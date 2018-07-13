Frid’Eh Update #28 Presented by Kawasaki

By Jeff McConkey and Billy Rainford

Welcome to Week #28 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update presented this week by Kawasaki. This time, we feature the rider from Montreal, Quebec, who we’ve watched move up through the ranks, racing anywhere and everywhere he could find a challenge.

JC Bujold and his dad, Eric Bujold, have put there time in on the highways of North America, and that doesn’t look to be changing any time soon.

JC didn’t head west for the the first 4 rounds of the Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour, but he’s in for the final 5 and had a good day last week at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa.

12-13 motos put him 13th overall and he will be in that group between 8 and 15 every week, depending on how each rider’s day goes. It’s a really fun group to watch.

We grabbed him for a chat as he was driving down the 401 on the way to Gopher Dunes for round 6 tomorrow.

Here’s our conversation:

Direct Motocross: Hello, JC. Let’s start by backing way up. How did you get started racing motocross?

JC Bujold: Hi, Billy. I first started riding a pPW50 at 4-5 years old because of my dad. He introduced me to the sport by getting me on his old bike when I was about one year old, and I instantly loved it.

And, of course, what was your first number and how did you choose it?

My first number was 456. It was chosen by my dad and granddad, Marcel. They mixed their lucky numbers 4 and 56. I really liked this number over the years, until I had to change it for a national number.

When did you turn Pro, and who did you com up through the ranks racing against?

I turned Pro in 2016 after half pro/am season I got the number 42 and and I rode a lot against some good riders like Samuel Lavoie, Guillaume St Cyr and some more.

Let’s look at your 2017 season. How did last summer go for you?

It was my first time doing the all national series. I had a great time riding some new track and had some fine results to finish with a 13th over all in the 450 championship.

We haven’t seen you in a while. What did you get up to over the winter? Where did you train?

I went to Orlando MX Park for a couple of days and then I went to Palatka, Florida, to train with Brad Jeromiski (Club57) for three weeks and then went back home for school.

How old are you now and do you have a job when you’re not racing?

I’m 19 years old, and yes I’m part-time working with my friend for his window washing business and I train some riders during the weeks.

You just raced your first national of the season. You finished 13-12 for 13th. Can you take us through how your day went?

I kinda felt weird after my practice and was trying to go through that before my qualifier and had to throw up 5 mins before it. Felt good all day after that. First moto was OK, not the best start but still managed to finish 13. Second moto crashed after the start and had to push really hard to pass the other riders, from 35 to 12.

Were you happy with the result? What will you work on to keep improving?

Yes, really happy for my first national of the season, and I want to improve myself on the starts trying to be in front early in the race.

I’ve known you guys a long time. What is your favourite racing memory?

I really liked winning my two championships in Intermediate at Walton in 2014 and 2015.It was a great moment.

What are your long-term goals with moto?

I would eventually like to get some top ten in 450 and then see where it all leads.

Will you race the Supercross portion of the Triple Crown Series?

I would probably try at the Montreal Supercross, and maybe some more depending how far they are and if I can get some practice on a Supercross track.

We’ve got a one-week break after Gopher Dunes. What will you get up to?

I won’t stop doing what I do, training and riding, and I’ll ride at the provincial race in Notre Dame du Bon Conseil.

OK, thanks for doing this, JC. See you this weekend and good luck! Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy! I’d like to thank Motovan, Honda Canada, Oakley, Shot, Liquid Molly, Zox , Construction Champigny, Claude Ste-Marie Sport, my family at home and friends who are following my results.

Jeff McConkey

Happy Friday, Everyone. Rockstar Triple Crown MX Tour – Gopher Dunes The Beast is finally here. Gopher Dunes is tomorrow. If there is one race that will tell you that you are prepared, well, maybe it shouldn’t be Gopher. This place has eaten up and spit out too many to count. Riders like to think they can ride sand, and then Gopher Dunes changes their opinions really quick. Don’t get me wrong, some can ride here very well. Some can survive and not lose too many points, and some just hop on the old struggle train and hate life for 30 minutes plus 2 laps, twice. I feel that this race can also have a huge impact on the championships in both classes. The sand and heat is rough on equipment and the riders themselves. Anything can happen and we will see it tomorrow. Colton Facciotti heads in with a 7-point lead. It’s his team’s track and he rides the sand well. Can he win? Well, every time I have doubted Colton, he shows up and makes my predictions look bad. One guy that can not be overlooked is Matt Goerke. Matt is no doubt one of the best sand riders in the world. He has won Gopher, heck, he has even won Southwick in the 450 class. Goerke has not won an overall yet this season, but this definitely could be the round where he does and really gets the ball rolling. His sand skills are amazing, and I don’t think he feels pain. He has been consistently good all season, but he is not satisfied with that and he will no doubt be thinking win/win Saturday. That will boost his confidence and should help get him the points lead. Me, personally, think one rider is picking up steam and the others need to worry about. That rider is Kaven Benoit. He only sits 17 points back as of now and rides the entire East very well. I think he can win anywhere and I think he will have that red plate before Walton. Also, we have Tyler Medaglia riding very well everywhere. He hasn’t won, but I honestly don’t think anyone would be upset to see this hardworking fan favourite pick up a win. The racing should be very close at The Dunes and here are my predictions. 450 Class 1st Matt Goerke 2nd Kaven Benoit 3rd Tyler Medaglia 4th Colton Facciotti 5th Cole Thompson In the 250 class it has been “The Maffenbeir/Pettis Show” for the most part. These two seem to be the top 2 in this championship battle. Jess has had some bad luck and mechanicals that have left him -25 points from points leader Maffenbeier. Maff is going to be really good everywhere, but he is playing it smart. This is a business and he knows that for him and his future, he needs this championship. I do not think we will see Maff hang it out unless he has to. He was in the same position as Jess last year with the DNFs, so he knows how easy it is to lose a big points lead. But then we have Joey Crown. Joey has been picking up speed, fitness and some confidence since the season started and he is starting to look real good. He has quietly climbed into 2nd place in the standings a mere 17 points behind Maffenbeier. Anything can happen, especially with our stop at The Dunes. I think the conditions will be even harder on the 250s and we will see one or more of the top challengers having some sort of mechanical. That being said, it wouldn’t be crazy to see someone else other than Maffenbeier leave with the red plate and points lead. Here are my 250 predictions. 250 Class 1st Shawn Maffenbeier 2nd Jess Pettis 3rd Joey Crown 4th Dylan Wright 5th Tanner Ward And then we have the ladies class. Brutal honesty….with the women racing a rougher track than they are used to, with them on the same day as the men…well, anybody not named Eve Brodeur will look very poor and struggle. The top 5 or 6 girls will go good, but the rest of the field will look like it is their first time riding sand. If you watch the girls just outside of the top 10, you will notice that most of them sit down everywhere. Gopher is not the place for that style. Add in a track that is 10 times rougher than they are used to, well, that means the struggle train will be very full. I am not a hater, I am just telling it how it is. Here are my predictions for the women. Women’s Class 1st Eve Brodeur 2nd Megan Brodeur 3rd Julia Krzemien 4th Taylor Miller 5th Liz Burke That is it for me. Have a great weekend and hopefully we will see you at Gopher Dunes. #smileforBC. BILLY RAINFORD Thanks, Jeff. Where shall I tell the ladies to line up to punch you in the face? Hahaha. Anyway, yes, the season has brought us to that round that riders either dread or look forward to. The riders that tell themselves they love it at Gopher Dunes are the ones who will do better. It doesn’t even matter if you’re lying to yourself. Positive self talk goes farther on this track than anywhere else on the tour. With that in mind, I spent most of my day going around the pits asking riders and mechanics if they enjoy racing/wrenching here at The Dunes. It, obviously, presents its own share of troubles for both, so I thought it would be fun, and it was. I’ll edit the quick answers together when I get back home. I’m going to head over to this rounds sponsor, Glassford Chrysler in Ingersoll, where Tanner Ward, Mike Alessi, and Cole Thompson are hanging out between 3-5 to sign autographs. We’ll keep it pretty short this week. Here are a few things to look for this week here at Gopher Dunes:

Here’s a look at the track through the eyes of a couple guys who know what thy’re talking about.

Here’s last week’s Recap Video from Sand Del Lee, too:

#4 Jeremy Medaglia Update: “The timing just wasn’t right.”

Unless you were living under a rock last week, you know that #4 Jeremy Medaglia lined up and raced on the Monster Energy Alpinestars Piller’s Kawasaki team in place of the injured #800 Mike Alessi (Mike is out with an injured shoulder suffered while practicing after round 4).

Going into the weekend, the deal was, technically, for the one round at Sand Del Lee with the option for both sides to decide what to do from there.

Jeremy came into round 5 with very little time to prepare to race at the top level on a completely new set up. He had been getting himself ready to race the east on his own set up with his own bike and his own mechanic.

We had the hottest, most humid week of the year leading up to last weekend and it made for some pretty heavy slogging for the rider and the team. However, Jeremy and the guys in green did what needed to be done and Jeremy got ready and headed to Ottawa.

Adding to the sweetness of this deal was the fact that Jeremy has basically grown up racing the Sand Del Lee circuit and he was going to be doing so again in front of a home crowd. This was a win/win situation.

Jeremy has just come off a couple tough years where he was battling health issues with, until recently, unknown causes. It turns out he is allergic to gluten. He’s got that squared away and is headed back toward peak fitness.

He lined up to race with only the pressure any racer places on themselves. Team Manager, Adam ‘Stu’ Robinson, said today that there was no pressure at all from the team’s end. They were very happy having Jeremy on the team, doing what he could for the partisan crowd.

Jeremy’s day ended up 7-9 for 9th place overall. Not bad, but, as it turns out, not good enough for Jeremy, himself.

We spoke with him this afternoon to get his thoughts and this is what he had to say:

“I really did appreciate the opportunity, but, to be honest, the timing just wasn’t right. I have spent the last bunch of months getting ready on my own program, bikes, gear, the whole set up, that it was just too little time to adjust and be able to produce.

“I believe that both the team and myself deserve more than what I am able to offer on their bike now. By the time I had the right amount of testing etc., the east coast would be up.

“I looked at the big picture as that is the team I could see myself riding for in the future, but I have to live in the now and do what’s best.

“Once again, big thanks to Stu and Gerhart (Huber) for the opportunity and the whole crew for a very solid effort. The riding was a disappointment but the second moto start picture will last a lifetime.”

So, what’s next for the fan favourite? He left that one a little up in the air. He will see if this weekend for round 6 at Gopher Dunes is possible, but added that there is “obviously time for Moncton and so on.”

He ended with, “see you soon...” Thanks, Jeremy, and we all hope to see YOU soon.

Sand Del Lee Strava Loop

Here’s a look at the Sand Del Lee track at the end of the Pro day when I rode my MTB around it. I’ve done every track so far this year. I’m a little worried about this week in the sand, but Greg Piosson should have some electric-assist bikes set up in his Shimano pits for us to try. I think we’ll need them!

Amateur Videos from SDL Amateur Open

Team Canada MXON

Kourtney Lloyd had planned on announcing Team Canada MXON for this year’s event at Red Bud this weekend at Gopher Dunes, but that isn’t going to happen now.

Kourtney is battling some painful gall stones and was supposed to have surgery and now she’s sick and they can’t even do that. TMI, but the bottom line is that she won’t be able to fly here and so the announcement will have to wait.

In fact, this decision isn’t an easy one! It’s a nice problem to have, but it’s still a problem. Who do you pick for the team? Don’t forget to think about the politics of teams and energy drink spinsorship. It’s not nearly as easy as it first appears.

I spoke with Kourtney Thursday and her plan is to have her decision made this weekend and sent into the CMA for approval. That means we will have the announcement sometime very soon….we hope.

The 26th Canadian Amateur Grand National Championship is open to ALL amateur racers.

Amateur National Qualifiers have been completed and pre-entries seeded into their gate spots. Pre-entered racers have been confirmed. NOW the remaining gates will be filled on an as-received basis with non-qualified racers.

If you want to compete for the Yamaha Factory Ride, the Bronze Boot or a national title you need to get your entry in right away.

https://secure.tracksideprereg .com/walton/index.asp?event=1

The Walton TransCan is the chance each year for amateurs from across the country to go head-to-head with a throng of spectators and a who’s-who audience of industry, sponsors and media in attendance on one of the most revered tracks in the country. It happens once a year at Walton, Ontario, every August.

Camping pre-booking is open now for registered racers. If you want to get a group together to camp or arrive early, this is the way to do it.

https://secure.tracksideprereg .com/walton/index.asp?event=2

Got questions? Check out the FAQs at waltontranscan.ca

… will you be there? … If you are considering, in even the most remote way, that you might compete in the GNC, then get signed up now. If for any reason you can’t make it you can cancel your entry and get a refund. You wouldn’t believe the painful emails and phone calls we get each year after the deadline that start with “I wish I hadda …

… How will your region be represented?… If you know someone who SHOULD represent their region at the GNC make sure they get this information, be a buddy, encourage them and help them if they need it! Walton is meant to be the best of the best.

See you in Walton Ontario August 14-18 2018!

TransCan info here … www.waltontranscan.ca

TransCan registration here … https://secure.tracksideprereg .com/walton/

Still got questions? chris@waltonraceway .ca or 519-902-2946

OK, if I want to catch these guys over at the dealership, I’m going to have to get over there. Be sure to check in with us throughout the day Saturday as we will have Jeff working his thumbs (Actually, he uses a thumb and an index finger. Check it out tomorrow…it’s weird) on our Twitter feed @DirectMX bringing up-to-the-second race info.

Also, check the site in a couple hours for the video of everyone telling us how they feel about this grueling track at Gopher Dunes. There were more than a few outros to choose from. I think I’ll include all of them…