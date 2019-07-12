Frid’Eh Update #28 Presented by Club MX

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Week #28 belongs to Eric Jeffery from Oshawa (Courtice), Ontario. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #28 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update Presented by Club MX. We’ve just about wrapped up our long break between the western and eastern rounds of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Nationals and are set to go at Round 4 at Gopher Dunes.

I don’t know what you did over the past month, but I hope you’re ready for the long 5-week push that will take us to the end of the 2nd Jetwerx-run Pro Nationals.

Week #28 means we’re featuring Oshawa, Ontario, rider Eric Jeffery from the CTR Club MX Redemption Racing Yamaha team.

Eric has been a fixture on the circuit for a bunch of years now. Just when we think he’s walking away from the sport to work more in the family business, he shows up with a lower number and does the entire series again!

One day it will surely be his last race, but until then, he’s a great guy to have at the track.

Here’s a look at his season so far:

We got in touch with him to ask him some of our usual Frid’Eh Update Intro Questions, so here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Eric had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Eric. Thanks for chatting with us today. Let’s back it up like we always do and start from the beginning. How did you get started in Motocross?



Eric Jeffery: We originally lived in a suburb in Courtice but then moved to where my parents live now when I was 8 which has about 6 acres. My cousins, the Charlton’s, our neighbours (Brandon Phinney) and us all got PW 80’s to start riding and then things just took off from there getting more and more competitive.



What was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 38. Our first race was at Muttco Mountain for LDR back then. I think my dad when he signed us up was trying to get 3 numbers in a row and in the 30’s was the closest he could get. Alex number 36, Lucas 39 and me 38.

What was your first race and how did it go?

My very first race was at Muttco Mountain on the PW 80 and as you might expect I was way underpowered compared to kids on 65’s, so you might expect how it went. Haha.

You ended up with your lowest number so far, 28. Can you sum up your 2018 season for us?

I felt like I started a bit off of the pace in the west but I was able to string together some good finishes at Gopher, Sand Del Lee and Moncton that led to my lowest number.

What was your stand-out race last year?

My stand-out race last year was Moncton. I went 12-13 for 12th overall. I always seem to do well at Moncton which is nice because it almost feels like a hometown race for me, as I have lots of family in Nova Scotia that love to come and watch. It also helped having my brother Lucas holding the pit board that weekend giving me lots of motivation.

What did you get up to when the season ended last year and then through the off season?

Nothing too exciting. My hands are always full with work and having a one-and-half year old at home. lol

Eric will do his best to end up in the top 10 in points, as he would love a career number. He was 11th in 2018. | Bigwave photo

Have you noticed any changes in your pit with the new sponsors and personnel or is it business as usual for you?

Ya, it’s quite a bit different. Being able to work with one of the legends of our sport in Skip Norfolk is pretty awesome. Jeremy McGrath was my idol growing up and to be able to feed off of the same mind he did for so many years is pretty cool. Skip has helped me get a better feel for my bike in every way from my Ohlins suspension, Hoosier Tires, ignition etc… He has really helped me adapt from my KTM to my Yamaha pretty smoothly.

That’s actually super cool! Can you tell us how the first 3 rounds of the 2019 season have gone for you?

I felt way off of the pace at Calgary and my results definitely showed that. At Prince George I feel like I did much better and ran closer to where I expect to be. Minnedosa I was in my cousin’s wedding so I had to miss it.

What did you get up to over this long break between east and west?

Not too much. Just spending time relaxing at the cottage with family and trying to get my self as prepared as I can for the east rounds.

We’re about to get started again and go straight through to the end. You’re sitting 21st in 450 points right now. What are you hoping to accomplish?

My ultimate goal would be to finish top 10 in points by the end of the year so I can get that permanent number. I was so close last year finishing 11th but I have a lot of work ahead of me.

What track are you most looking forward to? Do you have a favourite?

For the most part, I like all of the tracks in the East, but if I had to choose one I’d say Moncton because I always seem to get good results and because of what I mentioned earlier.

Eric and teammate Keylan Meston. | Bigwave photo

Your teammate, Keylan Meston, is quite a character. Have you learned any “life lessons” from him?

If anything I would hope he has learned “life lessons” from me being the old man on the team. If I’ve learned anything from Keylan it’s that in order to take the next step you have to be serious about your nutrition which he has done a great job of.

I always forget how old you are! How many more years are you going to keep racing at this level?

You know, I feel like that’s a moving target. For me this could be my last year but I can also see me going for another 5, so it’s hard to say.

OK, thanks for the chat. See you at Gopher Dunes. Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank the God for always keeping me and my family safe, my wife and daughter Charlee for all of their support, Dad and Mom, the entire CTR family, the Sniders, Skip Norfolk, Dougie our mechanic, Brandon Haas and Cub MX, Jeffery Homes, Traders racing, FXR, Ohlins suspension, Hoosier, ZMax, ATV’s and more, West Woods, SKDA, Mika, Pro Circuit, Hinson.

Week #28 is presented by Club MX.

JEFF McCONKEY

Happy Friday, guys.

The East is finally here and that means bring on the Dunes! Ricky Carmichael always said in Supercross that the championship doesn’t really start until Daytona. Well, I feel that the Canadian Championship doesn’t start until Gopher Dunes.

It’s the gnarliest track in North America, and chances are the humidity will be there once again. This track can make you a hero or a zero pretty quick.

We’ve all seen memorable rides there throughout the years in the 450 class by Tyler Medaglia, Colton Facciotti, Matt Goerke, Brett Metcalfe, and we all remember Mike Alessi pulling in for a pit stop and still winning the moto.

In the 250 class I can remember some great rides from Tim Tremblay, Teddy Maier, Dylan Wright and Jess Pettis.

Many riders say they can ride sand and play it off like Gopher isn’t that nasty. Well, we will see who can actually ride sand and who has the fitness very soon.

Also with the Dunes, you can expect quite a few new faces in both classes. Some will make a difference, others will just fill the gate.

In the 250 class, I am excited to see the debut of Jayce Pennington. He’s been down at Club MX getting ready, and should instantly fit in the top 10 somewhere.

Look for #519 Josh Cartwright to join the series in Sand Del Lee for the PRMX team. | Bigwave photo

A rider I am looking forward to seeing in the 450 class is our good old buddy Josh Cartwright. Josh is finally racing outdoors after basically being an SX only guy due to being a full time student at the University of Florida. There were rumours a few years back that Cartwright and the MX101 crew were close to a deal, but it never materialized. Since then Josh has been racing East Coast Sx and training with the Carmichael’s at the Goat Farm.

Josh has since graduated and signed on the the PR-MX Kawasaki team. He did a few AX races, an off-road race, and he even swapped moto wins with Kaven Benoit last weekend at Benoit’s home track, so it sounds like Cartwright and his fresh haircut will be easily jumping in that top 10 450 battle.

Unfortunately, we won’t get to see him in action until we get to Sand Del Lee next weekend, as only Westen Wrozyna will be at Gopher Dunes flying the PRMX colours.

As always, we will see a few unknown American riders from the Southwick region that ride sand very well. I don’t think we will get anybody that could land on the podium, but we will certainly see a few 3-digit bikes doing well.

Can anyone challenge defending East champion Eve Brodeur? | John Meaney photo

The Women’s East also kicks off tomorrow. The turnout for the West was fantastic, so I’m expecting the East to be no different. Will anyone have anything to challenge Eve Brodeur? I’m thinking that will be a strong no, and Eve will run the table with a perfect season.

Here are my Gopher Dunes predictions.

250 Class

Dylan Wright will get the win at his team’s home track. | John Meaney photo

1st Dylan Wright

2nd Luke Renzland

3rd Tyler Medaglia

4th Jess Pettis

5th Marshal Weltin

450 Class

Matt Goerke will win the 450 class in the sand this weekend. | Bigwave photo

1st Matt Goerke

2nd Colton Facciotti

3rd Mike Alessi

4th Cole Thompson

5th Phil Nicoletti

Get the full story on what’s up with Jake Tricco tonight on the ‘Moto Central Live’ Show at 7 when we have GDR’s Derek Schuster on with us. | Bigwave photo

That’s it for me this week. There have been a few rumours about Jake Tricco and his future at GDR Honda, but let’s wait for an official statement from the team before we go any further.

Have a great week, stay hydrated, and #smileforBC.

BILLY RAINFORD

Thanks, Jeff. James Lissimore and I are getting all our stuff in order to head over to Gopher Dunes for the afternoon.

I think we’ll start with a little cycle around the roads around the area and then wander the pits to see what’s up and what new faces we can find.

I’m trying to decide the best way to let everyone see what’s going on. I may combine photos with some video of just wandering around and talking to people, so watch for both of those things a little later on the site.

Join Derek Schuster, Colton Facciotti, Dylan Wright, Eve Brodeur, and Tristan Lane tonight at 7pm Eastern on our Facebook page.

The biggest thing going on tonight will be the ‘Moto Central Live Show presented by Sneaky Weasel Beer.’

It’s setting up to be a jam-packed evening of Canadian Moto shit-shooting! We’ll have Derek Schuster on as cohost along with his team riders Colton Facciotti and Dylan Wright.

Eve Brodeur will come on to talk about the Women’s East series and how her medical school preparation is going.

#711 Tristan Lane is a young and fast sand rider up from Florida to give The Dunes a shot, and we’ll have this friendly rider on to chat.

We have a mutual friend in Brendan Goldstein from Palm Coast, FLA and so we’ll have to tell our best Brendan stories, too.

Brendan is the man behind Loudmouth Intakes, Legend Int’l, and KDEAM Optics.

Injury Updates

Unfortunately, we’ve lost a couple riders before we get the east rolling.

Michael DaSilva is out with a broken wrist, suffered nearly 3 weeks ago. He said he’s got 2 pins in it and that his “season is pretty much over.” He added that it’s too bad because he “was riding really well, too.”

Top Intermediate at all the western rounds, Cameron Wrozyna, has suffered a broken collarbone and is out for at least 3 weeks, but more.

Christopher Fortier should be back in the line-up after suffering a concussion early in the season.

Matt Goerke broke his finger back in Prince George and should be ready to grip the bars a little better for the east.

As Jeff mentioned, young Jake Tricco has come into some issues and has been released from the GDR team. As I said earlier, we’ll have Derek on the show tonight to talk about it in detail, so I won’t say anything here out of respect for all parties concerned.

Good luck in the future, Jake.

2020 Supercross Schedule

Made it to the track. The pits look great and the Pro pits are facing each other inward. They don’t face the mound lining the track this year. It will bring the fans all together and will look really good.

Quite a few new faces to report on tonight’s Moto Central Show.

I’ll head and shoot some video of what things look like here now and post it up.

See you tonight!