with both guys and wish we could send both. Unfortunately, that can’t happen, so I’m going to steal something from Bigwave. We both agree that both guys are just so close that we pick the guy who wins Sand Del Lee straight up. Sounds fair to me!

But then what if Dylan Wright goes 1-1 at SDL? That could definitely happen, but I still feel whoever does better between Pettis and Maffenbeier should go. No matter what Kourtney Lloyd decides, people will bitch. It’s life, she can’t please everyone, but in all honesty, no matter what choices she makes we will have a very good team to support.

Short one for me this week. I’ll finish off with some bad news. Mike Alessi will miss the remainder of the season do to a shoulder injury. Very sad for Mike and the team as he was putting in the effort to make some waves on the East Coast.

More bad news, this time out of Saskatchewan. Fast A rider and all around great guy Dyllan Lischynski took a bad fall practicing in Carlyle, SK resulting in a serious back injury. Dyllan is one of the good guys in the sport that any club would kill for. Sending out a big “Get Well Soon” out to Dyllan!

Have a great Canada Day long weekend and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. I think you’re right about picking Team Canada for Red Bud this year. I think we all pretty much agree that Kaven gets a spot, for sure. He’s proven he’s not only super fast but that he’s a good team player. That is almost as important as speed at this event. If you haven’t been to one, go this year because it’s never going to get much closer, and you’ll see exactly what I mean. “TEAM” matters at this one-off event.

I don’t envy Kourtney having to choose the other 2 riders this year. Jeff outlined who the choices are and I think all you can do is make sure they all want to go, first, and then it’s an elimination round at Sand Del Lee. Either that, or she picks without thinking about results next week and risks upsetting some riders and fans. Going with a results-based team from SDL is the only way to remove the pressure of the choice.

But again like Jeff said, any combination of those riders mentioned would be a great team for us, so this is a pretty nice problem to have, but still a bit of a problem.

I’ve been flip-flopping between hopping in the #DMXVan and driving to Southwick this weekend and just staying home for one of the few weekends we get off.

Earlier in the week, I’d heard that Jeremy Medaglia was considering heading back to the track he raced on a Team Yamaha of Troy bike a few years back, but I spoke with him Thursday and he has decided not to make the trip.

Tyler Medaglia is another rider who I thought may have considered racing, but he’s not going, and neither is Kaven, so I’ve decided to celebrate Canada Day by staying in Canada. We’re just starting a nice little heat wave here in Southwestern Ontario (SWO) so I think a day at the beach and some cycling are in order before the season fires up again next week and keeps going for 5 straight weekends.

Emily has relatives in Ottawa, so we’re going to head there early next week and hang out at their cottage which is at Mont Tremblant. Look for us on the lake or on the mountain bike trails in the area. It should be a fun week. Thanks, Brenda and Larry!

Travis Pastrana Double Backflip 360

OK, I’ll admit it, there is a huge part of me that really hates FMX. I’m more about the racing than the showing off, plain and simple. It actually angers me when I see people get hurt doing it. I just don’t see the point. Would we even be having this conversation if there were no such thing as social media?

Nowadays, people are taking unnecessary risks just to show other people. The enjoyment of doing something for the sake of doing it is gone. It’s like, “If nobody sees me do this, what’s the point?” The human experience is dead. People just want to be “internet famous” these days and I really don’t like what this means for future generations.

No longer do you have to work to succeed. Someone will go out and try to copy this stunt, get hurt, and get 10 million views on Instagram and that will make it worth the injury. I hate this.

I just saw Tyler Spikman retweeted this Drake lyric that sort of sums my rant up for me…while even rhyming!

Wait, why did I embed this trick again? Oh ya, Travis didn’t die.

Jared Stock Rides the 2019 Husqvarnas at the Baker’s Factory in Florida

When Allison Thompson from Husqvarna Motorcycles Canada contacted me and asked what I thought about sending Jared Stock down to Florida to ride the 2019 line-up of motocross bikes, I immediately thought it was a great idea.

Sure, I would have loved to have gone, but I was busy with the Canadian Nationals, and, let’s face it, it’s been a very long time since I’ve ridden at a decent level, so having someone who is still fast go made perfect sense.

Finding people who can ride a dirt bike fast is easy. Finding someone who is fast and can also write and enjoy it is a whole other question. Enter Jared.

Jared used to write a column for IMX a while back. He’s fast and also seems to be pretty “school smart” too. So, we agreed that having him represent Direct Motocross in Florida was a no-brainer.

Jared took the time to ask me tons of questions with regard to what was expected of him, so that was appreciated. He absorbed everything I had to suggest and dove into the project. I was really impressed with the results.

Thanks for doing this, Jared, and thank you for being a respectful professional while down south. The end result is a very in depth and personal account of what e thought of both the experience of being at such a world class facility and what he thought of the new bikes.

If you haven’t had a chance to give it a read, here it is for you:

Jared Stock Heads to the Baker’s Factory to Ride the 2019 Husqvarnas

By Jared Stock

Picture this…

A couple years have passed since you have stepped away from pursuing a life of racing dirt bikes at a high level. Years of blood, sweat and dollar bills have gone by and now you are relaxing at home, trying to win in other areas of life. As you stare at the disorganization of your backyard, you get inspired to make it right.

Running over to the trusty old moto van that is now your daily driver as you cling to the last bits of your racing past, you pin it 5th wide over to the home improvement store for new sod and tear back using all outside lines and start aggressively laying sod in your backyard, running off the high of achievement and feeling that feeling of winning…winning in the competition of cool backyards.

Then, within a handful of hours, you are sitting on a plane with a ticket: DESTINATION – ORLANDO, FL.

You are on your way to the 2019 Husqvarna Motorcycle launch which is being hosted at the world-renowned training facility, the Baker’s Factory. The place where the elite come together to train and push to new limits, and likely lies the largest amount of blood sweat and tears of past and current racers!

Well, that was exactly me just a handful of days ago, no exaggeration (Not even the aggressive gardening part). Talk about a turtle on a fence post! No, I didn’t earn a spot to train down at the Baker’s Factory, but it all came together with the help of some great people that I was offered the opportunity to fly down for a day to check out the 2019 Husqvarna motocross bikes and, along with that, get a grand tour of the Baker’s Factory with the teams hard at work prepping for the upcoming races.

My biggest takeaway from riding at the Baker’s Factory is that it is extremely hot and humid! I had moments when walking over to the next bike to ride where the amount of heat and humidity inside my helmet stripped all my desire to want to train and become a full-time racer. Was I being a bit dramatic? Yes, but who can blame a guy who is coming from the dry climate of Alberta where we seemingly just got out of a winter season a couple weeks ago?!

All kidding aside, it was surreal to roll up to a place you only ever thought you would see in magazines during your lifetime.

As the security gates opened and we drove into the 100-acre lot, it is very apparent the level of professionalism that the facility held. The entire property was covered in green grass cut evenly throughout, and bordered all the tracks within site. Ironically, even with the astonishment of rolling into this dream land, a handful of us could not stop thinking about how we sure would not want to be the one who had to cut all this grass. I think I was just jealous…

Aldon Baker began to give us a tour of his pride and joy and started with showing us two of the A team Supercross tracks. The tracks were built with different dirt to replicate the coast in which they needed to prep for, and were even built to scale either racing in a football vs. baseball stadium.

Panning left from the Supercross tracks was the A team motocross training track, fully prepped and ready to go for the arriving racers to begin the day. On the flip side of the property was another Supercross and motocross track. I believe this half of the property was dedicated more towards the development team riders. This outdoor track is eventually where we would end up with Husqvarna set up with all the new bikes for us to ride.

Our tour then went into the handful of buildings where we could see the inner workings of the teams and the systems they had in play to gain every inch and second out of their training at the Factory. The GPS systems were on charge and the TV and cameras ready for analyzing and reviewing. The only thing I had in my race shop back home that matched was the coffee machine. I was pumped to see I had something in common with the next level training facility.

This facility really had everything down to a science and it was for obvious reason why Husqvarna chose to partner with the Baker’s Factory to host the unveiling of their new line of motorcycles. The concept of riding smart and leveraging the best technology and systems available was a big motivation behind the development of these new bikes.

While learning about the new updates made on the 2019 models, there was a consistent theme of making the updates from a rider’s submission. Every change made was in an attempt to increase the performance and comfort level of the operator and a lot of those submissions came from their championship-winning riders.

While learning about the major updates to the motorcycles, it was interesting to see how many subtle changes were required to match up to the new updates. It is my belief that all the subtle updates show a true passion for performance from Husqvarna and they add up to make a big difference when we got to start spinning laps around the track. So, without further ado, I will break down the product updates and changes to the 2019 motocross line up that stood out to me.

Chassis and Bodywork:

The obvious updates to the 2019 line up is the new bodywork updates. As far as looks go, the classic color scheme continues strong with the brand and they have added to it a blue powder coat frame to finish the look.

I feel a strong divergence of opinions on this style choice on the frame, but, hey, some people think the ‘Canadian tuxedo’ is a great choice of style and some people do not, you decide.

The body work updates themselves do have a functional purpose to them, as well, by creating a more consistent connection for the rider to the bike. They have chosen to widen the middle contact point from the previous generation of bikes, while slimming up both the front and rear contact points of the bike. The goal here is to create more of a seamless feel while riding the bike and moving throughout the range as you tackle the terrain.

As far as functional frame updates go, there have been a handful of updates that have increased rigidity and stability throughout the bikes, including the frame construction itself, a new two-piece composite carbon fiber sub-frame (previously a three-piece concept), updated upper triple clamp, and an extra 5mm of adjustment on the swing arm.

While testing the bikes, I was trying to encapsulate the updates with the repeating theme in my head to share with you, and as I entered corners in the intense conditions of the track I found myself always thinking I was in good hands. When I was committed to entering a corner and sticking a line, the bike felt as committed as I was. Reciprocity is a great feeling to have while pushing the limits on a dirt bike and advances the mindset of comfort and performance.

In particular, I was repeatedly impressed when entering a flat left at a high speed because I was stretching out and doubling two flat rollers to enter the corner. Upon landing, I had to commit to driving the bikes into the corner with no rut to leverage and change my direction. Again, the moment I committed and drove the force to the ground the combination of the precision of the chassis and the high performance of the Dunlop 3S was very clear as the bikes would stick the line and carry all the momentum through to hit the next big jump out of the corner.

To finish off the chassis section, here our a few notable one-liners that should not go unmentioned:



The new frame/bodywork combination allowed for a lower seat pan with a thicker foam. Now, if you have ridden the previous generations of the Husqvarna seat, you will be excited to know the 2019 one isn’t as rough on your butt!

The updated wheels look extra fresh with the laser engraved DID Dirt Star logo, as well as a new nipple that allows for less frequent need to tighten the spokes. Let’s be honest, this is huge as some of us refrain from checking spokes at all.

The Pro Taper bar returns as the OEM spec handlebar. I wasn’t a fan of the new bend, but I find bars a much more personal preference, so you decide!

The black ODI lock on grips continue for 2019. I would buy a bike just to get these stock grips. Huge fan, right here. I will mention though, the EMIG lock on grips available through Husqvarna are not my favourite. Maybe I have small hands but I find them a bit to thick and it distracts me when holding onto the bike.

Braking systems continue to be powered by BREMBO.

Suspension:

With all the updates in the rigidity of the chassis, came updated settings for the WP AER fork and a new piston and settings to match the WP shock. This will be the third year of production in North America with AER fork from WP and I am a big advocate of this fork. The development of this fork will continue to move in the right direction and, in my opinion, will be some of the best suspension available from an OEM set up.

I do also believe there is lots of personalizing you can do to your WP ride depending on your weight and skill level, and so as an added benefit the AER fork does not require you to purchase fork springs in your personalization process as you can adjust this with your supplied WP air pump.

Due to the time constraint of trying to get on to each bike, I didn’t spend any time moving settings around and customizing the suspension for me but I have spent enough time on ’17 and ’18 model year bikes to know the suspension will be outstanding.

Another setting I am really looking forward to testing is the extra 5mm of adjustment in the swingarm. This may sound like an odd thing to get excited about, but I have always been a fan of maximizing the adjustment out for the benefits and so with this new design I am curious to go even further with the adjustments and test it out.

Engine/Performance:

Like how the chassis updates required a slew of smaller updates to bring cohesion, the engines and fueling systems followed a similar pattern. With the updated chassis and body work came a new airbox designed for maximum air flow. Updates to the mapping were performed to assure top level power delivery throughout the gear box and RPM range. The 4-stroke models continue to come with the option for map 1 and map 2 (also upgraded with the new airbox) with the benefit of RPM precise traction control and launch control. I will spend a little more time talking about the flagship 450 motor, as it received the biggest update in the fleet.

FC450 – “Believe us, if we wanted to find more power we could.” The head engineers of the motor department addressed any concerns of a soft powered FC450 motor. They continued the theme of assuring that this bike is built with rider comfort and performance in mind and it’s not about how much horsepower they can produce, but where and when the horsepower can be used.

Without getting into the numbers and details (Because that is way over my head), the major goal in the motor updates is mass centralization along with mass centralization, and mass centralization. With the cylinder head 15mm lower this not only brings cranking mass closer to the center but also manages to shave another 500g from the motor.

This motor was an absolute blast to ride where I didn’t feel the need to be in race mode to go and have fun. I wouldn’t get too carried away with lollygagging though because when you twist the throttle on this bad boy it has some serious pick up and go.

It is also worth mentioning that they had a stock set up FC450 and one with a full exhaust from their partnership with FMF. When riding the two bikes back to back, I found there to be a significant improvement in overall performance with the FMF system. The bike had less engine back pressure on deceleration and amazing throttle response and pull throughout the RPM. When I came off, I mentioned my endorsement to Don Emler Jr. who then went on to explain how much development the partnered companies have done to assure the optimal performance in mapping and the exhaust system. I find it exciting to see the results to come with more time and effort in the collaboration of these two companies.

FC350/FC250 – Both bikes have received an update in the clutch performance with the addition of the diaphragm steel clutch in replace of the traditional coil springs. This feature cut another 190g off the bike and while riding I felt that it improved the engagement and feel of the clutch. This combined with the continued use of the Magura hydraulic clutch is a great combo, in my books.

There wasn’t as long of a list for motor updates in these models, but, in my opinion, they didn’t need to be fixed. I am a huge fan of these two motors and what they are capable of. The 250 continues to have a smooth and usable range of power, even through the bottom and mid-range where typically you don’t have this in a 250. Again, it is worth noting that with a full exhaust system (Akrapovic is this case), it does change the power delivery with more mid and top-end focus and less bottom end hit.

I also love the 350 motors because of the way the throttle and power delivery are timed. With the 350, the power delivery increases as the throttle opens and seems to carry that curve or line to peak RPM. Once you get comfortable with this curve you can be precise, while sometimes when getting used to it I tend to overshoot jumps if I am not careful.

While on the track, I felt the 350 was the easiest bike to make its way around the track and through different obstacles, with a good combination of weight, mass, and power. As for racing, I find the 250 motors still the easiest to ride for longer periods of time.

TC125/TC250 – Obviously, the first bike I ran for was the 2019 TC 125. The opportunity to not only ride at the Baker’s Factory, but to do it on a brand new 125 that hauls the mail…Yes please! I must admit that riding these 125 motors is surprising when you bring the perspective of what you are riding. You still must be careful and selective and shift twice as much as modern four-strokes, but the acceleration and pull through the bottom to the top end of the RPM is great.

The TC125 I rode had a subtle hesitation in the carb if you tried to get away without shifting once more down into a corner, but if you hit your marks and worked through the RPM smoothly, the hesitation didn’t seem to come around. The TC125 also got hooked up with the new diaphragm steel clutch that the FC250 and FC350 got updated with.

The TC250, I believe, will be a favourite for most fans of the 250 two-stroke worlds. The power delivery of the 250 was smooth from bottom to top and did not have a wild powerband kick. This will be a favourite for some, like myself, or a downfall for some who really want that viscous 2-stroke hit. I, myself, really enjoyed the way the power was delivered, allowing me to focus on technique and speed and surviving another lap as the track got rougher and harder near the end of the day.

To end this little wright up, I wanted to mention all the cool accessories that Husqvarna is offering for their bikes, as well. Almost everything they offer is being developed in house, from their factory wheelset to their factory triple clamps. Along with this, as I mentioned before, their partnership with FMF is something that is great for the two companies and we, as the consumer, will benefit from the creation of high quality product with high level performance.

I want to thank Husqvarna for hosting all of us down at the Baker’s Factory, and for Aldon Baker to allow us to come out to check out his facility. Thanks again to all the people who lined this up and thought of me (washed up off-road/moto guy who gardens with his elbows up) as a good candidate to go test some of the new bikes. Allison, Ryan, Billy… you all rock! I hope you all enjoyed the read and maybe we will see you again in the future!